American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Waypoint Cafe

1,833 Reviews

$$

325 Durley Ave

Camarillo, CA 93010

SIDES

SIDE AVOCADO

$2.50

SIDE BACON

$5.00

BISCUIT

$4.00

SIDE COLE SLAW

$3.00

SIDE CORN TORTILLAS

$3.00

DINNER SALAD

$6.00

FAT FRIES LARGE

$7.00

SIDE FLOUR TORTILLAS

$3.00

FRENCH FRIES LARGE

$7.00

FRUIT SMALL

$5.00

SIDE GRAVY

$3.00

SIDE HASH BROWNS

$4.95

SIDE O'BRIEN POTATOES

$4.95

ONION RINGS LARGE

$7.00

POTATO CHIPS LARGE

$7.00

SIDE POTATO SALAD

$3.95

SIDE SAUSAGE LINKS

$5.00

SIDE TUNA SCOOP

$4.00

SWEET FRIES LARGE

$7.00

SIDE TOAST

$3.00

SIDE TRI TIP

$10.00Out of stock

AVAILABLE WEDNESDAYS, SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS

DRINKS

SODA

$3.95

COFFEE

$3.95

ICED TEA

$3.95

LEMONADE

$3.95

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.50

LARGE JUICE

$6.50

LARGE MILK

$5.00

PELLAGRINO

$4.50

SHAKES

OREO COOKIE SHAKE

$11.00

VANILLA BEAN SHAKE

$11.00

DOUBLE CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$11.00

STRAWBERRY SHAKE

$11.00

CREAMY COFFEE SHAKE

$11.00

PREMIUM SHAKES

ESPRESSO SHAKE

$12.00

ALMA SHAKE

$12.00

Vanilla bean ice cream with chunky peanut butter and melted hard chocolate. (Tastes like a Snickers!)

CHOCOLATE PB AND BANANA

$12.00

Double chocolate ice cream chunky peanut butter and bananas!

SPECIALTY COFFEE

LATTE

$4.25

VANILLA LATTE

$4.75

MOCHA

$4.75

CAPPUCCINO

$4.25

AMERICANO

$3.25

ICED COFFEE

$3.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
