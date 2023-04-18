Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ottavio's Italian Restaurant Camarillo

796 Reviews

$$

1620 Ventura Blvd

Camarillo, CA 93010

Popular Items

Pizza
Lasagne Neopolitan
Baked Ziti


Weekly Specials (while supplies last)

Fresh Trout

Fresh Trout

$25.00

Fresh filet of trout, lightly floured and seasoned; pan sauteed in butter, fresh lemon and capers; served with a side of vegetables, spaghetti meat sauce, soup or salad & roll.

Stuffed Pork Chops Saltimbocca

Stuffed Pork Chops Saltimbocca

$24.00

A Large 10 oz. pork chop seasoned with our Italian breadcrumbs, sautéed with onions, white wine and garlic & stuffed with prosciutto & fontina cheese. Served alongside our garlic mashed potatoes! Includes fresh vegetables, soup or salad & roll.

Seafood Stuffed Shells

$24.00

(3) Jumbo shells filled with a seafood blend of shrimp, scallops, langostino, white fish & clams in a creamy Bechamel sauce topped with Gruyere cheese and baked: served with a side of fresh broccoli

Sandabs Piccata

$24.00

Lightly breaded and sauteed Sandabs in a piccata wine and caper sauce; served with a side of garlic mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables, choice of soup or salad & roll.

Blueberry Cobbler Cheesecake

Blueberry Cobbler Cheesecake

$9.00

Moist chunks of vanilla bean cream cake & sweet swirls of berry compote-meets the creamiest of white chocolate cheesecake with tartly sweet blueberry's; topped with pure whipping cream, white chocolate shavings & speckled with infused dried blueberry's

Entrees

All entrees served with fresh vegetables, side of spaghetti, choice of soup or salad and fresh baked roll.
Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Boneless chicken breast sauteed in marsala wine and fresh mushrooms. *Served with soup or salad, a side pasta meat sauce, sauteed vegetables, and our fresh bread

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.00

Breaded chicken breast baked in bolognese (meat) sauce and glazed with mozzarella cheese. *Served with soup or salad, a side pasta meat sauce, sauteed vegetables, and our fresh bread

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$22.00

Boneless chicken breast sauteed in marsala wine, lemon and capers. *Served with soup or salad, a side pasta meat sauce, sauteed vegetables, and fresh bread

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$19.00

Lightly breaded eggplant, layered with ricotta cheese and baked in marinara sauce; glazed with mozzarella cheese. (vegetarian) *Served with soup or salad, a side pasta marinara, sauteed vegetables, and our fresh bread

Fresh Salmon

Fresh Salmon

$22.00

Marinated in our special blend of oil, fresh herbs, and spices then grilled or sauteed to perfection. *Served with soup or salad, a side pasta meat sauce, sauteed vegetables, and our fresh bread

Veal Marsala

Veal Marsala

$26.00

Veal sauteed in marsala wine and fresh mushrooms. *Served with soup or salad, a side pasta meat sauce, sauteed vegetables, and our fresh bread

Veal Parmigiana

Veal Parmigiana

$26.00

Breaded veal baked in bolognese (meat) sauce and glazed with mozzarella cheese. *Served with soup or salad, a side pasta meat sauce, sauteed vegetables, and our fresh bread

Veal Piccata

Veal Piccata

$26.00

Veal sauteed in marsala wine, lemon and capers. *Served with soup or salad, a side pasta meat sauce, sauteed vegetables, and fresh bread

Scampi

Scampi

$24.00

(5) Jumbo prawns sauteed "Ottavios" style with butter, garlic & fresh lemon; served with fresh vegetables, side of pasta meat sauce, soup or salad & our rolls

Steak Combo

$26.00

FLATIRON STEAK COMBO 8 Oz. Flatiron steak cooked medium & (3) jumbo shrimps, sauteed In butter garlic & fresh lemon.

Pasta

Cheese filled tortellini tossed with sauteed chicken, fresh spinach, basil and sun dried tomato cream sauce.
Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$19.00

Short tube pasta tossed in a light red sauce; baked with ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan cheese. (vegetarian)

Butternut Squash Ravioli

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$20.00

Large square ravioli filled with a blend of oven roasted butternut squash and parmesan cheese in a light sage and brown butter sauce.

Capellini Pomodoro add Chicken

$19.00

Capellini Pomodoro Fresco

$17.00

Angel hair pasta tossed with fresh tomatoes, basil & olive oil. (Vegetarian)

Capellini Pomodoro Shrimp

Capellini Pomodoro Shrimp

$21.00

Shrimp sauteed with fresh tomatoes, basil & olive oil; Served on a bed of angel hair pasta

Capellini Pomodoro w/ Grilled Prawns

Capellini Pomodoro w/ Grilled Prawns

$25.00

Angel hair pasta tossed with fresh tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil with grilled jumbo prawns

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.00

Wide egg noodles tossed in a light creamy parmesan sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo w/ Chicken

Fettuccine Alfredo w/ Chicken

$21.00

Wide egg noodles in a creamy parmesan sauce with Grilled Chicken Breast

Fettuccine Alfredo w/ Shrimp

Fettuccine Alfredo w/ Shrimp

$22.00

Wide egg noodles in a creamy parmesan sauce with shrimp

Gnocchi (Di Patate Riccota)

Gnocchi (Di Patate Riccota)

$19.00

Our own made potato and ricotta dumplings topped with your choice of marinara or meat sauce.

Half & Half (ravioli & spaghetti combo)

Half & Half (ravioli & spaghetti combo)

$16.50

Half ravioli and half spaghetti with your choice of beef or cheese ravioli with meat or marinara sauce.

Half & Half Combo (add Meatballs)

$18.50

Half & Half Combo (add Sausage)

$18.50
Lasagne Neopolitan

Lasagne Neopolitan

$19.00

Ottavio's famous lasagne Neopolitan (meat).

Lasagne Neopolitan (add meatballs)

$21.00

Lasagne Neopolitan (add sausage)

$21.00
Linguini Clams

Linguini Clams

$21.00

Clams simmered in a light cream consomme or fresh tomato basil sauce.

Linguini Shrimp & Calamari

Linguini Shrimp & Calamari

$22.00

Shrimp & calamari sauteed in a light red sauce, fresh basil & garlic on a bed of linguini

Manicotti Marinara

$19.00

Crepes filled with ricotta cheese baked in marinara sauce and glazed with mozzarella

Penne Eggplant

Penne Eggplant

$19.00

Bits of lightly fried eggplant tossed with penne pasta in a light red sauce

Pollo Franco (chicken)

Pollo Franco (chicken)

$21.00

Chicken sauteed with fresh tomatoes, artichoke hearts, basil & capers; Served on a bed of angel hair pasta.

Ravioli

Ravioli

$17.00

Choose from beef or cheese ravioli with marinara or meat sauce. May add meatballs or sausage.

Ravioli (add Meatballs)

Ravioli (add Meatballs)

$19.00

Ravioli (add Sausage)

$19.00
Sausage, Pepper Plate

Sausage, Pepper Plate

$19.00

Italian sausage sauteed with onions and sweet red and yellow peppers in a light red sauce. Served on a bed of penne pasta

Seafood Cannelloni

$24.00

Shrimp, scallops, langostino, white fish & clams in a light cream white sauce; Served in cannelloni shells.

Seafood Fettuccine Tutto Mare

Seafood Fettuccine Tutto Mare

$24.00

Shrimp, scallops, langostino, white fish & clams in your choice of light cream white sauce or red saffron sauce; Served on a bed of futtuccine noodles.

Spaghetti (add Meatball)

Spaghetti (add Meatball)

$18.00

Spaghetti (add Sausage)

$18.00
Spaghetti Marinara

Spaghetti Marinara

$16.00

A family classic with your choice of marinara or meat sauce.

Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$16.00

Spaghetti w/butter only

$14.00

Spaghetti w/Olive Oil & Parmesan

$14.00
Tortellini Silvana

Tortellini Silvana

$22.00

Cheese filled tortellini tossed with sauteed chicken, fresh spinach, basil & sun dried tomato cream sauce.

Pizzas

Choose from one of our delicious specialty pizzas or build your own.
The Big Len Pizza

The Big Len Pizza

$16.00+

Our newest specialty pizza made with our Ottavio’s creamy Italian white sauce, red onion, Canadian bacon, chicken, mozzarella & sliced Giuliano peperoncini’s!

Pizza

Pizza

$13.00+

Start with cheese and the rest is up to you! Many delicious toppings to choose from.

Ottavio's Deluxe Pizza

Ottavio's Deluxe Pizza

$17.00+

Pepperoni, sausage, salami, mushrooms, onions, red and yellow peppers.

Pomodoro Basil Pizza

Pomodoro Basil Pizza

$14.00+

Olive oil, fresh tomatoes, basil, mozzarella cheese.

California Vegetarian Pizza

California Vegetarian Pizza

$16.00+

Sweet red and yellow peppers, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, onions, & black olives.

Shrimp Pomodoro Basil Pizza

$17.00+

Shrimp, olive oil, fresh tomatoes, basil, & mozzarella

Family Style

Spaghetti Family Style for 4

Spaghetti Family Style for 4

$70.00

Serves 4....choice of salad, large one topping pizza, spaghetti w/ sauce, fresh baked rolls and 6 cookies

Lasagna Family Style for 4

Lasagna Family Style for 4

$70.00

Serves 4....choice of salad, large one topping pizza, lasagna w/ meat sauce, fresh baked rolls and 6 cookies. Requires 45 minute prep time

Baked Ziti Family Style for 4

$70.00

Serves 4....includes choice of salad, large one topping pizza, baked ziti w/marinara, fresh baked rolls and 6 cookies

Entree Family Style for 4

$90.00

Serves 4. Choice of Chicken Picatta, Chicken Parmesan, or Chicken Marsala. Choice of Pasta or Mashed Potatoes, Side of Vegetables, rolls & cookies for dessert.

Penne Alfredo Family Style for 4

$75.00

Serves 4....includes garden salad, large one topping pizza, penne alfredo, fresh baked rolls and 6 cookies

Pre-Baked (prepped & cooked not hot)

Prepared to take home and enjoy at a later date. Comes with cooking instructions.

1/2 Tray Garden Salad (feeds 8)

$25.00

1/4 Tray Garden Salad (feeds 4)

$15.00

Alfredo Sauce

$6.00+

Eggplant Parmigiana (Pre Bake)

$10.00

Same delicious recipe. This one comes prepared but not cooked; cooking instructions included for microwave or oven to be served when you are ready to enjoy!

Lasagne Neapolitan (Pre Bake)

$10.00

Same delicious recipe. This one comes prepared but not cooked; cooking instructions included for microwave or oven to be served when you are ready to enjoy!

Marinara Sauce

$5.00+

Meat Sauce

$5.00+

Meatballs (Pre-bake) each

$2.00

Ravioli (Pre Bake)

$10.00

Choose from cheese or beef; marinara or meat sauce. Cooking instructions included for stovetop preparation to be served when you are ready to enjoy!

Sausage (Pre-Bake) each

$2.00

Appetizers/Sides

16 oz Minestrone

16 oz Minestrone

$7.00

32 oz Minestrone

$13.00

Alfredo Sauce

$6.00+

Antipasto Lg

$20.00

Mixed greens with assorted Italian cold cuts, provolone cheese, olives, tomatoes, & garbanzo beans; your choice of dressing (Feeds 4 -5)

Antipasto Sm

Antipasto Sm

$15.00

Mixed greens with assorted Italian cold cuts, provolone cheese, olives, tomatoes, & garbanzo beans; your choice of dressing (Serves 2)

Bruschetta Appetizer

Bruschetta Appetizer

$7.50

Fresh tomatoes, basil, garlic, olive oil & romano cheese on our toasted bread.

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Lightly bread and fried chicken strips; Served w/honey mustard or ranch dressing

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$12.50

Calamari lightly fried and served with cocktail sauce.

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Marinara Sauce pint

$7.00

Marinara Sauce quart

$14.00

Meat Sauce pint

$7.00

Meat Sauce quart

$14.00

Meatballs Each

$2.00
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Deep fried mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce.

Roll (1)

$0.50

Rolls 1/2 Dozen (6)

$3.00
Rolls Dozen (12)

Rolls Dozen (12)

$6.00

Sausage Each

$2.00

Side salad

$6.00

Zucchini Sticks

$8.00

Breaded zucchini sticks served with a side of ranch dressing.

Desserts

Cheesecake

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Cookies (12)

$9.00

A yummy assortment of our fresh baked cookies. May include some or all from the variety listed: chocolate chip, chocolate chocolate chip, filled raspberry, toffee brickle, & sugar cookies

Cookies (6)

$5.00

Ice Cream pint

$9.00
Ice Cream Quart

Ice Cream Quart

$15.00

Lemoncello Cake

$9.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.00
Canoli

Canoli

$8.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Ottavios Italian Restaurant is known for being the coziest casual fine dining experience in Camarillo! Come join us for the best happy hour prices, a romantic dinner, group event or patio dining.

Website

Location

1620 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo, CA 93010

Directions

