Mediterranean
American
Bars & Lounges

Twenty88

1,545 Reviews

$$$

2088 Ventura Blvd

Camarillo, CA 93010

Popular Items

CHICKEN BITES
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

L-APPETIZERS

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$12.00
CALAMARI

CALAMARI

$18.00

CHICKEN BITES

$14.00

CRISPY WINGS

$16.00

FILET BITES

$20.00

G-EGGROLLS

$14.00

MAZATLAN SHRIMP

$18.00

ONION RINGS

$7.00

REGULAR FRIES

$6.00

T-MAC CHEESE

$14.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$7.00
TUNA TARTARE

TUNA TARTARE

$20.00

L-ENTREE

BUTTERNUT SQUASH RAVIOLI

$22.00

CHEF'S TACOS

CHILEAN SEABASS

$44.00

CITRUS SALMON

$32.00

FILET MIGNON QUESADILLA

$22.00

MINI SURF N TURF

$38.00

SHORT RIB ENCHILADAS

$24.00

STUFFED CHICKEN

$28.00

STEAMED MUSSELS SPECIAL

$22.00Out of stock

CRISRY RAVIOLI

$25.00Out of stock

L-KIDS

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$12.00

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$12.00

L-SANDWICHES

L-ANGUS BURGER

$22.00

L-BLACKENED CHICKEN

$21.00

L-GRILLED CHEESE

$16.00

L-PORK BELLY SLIDERS

$21.00

L-TURKEY AVO MELT

$20.00

L-SOUP/SALAD

AHI SALAD

$24.00

BOSTON STEAK SALAD

$22.00

BOWL CHEF'S SOUP

$11.00

BOWL LOBSTER BISQUE

$14.00

BURRATA SALAD

$18.00

CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

CUP CHEF'S SOUP

$7.00

CUP LOBSTER BISQUE

$12.00

MEDITERRANEAN SALMON SALAD

$26.00

TWENTY88 HOUSE SALAD

$15.00

WEDGE SALAD

$15.00Out of stock

STEAKS

FILET MIGNON

$58.00

RIB EYE

$62.00

NY STRIP SPECIAL

$78.00

Signature Cocktails

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES ARE ONLY SOLD WHEN ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE.

Basil Gimlet

$15.00

Hendrick's gin, lime juice, simple syrup and fresh basil leaves ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES ARE ONLY SOLD WHEN ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE.

Black Rose

$15.00

Four roses bourbon, st germain elderflower, agave, lemon juice, muddled blackberry and rosemary ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES ARE ONLY SOLD WHEN ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE.

Blood Orange Margarita

$14.00

El jimador blanco tequila, organic agave ne ctar, blood orange, lime juice ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES ARE ONLY SOLD WHEN ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE.

Cat's Pajamas

$15.00

Nolet's gin, house vanilla bean blend, lemon juice ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES ARE ONLY SOLD WHEN ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE.

Chocolate Martini

$14.00

Cucumber Mint Martini

$15.00

Cucumber vodka, veev acai, st-germain elderflower, lemon juice, muddled cucumber and mint ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES ARE ONLY SOLD WHEN ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE.

Divine Peach Martini

$15.00

Tito's handmade vodka, peach puree, agave, orange juice, lime juice ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES ARE ONLY SOLD WHEN ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE.

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Jalapeño Apricot Margarita

$14.00

El jimador blanco tequila, house made apricot agave, lime juice, fresh muddled jalapeno ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES ARE ONLY SOLD WHEN ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE.

Kentucky Blood

$15.00

Buffalo trace bourbon, agave, serrano pepper, blood orange, lime juice ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES ARE ONLY SOLD WHEN ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE.

Paper Plane

$15.00

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES ARE ONLY SOLD WHEN ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE.

Pear Lavender Martini

$15.00

Absolut pear vodka, house lavender blend, lemon juice ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES ARE ONLY SOLD WHEN ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE.

Pineapple Basil Mule

$14.00

Pineapple vodka, fresh basil and ginger, pineapple juice, topped with ginger beer ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES ARE ONLY SOLD WHEN ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE.

Red Sangria

$14.00

House made sangria, seasonal fruit ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES ARE ONLY SOLD WHEN ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE.

Regular Margarita

$14.00

Strawberry Balsamic Martini

$15.00

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES ARE ONLY SOLD WHEN ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE.

The Old Fashioned

$14.00

Buffalo trace bourbon, muddled with orange, cherry and bitters ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES ARE ONLY SOLD WHEN ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE.

Twenty 88 Manhattan

$15.00

Buffalo trace bourbon, antica sweet vermouth, bitters, luxardo cherry ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES ARE ONLY SOLD WHEN ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE.

Twenty 88 Mule

$14.00

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES ARE ONLY SOLD WHEN ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE.

White Sangria

$14.00

SUMMER SPRITZ

$14.00Out of stock

OLD TOWN MAI TAI

$14.00

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

$14.00Out of stock

PUMPKIN MARTINI

$14.00

APPLE SPICED OLD FASHIONED

$14.00

Autum Splash

$14.00

SOFT DRINKS/JUICE

COKE

$3.00

DIET

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

ROY ROGERS

$3.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

SPECIALTY-NON ALCH

AQUA PANNA

$6.00

BLACKBERRY MINT LEMONADE

$5.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.50

GINGER ALE

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$7.00

GINGER MINT TEA

$5.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.50

PELLEGRINO (L)

$7.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.50

SODA WATER

$2.50

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$5.00

TONIC WATER

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delivery or Pick Up! :)

Website

Location

2088 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo, CA 93010

Directions

Gallery
Twenty88 image
Twenty88 image
Twenty88 image

