Mediterranean
American
Bars & Lounges
Twenty88
1,545 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Delivery or Pick Up! :)
Location
2088 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo, CA 93010
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
2 Agave Maria's Restaurant & Cantina - Camarillo
No Reviews
710 Arneill Rd Camarillo, CA 93010
View restaurant
SLATE Bistro & Craft Bar
No Reviews
Closed Sunday, Monday 4850 Santa Rosa Camarillo, CA 93012
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Camarillo
Ottavio's Italian Restaurant - Camarillo
4.1 • 796
1620 Ventura Blvd Camarillo, CA 93010
View restaurant