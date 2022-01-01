Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

2 Agave Maria's Restaurant & Cantina Camarillo

710 Arneill Rd

Camarillo, CA 93010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

ALAcarte-Taco
Del Mar Burrito
Colorado Plate

Margaritas

House

$11.00

Cadillac

$12.00

Pixie

$12.00

Maria

$13.00

Baja

$12.00

Pink Moment

$12.00

Sunset

$12.00

Sweet Spot

$12.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Deluxe

$15.00

Virgin

$7.00

Sweet Spot - PITCHER

$38.00

HOUSE PITCHER

$35.00

CADILLAC PITCHER

$45.00

PIXIE PITCHER

$45.00

MARIA PITCHER

$50.00

Tequila

**Well Tequila

$5.00

**Teremana

$9.00

1800 Silver

$9.00

1800 Repo

$9.00

1800 Anejo

$9.00

1942 Anejo

$25.00

Clase Azul Repo

$20.00

Casa Amigos Silver

$12.00

Casa Amigos Repo

$12.00

Casa Noble - Silver

$9.00

Casa Noble - Repo

$9.00

Casa Noble - Anejo

$9.00

Cazadores - Silver

$9.00

Cazadores - Repo

$10.00

Cazadores - Anejo

$11.00

Centenario - Repo

$9.00

Don Julio - Silver

$9.00

Don Julio - Repo

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Correlejo - Repo

$9.00

Cabo Wabo - Silver

$9.00

Cabo Wabo - Repo

$9.00

El Tesoro - Repo

$9.00

El Jimador - Silver

$9.00

El Jimador - Repo

$9.00

Herradura - Silver

$9.00

Herradura - Repo

$9.00

Herradura - Anejo

$10.00

Hornitos - Silver

$9.00

Hornitos - Repo

$9.00

Hornitos - Anejo

$10.00

Jose Quervo - all

$9.00

MEXCAL

$10.00

Milagro - Silver

$9.00

Milagro - Repo

$9.00

Milagro - Anejo

$10.00

Patron - Silver

$9.00

Patron - Repo

$9.00

Patron - Anjeo

$10.00

Peligroso - Anejo

$9.00

Tres Gen - Silver

$9.00

Tres Gen - Repo

$9.00

Tres Gen - Anejo

$10.00

Wine

Chardonnay

$9.00

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Sauv. Blanc

$9.00

Boccalis Red Blend

$13.00

Syrah

$9.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Cabernet

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Sangria

$9.00

BOTTLE

$30.00

Champagne Split

$8.50

Cork Fee

$10.00

Beer

805

$4.00

Bohemia

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00

Dos Equis Lager

$5.00

Hard Cider

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Modelo Negra

$5.00

NA O'Douls Amber

$4.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Stone IPA

$4.00

Tecate

$5.00

DRAFT - 16oz

$6.00

DRAFT - 22oz

$8.00

Pitcher (64oz pitcher)

$19.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Collins

$7.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Cubre Libra

$6.00

Daquiri

$8.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.50

Long Island

$9.50

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Martini

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Azul Mule

$8.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sweet Tea Vodka

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

White Russian

$7.00

Apple Martini

$8.00

**Holiday Drink

$7.95

Mexican Coffee

$8.00

Skips Coffee(kahlua,drk rum,triple sec)

$9.00

Liquor A-C

**Well Vodka

$7.00

**Well Tequila

$5.00

**Well Whiskey

$5.50

**Well Gin

$5.00

**Well Rum

$5.00

Absolute

$7.00

Amaretto

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi 151

$8.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Beefeaters

$8.00

Bombay

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Chambord

$7.00

Chivas

$8.00

Courvoisier

$8.50

Crown Royal

$8.50

Liquor D-Z

Dewars

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Grey Goose Citron

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jamison

$8.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Johnny Black

$7.00

Johnny Red

$10.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Kettle One

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Makers Mark 46

$9.00

Malibu Rum

$7.00

Meyers Rum

$7.00

Seagram 7

$7.00

Seagram VO

$7.00

Skyy Vodka

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Stoli

$7.00

Tangueray

$7.50

Tito's

$7.50

Burritos

Macho Burrito

$14.00

Del Mar Burrito

$16.00

GARDEN Burrito

$13.00

RELLENO Burrito

$14.00

Colorado Burrito

$14.00

VERDE Burrito

$14.00

King Burrito

$16.00

Basic Burrito

$11.00

Classics

TACOS plate

$12.00

ENCH De La Casa

$11.00

Tamales Plate

$12.00

Sopes Plate

$12.00

Fajitas

$18.00

RELLENO Plate

$13.00

Enchiladas VERDE

$11.00

Enchiladas RANCHERAS

$11.00

Enchiladas MOLE

$11.00

Favorites & Combos

Asada Especiale

$18.00

Chili Verde Plate

$14.00

Colorado Plate

$14.00

Carnitas Plate

$15.00

Chicken Mole

$14.00

DIABLA Camarones

$17.00

2 Item Combo

$14.00

3 Item Combo

$17.00

Signatures

Chicken Campestre

$25.00

Duck Quesadilla

$21.00

Rib Eye Steak

$32.00

Latin Style Shrimp

$19.00

Wild Salmon

$21.00

Mango Salsa Snapper

$19.00

Mexican Pork Chops

$17.00

Shrimp Skewers

$16.00

Dorados

$12.00

Starters

Guacamole-SMALL

$4.00

Guacamole-LARGE

$8.00

NACHOS

$11.00

QUESADILLA

$9.00

TAQUITOS

$10.00

WINGS

$10.00

BEAN POT

$8.00

FUNDIDO

$8.00

CEVICHE

$11.00

CEVICHE TOASTADA

$10.00

Ala Carte

Bowl Chili Verde

$8.95

Bowl Colorado

$8.95

AlaCarte-Burrito

$3.25

ALAcarte-Enchilada

$3.50

ALAcarte-Quesadila

$5.50

ALAcarte-Relleno

$4.75

ALAcarte-Taco

$3.25

ALAcarte-Tamale

$3.75

ALAcarte-Taquitos

$2.25

ALAcarte-Sopes

$4.75

Refried/rice above

$5.00

Blackbns/rice above

$5.00

Burger patty ONLY

$3.75

Sides

Asada Filet

$8.50

Avocado-half sliced

$3.00

Beans-Black

$3.00

Beans-Refried

$3.00

Carnitas

$5.50

Cheese

$0.50

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Green sauce

$0.50

Grilled Veggies

$5.00

Jalepenos-chopped

$2.50

Jalepenos-grilled

$2.50

Pico De Gallo

$0.50

Red sauce

$0.50

Rice

$3.00

Shred Beef

$3.50

Shredded Chicken

$3.50

Shrimp - grilled (4)

$8.50

Snapper Filet

$8.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Tofu

$5.50

Tortillas-Corn

$1.50

Tortillas-Flour

$1.50

Tri Tip

$6.50

Fries

$3.00

Grilled. Chicken

$5.50

Soup Salad Sandwich

TOSTADA

$12.00

Agave Salad

$14.00

BBQ Chicken Salad

$12.00

Quinoa Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$7.00

BURGER

$12.00

Soup - Cup

$6.00

Soup - Bowl

$10.00

BBQ Ribs - Half Rack

$18.00

Dinner Salad w/Entree

$2.25

SM Dinner Salad

$3.25

LG Dinner Salad

$5.25

Grld chk 4 salad

$3.50

SANDWICH

$12.00

Kids/Senior Menu

KIDS Taco

$7.50

KIDS Enchilada

$7.50

KIDS Nachos

$7.50

KIDS Quesadilla

$7.50

KIDS Burrito

$7.50

Tenders

$7.50

DRINKS

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Raspberry Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Horchata

$2.75

Bottled Sparkling Water

$3.25

Coffee/Tea/Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Milk/Juice

$2.50

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$2.50

KIDS juice/milk

$1.00

DESSERT

Tres Leches

$3.95

Flan

$3.95

Churros

$3.95

Chocolate cake

$3.95

Ice Cream

$3.95

Breakfast Plates

Eggs & potatoes

$7.25

Bacon & Eggs

$10.95

Ham & Eggs

$10.95

Asada & Eggs

$12.95

Carnitas & Eggs

$10.95

Chorizo & Eggs

$9.95

Sausage Links & Eggs

$10.95

Chile Verde & Eggs

$10.95

Breakfast burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$10.95

Over the Border

Huevos Rancheros

$9.95

Machaca & Eggs

$12.95

Chilaquiles & Eggs

$9.95

Quesadilla Huevos

$9.95

Chorizo & Eggs

$9.95

Huevos De Mexicana

$10.95

Nacho Rancheras con Huevos

$9.95

Griddle

Pancakes (4)

$8.45

Pancakes (2)

$5.25

Pancakes & Eggs

$8.25

French Toast (2 full)

$5.45

French & Eggs

$8.25

ALAcarte

Bacon (2)

$2.75

Fruit

$2.95

Toast

$2.25

Eggs (1)

$2.50

Eggs (2)

$4.75

CORN Tortillas (2)

$1.50

FLOUR Tortillas (2)

$1.50

Potatoes

$4.00

Pancake (1)

$2.75

Sausage Links (4)

$5.95

Drinks

Bloody Mary - Spicy

$9.50

Bloody Mary - Mild

$9.50

Mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa - Bottomless

$16.00

Split - Champagne

$9.00

Coffee

$2.50

Michelada

$8.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Juice/Milk

$2.50

Kids juice/milk

$1.00

Taco Tuesday

Taco 1

$7.00

Taco 2

Taco 3

Family Meal Deals

6 ITEM DEAL

$45.00

10 ITEM DEAL

$60.00

Tamales By Dozen

DOZEN

$30.00

1/2 DOZEN

$16.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the Best Mexican food and drinks in beautiful Camarillo!

Website

Location

710 Arneill Rd, Camarillo, CA 93010

Directions

Gallery
2 Agave Maria's Restaurant & Cantina image
2 Agave Maria's Restaurant & Cantina image

Map
