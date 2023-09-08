Restaurant info

"Open to the public since 2008, We are located in the Town Center at California State University Channel Islands, Camarillo, Ca. 93012. Tortillas Grill & Cantina offers Mexican and Latin inspired dishes from our Mothers Kitchen growing up in our Southern California Farm. Featuring Tacos, Burritos, Tortas , Cuban Sandwiches, Salads, Nachos, Quesadillas, Chili Rellenos and Sopes. Along with specialties of Chili Verde, Moles and our Famous Holiday Tamales. We offer over 60 + beverage choices from Aguas Frescas, Horchata, Jamaica, Sandia and Pina to Draft and bottled Beer and Cocktails like Pina Colada's, Tequilla Sunrise and of course Margaritas ! We look forward to seeing you soon! Saludos Amigos !"