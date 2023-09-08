Food

Burritos

House Burrito

$12.25

Chicken, Carnitas or *Carne Asada (* extra $), guacamole, sour cream, cheese, rice, beans, chipotle sauce, salsa fresca, chips

Baja Burrito

$11.85

Chicken, Carnitas or *Carne Asada (* extra $), guacamole, cheese, chipotle sauce, salsa fresca, chips

Fajita burrito

$12.25

Grilled Chicken, or choice of *Carne Asada or *Shrimp (* extra $), guacamole, grilled peppers, onions, fajita sauce and salsa fresca, chips

Enchilada Burrito

$12.25

Ground Beef, sour cream, cheese, rice, beans, enchilada sauce, chips

Del Mar Burrito

$13.50

Shrimp, Grilled Fish or Beer Battered Fish, guacamole, rice, beans, chipotle sauce, salsa fresca, chips

Relleno Burrito

$13.85

Chili Relleno, guacamole, rice, beans, salsa, chips

Veggie Burrito

$11.85

Grilled Veggies, guacamole, rice, beans, jack cheese, salsa fresca, chips

Classic Burrito

$8.95

House Peruvian Beans, Spanish white jasmin Rice, Cheese, chips

Cali Burrito

$12.25

Chicken, Carnitas or *Carne Asada (*extra $), guacamole, sour cream, chipotle sauce, salsa fresca and papas, chips

Chili Verde Burrito

$13.85

Chili Verde, guacamole, cheese, rice, beans, chips

Make It a Plate

$2.50

Add Rice, Beans and extra Chips to make it a Meal

Make It Wet

$2.50

Enchilada sauce covers your burrito, sour cream, cotija queso

Make It Chimi Style

$2.50

Crispy Fried Burrito, sauce, sour cream , cotija queso

Tacos

Taquitos

$6.85

Two crispy rolled corn tortillas, choice of chicken or potato & cheese, guacamole, sour cream, salsa fresca, chips

Classic Taco

$5.95

Chicken, Carnitas or * Carne Asada (*extra $), guacamole, cheese, lettuce, chipotle sauce, salsa fresca, chips

Grilled Fish Taco

$5.95

Grilled Fish, guacamole, jack cheese, cabbage, chipotle sauce, salsa fresca, chips

Crispy Fish Taco

$6.85

Beer Battered Fish, cabbage, chipotle sauce, salsa fresca, chips

Shrimp Taco

$5.95

Grilled Shrimp, cheese, cabbage, chipotle sauce, salsa fresca, chips

Fajitas Taco

$5.95

Chicken, *Carne Asada or * Shrimp (*extra $), guacamole, smoked jack cheese, grilled peppers, onions, fajita sauce, salsa fresca, chips

Veggie Taco

$5.95

Grilled Veggies, guacamole, jack cheese, lettuce, salsa fresca, chips

Wraps

Santa Barbara Wrap

$14.85

Grilled Fish, guacamole, lettuce, caesar dressing, salsa fresca

Summer Wrap

$12.25

Chicken or *Carne Asada (*extra $), bacon,guacamole, lettuce, chipotle sauce, salsa fresca, chips

Caesar Wrap

$12.25

Chicken or *Carne Asada (*extra $), guacamole, lettuce, caesar dressing, salsa fresca, chips

Salads

Tortillas Salad

$14.85

Chicken, Carnitas, Veggies, *Carne Asada, *Shrimp, *Grilled Fish (*extra$), mixed greens, beans, cheese, chipotle dressing, salsa fresca, avocado, cotija queso

Mexican Caesar Salad

$14.50

Chicken, Carnitas, Veggies, *Carne Asada, *Shrimp, *Grilled Fish (*extra$), mixed greens, beans, cheese, chipotle dressing, salsa fresca, avocado, cotija queso

Chopped Salad

$14.85

Chicken, Carnitas, Veggies, *Carne Asada, *Shrimp, *Grilled Fish (*extra$), mixed greens, beans, cheese, chipotle dressing, salsa fresca, avocado, cotija queso

Garden Salad

$14.50

Romaine lettuce, mixed fresh veggies, tomatoes, avocado, chili orange vinaigrette dressing

Side Caesar

$6.75

Romaine lettuce, jack cheese, caesar dressing, avocado, cotija queso, chili lime tortilla strips

Side Chopped

$6.75

mixed greens, cheese, chipotle dressing, salsa fresca, cotija queso, chili lime tortilla strips

Side Garden

$6.75

Romaine lettuce, mixed veggies, tomatoes, avocado, side dressing choice

Favorites

Chili Relleno

$15.85

Battered pasilla pepper stuffed with jack cheese, rice, beans, salsa

Fajitas Meal

$16.50

Chicken, *Carne Asada or *Shrimp (*extra $), grilled peppers, onions, fajita sauce, rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese

Quesadilla

$11.85

Chicken, *Carne Asada or *Shrimp (*extra $), Cheese, guacamole, sour cream, salsa fresca and chips

Nachos

$11.85

Chicken, Carnitas, Veggies, *Carne Asada, *Shrimp, (*extra $), corn tortilla chips, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream, salsa fresca

Sopes

$15.85

corn masa tostadas, choice of chicken, Carnitas, Veggies, *Carne Asada, *Shrimp, *Grilled Fish (*extra $), beans, lettuce, salsa fresca, cotija queso, choice of two side items

Enchiladas Meal

$13.85

Chicken, Carnitas, Carne Asada or Shrimp (*extra $), Two corn tortillas, cheese, enchilada sauce, rice, beans, sour cream

Torta

$14.85

Chicken, Carnitas, Veggies or *Carne Asada (*extra $ ), Mexican toasted Telera roll, citrus mayo, guacamole, cheese, chipotle sauce, lettuce, salsa fresca, chips

TG Cubano

$14.85

Carnitas, ham, smoked jack cheese, pickles, TG dressing, choice of one side item

TG Burger

$11.85

Ground Sirloin 1/3 lb Beef patty, citrus mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, toasted Mexicam roll, choice of one side item, add * add Cheese, *Bacon, Grilled Onions, * Gucamole (*extra $)

Nacho Fries

$11.50

Seasoned fries, cheese, salsa fresca, sour cream and Carne Asada

Soup

Bowl - Chicken Tortilla Soup

$13.25

Chicken, veggies, avocado, tortilla strips, vegetable broth

Bowl - Albondiga Soup

$13.25

Mexican Meatballs, veggies, tomato herb broth

Bowl - Pozole

$13.25

Porkloin, hominy, red peppers chili broth

Bowl - Potato Dumpling

$13.25

Potato, cheese dumpling, veggies, tomato herb broth

Bowl - Flor de Calabaza

$13.25

Cup - Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.85

Chicken, veggies, avocado, tortilla strips, vegetable broth

Cup - Albondiga Soup

$6.85

Mexican Meatballs, veggies, tomato herb broth

Cup - Pozole

$6.85

Porkloin, hominy, red pepper chili broth

Cup - Potato Dumpling

$6.85

Potato, cheese dumpling, veggies, tomato herb broth

Cup - Flor de Calabaza

$6.85

Tapas

Empanadas

$7.50

Two crispy corn masa pasties filled with choice of Chicken, Carnitas, Veggies or Carne Asada, jack cheese and enchilada sauce

Flauta

$7.25

Seasoned ground Beef, jack cheese wrapped in a crispy flour tortilla and side of our chipotle sauce

Chicken Tenders

$8.45

Battered Chicken Tenders with choice of dipping sauce

Tortillas Q

$5.25

Two corn quesadillas, jack cheese , grilled peppers and side of guacamole

Cantina Tacos

$2.25

Chicken, Carnitas or *Carne Asada *(extra $), cilantro, onions on our hand pressed corn tortillas

TG Nachos

$6.50

Corn tortilla chips, beans, cheese, salsa fresca, guacamole

Papas

$5.85

Crispy seasoned fries and choice of dipping sauce

Zucchini

$7.50

Beer Battered Zucchini and choice of dipping sauce

Slider

$5.25

Carnitas, TG slaw, dressing on a toasted roll

Shrimp Cocktail

$7.50

Lime marinated Shrimp, cocktail sauce, avocado and chips

Kids

Kids Bean Burrito Meal

$9.50

Bean and cheese burrito, choice of two sides and a kids size beverage

Kids Quesadilla

$9.50

One Cheese quesadilla, choice of two sides and a kids beverage

Kids Breakfast Burrito Meal

$9.50

Egg, cheese, potato breakfast burrito, choice of two sides and a kids beverage

Chicken Tenders Meal

$9.50

Battered Chicken Tenders, choice of two sides and a kids size beverage

Crispy Rolled Taco Meal

$9.50

Two crispy chicken or potato cheese taquitos in a corn tortilla, choice of any two sides and a kid size beverage

Kids Classic Taco Meal

$9.50

One classic taco, choice of chicken, carnitas, veggies or carne asada, choice of two sides and a kid size beverage.

Kids Burrito - Only

$3.50

Beans, cheese wrapped inside a flour tortilla

Kids Tenders - Only

$4.25

Battered Chicken Tenders and choice of dipping sauce

Kids Quesadilla - Only

$6.00

Cheese - melted inside a toasted flour tortilla

Dessert

Churro

$1.85

Mexican pastry with sprinkled cinnamon and cane sugar

Ice Cream Scope

$5.25

A Scope and 1/2 of ice cream, Vanilla or Chocolate

Brownie

$5.25

Our Ghirardelli chocolate brownie

Brownie Sundae

$9.75

A Chocolate brownie, choice of ice cream, chocolate sauce, whip cream, and cherries

Mexican Paletas

$3.00

Mexican Ice Fruit Bars -assorted varities, Limon, Fresa, Sandia, Coco, Tamarindo, Pina

Ice cream Sandwich

$4.50

Ice cream Cone

$4.50

Ice Cream Cookie

$4.50

Ice Cream Bar

$4.50

Extra Sides

Sour Cream 2 oz

$1.50

Beans 4 oz

$1.85

House Peruvian Beans

Rice 4 oz

$1.85

Spanish White Jasmin Rice

Chips - Small

$1.85

Corn tortilla chips cooked in canola oil, sea salt

Guacamole 2oz

$1.75

Hass avocado, lemon juice, spices

Sour Cream 4 oz

$2.95

Beans 12 oz

$3.85

House Peruvian Beans

Rice 12 oz

$3.85

Spanish White Jasmin Rice

Chips - Large

$5.25

Corn tortilla chips cooked in canola oil, sea salt

Guacamole 4oz

$3.85

Hass avocado, lemon juice, spices

Sour Cream 12 oz

$6.25

Beans 32 oz

$8.50

House Peruvian Beans

Rice 32 oz

$8.50

Spanish White Jasmin Rice

Chipotle

Guacamole 12oz

$7.25

Hass avocado, lemon juice, spices

Cheese 2 oz

$1.25

cheddar and jack cheese - fancy shredded

Cheese 4 oz

$2.50

cheddar and jack cheese - fancy shredded

Cheese 12 oz

$5.75

cheddar and jack cheese - fancy shredded

Ketch Up

Guacamole 32oz - Deli

$18.00

Hass avocado, lemon juice, spices

Fajita Veggies

$2.85

grilled peppers, onions and fajita sauce

Grilled Veggies

$3.50

grilled mixed veggies and peppers

Ranch

Breakfast Papas

$2.85

Red breakfast potatoes and spices

Guacamole & Chips

$8.25

Enchilada - add one

$3.25

one enchilada

Taquito - add one

$1.75

one taquito

Sope - add one

$4.85

one a la carte sope

Chili Relleno - add one

$7.25

one a la carte chili relleno

Avocado Slices

$2.75

Small Fries

$2.50

Sub Fries

$2.00

Taquito Chicken

$1.75

Taquito Papa

$1.75

A La Carte

Corn Tortilla

$0.35

House made organic corn tortillas - gluten free

Flour Tortilla - taco size

$0.45

flour,- - vegan

Flour Tortilla - burrito size

$0.85

flour,- - vegan

Wheat Tortilla - burrito size

$0.95

wheat -flour, --vegan

Hamburger Bun

$0.65

Telera Roll

$1.95

Cubano Roll

$1.95

Breakfast

Tortillas Burrito

$13.25

Ham, Bacon, Chorizo or Carne Asada, eggs, potatoes, jack cheese, salsa

TG Burrito

$10.50

Eggs, cheese, beans, potatoes

Mexican Torta

$13.85

Ham, Bacon, Chorizo or Carne Asada, eggs, potatoes, jack cheese, salsa, citrus mayo on a toasted Mexican Telera roll, served with potatoes

TG Breakfast Torta

$9.85

Ham, Bacon, or Chorizo, eggs, cheese on a toasted Mexican roll

Spanish Omelette

$15.25

Eggs, grilled veggies, sliced avocado, jack cheese, salsa and served with potatoes

Create Your Own Omelette

$16.75

choice of four ingrediants or add additional for extra charge

Breakfast Plate

$14.50

Ham, Bacon, Chorizo or *Carne Asada *(extra $), eggscheese, beans, potatoes, salsa and served with tortillas

California Scramble

$14.85

Ham, Bacon, eggs, beans,jack cheese, potatoes, salsa, avocado, cotija queso and side of tortillas

Breakfast Quesadilla

$13.85

Ham, Bacon or Chorizo with eggs, jack cheese, salsa fresca and chips

Breakfast Tacos

$12.85

Chorizo, Bacon or *Carne Asada *(extra $), eggs, cheese, salsa, avocado, served with beans and chips, choice of corn or flour tortillas

Huevo Ranchero

$13.85

Sunny side Egg on a corn tostada with beans, salsa, avocado, cotija queso, served with potatoes and beans

Messages to Kitchen

Add

Only

On Side

On Item

Light

Extra

Sub

Make item To Go

No Salt

Cut 1/2

Extra Plate

Allergy Alert

Wait See Me

Add to Plate

Xtra Proteins

Grilled Chicken 4oz

$2.85

Carne Asada 4 oz

$3.25

Carnitas

$2.85

Ground Beef 4oz

$2.25

BB Fish 3 oz

$2.75

Grill Fish 3 oz

$3.50

Shrimp 3 oz

$3.50

Bacon

$2.00

Ham 3oz

$2.00

Chorizo

$2.00

1/3lb Burger Patty

$2.50

Market Menu

Deli House Salsa

$5.75

Deli Salsa Verde

$5.75

Deli Roasted Salsa

$5.75

Deli Salsa Fresca

$5.75

Deli Salsa Relleno

$5.75

Deli Chipotle

$5.75

Deli Enchilada Sauce

$5.75

Apples

$1.50

Avocadoes

$2.75

Carrots

$0.85

Cabbage

$3.50

Romaine

$2.85

Tomatoes

$0.95

Sauces / Salsas

Chipotle

Ranch

Ketchup

Caesar

Chili Orange

TG Dressing

Enchilada Sauce

Relleno Salsa

House Salsa

Salsa Verde

Roasted Salsa

Salsa Fresca

Drinks

Beverage

Pina smoothie

$5.50

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.50

Horchata Pina Smoothie

$5.50

Vanilla Shake

$6.50

Chocolate Shake

$6.50

Strawberry Shake

$6.50

Horchata Shake

$6.50

Horchata

$3.00

Jamaica

$3.00

Agua de Pina

$3.00

Agua de Fresa

$3.00

Agua de Pepino

$3.00

Apple Juice 18 oz

$3.75

Coffee 12 oz

$3.75

Crystal Gyser 500ml

$2.50

Jarritos

$3.00

Regular Drink

$3.00

Orange Juice 18 oz

$3.75

Milk

$2.50

Fiji Water 500ml

$4.25

ICE Beverage

$2.75

Large Drink

$3.85

Pineapple Juice 18 oz

$3.75

Tomato Juice 18 oz

$3.75

Perrier Mineral

$3.50

Gatorade 20 oz

$3.50

Mexican Bottle

$3.00

Cranberry Juice 18 oz

$3.75

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Evian Water ltr

$4.85

Pellegrino

$3.50

Soda Can

$1.75

PH Water ltr

$4.85

Cocktails

Mai Tai

$8.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mimosa Sunrise

$9.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Strawberry Colada

$9.00

Hurricane

$9.00

Margarita - Lime Rocks

$9.00

Margarita - Lime Blended

$9.00

Margarita - Strawberry Rocks

$9.00

Margarita - Strawberry Blended

$9.00

Margarita de la Casa

$11.00

Sangria

$9.00

Sangria - blanca

$9.00

Rum Chata - Rocks

$9.00

Rum Chata - Blended

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Tequilla Sunrise

$9.00

Beer

805 18oz

$6.50

Cali Squeeze 18oz

$6.50

Mosaic 18oz

$6.50

Topa Topa Cheif Peak 18oz

$6.50

Stella Artois 18oz

$6.50

Shock Top 18oz

$6.50

XX Amber 18oz

$6.50

Goose IPA 18oz

$6.50

DBA 18oz

$6.50

Stella Cidre 18oz

$6.50

805 24oz

$8.00

Cali Squeeze 24oz

$8.00

Mosaic 24oz

$8.00

Topa Topa Cheif Peak 24oz

$8.00

Stella Artois 24oz

$8.00

Shock Top 24oz

$8.00

XX Amber 24oz

$8.00

Goose IPA 24oz

$8.00

DBA 24oz

$8.00

Stella Cidre 24oz

$8.00

805 Pitcher

$22.00

Cali Squeeze Pitcher

$22.00

Mosaic Pitcher

$22.00

Topa Cheif Peak Pitcher

$22.00

Stella Artois Pitcher

$22.00

ShockTop Pitcher

$22.00

XX Amber Pitcher

$22.00

Goose IPA Pitcher

$22.00

DBA Pitcher

$22.00

Stella Cidre Pitcher

$22.00

Corona BTL

$5.50

Pacifico BTL

$5.50

XX Lager BTL

$5.50

Modelo Especial BTL

$5.50

Negra Modelo BTL

$5.50

Bohemia BTL

$5.50

Orchard BTL

$5.50

Topa Chico Seltzer BTL

$5.50

Heineken BTL

$5.50

Twisted Tea BTL

$5.50

Lagunitas BTL

$5.50

Stone IPA BTL

$5.50

Fig Mountain IPA BTL

$5.50

Sierra Nevada BTL

$5.50

Blue Moon BTL

$5.50

Sam Adams BTL

$5.50

Sam Octoberfest BTL

$5.50

Fat Tire BTL

$5.50

Michelada Light BTL

$6.50

Coors Light BTL

$4.50

M Ultra Light BTL

$4.50

Corona light BTL

$5.50

Bud Light BTL

$4.50

Sam Adams Summer Ale BTL

$5.50

Maui

$5.50

Wine

GL-Robert Mondavi Cabernet

$7.00

GL-J Lohr Cabernet

$8.00

GL-K Jackson Merlot

$8.00

GL-Meiomi Pinot Noir

$9.00

GL-La Granja Tempranillo

$7.00

BTL Robert Mondavi Cabernet

$18.00

BTL J Lohr Cabernet

$18.00

BTL K Jackson Merlot

$19.00

BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir

$22.00

BTL La Granja Tempranillo

$16.00

GL-Robert Mondavi Chardonny

$7.00

GL-Edna Valley Chardonny

$8.00

GL-La Crema Chardonny

$9.00

GL-Gainey Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

GL-Gainey Pinot Gris

$8.00

BTL Robert Mondavi Chardonny

$18.00

BTL Edna Valley Chardonny

$18.00

BTL La Crema Chardonny

$21.00

BTL Gainey Sauvignon Blanc

$18.00

BTL Gainey Pinot Gris

$18.00

Sparkling Wine Split

$7.00

Catering

Rice

$20.00

Spanish White Jasmin Rice

Beans

$25.00

House Peruvian Beans

Corn Chips

$24.00

corn tortilla chips cooked in 100% canola oil, sea salt

Guacamole

$38.00

Hass avocado, lemon juice, spices

Deli Salsa

$12.00

ask for available options

Platter

Platters

Burrito Platter

$65.00

Five burritos cut in 1/2 portions, chips, salsa and all plating and serviceware included

Taco Platter

$55.00

Tweleve Classic tacos, chips, salsa and all plating and serviceware

Taquitos Platter

$55.00

Twenty - Five Chicken or Potatoe and cheese taquitos, chips, salsa and all plating and serviceware

Quesadilla Platter

$55.00

Five Large Quesadillas, flour tortilla, cheese, choice of chicken, carnitas or *carne asada (*extra $), chips, salsa and plating included

Wraps Platter

$55.00

Five Summer Wraps cut in 1/2 portions, chips, salsa and all plating and serviceware included

Holiday Tamale platter

$85.00

ask for available options

Specials

Lindas Special

Chili Verde Plate

$14.50

Chili Verde Burrito

$14.50

Barbacoa Plate

$14.50

Barbacoa Burrito

$14.50

Classic Taco Meal

$10.85

Fajitas Caesar Salad

$12.85

TG Cantina Taco Meal

$10.85

Fajitas Quesadilla

$12.85

Food Truck Nachos

$9.85

Tamales Plate

$14.50

Two tamales and choice of two side items

Tamale and Taco Plate

$14.50

One tamale, one Classic taco and choice of two side items

Tamale and Enchilada Plate

$14.50

One tamale, one Enchilada and choice of two side items

Enchiladas Especial

$13.50

Lindas Mole enchiladas and choice of any two side items

Enchilada Verdes

$13.50

Two green chili enchiladas and choice of any two side items

Coconut Shrimp Plate

$14.25

Coconut crusted Jumbo shrimp, tg slaw, tg papas and dipping sauces

Salmon Burger

$14.25

Wild Alaskan Salmon patty, veggie spread, guacamole, smoked jack cheese, salsa fresca, lettuce and TG dressing on a toasted roll and choice of two side items

Fajitas Sandwich

$14.85

Chicken, *Carne Asada or *Shrimp (*extra $), grilled fajita peppers, onions, smoked jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, salsa fresca and chips

Torta Mexicana

$13.85

Chicken, Carnitas, Veggies or *Carne Asada (*extra $ ), Mexican toasted Telera roll, citrus mayo, guacamole, queso fresco,beans, lettuce, salsa fresca, served with beans and chips

Tri Tip Torta

$14.25

Santa Maria slow roasted Tri Tip, guacamole, salsa fresca, lettuce, queso fresco, served with beans and chips

Tostada de Ceviche

$7.25

Corn tostada, lime marinaded white fish, shrimp, cucumber, lime

Pescado y Papas

$13.85

Beer Battered Fish, cabbage, chipotle sauce, salsa fresca, TG Papas

Tacos Rancheros

$14.25

2 Hardshell tacos with seasoned pulled chicken, rice, beans, chips and salsa

2 TG Slider Meal

$12.85

2 sliders with Chicken, Carnitas or Carne Asada, TG slaw, dressing on a toasted roll and choice of any two side items

Holiday Special

Tamale - Chili Verde

$5.50

carnitas with roasted green chili sauce in corn masa tamales

Tamale - Chili Colorado

$5.50

porkloin with red chili sauce in corn masa tamales

Tamale - Pollo con Mole

$5.50

shredded chicken with red chili mole

Tamale - Rajas con Queso

$5.50

roasted pasilla peppers, jack cheese in corn masa tamales

Tamale - Veggies

$5.50

assorted veggies, jack pepper cheese in corn masa tamales

Tamale - Beef

$5.50

Seasoned ground beef, cheese in corn masa tamales

Tamale - Dulce

$4.50

Sweet cinnamon, almond or pineapple and coconut in corn masa tamales

Tamale 10 pack - Chili Verde

$45.00

carnitas with roasted green chili sauce in corn masa tamales

Tamale 10 pack - Chili Colorado

$45.00

porkloin with red chili sauce in corn masa tamales

Tamale 10 pack - Pollo con Mole

$45.00

shredded chicken with red chili mole

Tamale 10 pack - Rajas con Queso

$45.00

roasted pasilla peppers, jack cheese in corn masa tamales

Tamales 10 pack - Veggies

$45.00

assorted veggies, jack pepper cheese in corn masa tamales

Tamales 10 pack - Beef

$45.00

Seasoned ground beef, cheese in corn masa tamales

Tamales 10 pack - Dulce

$35.00

Sweet cinnamon, almond or pineapple and coconut in corn masa tamales