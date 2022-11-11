Fresh Curry Chefs
33 N. Lewis Rd
Camarillo, CA 93012
Appetizers/Snacks
Samosa - 2 pcs
Samosa is fried pastry with a savory filling, such as spiced potatoes and peas.
Samosa Chole Chaat (2 pcs)
Tangy and spicy Samosa Chaat is popular north Indian street food! Crunchy samosa is served with chickpea curry (chole) and chutneys!
Tandoori Chicken Tikka
Chicken Tikka is boneless chicken meat marinated with yogurt and Indian spices and them grilled Indian oven - Tandoor.
Tandoori Chicken (Bone-In)
Tandoori chicken is a chicken with bone prepared by roasting chicken marinated in yogurt and Indian spices in Indian clay oven Tandoor.
Tandoori Lamb Seekh Kabob
Minced Lamb marinated with ginger & garlic and grilled in Tandoor oven.
Tandoori Paneer Tikka
Paneer tikka is popular Indian appetizer made from chunks of Paneer (Indian cottage cheese) marinated in yogurt & spices and grilled in a Tandoor (Indian oven).
Tandoori Cauliflower / Vegetables
Cauliflower, Bell Peppers, Mushroom and Onion marinated with Indian spices and grilled in Indian oven Tandoor and served with chutneys.
Sev Puri
Sev Puri is a popular Indian street food in which fried rounds of dough are stuffed with potatoes & chickpeas and topped with yogurt, chutney, and crispy noodles (sev).
Beetroot Cutlets
Healthy savory snack made with beetroot, potato and Paneer (Indian cheese)
Aloo Tikki (Potato spiced Patties)
Aloo Tikki is crispy and crusty snack. It is made of boiled potatoes, peas, and various curry spices.
Aloo Tikki - Chole Chaat (2 pcs)
The Chole Aloo Tikki Chaat is popular street food of India. Aloo Tikki (Potato spiced crispy patties) served with Chole (curried chickpeas). The aromatic taste emanating from the Chola (chickpeas), the chutneys and the pungent onion, along with that crispy Sev on the top makes it an all time favorite Indian street Chaat.
Chole Bhature Meal
Chole Bhature is a popular dish from North India. It is a combination of Chana (chickpeas) masala and Bhatura/Puri, a fried bread made from flour.
Chicken Tikka Poutine
Tandoori Chicken Tikka with Fries topped with Tikka Masala Sauce and Cheese.
Signature Curries - 1 Serving
Chicken Tikka Masala - 1 Serving
Chicken tikka masala is a Punjabi dish made with chicken tikka (chunks of chicken marinated in spices and yogurt) that are baked in oven and then prepared in a rich masala (spice mixture) sauce.
Butter Chicken - 1 Serving
Butter Chicken (Murgh Makhani) is a Punjabi dish made with chunks of chicken marinated in spices that are baked in the tandoori oven and then prepared in a buttery tomato gravy.
Lamb Masala Curry - 1 Serving
Lamb masala curry is a Punjabi dish made with lamb (chunks of lamb marinated in Indian spices ) and then prepared in a rich masala (spice mixture) onion & tomato sauce.
Shrimp Masala Curry - 1 Serving
Shrimp Curry Masala is prepared in a rich masala (spice mixture) onion & tomato sauce.
Aloo Gobi Prepared - 1 Serving
Aloo Gobi is a popular Indian dish made with potatoes and cauliflower cooked with tomatoes, onions and spices.
Vegetable Tikka Masala - 1 Serving
Fresh vegetables cooked in creamy cashew, tomato & onion and Indian spices.
Yellow Daal Tadka - 1 serving
Daal Tadka is one of the most popular dishes in India. Daal means lentil, which is staple in Indian source for protein. Tadka is a word for tempering, a technique to fry spices and herbs in oil.
Channa Masala - 1 Serving
Vegan Channa Masala is a Punjabi dish made with Channa (Chickpeas marinated in Indian spices ) and then prepared in a rich masala (spice mixture) onion & tomato sauce.
Palak Paneer Prepared - 1 Serving
Fresh Indian Cheese (Paneer) Chunks and spinach puree cooked in a flavorful creamy tomato sauce infused with fragrant Indian spices.
Vegan Soya Chunks Masala - 1 Serving
Vegan Soya Chunks Masala is a Punjabi dish made with Soya Beans (chunks of Soya marinated in Indian spices ) and then prepared in a rich masala (spice mixture) onion & tomato sauce.
Mattar Paneer Prepared -1 Serving
Mattar Paneer, Green Peas and Cheese, is popular North Indian vegetarian dish. Fresh green peas and Indian cheese are cooked in Indian spices and simmered in a rich, creamy gravy.
Paneer Tikka Masala Prepared - 1 Serving
Indian Cheese seasoned w\ ginger, garlic, tomatoes, onions and spices.
Shahi Paneer Prepared - 1 Serving
Shahi Paneer is a popular North Indian vegetarian dish. The word “shahi” means royalty and originated from Mughlai cuisine. In this dish chunks of fresh cheese are cooked in Indian spices and simmered in a rich, creamy gravy.
Non - Vegetarian
Chicken Tikka Masala (2 Servings)
Chicken tikka masala is a Punjabi dish made with chicken tikka (chunks of chicken marinated in spices and yogurt) that are baked in oven and then prepared in a rich masala (spice mixture) sauce.
Butter Chicken (2 Servings)
Butter Chicken (Murgh Makhani) is a Punjabi dish made with chunks of chicken marinated in spices that are baked in the tandoori oven and then prepared in a buttery tomato gravy.
Lamb Masala Curry (2 Servings)
Lamb masala curry is a Punjabi dish made with lamb (chunks of lamb marinated in Indian spices ) and then prepared in a rich masala (spice mixture) onion & tomato sauce.
Shrimp Masala Curry (2 Servings)
Shrimp Curry Masala is a Punjabi dish made with Shrimp marinated in Indian spices and then prepared in a rich masala (spice mixture) onion & tomato sauce.
Chicken Curry Masala (2 Servings)
Chicken masala curry is a delicious & flavorful dish made with chicken, onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic & fresh ground spices.
Vindaloo Curry (2 Servings)
A delicious Indian dish with meat (Chicken/Lamb/Shrimp) of your choice marinated in Indian spices and potatoes cooked in a tangy, tomato and onion gravy.
Biryani (2 Servings)
Your choice of meat (Chicken/Lamb/Shrimp) cooked with spices and layered with rices, fried onions, cilantro & mint.
Korma Curry (2 Servings)
Your choice of meat (Chicken/Lamb/Shrimp) cooked in a creamy onion gravy and topped with nuts & raisins.
Coconut Curry (2 Servings)
Your choice of meat (Chicken/Lamb/Shrimp) cooked in a creamy peanut, onion & coconut gravy.
Mango Curry (2 Servings)
Your choice of meat (Chicken/Lamb/Shrimp) cooked in a tangy mango & tomato gravy.
Saag Curry (Spinach) (2 Servings)
Your choice of meat (Chicken/Lamb/Shrimp) cooked with spinach, creamy onion & tomato gravy and Indian spices blend.
Jalfrezi Curry (2 Servings)
Your choice of meat (Chicken/Lamb/Shrimp) cooked in a sweet & tangy tomato gravy with Indian spices.
Vegetarian
Aloo Gobi Prepared (2 Servings)
Aloo gobi is a popular Indian dish made with potatoes and cauliflower cooked with tomatoes, onions and spices.
Shahi Paneer Prepared (2 servings)
Shahi Paneer is a popular North Indian vegetarian dish. The word “shahi” means royalty and originated from Mughlai cuisine. In this dish chunks of fresh cheese are cooked in Indian spices and simmered in a rich, creamy gravy.
Palak Paneer Prepared (2 servings)
Fresh Indian Cheese (Paneer) Chunks and spinach puree cooked in a flavorful creamy tomato sauce infused with fragrant Indian spices.
Malai Kofta Prepared ( 2 Servings )
Malai Kofta is a very popular Indian vegetarian dish where balls (kofta) made of potato and paneer are deep fried and cooked in cashew & creamy and spiced onion sauce.
Yellow Daal Tadka Prepared (2 servings)
Daal tadka is one of the most popular dishes in India. Daal means lentil, which is staple in Indian source for protein. Tadka is a word for tempering, a technique to fry spices and herbs in oil.
Channa Masala Prepared (2 servings)
Chickpeas seasoned w\ ginger, garlic, tomatoes, onions and spices.
Veg Korma Prepared (2 servings)
Vegetable Korma (also known as Vegetable Kolhapuri) is a South Indian dish made with mixed vegetables cooked in a rich coconut, peanut & onion sauce. This creamy curry is a great vegan option and a delicious way to eat your veggies!
Veg Biryani Prepared (2 servings)
Vegetable Biryani is a popular Indian recipe made with aromatic basmati rice, spices and fresh veggies. Biryani is a famous and healthy dish that can be served for lunch or dinner with Raita and chutney.
Vegetable Tikka Masala - 2 Servings
Fresh vegetables cooked in creamy cashew, tomato & onion and Indian spices.
Paneer Tikka Masala Prepared ( 2 Servings)
Indian Cheese seasoned w\ ginger, garlic, tomatoes, onions and spices.
Vegetable Paneer Jalfreji Prepared ( 2 Servings )
Fresh vegetables and Paneer (Indian cheese) cooked in sweet & tangy tomato sauce infused with Indian spices.
Daal Palak Prepared (2 servings)
Daal Palak is Yellow lentils cooked with Spinach. It is one of the most popular dishes in India, which is staple in Indian source for protein. Tadka is a word for tempering, a technique to fry spices and herbs in oil.
Saag Chole Prepared (2 servings)
Saag Chole is a vegan version of the popular Indian dish “Saag Paneer,” in which paneer (Indian cheese) is replaced with chickpeas, which are cooked a thick paste made from puréed spinach and seasoned with ginger, garlic, garam masala, and other spices.
Saag Mushroom Prepared (2 servings)
Saag Mushroom is a another version of the popular Indian dish “Saag Paneer,” in which paneer (Indian cheese) is replaced with Mushroom, which are cooked a thick paste made from puréed spinach and seasoned with ginger, garlic and other spices.
Kadai Paneer Prepared ( 2 Servings)
Kadai Paneer is a popular North Indian vegetarian dish. Kadai Paneer is a semi dry curry made with firm cottage cheese, onions and green bell peppers. In this dish chunks of fresh cheese are cooked in Indian spices and simmered in a rich, creamy gravy.
Mattar Paneer Prepared (2 servings)
Mattar Paneer, Green Peas and Cheese, is popular North Indian vegetarian dish. Fresh green peas and Indian cheese are cooked in Indian spices and simmered in a rich, creamy gravy.
Matar Mushroom Prepared (2 servings)
Matar Mushroom is a vegetarian dish in which mushrooms and peas are sautéed in a mixture of Indian spices and then simmered in a rich tomato & onion gravy.
Vegan
Vegan Aloo Gobi Prepared (2 servings)
Aloo Gobi is a popular Indian dish made with potatoes and cauliflower cooked with tomatoes, onions and spices.
Vegan Matar Mushroom Prepared (2 servings)
Matar Mushroom is a vegetarian dish in which mushrooms and peas are sautéed in a mixture of Indian spices and then simmered in a rich tomato & onion gravy.
Vegan Yellow Daal Tadka Prepared (2 servings)
Daal tadka is one of the most popular dishes in India. Daal means lentil, which is staple in Indian source for protein. Tadka is a word for tempering, a technique to fry spices and herbs in oil.
Vegan Veg Korma Prepared (2 servings)
Vegetable Korma (also known as Vegetable Kolhapuri) is a South Indian dish made with mixed vegetables cooked in a rich coconut, peanut & onion sauce. This creamy curry is a great vegan option and a delicious way to eat your veggies!
Vegan Saag Chole Prepared (2 servings)
Saag Chole is a vegan version of the popular Indian dish “Saag Paneer,” in which paneer (Indian cheese) is replaced with chickpeas, which are cooked a thick paste made from puréed spinach and seasoned with ginger, garlic, garam masala, and other spices.
Vegan Saag Mushroom (2 servings)
Saag Mushroom is a another version of the popular Indian dish “Saag Paneer,” in which paneer (Indian cheese) is replaced with Mushroom, which are cooked a thick paste made from puréed spinach and seasoned with ginger, garlic, garam masala, and other spices.
Vegan Channa Masala (2 Servings)
Vegan Channa Masala is a Punjabi dish made with Channa (Chickpeas marinated in Indian spices ) and then prepared in a rich masala (spice mixture) onion & tomato sauce.
Vegan Soya Chunks Masala (2 Servings)
Vegan Soya Chunks Masala is a Punjabi dish made with Soya Beans (chunks of Soya marinated in Indian spices ) and then prepared in a rich masala (spice mixture) onion & tomato sauce.
Naan / Roti / Parantha
Plain Naan
Butter Naan
Garlic Naan
Garlic & Chili Naan
Tandoori Butter Roti
Tandoori Vegan Roti
Tandoori Butter Parantha
Indian flatbread is made with whole wheat flour and cooked with layers of dough and butter.
Onion Kulcha (Onion Naan)
Paneer Kulcha (Indian Cheese)
Cheese (Goat) Naan
Goat Cheese Naan
Kashmiri Naan
Kashmiri Naan made with Cherry, Coconut and Fennel seeds to give sweet & savory flavor.
Shahi (Nuts) Naan
Shahi Naan made with Cashew, Pistachio and raisin to give nutty sweet and salty flavor.
Rice
Raita
Papadam
Nonvegetarian
Chicken Tikka - Frankie Wrap
Chicken Tikka Masala Frankie Wrap is Indian oven Naan bread rolled with marinated Chicken grilled and cooked with with Indian spices. It is topped with cucumber, lettuce and chutney to give extra crunch and flavors.
Lamb Seekh Kabab - Frankie Wrap
Lamb Seekh Frankie Wrap is Indian oven Naan bread rolled with ground Lamb marinated with ginger & garlic and Indian spices and then oven grilled. It is topped with cucumber, lettuce and chutney to give extra crunch and flavors.
Shrimp Masala - Frankie Wrap
Shrimp Tikka Masala Frankie Wrap is Indian oven Naan bread rolled with marinated Shrimp grilled and cooked with with Indian spices. It is topped with cucumber, lettuce and chutney to give extra crunch and flavors.
Vegetarian
Channa Masala - Frankie Wrap
Channa Masala Frankie Wrap is Indian oven Naan bread rolled with Chick Peas freshly cooked with with Indian spices. It is topped with cucumber, lettuce and chutney to give extra crunch and flavors.
Mushroom Masala - Frankie Wrap
Mushroom Masala Frankie Wrap is Indian oven Naan bread rolled with Mushroom freshly cooked with with Indian spices. It is topped with cucumber, lettuce and chutney to give extra crunch and flavors.
Paneer Tikka Masala - Frankie Wrap
Paneer Masala Frankie Wrap is Indian oven Naan bread rolled with marinated Indian Cheese grilled and cooked with with Indian spices. It is topped with cucumber, lettuce and chutney to give extra crunch and flavors.
Vegan
Vegan Mushroom Masala - Frankie Wrap
Mushroom Masala Frankie Wrap is Indian oven Roti bread rolled with Mushroom cooked with with Indian spices. It is topped with cucumber, lettuce and chutney to give extra crunch and flavors.
Vegan Channa Masala - Frankie Wrap
Channa Masala Frankie Wrap is Indian oven Roti bread rolled with Chick Peas cooked with with Indian spices. It is topped with cucumber, lettuce and chutney to give extra crunch and flavors.
Vegan Soya Chunks Masala - Frankie Wrap
Soya Chunks Frankie Wrap is Indian oven Roti bread rolled with Soya chunks cooked with with Indian spices. It is topped with cucumber, lettuce and chutney to give extra crunch and flavors.
Non Vegetarian
Chicken Tikka - Bowl
Chicken seasoned with ginger, garlic & mint and grilled and then cooked with Indian spices. It is served with Rice and topped with cucumber and lettuce .
Lamb Masala - Bowl
Lamb seasoned with ginger, garlic & mint and then cooked with Indian spices. It is served with Rice and topped with cucumber and lettuce .
Shrimp Masala - Bowl
Shrimp Marinated and grilled and then cooked with Indian spices. It is served with Rice and topped with cucumber and lettuce .
Vegetarian
Paneer Tikka Masala- Bowl
Indian Cheese (Paneer) seasoned with spices and grilled and then cooked with Indian spices. It is served with Rice and topped with cucumber and lettuce .
Mushroom Masala - Bowl
Mushroom cooked with ginger, garlic and Indian spices. It is served with Rice and topped with cucumber and lettuce .
Channa Masala - Bowl
Chick Peas cooked with ginger, garlic and Indian spices. It is served with Rice and topped with cucumber and lettuce .
Aloo Gobi Masala - Bowl
Aloo gobi is a popular Indian dish made with potatoes and cauliflower cooked with tomatoes, onions and spices. This dish can be made vegan by skipping the cream in Step 5.
Vegan
Vegan Mushroom Masala - Bowl
Mushroom cooked with ginger, garlic and Indian spices. It is served with Rice and topped with cucumber and lettuce .
Vegan Channa Masala - Bowl
Chick Peas cooked with ginger, garlic and Indian spices. It is served with Rice and topped with cucumber and lettuce .
Vegan Soy Chunks Masala - Bowl
Soya Chunks cooked with ginger, garlic and Indian spices. It is served with Rice and topped with cucumber and lettuce .
Vegan Aloo Gobi Masala - Bowl
Aloo gobi is a popular Indian dish made with potatoes and cauliflower cooked with tomatoes, onions and spices. This dish can be made vegan by skipping the cream in Step 5.
Non - Vegetarian
Chicken Korma Meal Kit
Chicken Korma is a popular North Indian dish in which mildly spiced chicken is simmered in a nutty, creamy gravy and topped with fruits and nuts.
Chicken Tikka Masala Meal Kit
Chicken tikka masala is a Punjabi dish made with chicken tikka (chunks of chicken marinated in spices and yogurt) that are baked in oven and then prepared in a rich masala (spice mixture) sauce.
Butter Chicken Meal Kit
Butter Chicken (Murgh Makhani) is a Punjabi dish made with chunks of chicken marinated in spices that are baked in the tandoori oven and then prepared in a buttery tomato gravy.
Chicken Vindaloo Meal Kit
A delicious Indian dish with chunks of chicken marinated in Indian spices and potatoes cooked in a tangy, tomato and onion gravy.
Chicken Biryani Meal Kit
Chicken Biryani is a popular Indian recipe made with aromatic basmati rice, saffron, spices and marinated chicken. Biryani is a famous and healthy dish that can be served for lunch or dinner with raita and chutney.
Coconut Chicken Meal Kit
Chicken cooked in a blend of onion gravy, spices & coconut milk
Mango Chicken Meal Kit
Sweet & spicy Chicken cooked in a tangy onion & mango gravy
Vegetarian
Aloo Gobi Meal Kit
Aloo gobi is a popular Indian dish made with potatoes and cauliflower cooked with tomatoes, onions and spices. This dish can be made vegan by skipping the cream in Step 5.
Shahi Paneer Meal Kit
Shahi Paneer is a popular North Indian vegetarian dish. The word “shahi” means royalty and originated from Mughlai cuisine. In this dish chunks of fresh cheese are cooked in Indian spices and simered in a rich, creamy gravy.
Matar Mushroom Meal Kit
Matar Mushroom is a vegetarian dish in which mushrooms and peas are sautéed in a mixture of Indian spices and then simmered in a rich tomato & onion gravy.
Veg Biryani Meal Kit
Vegetable Biryani is a popular Indian recipe made with aromatic basmati rice, spices and fresh veggies. Biryani is a famous and healthy dish that can be served for lunch or dinner with raita and chutney.
Saag Chole Meal Kit
Saag Chole is a vegan version of the popular Indian dish “Saag Paneer,” in which paneer (Indian cheese) is replaced with chickpeas, which are cooked a thick paste made from puréed spinach and seasoned with ginger, garlic, garam masala, and other spices.
Veg Korma Meal Kit
Vegetable Korma (also known as Vegetable Kolhapuri) is a South Indian dish made with mixed vegetables cooked in a rich coconut, peanut & onion sauce. This creamy curry is a great vegan option and a delicious way to eat your veggies!
Yellow Daal Takda Meal Kit
Daal tadka is one of the most popular dishes in India. Daal means lentil, which is staple in Indian source for protein. Tadka is a word for tempering, a technique to fry spices and herbs in oil.
Palak Paneer Meal Kit
Fresh Cheese chunks cooked in a flavorful creamed spinach puree
Vegan
Vegan Aloo Gobi Meal Kit
Aloo gobi is a popular Indian dish made with potatoes and cauliflower cooked with tomatoes, onions and spices. This dish can be made vegan by skipping the cream in Step 5.
Yellow Daal Tadka Meal Kit
Daal tadka is one of the most popular dishes in India. Daal means lentil, which is staple in Indian source for protein. Tadka is a word for tempering, a technique to fry spices and herbs in oil.
Vegan Matar Mushroom Meal Kit
Matar Mushroom is a vegetarian dish in which mushrooms and peas are sautéed in a mixture of Indian spices and then simmered in a rich tomato & onion gravy.
Veg Korma Meal Kit
Vegetable Korma (also known as Vegetable Kolhapuri) is a South Indian dish made with mixed vegetables cooked in a rich coconut, peanut & onion sauce. This creamy curry is a great vegan option and a delicious way to eat your veggies!
Saag Chole Meal Kit
Saag Chole is a vegan version of the popular Indian dish “Saag Paneer,” in which paneer (Indian cheese) is replaced with chickpeas, which are cooked a thick paste made from puréed spinach and seasoned with ginger, garlic, garam masala, and other spices.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
