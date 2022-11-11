Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Fresh Curry Chefs

review star

No reviews yet

33 N. Lewis Rd

Camarillo, CA 93012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Samosa - 2 pcs
Chicken Tikka Masala (2 Servings)

Appetizers/Snacks

Bhel Puri is favorite Bombay street food. It is a slightly sweet, spicy & sour tasting chaat (snack) made with puffed rice, chutneys, onion, potato & variety of Sev.
Samosa - 2 pcs

Samosa - 2 pcs

$4.99

Samosa is fried pastry with a savory filling, such as spiced potatoes and peas.

Samosa Chole Chaat (2 pcs)

Samosa Chole Chaat (2 pcs)

$9.99

Tangy and spicy Samosa Chaat is popular north Indian street food! Crunchy samosa is served with chickpea curry (chole) and chutneys!

Tandoori Chicken Tikka

Tandoori Chicken Tikka

$13.99

Chicken Tikka is boneless chicken meat marinated with yogurt and Indian spices and them grilled Indian oven - Tandoor.

Tandoori Chicken (Bone-In)

Tandoori Chicken (Bone-In)

$13.99

Tandoori chicken is a chicken with bone prepared by roasting chicken marinated in yogurt and Indian spices in Indian clay oven Tandoor.

Tandoori Lamb Seekh Kabob

Tandoori Lamb Seekh Kabob

$15.99

Minced Lamb marinated with ginger & garlic and grilled in Tandoor oven.

Tandoori Paneer Tikka

Tandoori Paneer Tikka

$13.99

Paneer tikka is popular Indian appetizer made from chunks of Paneer (Indian cottage cheese) marinated in yogurt & spices and grilled in a Tandoor (Indian oven).

Tandoori Cauliflower / Vegetables

$11.99

Cauliflower, Bell Peppers, Mushroom and Onion marinated with Indian spices and grilled in Indian oven Tandoor and served with chutneys.

Sev Puri

Sev Puri

$9.99

Sev Puri is a popular Indian street food in which fried rounds of dough are stuffed with potatoes & chickpeas and topped with yogurt, chutney, and crispy noodles (sev).

Beetroot Cutlets

Beetroot Cutlets

$3.99+

Healthy savory snack made with beetroot, potato and Paneer (Indian cheese)

Aloo Tikki (Potato spiced Patties)

Aloo Tikki (Potato spiced Patties)

$4.99

Aloo Tikki is crispy and crusty snack. It is made of boiled potatoes, peas, and various curry spices.

Aloo Tikki - Chole Chaat (2 pcs)

Aloo Tikki - Chole Chaat (2 pcs)

$9.99

The Chole Aloo Tikki Chaat is popular street food of India. Aloo Tikki (Potato spiced crispy patties) served with Chole (curried chickpeas). The aromatic taste emanating from the Chola (chickpeas), the chutneys and the pungent onion, along with that crispy Sev on the top makes it an all time favorite Indian street Chaat.

Chole Bhature Meal

Chole Bhature Meal

$11.99

Chole Bhature is a popular dish from North India. It is a combination of Chana (chickpeas) masala and Bhatura/Puri, a fried bread made from flour.

Chicken Tikka Poutine

Chicken Tikka Poutine

$14.99

Tandoori Chicken Tikka with Fries topped with Tikka Masala Sauce and Cheese.

Signature Curries - 1 Serving

Chicken Tikka Masala - 1 Serving

Chicken Tikka Masala - 1 Serving

$12.99

Chicken tikka masala is a Punjabi dish made with chicken tikka (chunks of chicken marinated in spices and yogurt) that are baked in oven and then prepared in a rich masala (spice mixture) sauce.

Butter Chicken - 1 Serving

Butter Chicken - 1 Serving

$12.99

Butter Chicken (Murgh Makhani) is a Punjabi dish made with chunks of chicken marinated in spices that are baked in the tandoori oven and then prepared in a buttery tomato gravy.

Lamb Masala Curry - 1 Serving

Lamb Masala Curry - 1 Serving

$14.99

Lamb masala curry is a Punjabi dish made with lamb (chunks of lamb marinated in Indian spices ) and then prepared in a rich masala (spice mixture) onion & tomato sauce.

Shrimp Masala Curry - 1 Serving

Shrimp Masala Curry - 1 Serving

$14.99

Shrimp Curry Masala is prepared in a rich masala (spice mixture) onion & tomato sauce.

Aloo Gobi Prepared - 1 Serving

Aloo Gobi Prepared - 1 Serving

$11.99

Aloo Gobi is a popular Indian dish made with potatoes and cauliflower cooked with tomatoes, onions and spices.

Vegetable Tikka Masala - 1 Serving

Vegetable Tikka Masala - 1 Serving

$11.99

Fresh vegetables cooked in creamy cashew, tomato & onion and Indian spices.

Yellow Daal Tadka - 1 serving

Yellow Daal Tadka - 1 serving

$10.99

Daal Tadka is one of the most popular dishes in India. Daal means lentil, which is staple in Indian source for protein. Tadka is a word for tempering, a technique to fry spices and herbs in oil.

Channa Masala - 1 Serving

Channa Masala - 1 Serving

$11.99

Vegan Channa Masala is a Punjabi dish made with Channa (Chickpeas marinated in Indian spices ) and then prepared in a rich masala (spice mixture) onion & tomato sauce.

Palak Paneer Prepared - 1 Serving

Palak Paneer Prepared - 1 Serving

$12.99

Fresh Indian Cheese (Paneer) Chunks and spinach puree cooked in a flavorful creamy tomato sauce infused with fragrant Indian spices.

Vegan Soya Chunks Masala - 1 Serving

Vegan Soya Chunks Masala - 1 Serving

$11.99

Vegan Soya Chunks Masala is a Punjabi dish made with Soya Beans (chunks of Soya marinated in Indian spices ) and then prepared in a rich masala (spice mixture) onion & tomato sauce.

Chole Bhature Meal

Chole Bhature Meal

$11.99

Chole Bhature is a popular dish from North India. It is a combination of Chana (chickpeas) masala and Bhatura/Puri, a fried bread made from flour.

Mattar Paneer Prepared -1 Serving

Mattar Paneer Prepared -1 Serving

$11.99

Mattar Paneer, Green Peas and Cheese, is popular North Indian vegetarian dish. Fresh green peas and Indian cheese are cooked in Indian spices and simmered in a rich, creamy gravy.

Paneer Tikka Masala Prepared - 1 Serving

Paneer Tikka Masala Prepared - 1 Serving

$12.99

Indian Cheese seasoned w\ ginger, garlic, tomatoes, onions and spices.

Shahi Paneer Prepared - 1 Serving

Shahi Paneer Prepared - 1 Serving

$12.99

Shahi Paneer is a popular North Indian vegetarian dish. The word “shahi” means royalty and originated from Mughlai cuisine. In this dish chunks of fresh cheese are cooked in Indian spices and simmered in a rich, creamy gravy.

Non - Vegetarian

Chicken Tikka Masala (2 Servings)

Chicken Tikka Masala (2 Servings)

$20.99

Chicken tikka masala is a Punjabi dish made with chicken tikka (chunks of chicken marinated in spices and yogurt) that are baked in oven and then prepared in a rich masala (spice mixture) sauce.

Butter Chicken (2 Servings)

Butter Chicken (2 Servings)

$20.99

Butter Chicken (Murgh Makhani) is a Punjabi dish made with chunks of chicken marinated in spices that are baked in the tandoori oven and then prepared in a buttery tomato gravy.

Lamb Masala Curry (2 Servings)

Lamb Masala Curry (2 Servings)

$23.99

Lamb masala curry is a Punjabi dish made with lamb (chunks of lamb marinated in Indian spices ) and then prepared in a rich masala (spice mixture) onion & tomato sauce.

Shrimp Masala Curry (2 Servings)

Shrimp Masala Curry (2 Servings)

$23.99

Shrimp Curry Masala is a Punjabi dish made with Shrimp marinated in Indian spices and then prepared in a rich masala (spice mixture) onion & tomato sauce.

Chicken Curry Masala (2 Servings)

$20.99

Chicken masala curry is a delicious & flavorful dish made with chicken, onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic & fresh ground spices.

Vindaloo Curry (2 Servings)

Vindaloo Curry (2 Servings)

$20.99

A delicious Indian dish with meat (Chicken/Lamb/Shrimp) of your choice marinated in Indian spices and potatoes cooked in a tangy, tomato and onion gravy.

Biryani (2 Servings)

Biryani (2 Servings)

$19.99

Your choice of meat (Chicken/Lamb/Shrimp) cooked with spices and layered with rices, fried onions, cilantro & mint.

Korma Curry (2 Servings)

Korma Curry (2 Servings)

$20.99

Your choice of meat (Chicken/Lamb/Shrimp) cooked in a creamy onion gravy and topped with nuts & raisins.

Coconut Curry (2 Servings)

Coconut Curry (2 Servings)

$20.99

Your choice of meat (Chicken/Lamb/Shrimp) cooked in a creamy peanut, onion & coconut gravy.

Mango Curry (2 Servings)

Mango Curry (2 Servings)

$20.99

Your choice of meat (Chicken/Lamb/Shrimp) cooked in a tangy mango & tomato gravy.

Saag Curry (Spinach) (2 Servings)

Saag Curry (Spinach) (2 Servings)

$20.99

Your choice of meat (Chicken/Lamb/Shrimp) cooked with spinach, creamy onion & tomato gravy and Indian spices blend.

Jalfrezi Curry (2 Servings)

Jalfrezi Curry (2 Servings)

$20.99

Your choice of meat (Chicken/Lamb/Shrimp) cooked in a sweet & tangy tomato gravy with Indian spices.

Vegetarian

Aloo Gobi Prepared (2 Servings)

Aloo Gobi Prepared (2 Servings)

$18.99

Aloo gobi is a popular Indian dish made with potatoes and cauliflower cooked with tomatoes, onions and spices.

Shahi Paneer Prepared (2 servings)

Shahi Paneer Prepared (2 servings)

$20.99

Shahi Paneer is a popular North Indian vegetarian dish. The word “shahi” means royalty and originated from Mughlai cuisine. In this dish chunks of fresh cheese are cooked in Indian spices and simmered in a rich, creamy gravy.

Palak Paneer Prepared (2 servings)

Palak Paneer Prepared (2 servings)

$20.99

Fresh Indian Cheese (Paneer) Chunks and spinach puree cooked in a flavorful creamy tomato sauce infused with fragrant Indian spices.

Malai Kofta Prepared ( 2 Servings )

$20.99

Malai Kofta is a very popular Indian vegetarian dish where balls (kofta) made of potato and paneer are deep fried and cooked in cashew & creamy and spiced onion sauce.

Yellow Daal Tadka Prepared (2 servings)

Yellow Daal Tadka Prepared (2 servings)

$17.99

Daal tadka is one of the most popular dishes in India. Daal means lentil, which is staple in Indian source for protein. Tadka is a word for tempering, a technique to fry spices and herbs in oil.

Channa Masala Prepared (2 servings)

Channa Masala Prepared (2 servings)

$17.99

Chickpeas seasoned w\ ginger, garlic, tomatoes, onions and spices.

Veg Korma Prepared (2 servings)

Veg Korma Prepared (2 servings)

$18.99

Vegetable Korma (also known as Vegetable Kolhapuri) is a South Indian dish made with mixed vegetables cooked in a rich coconut, peanut & onion sauce. This creamy curry is a great vegan option and a delicious way to eat your veggies!

Veg Biryani Prepared (2 servings)

Veg Biryani Prepared (2 servings)

$18.99

Vegetable Biryani is a popular Indian recipe made with aromatic basmati rice, spices and fresh veggies. Biryani is a famous and healthy dish that can be served for lunch or dinner with Raita and chutney.

Vegetable Tikka Masala - 2 Servings

Vegetable Tikka Masala - 2 Servings

$18.99

Fresh vegetables cooked in creamy cashew, tomato & onion and Indian spices.

Paneer Tikka Masala Prepared ( 2 Servings)

Paneer Tikka Masala Prepared ( 2 Servings)

$20.99

Indian Cheese seasoned w\ ginger, garlic, tomatoes, onions and spices.

Vegetable Paneer Jalfreji Prepared ( 2 Servings )

$20.99

Fresh vegetables and Paneer (Indian cheese) cooked in sweet & tangy tomato sauce infused with Indian spices.

Daal Palak Prepared (2 servings)

Daal Palak Prepared (2 servings)

$18.99

Daal Palak is Yellow lentils cooked with Spinach. It is one of the most popular dishes in India, which is staple in Indian source for protein. Tadka is a word for tempering, a technique to fry spices and herbs in oil.

Saag Chole Prepared (2 servings)

Saag Chole Prepared (2 servings)

$18.99

Saag Chole is a vegan version of the popular Indian dish “Saag Paneer,” in which paneer (Indian cheese) is replaced with chickpeas, which are cooked a thick paste made from puréed spinach and seasoned with ginger, garlic, garam masala, and other spices.

Saag Mushroom Prepared (2 servings)

Saag Mushroom Prepared (2 servings)

$18.99

Saag Mushroom is a another version of the popular Indian dish “Saag Paneer,” in which paneer (Indian cheese) is replaced with Mushroom, which are cooked a thick paste made from puréed spinach and seasoned with ginger, garlic and other spices.

Kadai Paneer Prepared ( 2 Servings)

Kadai Paneer Prepared ( 2 Servings)

$20.99

Kadai Paneer is a popular North Indian vegetarian dish. Kadai Paneer is a semi dry curry made with firm cottage cheese, onions and green bell peppers. In this dish chunks of fresh cheese are cooked in Indian spices and simmered in a rich, creamy gravy.

Mattar Paneer Prepared (2 servings)

Mattar Paneer Prepared (2 servings)

$20.99

Mattar Paneer, Green Peas and Cheese, is popular North Indian vegetarian dish. Fresh green peas and Indian cheese are cooked in Indian spices and simmered in a rich, creamy gravy.

Matar Mushroom Prepared (2 servings)

Matar Mushroom Prepared (2 servings)

$18.99

Matar Mushroom is a vegetarian dish in which mushrooms and peas are sautéed in a mixture of Indian spices and then simmered in a rich tomato & onion gravy.

Vegan

Vegan Aloo Gobi Prepared (2 servings)

Vegan Aloo Gobi Prepared (2 servings)

$18.99

Aloo Gobi is a popular Indian dish made with potatoes and cauliflower cooked with tomatoes, onions and spices.

Vegan Matar Mushroom Prepared (2 servings)

Vegan Matar Mushroom Prepared (2 servings)

$18.99

Matar Mushroom is a vegetarian dish in which mushrooms and peas are sautéed in a mixture of Indian spices and then simmered in a rich tomato & onion gravy.

Vegan Yellow Daal Tadka Prepared (2 servings)

Vegan Yellow Daal Tadka Prepared (2 servings)

$17.99

Daal tadka is one of the most popular dishes in India. Daal means lentil, which is staple in Indian source for protein. Tadka is a word for tempering, a technique to fry spices and herbs in oil.

Vegan Veg Korma Prepared (2 servings)

Vegan Veg Korma Prepared (2 servings)

$18.99

Vegetable Korma (also known as Vegetable Kolhapuri) is a South Indian dish made with mixed vegetables cooked in a rich coconut, peanut & onion sauce. This creamy curry is a great vegan option and a delicious way to eat your veggies!

Vegan Saag Chole Prepared (2 servings)

Vegan Saag Chole Prepared (2 servings)

$18.99

Saag Chole is a vegan version of the popular Indian dish “Saag Paneer,” in which paneer (Indian cheese) is replaced with chickpeas, which are cooked a thick paste made from puréed spinach and seasoned with ginger, garlic, garam masala, and other spices.

Vegan Saag Mushroom (2 servings)

Vegan Saag Mushroom (2 servings)

$18.99

Saag Mushroom is a another version of the popular Indian dish “Saag Paneer,” in which paneer (Indian cheese) is replaced with Mushroom, which are cooked a thick paste made from puréed spinach and seasoned with ginger, garlic, garam masala, and other spices.

Vegan Channa Masala (2 Servings)

Vegan Channa Masala (2 Servings)

$17.99

Vegan Channa Masala is a Punjabi dish made with Channa (Chickpeas marinated in Indian spices ) and then prepared in a rich masala (spice mixture) onion & tomato sauce.

Vegan Soya Chunks Masala (2 Servings)

Vegan Soya Chunks Masala (2 Servings)

$18.99

Vegan Soya Chunks Masala is a Punjabi dish made with Soya Beans (chunks of Soya marinated in Indian spices ) and then prepared in a rich masala (spice mixture) onion & tomato sauce.

Naan / Roti / Parantha

Plain Naan

$2.49

Butter Naan

$2.99

Garlic Naan

$3.49

Garlic & Chili Naan

$3.49

Tandoori Butter Roti

$2.99

Tandoori Vegan Roti

$2.99
Tandoori Butter Parantha

Tandoori Butter Parantha

$3.49

Indian flatbread is made with whole wheat flour and cooked with layers of dough and butter.

Onion Kulcha (Onion Naan)

$4.99

Paneer Kulcha (Indian Cheese)

$5.49
Cheese (Goat) Naan

Cheese (Goat) Naan

$5.49

Goat Cheese Naan

Kashmiri Naan

Kashmiri Naan

$4.99

Kashmiri Naan made with Cherry, Coconut and Fennel seeds to give sweet & savory flavor.

Shahi (Nuts) Naan

Shahi (Nuts) Naan

$4.99

Shahi Naan made with Cashew, Pistachio and raisin to give nutty sweet and salty flavor.

Rice

Plain Basmati Rice

$2.99

White Basmati Rice

Pulao Rice

Pulao Rice

$5.99

White Basmati Rice cooked with green peas, saffron and comin seeds.

Raita

Raita

$3.99

Salad

Indian Green Salad

$3.99

Papadam

Papadam

$2.99

Nonvegetarian

Frankies are a Bombay-style Indian street food containing Indian curry, cucumbers, lettuce, onions, and chutney wrapped in a tandoori naan bread. All Frankie wraps serve one (1) person. Choose between chicken tikka and lamb seekh kabob.
Chicken Tikka - Frankie Wrap

Chicken Tikka - Frankie Wrap

$12.99

Chicken Tikka Masala Frankie Wrap is Indian oven Naan bread rolled with marinated Chicken grilled and cooked with with Indian spices. It is topped with cucumber, lettuce and chutney to give extra crunch and flavors.

Lamb Seekh Kabab - Frankie Wrap

Lamb Seekh Kabab - Frankie Wrap

$14.99

Lamb Seekh Frankie Wrap is Indian oven Naan bread rolled with ground Lamb marinated with ginger & garlic and Indian spices and then oven grilled. It is topped with cucumber, lettuce and chutney to give extra crunch and flavors.

Shrimp Masala - Frankie Wrap

Shrimp Masala - Frankie Wrap

$13.99

Shrimp Tikka Masala Frankie Wrap is Indian oven Naan bread rolled with marinated Shrimp grilled and cooked with with Indian spices. It is topped with cucumber, lettuce and chutney to give extra crunch and flavors.

Vegetarian

Frankies are a Bombay-style Indian street food containing Indian curry, cucumbers, lettuce, onions, and chutney wrapped in a tandoori naan bread. All Frankie wraps serve one (1) person. Choose between channa masala (chick peas), mushroom masala, and paneer tikka (grilled cheese).
Channa Masala - Frankie Wrap

Channa Masala - Frankie Wrap

$11.99

Channa Masala Frankie Wrap is Indian oven Naan bread rolled with Chick Peas freshly cooked with with Indian spices. It is topped with cucumber, lettuce and chutney to give extra crunch and flavors.

Mushroom Masala - Frankie Wrap

Mushroom Masala - Frankie Wrap

$11.99

Mushroom Masala Frankie Wrap is Indian oven Naan bread rolled with Mushroom freshly cooked with with Indian spices. It is topped with cucumber, lettuce and chutney to give extra crunch and flavors.

Paneer Tikka Masala - Frankie Wrap

Paneer Tikka Masala - Frankie Wrap

$12.99

Paneer Masala Frankie Wrap is Indian oven Naan bread rolled with marinated Indian Cheese grilled and cooked with with Indian spices. It is topped with cucumber, lettuce and chutney to give extra crunch and flavors.

Vegan

VEGAN Frankies are a modified version of the Bombay-style Indian street food containing Indian curry, cucumbers, lettuce, onions, and chutney wrapped in a tandoori naan bread. Vegan Frankies are wrapped in whole wheat ROTI and made without chutney (contains dairy). Vegan Frankie Wraps serve one (1) person. Choose between channa masala (chick peas) and mushroom masala.
Vegan Mushroom Masala - Frankie Wrap

Vegan Mushroom Masala - Frankie Wrap

$11.99

Mushroom Masala Frankie Wrap is Indian oven Roti bread rolled with Mushroom cooked with with Indian spices. It is topped with cucumber, lettuce and chutney to give extra crunch and flavors.

Vegan Channa Masala - Frankie Wrap

Vegan Channa Masala - Frankie Wrap

$11.99

Channa Masala Frankie Wrap is Indian oven Roti bread rolled with Chick Peas cooked with with Indian spices. It is topped with cucumber, lettuce and chutney to give extra crunch and flavors.

Vegan Soya Chunks Masala - Frankie Wrap

Vegan Soya Chunks Masala - Frankie Wrap

$11.99

Soya Chunks Frankie Wrap is Indian oven Roti bread rolled with Soya chunks cooked with with Indian spices. It is topped with cucumber, lettuce and chutney to give extra crunch and flavors.

Non Vegetarian

Frankie BOWLS are a GLUTEN-FREE version of the Bombay-style Indian street food containing Indian curry served on rice and topped with cucumbers, lettuce and onions. Frankie bowls serve one (1). Choose between chicken tikka and lamb seekh kabab.
Chicken Tikka - Bowl

Chicken Tikka - Bowl

$12.99

Chicken seasoned with ginger, garlic & mint and grilled and then cooked with Indian spices. It is served with Rice and topped with cucumber and lettuce .

Lamb Masala - Bowl

Lamb Masala - Bowl

$14.99

Lamb seasoned with ginger, garlic & mint and then cooked with Indian spices. It is served with Rice and topped with cucumber and lettuce .

Shrimp Masala - Bowl

Shrimp Masala - Bowl

$13.99

Shrimp Marinated and grilled and then cooked with Indian spices. It is served with Rice and topped with cucumber and lettuce .

Vegetarian

Frankie BOWLS are a GLUTEN-FREE version of the Bombay-style Indian street food containing Indian curry served on rice and topped with cucumbers, lettuce and onions. Frankie bowls serve one (1). Choose between paneer tikka, channa masala (chick peas) and mushroom masala.
Paneer Tikka Masala- Bowl

Paneer Tikka Masala- Bowl

$12.99

Indian Cheese (Paneer) seasoned with spices and grilled and then cooked with Indian spices. It is served with Rice and topped with cucumber and lettuce .

Mushroom Masala - Bowl

Mushroom Masala - Bowl

$11.99

Mushroom cooked with ginger, garlic and Indian spices. It is served with Rice and topped with cucumber and lettuce .

Channa Masala - Bowl

Channa Masala - Bowl

$11.99

Chick Peas cooked with ginger, garlic and Indian spices. It is served with Rice and topped with cucumber and lettuce .

Aloo Gobi Masala - Bowl

Aloo Gobi Masala - Bowl

$11.99

Aloo gobi is a popular Indian dish made with potatoes and cauliflower cooked with tomatoes, onions and spices. This dish can be made vegan by skipping the cream in Step 5.

Vegan

Frankie BOWLS are a GLUTEN-FREE version of the Bombay-style Indian street food containing Indian curry served on rice and topped with cucumbers, lettuce and onions. Frankie bowls serve one (1). Choose between channa masala (chick peas) and mushroom masala.
Vegan Mushroom Masala - Bowl

Vegan Mushroom Masala - Bowl

$10.99

Mushroom cooked with ginger, garlic and Indian spices. It is served with Rice and topped with cucumber and lettuce .

Vegan Channa Masala - Bowl

Vegan Channa Masala - Bowl

$10.99

Chick Peas cooked with ginger, garlic and Indian spices. It is served with Rice and topped with cucumber and lettuce .

Vegan Soy Chunks Masala - Bowl

Vegan Soy Chunks Masala - Bowl

$10.99

Soya Chunks cooked with ginger, garlic and Indian spices. It is served with Rice and topped with cucumber and lettuce .

Vegan Aloo Gobi Masala - Bowl

Vegan Aloo Gobi Masala - Bowl

$10.99

Aloo gobi is a popular Indian dish made with potatoes and cauliflower cooked with tomatoes, onions and spices. This dish can be made vegan by skipping the cream in Step 5.

Dessert / Sweets

Gulaab Jamun

$3.99+

Gulab jamun is a beloved Indian dessert consisting of fried balls of a dough made from milk solids and semolina, soaked with an aromatic syrup spiced with green cardamom, rose water, saffron, and more.

Kheer

$4.99

Lassi

Mango Lassi

$3.99

Chaas Lassi

$3.99

Bottled Drinks

Coke Bottle

$2.99

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.99

Coke Bottle (Glass)

$3.49

Sprite bottle (glass)

$3.49

Fanta bottle (glass)

$3.49

San Pellegrino/Perrier

$2.99

Ice

$2.99

Arrowhead Water

$1.49

Coconut Water

$2.99

Chai Tea

Hot Chai Tea

$2.99

Non - Vegetarian

Chicken Korma Meal Kit

Chicken Korma Meal Kit

$16.99

Chicken Korma is a popular North Indian dish in which mildly spiced chicken is simmered in a nutty, creamy gravy and topped with fruits and nuts.

Chicken Tikka Masala Meal Kit

Chicken Tikka Masala Meal Kit

$16.99

Chicken tikka masala is a Punjabi dish made with chicken tikka (chunks of chicken marinated in spices and yogurt) that are baked in oven and then prepared in a rich masala (spice mixture) sauce.

Butter Chicken Meal Kit

Butter Chicken Meal Kit

$16.99

Butter Chicken (Murgh Makhani) is a Punjabi dish made with chunks of chicken marinated in spices that are baked in the tandoori oven and then prepared in a buttery tomato gravy.

Chicken Vindaloo Meal Kit

Chicken Vindaloo Meal Kit

$16.99

A delicious Indian dish with chunks of chicken marinated in Indian spices and potatoes cooked in a tangy, tomato and onion gravy.

Chicken Biryani Meal Kit

Chicken Biryani Meal Kit

$16.99

Chicken Biryani is a popular Indian recipe made with aromatic basmati rice, saffron, spices and marinated chicken. Biryani is a famous and healthy dish that can be served for lunch or dinner with raita and chutney.

Coconut Chicken Meal Kit

Coconut Chicken Meal Kit

$16.99

Chicken cooked in a blend of onion gravy, spices & coconut milk

Mango Chicken Meal Kit

Mango Chicken Meal Kit

$16.99

Sweet & spicy Chicken cooked in a tangy onion & mango gravy

Vegetarian

Aloo Gobi Meal Kit

Aloo Gobi Meal Kit

$15.99

Aloo gobi is a popular Indian dish made with potatoes and cauliflower cooked with tomatoes, onions and spices. This dish can be made vegan by skipping the cream in Step 5.

Shahi Paneer Meal Kit

Shahi Paneer Meal Kit

$16.99

Shahi Paneer is a popular North Indian vegetarian dish. The word “shahi” means royalty and originated from Mughlai cuisine. In this dish chunks of fresh cheese are cooked in Indian spices and simered in a rich, creamy gravy.

Matar Mushroom Meal Kit

Matar Mushroom Meal Kit

$15.99

Matar Mushroom is a vegetarian dish in which mushrooms and peas are sautéed in a mixture of Indian spices and then simmered in a rich tomato & onion gravy.

Veg Biryani Meal Kit

Veg Biryani Meal Kit

$15.99

Vegetable Biryani is a popular Indian recipe made with aromatic basmati rice, spices and fresh veggies. Biryani is a famous and healthy dish that can be served for lunch or dinner with raita and chutney.

Saag Chole Meal Kit

Saag Chole Meal Kit

$15.99

Saag Chole is a vegan version of the popular Indian dish “Saag Paneer,” in which paneer (Indian cheese) is replaced with chickpeas, which are cooked a thick paste made from puréed spinach and seasoned with ginger, garlic, garam masala, and other spices.

Veg Korma Meal Kit

Veg Korma Meal Kit

$15.99

Vegetable Korma (also known as Vegetable Kolhapuri) is a South Indian dish made with mixed vegetables cooked in a rich coconut, peanut & onion sauce. This creamy curry is a great vegan option and a delicious way to eat your veggies!

Yellow Daal Takda Meal Kit

Yellow Daal Takda Meal Kit

$14.99

Daal tadka is one of the most popular dishes in India. Daal means lentil, which is staple in Indian source for protein. Tadka is a word for tempering, a technique to fry spices and herbs in oil.

Palak Paneer Meal Kit

Palak Paneer Meal Kit

$16.99

Fresh Cheese chunks cooked in a flavorful creamed spinach puree

Vegan

Vegan Aloo Gobi Meal Kit

Vegan Aloo Gobi Meal Kit

$15.99

Aloo gobi is a popular Indian dish made with potatoes and cauliflower cooked with tomatoes, onions and spices. This dish can be made vegan by skipping the cream in Step 5.

Yellow Daal Tadka Meal Kit

Yellow Daal Tadka Meal Kit

$14.99

Daal tadka is one of the most popular dishes in India. Daal means lentil, which is staple in Indian source for protein. Tadka is a word for tempering, a technique to fry spices and herbs in oil.

Vegan Matar Mushroom Meal Kit

Vegan Matar Mushroom Meal Kit

$15.99

Matar Mushroom is a vegetarian dish in which mushrooms and peas are sautéed in a mixture of Indian spices and then simmered in a rich tomato & onion gravy.

Veg Korma Meal Kit

Veg Korma Meal Kit

$15.99

Vegetable Korma (also known as Vegetable Kolhapuri) is a South Indian dish made with mixed vegetables cooked in a rich coconut, peanut & onion sauce. This creamy curry is a great vegan option and a delicious way to eat your veggies!

Saag Chole Meal Kit

Saag Chole Meal Kit

$15.99

Saag Chole is a vegan version of the popular Indian dish “Saag Paneer,” in which paneer (Indian cheese) is replaced with chickpeas, which are cooked a thick paste made from puréed spinach and seasoned with ginger, garlic, garam masala, and other spices.

Camarillo Diwali Sweets

Indian Sweets Variety Pack

Indian Sweets Variety Pack

$5.99

Indian Sweets variety pack

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

33 N. Lewis Rd, Camarillo, CA 93012

Directions

Gallery
FRESH CURRY CHEFS image
FRESH CURRY CHEFS image
FRESH CURRY CHEFS image
FRESH CURRY CHEFS image

Popular restaurants in Camarillo

BLVD BRGR CO.
orange star4.4 • 2,208
2145 VENTURA BLVD CAMARILLO, CA 93010
View restaurantnext
Waypoint Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,833
325 Durley Ave Camarillo, CA 93010
View restaurantnext
Twenty88
orange star4.3 • 1,545
2088 Ventura Blvd Camarillo, CA 93010
View restaurantnext
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
orange star4.2 • 1,417
4972 Verdugo Way Camarillo, CA 93012
View restaurantnext
Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge
orange star4.5 • 762
2500 Las Posas Rd Camarillo, CA 93010
View restaurantnext
Robeks - 0048 - Camarillo
orange star4.7 • 209
612 Las Posas Rd. Camarillo, CA 93010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Camarillo
Oxnard
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Thousand Oaks
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Moorpark
review star
No reviews yet
Ventura
review star
Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)
Simi Valley
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Malibu
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Calabasas
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Canoga Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Chatsworth
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston