espresso

doppio

$2.85

double shot of espresso

Italian macchiato

$3.85

double shot of espresso with a dash of steamed milk

Americano

$3.25

double shot of espresso with water

cappuccino

$4.25

double shot of espresso with steamed milk

latte

Vanilla latte

$4.50

double shot of espresso with steamed milk and vanilla syrup

hazelnut latte

$4.50

double shot of espresso with steamed milk and hazelnut

toffee nut latte

$4.50

caramel latte

$4.50

double shot of espresso with styeamed milk and toffee nut

pumpkin spice latte

$4.50

double shot of espresso with steamed milk and pumpkin spice

coconut latte

$4.50

double shot of espresso with steamed milk and coconut

Sugar free vanilla latte

$4.50

double shot of espresso with steamed milk and sugar free vanilla

Sugar free hazelnut latte

$4.50

double shot of espresso with steamed milk and sugar free hazelnut

flat white

$5.50

four shots of espresso with steamed milk

lavender latte

$4.50

Double shot of espresso with steamed milk and lavender

brown sugar

$4.50

double shot of espresso with steamed milk and brown sugar

$4.00

Coffee

House coffee

$2.95

drip coffee

red eye

$3.95

drip coffee with a double shot of espresso

cold brew

$3.50

iced black coffee

tea latte

Matcha

$4.50

green tea matcha with milk

Tumeric

$4.50

Tumeric tea with milk

chai

$4.50

chai with milk

hot tea

Mango tango Black tea

$3.00

black mango tea

Blueberry bliss green tea

$3.00

green blueberry tea

Spicy ginger matte tea

$3.00

spicy ginger matte white tea

raspberry black tea

$3.00

English breakfast black tea

$3.00

mystic mint herbal tea

$3.00

peppermint herbal tea

vegan treats

cinnamon rolls

$7.00

vegan cinnamon rolls

blueberry muffins

$5.75

vegan blueberry muffins

blueberry scones

$5.25

vegan blueberry scones

ube

ube toasted coconut coffee cake

$7.00

ube cofffee cake with toasted coconut

ube crinkle cookies

$1.50

ube cookies

pandan cookies

$1.50

pandan cookies

box of ube cookies

$7.00

five ube cookies

box of pandan cookies

$7.00

five pandan cookies

biko de yema

$5.25

custard with ube at the bottom

ube corn bread

$5.25

ube corn bread

biscoff brownies

$4.50

ube brownie with biscoff on top

ube muffins

$5.50

muffins made with ube

Hot chocolate

Hot chocolate

$3.50

chocolate with milk steamed

Specialty Drinks

kona

$4.50

latte with coconut and hazelnut sweetner

winnie the pooh

$4.50

turmeric latte with brown sugar and honey

Dark mocha

$4.50

dark chocolate latte

Sugar and Grace iced ube latte

$6.50

ube iced latte with cold brew

brown bear latte

$4.50

brown sugar and cinnamon latte

mother earth

$5.50

matcha latte with a double shot of espresso

Gluten free

banana Bread

$4.00

gluten-free banana bread

Almond butter chocolate cookie

$4.00

gluten-free almond butter chocolate cookie

Maple pecan scone

$4.00

gluten-free maple pecan scone

Lemon blueberry scone

$4.00

gluten-free lemon blueberry scone

Retail coffee

twenties espresso

$21.00

Lilo

$26.00

Mataredonda

$21.00

Lindia decaf

$21.00

Big bag

$32.00

Merch

Shirt

$12.00

Stickers

$1.00

Add on

Add shot

$1.25

pup cup

$0.75

steamer

$1.75