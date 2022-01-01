Camarillo bars & lounges you'll love
TAPAS
Twenty88
2088 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo
|Popular items
|GOURMET ANGUS BURGER
|$20.00
Angus beef patty, applewood bacon, shallot jalapeno marmalade, gruyere cheese, tomato, arugula, garlic aioli on a brioche bun, served with truffle fries
|GOAT CHEEESE EGG ROLLS
|$14.00
9 mini goat cheese eggrolls served with apricot serrano jam
|KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS
|$9.00
3 golden crispy chicken breast strips with fries
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge
2500 Las Posas Rd, Camarillo
|Popular items
|Wings
|$15.00
Choose between: Hot (Buffalo), Tangy, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ, & Mango Habanero.
|Wedge
|$9.00
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles
|Prime Rib French Dip
|$19.00
Thinly sliced prime rib, au jus, creamy horseradish sauce.
2 Agave Maria's Restaurant & Cantina
710 Arneill Rd, Camarillo
|Popular items
|ALAcarte-Taco
|$3.25
|TACOS plate
|$13.00
|Del Mar Burrito
|$15.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Ottavio's Italian Restaurant
1620 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo
|Popular items
|Lasagne Neopolitan
|$18.00
Ottavio's famous lasagne Neopolitan (meat).
|Baked Ziti
|$18.00
Short tube pasta tossed in a light red sauce; baked with ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan cheese. (vegetarian)
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$20.00
Breaded chicken breast baked in bolognese (meat) sauce and glazed with mozzarella cheese.
*Served with soup or salad, a side pasta meat sauce, sauteed vegetables, and our fresh bread