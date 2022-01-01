Steakhouses
Jill's Place
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Where Santa Barbarans have gone for the best steaks, chops, chicken, fresh fish, burgers & cocktails for over 12 years. Open for lunch & dinner, Mon. thru Sat.
632 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
