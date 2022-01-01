Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
American
Bars & Lounges

Jill's Place

No reviews yet

632 Santa Barbara Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Rib Eye Steak
CHIMICHURRI STEAK SALAD
CHICKEN Caesar salad

COCKTAILS MARTINIS

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

ROB ROY JP

$13.00

DARK & STORMY JP

$13.00

WHITE RUSSIAN JP

$13.00

Negroni JP

$12.00

JP HSE MARG

$10.00

LALO SKINNY MARG

$13.00

PATRON MARG

$13.00

Old Fashioned JP

$14.00

Mosco Mule JP

$12.00

GIMLET JP

$13.00

SIDE CAR JP

$12.00

SALTY DOG JP

$13.00

KAMIKAZE JP

$12.00

Manhattan JP

$13.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

ULTIMATE MARTINI

$15.00

JP Bacon Shrimp Bloody

$13.00

JP Bloody Maria

$14.00

A-M Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Bay Breeze

$8.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

BACON SHRIMP BLOODY

$13.00

Car Bomb

$11.00

Cape Cod

$8.00

Cuba Libre

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Bloody Maria

$9.50

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Gimlet Well

$10.00

Kahlua & Cream

$8.00

Kamakazi

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$13.00

Madras

$8.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Margarita JP

$10.00

Michelada

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule Well

$10.00

Midori Sour

$8.50

Mudslide

$8.50

N-Z Cocktails

Negroni Well

$10.00

Old Fashioned Well

$10.00

Patron Margarita

$13.00

Scotch Sour

$8.00

Side Car

$10.00

Salty Dog Well

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Seabreeze

$9.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian Well

$9.00

Open Liquor

BEER

BUD Light

$6.00

CORONA

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Guinness

$7.00

Heinken ZERO NON ALCOHOL

$6.00

White Claw

$7.00

Stella

$6.00

DRAFT BEER

Modelo

$7.00

DBA

$7.00

Tummer Pilsner

$7.00

Hoppy Poppy

$7.00

805

$7.00

lightest one

$7.00

Michelada

$8.00

BOTTLES WHITE WINE

BTL Carr Sauv Blanc

$38.00

BTL Lincourt Chard

$34.00

BTL Margerum Rose

$42.00

BTL J Sparkling

$48.00

BTL Jaffers Viognier

$48.00

La Marca Split

$10.00

BTL Melville Chard

$48.00

BTL Ruinart Champagne

$160.00

BTL Rombauer Chard

$68.00

BTL Tolosa Chard

$38.00

BTL Whitehaven Sauv Blanc

$38.00

BTL Rodney Strong

$42.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot

$100.00

Open white

CORKAGE FEE

$15.00

BOTTLES RED WINE

BTL BISHOPS PINOT

$38.00

BTL WILLIAM HILL CAB

$36.00

BTL CARR Cab

$58.00

BTL DAUO CABERNET

$65.00

BTL CARR SYRAH

$65.00

BTL Justin

$58.00

BTL JAFFURS PETITE SIRAH

$55.00

BTLMARGERUM M5 BLEND

$49.00

BTL J PINOT NOIR

$42.00

BTL Stags Leap

$95.00

CORKAGE

$15.00

GLASS White Wine

GLS CARR Sauv Blanc

$11.00

GLS MARGERUM ROSE

$12.00

LINCOURT CHARD GLS

$10.00

GLS ROMBAUER CHARD

$18.00

LA MARCA SPLIT

$10.00

GLS Tolosa

$11.00

GLS WHITEHAVEN SAUV

$10.00

GLS HSE WHITE

$8.00

Rodney Strong Chard GLS

$12.00

GLASS Red Wine

GLS BISHOPS PINOT

$11.00

GLS CARR CAB

$15.00

GLS WILLIAM HILL

$10.00

GLS MARGERUM M5 BLEND

$16.00

GLS Justin CAB

$16.00

GLS HSE CAB

$8.00

GLS HSE PINOT

$9.00

Corkage

$15.00

BOURBON WHISKEY

Bakers

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Bookers

$14.00

BUFFALO TRACE

$10.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Bushmills

$10.00

Canadian Club

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Jim Bean Black

$9.00

Jim Bean Honey

$8.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Knobb Creek Rye

$12.00

Makers 46

$11.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

MANHATTAN ROCKS WELL

$9.00

MANHATTAN WELL UP

$11.00

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00

OPEN

Pendleton

$9.00

Pendleton 1910

$11.00

R1

$12.00

Red Stag

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$9.00

Seagrams VO

$9.00

Slaughter House Whiskey

$10.00

Templeton

$10.00

Well Bourbon

$7.50

Well Whiskey

$7.50

Wild Turkey

$10.00

Wild Turkey Rye

$11.00

Woodford

$14.00

COGNAC BRANDY

Well Brandy

$7.50

B&B

$11.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$15.00

Hennessey

$13.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

GIN

Well Gin

$7.50

GIN MARTINI WELL

$10.00

TANQ MARTINI UP

$12.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Hendricks

$13.00

No 209

$12.00

Nolets

$12.00

Plymouth Gin

$10.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Tanqueray 10

$12.00

Bombay East

$11.00

MISC. LIQUORS

Amaretto

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

B&B

$12.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Cacao LT

$8.00

Cacao DK

$8.00

Chambord

$9.00

Cream De Menthe G

$8.00

Campari

$9.00

Drambuie

$15.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Fireball

$8.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Lillet

$8.00

Midori

$8.00

Orange Curacao

$8.00

Pernod

$9.00

Rumplemintze

$7.00

Sour Apple

$7.00

Schnapps Cinn

$7.00

Sambuca White

$9.00

Sambuca Black

$10.00

Schnapps Peach

$8.00

Schnapps Pep

$8.00

Tuaca

$9.00

Tia Maria

$8.00

43 Licor

$8.00

RUM

JP MULE

$11.00

DON Q GRAN ANEJO

$12.00

Well Rum

$7.50

Bacardi LT

$8.00

Bacardi 151

$11.00

Capt. Morgan

$8.00

Flor De Cana 5yr

$9.00

Goslings Black

$9.00

Meyers

$9.00

Malibu

$8.00

MT Gay

$9.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

10 Cane

$9.00

SCOTCH

Well Scotch

$7.50

Chivas

$13.00

Dewars

$10.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$13.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$14.00

Glenfiddich 15yr

$15.00

Glenmorangie 10yr

$13.00

Glenmorangie 12 yr

$14.00

Glenmorangie La Santa

$14.00

Glenmorangie Quita

$15.00

JW Black

$11.00

JW Red

$10.00

Macallan 12yr

$13.00

Oban 14

$16.00

Aberfedy 12yr

$8.00

J & B Scotch

$10.00

TEQUILA

Well Tequila

$7.50

Cazadores Rep

$11.00

Cuervo Gold

$8.50

SILVER TEQUILA

$9.00

Casamigos Repasado

$13.00

Don Julio Silver

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Rep

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Hornitos

$8.50

Patron Silver

$11.00

Patron Anejo

$13.00

Patron Repasado

$12.00

Sauza Blue

$8.00

OPEN

Casamigo Blanco

$13.00

Lalo

$14.00

VODKA

Well Vodka

$7.50

TITOS MARTINI

$13.00

KETEL MARTINI

$13.00

VODKA MARTINI WELL

$10.00

Absolut

$9.00

Absolut Citron

$9.00

Absolut Mandrin

$9.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Chopin

$13.00

Ciroc

$11.00

Cutlers Vodka "LOCAL"

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Grey Goose Citrus

$12.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Stoli Elit

$14.00

Skyy

$10.00

Skyy Citrus

$10.00

Stoli

$10.00

Stoli Blueberry

$10.00

Stoli OJ

$10.00

Stoli Raspberry

$10.00

Smirfnoff

$9.00

Tito's

$11.00

Yacht Club

$11.00

Imperial Vodka

$8.00

Absolute Pear

$8.00

11A- 3P SANDS & WRAPS LUNCH TIME ONLY

BLTA

$13.00

Turkey & Cran Deli Style

$12.00+

Club Deli Style

$13.00

Turkey Breast Deli Style

$10.00

Roast Beef Deli Style

$15.00

Tuna Deli Style

$10.00

Avocado, Veggies, Cheese

$11.00

Ahi Wrap

$13.00

Bacon, Egg, Fries, Cheese Wrap, scrambled egg

$9.00

Chicken Wrap, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato

$10.00

Tri Tip Wrap, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato

$10.00

11A -3P HOT SANDS & BURGER'S LUNCH TIME ONLY

FRENCH DIP prime rib

$20.00

Turkey Dip

$16.00

Tri Tip Sand

$15.00

Triple Gr Cheese Tomato Avo

$12.00+

Short Rib Gr Cheese

$16.00+

Sliders

$12.00+

Burger 1/3#

$10.00

Chix Burger

$12.00

Sirloin Burger 1/2#

$14.00

Crispy Chick Burger

$13.00

Meatloaf

$15.00+

STARTERS

BACON WRAPPED JALEPENOS

$13.00

Chimichirri Steak Salad

$16.00

Garlic bread w/ Bolognese Sauce

$14.00

SLIDERS, 3 burgers with, grilled onions, cheese

$14.00

GRILLED ARTICHOKE, stuffed with parm cheese, griiled with balsamic

$14.00

Brussel Sprouts fried topped with bacon

$14.00

Bruschetta , toasted baquette, tomato, oregeno, balsamic

$13.00

CHICK TENDER with mashed & gravey

$14.00

CHIMICHURRI FRIES

$9.00

POPCORN CHICKEN BITES

$9.00

Cheese Quesdilla

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Steak Quesdilla

$13.00

Combo Platter, filet, chicken, italian pork sausage

$17.00

Lobster App, 8oz tail

$35.00

Potato Skins, cheese, bacon, green onion

$13.00

Sausage Bites, italian pork sausage

$10.00

Seared Ahi APP

$14.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Steak Bites

$14.00

Tater Tots

$8.00

ChIx Tacos 2

$10.00

Steak Tacos 2

$12.00

Chips, Salsa, Guacamole

$16.00

1/2 Rack Baby BackRibs

$17.00

SALAD & SOUP

Ahi Sal

$18.00

CHIMICHURRI STEAK SALAD

$16.00

CHICKEN Caesar salad

$15.00

Chopped Salad/Chicken Cobb

$16.00

Fried Chix Salad

$18.00

Salmon Salad

$18.00

SMALL CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

HOUSE SPLIT PEA LARGE

$10.00

JP Salad/Soup

$14.00

WEDGE SALAD

$14.00

DINNER ENTREES

Roasted Boneless Chicken Breast

$29.00

Filet Mignon 8oz

$46.00

Filet Mignon- Petit 5oz

$38.00

Fried Chicken Breast

$31.00

HALIBUT

$32.00

Lamb T-bone's

$33.00

Lobster Tail Dinner

$47.00

Meat Loaf Open Faced

$28.00

New York Steak

$45.00

Pork Chop Thick Cut

$30.00

Pork Backribs 1/2 Rack

$32.00

Rib Eye Steak

$45.00

Salmon

$32.00

Short Rib Dinner

$30.00

Sirloin Steak Baseball 8oz

$32.00

Spaghetti Dinner

$24.00

Veggie Pasta

$24.00

DESSERTS

Banana Foster

$11.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Truffle Cheese Cake

$9.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Choc & Cream

$7.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

BEVERAGES

KOPU SPARKLING WATER

$7.00

FLAVORED Pellegrino Soda

$5.00

GINGER BEER 'FEVER TREE'

$7.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

RED BULL

$5.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

ICE TEA

$3.00

COCA COLA

$3.00

SIDES

Side Fries

$7.00

Side Sweet Fries

$8.00

Tater Tots

$8.00

Onions Rings

$7.00

Sauteed Mushroom

$8.00

Garlic Bread w/ Sauce

$11.00

Side Baked Potato

$7.00

Side Mashed

$7.00

Side Scallop Potato

$9.00

Side Prawns

$16.00

Side Spaghetti

$8.00

Side Butter Pasta

$7.00

Side Rice

$7.00

Side Avocado

$1.75

Side Veggies

$6.00

Side Spinach

$8.00

Side Arugula

$8.00

Side Broccoli

$7.00

Side Halibut

$18.00

Side Salmon

$14.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where Santa Barbarans have gone for the best steaks, chops, chicken, fresh fish, burgers & cocktails for over 12 years. Open for lunch & dinner, Mon. thru Sat.

Website

Location

632 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Directions

