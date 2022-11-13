Salad
Burgers
Chicken
Kyle's Kitchen - Santa Barbara
3,609 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:50 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:50 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:50 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:50 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:50 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:50 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:50 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Kyle's Kitchen: Eat great food. Help great people.
Location
791 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro - Downtown
No Reviews
1324 State Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurant
Reunion Kitchen and Drink - Santa Barbara - Reunion Santa Barbara
No Reviews
1118 E Cabrillo Boulevard Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Santa Barbara
Flavor of India - 3026 State Street
4.3 • 1,601
3026 state street Santa Barbara, CA 93105
View restaurant