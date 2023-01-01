Fresco Cafe

Restaurant info

Fresco Café has been a landmark in Santa Barbara since 1995. Fresco originally began as an Italian Deli & was purchased by Mark & Jill Brouillard in 1995 to create the eclectic café it is today. Now, MORE than ever, Fresco Café places more emphasis on organic & natural ingredients. Fresco Café is a destination location for all Santa Barbarians in search of freshly prepared food, served in a warm atmosphere by friendly & efficient staff. Please feel free to explore our website & come visit us at Fresco Café to discover for yourself what all the buzz is about!

