Fresco Cafe

1,196 Reviews

$$

23 East Canon Perdido Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

FOOD

Special Entrees

Pasta #1

$17.95

Pasta #2

$17.95Out of stock

Pasta #3

$15.95Out of stock

Entree #1

$18.95

Entree #2

$17.95Out of stock

Entree #3

$17.95Out of stock

Fish #1

$19.95

Fish #2

$22.95Out of stock

Fish #3

$17.95Out of stock

Special Salads

The Gaucho (Mon)

$14.95

Jill's Big Salad (Tues)

$15.95

Cobb Salad (Weds)

$16.95

Skewer Salad (Thurs)

$20.85

Panzanella Salad (Fri)

$13.95

Roasted Beet Salad (Sat)

$14.95

Quinoa Caprese Salad

$12.95Out of stock

The Wedge

$13.95

Panzanella Salad (Fri) (Copy)

$13.95

Pizza & Calzones

Whole #1

$19.00

Whole #2

$17.00

Whole Special Pizza

$15.95

Slice #1

$5.95

Slice #2

$6.00

Calzone of the Day

$12.95

Quiche

Quiche #2

$11.95

Quiche #3

$11.95Out of stock

Pasta

Pasta Butter & Cheese

$10.95

Pasta Marinara

$11.95

Pasta Meatball

$13.95

Pesto Pasta

$13.95

Half Pasta of Day

$10.95

Soup/Salad

Garden Salad

$11.25

Caesar

$11.25

Greek

$13.50

Soup #1

$6.00

Half Garden

$6.50

Half Caesar

$7.00

Half Greek

$8.00

Soup #2

$6.00

Gorgonzola

$12.50

Chicken Caesar

$14.50

Chinese Chix

$14.50

Half Chinese Chx

$6.45

Chinese Chix

$14.50

Soup #3

$6.00

Half Gorgon Salad

$7.50

Half Chicken Caesar

$6.45

Soup & Side Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens

$10.25

Warm Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00

Half Mixed Greens

$5.45

Half Special Salad

$8.00

Fruit Salad

$5.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Cobb

$16.95

Warm Spinach Salad

$16.95

Potatoes/Rice

Garlic Mashed

$5.00

Yukon Mashed

$5.00

Smashed Red

$5.00

Gratin

$5.00

Roast Red Pot

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Pot Fries

$5.00

Delmonico

$5.00

Baked Pot

$5.00

Rice

$5.00

Fried Rice

$5.00

Brown Rice

$5.00

Jalapeno Grits

$5.00

Vegetables

Sauteed Veg

$5.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Spinach

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Carrots

$5.00

Snap Peas

$5.00

Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Roasted Beets

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Cauliflower

$5.00

Sandwiches

Hot Grinder

$14.95

Ahi Sandwich

$17.95

Bahn Mi

$15.00

BLAT

$13.95

Turkey Sandwich

$15.50

Cheeseburger Club

$17.00

Chicken Club

$17.00

Ahi Club

$17.00

Turkey Club

$17.00

Chicken Salad Sand

$14.50

Tuna Salad Sand

$14.50

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.00

Meatball Parmesan

$15.00

Mushroom Combo

$14.50

Pulled Pork ( Naked or w/ BBQ)

$15.00

Twosome

$13.00

Threesome

$17.00

Pastrami Special Sandwich

$14.50Out of stock

Special Ham Sandwich

$15.50

Egg Salad

$14.50Out of stock

Meatloaf Sandwich

$14.95

SB Cheese Steak

$13.95Out of stock

Chicken Caesar Piadina

$14.95Out of stock

Salmon Burger

$14.95

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$14.95

Blackened Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$15.95

Caprese Sandwich

$14.95

Burgers

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Turkey Burger

$15.00

Angus Burger

$15.00

Falafel Burger

$13.00

Ivy Special Veggie Burger

$12.95

Wraps

Salmon Wrap

$18.00

Ahi Wrap

$17.95

Veggie Wrap

$13.00

Hot BBQ Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Turkey Club Wrap

$17.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Childrens

Kids Grill Chs

$7.00+

Kids Turkey Sand

$9.50+

Kids PB & J

$6.50+

Kids Cheese Slice

$7.50

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids 1/2 Butter Chs Pasta

$5.50

Kids 1/2 Marinara Pasta

$6.50

Kids 1/2 Meatball Pasta

$7.59

Kids Side Potatoes

$3.50

Kids Side Fresh Fruit

$3.50

Kids Fries

$3.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$10.00

Hummus

$8.95

Shrimp Skewer

$14.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.50

Calamari

$13.00

Sides

Scoop Tuna

$3.50

Scoop chicken salad

$3.50

Roast Red Peppers

$1.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$1.50

Add Chx Breast

$5.00

Add 1/2 Chx Breast

$3.00

Salmon 4oz

$10.00

4 Grilled Shrimp

$12.00

Side Feta

$1.00

Side Gorgonzola Chs

$1.00

Side Goat Chs Spread

$1.00

Goat Cheese Patty

$3.50

Side Turkey

$5.00

Side Veggie Patty

$6.00

Side Turkey Patty

$6.00

Side Beef Patty

$6.00

Side Falafel Patty

$5.00

Side Candy Walnuts

$0.75

Side Fries

$5.50

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Side Potatoes

$5.00

Side Veggies

$5.00

Side Avocado

$1.50

Side Roast Garlic

$0.50

Side Bacon

$2.50

Side Caram Onions

$1.50

1 Meatball

$2.00

Chicken Salad Pint

$7.00

Tuna Salad Pint

$7.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Extra Side Dressing

$0.75

12 oz Container Candied Walnuts

$4.00

12 oz Container Chopped Tomatoes

$4.00

12 oz Container Gorgonzola Cheese

$4.00

16 oz Container Candied Walnuts

$6.00

16 oz Container Chopped Tomatoes

$6.00

16 oz Container Gorgonzola Cheese

$6.00

16 oz container Marinara

$5.00

scoop eggsalad

$3.50

Fruit Salad

$3.50

Dressing Bottle

Bottle Balsamic

$6.00

Bottle Caesar

$6.00

Bottle Citrus

$6.00

Bottle Ranch

$6.00

Bottle Bleu Cheese

$6.00

Bottle Chinese

$6.00

Bottle Greek Dressing

$6.00

Bottle Balsamic Drizzle

$8.00

Bread

Baguette

Out of stock

Ciabatta

Focaccia

Garlic Bread (1 Piece)

Toast

Happy Hour

Sliders

$5.00

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$5.00

Special Quesadilla

$5.00

Chicken Teriyaki Skewers

$5.00

Mini Reuben Sandwiches

$5.00

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$5.00

Special Appetizer

$5.00

BEV & WINE

White Wines

Pinot Grigio

$8.00+Out of stock

Murphy Chard

$9.00+

Benvolio Prosecco

$8.00

Costa de Oro Chard

$9.00+

Stolpman Sauv Blanc

$8.00+

Red Wines

Rioja

$10.00+

Tahuan Malbec

$8.00+

Cambria Syrah

$10.00+

Pismodise Sunset Red

$8.00+

Cordon Pinot

$10.00+

Murphy Red Blend

$8.00+

Poggio Vignoso Chianti

$8.00+

De Paola Sirah

$10.00+

Wine Specials

Red

$7.50

White

$6.00

Flight

$12.00

Beer

Beer

$5.00

IPA Lager Beer

$6.00

Hot Bev

Espresso

$2.00

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Latte

$3.50+

Mocha

$3.50+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Drip Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Cold Bev

Soda

$2.00

Spec Soda

$2.50

Snapple

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Milk

$2.50

Pellegrino

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Small Pellegrino

$2.25

BAKERY

Dessert

Cookies

$2.00

Choc Walnut Bars

$2.75

Macaroon

$2.00

Lemon Bars

$2.75

Pecan Coconut Square

$2.75

Brownies

$2.75

Flourless

$3.50

Cupcake

$2.75

Coconut Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Choc Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Apple Pie

$4.50

Berry Pie

$5.00

Flan

$4.00

Apple Walnut Tart

$4.50

Pumpkin Date Bread

$2.50Out of stock

Valentine's Cookies

$3.00Out of stock

Christmas Cookies

$1.50Out of stock

Mexi Hot Choc Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Macaroon Caramel Banana Cream Tart

$4.50

Pumpkin Pie

$4.00

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Bar

$3.50

Key Lime Pie

$4.50

Cheesecake

$5.50

Eclair

$4.50

Choc Hazelnut Hearts

$5.50

Mousse Marscapone Cup

$5.50

Choc Raspberry Heart

$5.00

Fruit Tarts

$5.50

Mousse Truffles

$5.50

Choc Dip Strawberry

$4.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Fresco Café has been a landmark in Santa Barbara since 1995. Fresco originally began as an Italian Deli & was purchased by Mark & Jill Brouillard in 1995 to create the eclectic café it is today. Now, MORE than ever, Fresco Café places more emphasis on organic & natural ingredients. Fresco Café is a destination location for all Santa Barbarians in search of freshly prepared food, served in a warm atmosphere by friendly & efficient staff. Please feel free to explore our website & come visit us at Fresco Café to discover for yourself what all the buzz is about!

Website

Location

23 East Canon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Directions

Gallery
Fresco Cafe image

