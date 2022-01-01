Los Alamos restaurants you'll love
Pico Los Alamos
458 BELL STREET, LOS ALAMOS
|Popular items
|HIPPIE (V) BURGER
|$19.00
All Vegan! Lettuce Wrap Bun, Pico's "Possible" Grilled Patty, Cheddar, Babe Farm Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, House Made Fries
|PICO BURGER
|$21.00
10oz 80/20 Ground Beef Patty, Brioche Bun, Grilled Balsamic Onions, Applewood Smoked Bacon, House Garlic, Aioli, 3 yr Aged Wisconsin Cheddar, House Made Fries
|ROAST BONE MARROW TACO
|$16.00
Roast Bone Marrow Pipe Bone topped with Hanger Steak Asada, Cilantro, Onion, Savory Tomato Jam, Grilled Lime, Tortillas
Plenty on Bell
508 Bell Street, Los Alamos
|Popular items
|BLT Sandwich
|$12.95
Thick cut bacon, crispy lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on sourdough levain.
|BBQ Pulled Pork
|$14.95
House apple cider vinegar bbq sauce and house coleslaw. Served on a sesame bun or as a salad.
|Biscuits and Gravy
|$9.95
Freshly baked buttermilk biscuits smothered in bacon-sausage gravy.
Full of Life Flatbread
225 West Bell, Los Alamos
|Popular items
|Wood-Fired Cauldron Tomato Sauce Flatbread
|$18.00
Vegetarian. Organic Tomatoes, Carmelized Garlic, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Grana Padano, Fresh Herbs.
|Nitrate-Free Pepperoni and Peppers Flatbread
|$24.00
Ember-Roasted Pasilla Peppers, Nitrate Free Pepperoni, Cauldron Tomato Sauce, Fresh Herbs.
|Coachella Valley Date and Bacon Flatbread
|$24.00
Wanuts, Smoked Leek Sauce, Blue Cheese, Onion, Bacon & Topped with Fresh Arugula!