Los Alamos restaurants you'll love

Los Alamos restaurants
Toast
  • Los Alamos

Los Alamos's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Salad
Must-try Los Alamos restaurants

Pico Los Alamos image

 

Pico Los Alamos

458 BELL STREET, LOS ALAMOS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
HIPPIE (V) BURGER$19.00
All Vegan! Lettuce Wrap Bun, Pico's "Possible" Grilled Patty, Cheddar, Babe Farm Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, House Made Fries
PICO BURGER$21.00
10oz 80/20 Ground Beef Patty, Brioche Bun, Grilled Balsamic Onions, Applewood Smoked Bacon, House Garlic, Aioli, 3 yr Aged Wisconsin Cheddar, House Made Fries
ROAST BONE MARROW TACO$16.00
Roast Bone Marrow Pipe Bone topped with Hanger Steak Asada, Cilantro, Onion, Savory Tomato Jam, Grilled Lime, Tortillas
More about Pico Los Alamos
Plenty on Bell image

FRENCH FRIES

Plenty on Bell

508 Bell Street, Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (294 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BLT Sandwich$12.95
Thick cut bacon, crispy lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on sourdough levain.
BBQ Pulled Pork$14.95
House apple cider vinegar bbq sauce and house coleslaw. Served on a sesame bun or as a salad.
Biscuits and Gravy$9.95
Freshly baked buttermilk biscuits smothered in bacon-sausage gravy.
More about Plenty on Bell
Full of Life Flatbread image

 

Full of Life Flatbread

225 West Bell, Los Alamos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wood-Fired Cauldron Tomato Sauce Flatbread$18.00
Vegetarian. Organic Tomatoes, Carmelized Garlic, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Grana Padano, Fresh Herbs.
Nitrate-Free Pepperoni and Peppers Flatbread$24.00
Ember-Roasted Pasilla Peppers, Nitrate Free Pepperoni, Cauldron Tomato Sauce, Fresh Herbs.
Coachella Valley Date and Bacon Flatbread$24.00
Wanuts, Smoked Leek Sauce, Blue Cheese, Onion, Bacon & Topped with Fresh Arugula!
More about Full of Life Flatbread
Restaurant banner

 

The Maker’s Son

346 Bell Street, Los Alamos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Maker’s Son
