Los Alamos American restaurants you'll love

Pico Los Alamos image

 

Pico Los Alamos

458 BELL STREET, LOS ALAMOS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PICO BURGER$21.00
10oz 80/20 Ground Beef Patty, Brioche Bun, Grilled Balsamic Onions, Applewood Smoked Bacon, House Garlic, Aioli, 3 yr Aged Wisconsin Cheddar, House Made Fries
ROAST BONE MARROW TACO$16.00
Roast Bone Marrow Pipe Bone topped with Hanger Steak Asada, Cilantro, Onion, Savory Tomato Jam, Grilled Lime, Tortillas
HIPPIE (V) BURGER$19.00
All Vegan! Lettuce Wrap Bun, Pico's "Possible" Grilled Patty, Cheddar, Babe Farm Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, House Made Fries
More about Pico Los Alamos
Plenty on Bell image

FRENCH FRIES

Plenty on Bell

508 Bell Street, Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (294 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito Bacon$11.95
Loaded with scrambled eggs, melty cheese, crispy home fries, and a side of fire-roasted salsa. Choice of bacon, sausage, chorizo, or avocado.
BBQ Pulled Pork$14.95
House apple cider vinegar bbq sauce and house coleslaw. Served on a sesame bun or as a salad.
BLT Sandwich$12.95
Thick cut bacon, crispy lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on sourdough levain.
More about Plenty on Bell
Full of Life Flatbread image

 

Full of Life Flatbread

225 West Bell, Los Alamos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mushroom and Caramelized Onion Flatbread$22.00
Vegetarian. Roasted Mushrooms, Slow-Caramelized Sweet Onions, Fresh Herbs.
Central Coast Sausage Flatbread$24.00
Our Pork, Blue Agave and Fennel Sausage, Smoke Dried Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Whole Milk Mozzarella.
1/2 and 1/2 Flatbread
Get the best of two Flatbreads!
More about Full of Life Flatbread
Restaurant banner

 

The Maker’s Son

346 Bell Street, Los Alamos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Maker’s Son
