American
Pizza
Salad

Full of Life Flatbread

225 West Bell

Los Alamos, CA 93440

Farmers' Market Salad

$8.50+

Vegan & Gluten Free: Jacob's Organic Lettuces, Carrots, Celery, Raspberry Ginger & Tamari Vinaigrette, Pacific Ocean Arame, Flax Seed

Wood Oven Flatbreads

Family Meal #1

$50.00

Two 15'' Flatbreads of your choice and Family Market Green Salad.

1/2 and 1/2 Flatbread

$0.00

Get the best of two Flatbreads!

Dancing Heart Bread

$8.00+

Vegetarian. Fresh Garlic, Flax Seed, Grana Padano Cheese. Simple. A good starter and great dipping bread.

Za'atar Bread

$8.00+

Vegan. Thyme, Seasame, Marjoram, Sumac, Sea Salt, Black Pepper.

Central Coast Sausage Flatbread

$23.00+

Our Pork, Blue Agave and Fennel Sausage, Smoke Dried Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Whole Milk Mozzarella.

Cheese and Herb

$16.00+

Vegetarian. Garlic Oil, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Grana Padano, Fresh Herbs.

Coachella Valley Date and Bacon Flatbread

$23.00+

Wanuts, Smoked Leek Sauce, Blue Cheese, Onion, Bacon & Topped with Fresh Arugula!

Kalamata Olive and Feta Flatbread

$21.00+

Vegetarian. Ember Roasted Sweet Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Rosemary, Feta Cheese, Whole Milk Mozzarella.

Mushroom and Caramelized Onion Flatbread

$21.00+

Vegetarian. Roasted Mushrooms, Slow-Caramelized Sweet Onions, Fresh Herbs.

Nitrate-Free Pepperoni and Peppers Flatbread

$23.00+

Ember-Roasted Pasilla Peppers, Nitrate Free Pepperoni, Cauldron Tomato Sauce, Fresh Herbs.

Shaman's Bread

$14.00+

Vegetarian. Oven Charred Red Onions, New Cuyuma Pistacho, Rosemary, Flax Seed, Grana Pamadano, Black peppercorn.

Smoke-Dried Tomato and Mushroom Flatbread

$21.00+

Vegetarian. Preserved Tomato, Oregano, Caramelized Onion, Whole Milk Mozzarella.

Wood-Fired Cauldron Tomato Sauce Flatbread

$17.00+

Vegetarian. Organic Tomatoes, Carmelized Garlic, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Grana Padano, Fresh Herbs.

Fire-Roasted Tomato Salsa Flatbread

$21.00+

Vegetarian. Wood-Oven Charred Tomato, Serrano and Garlic Salsa, Chipotle, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Cilantro.

Seasonal Margherita Flatbread

$19.00+

VEGAN CCS 10”

$13.50

VEGAN CCS 15”

$23.00

GLUTEN FREE FLATBREAD SPECIAL 10"

$20.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Mexican Coke
$4.00

$4.00

$4.00
Farm Hills Farm Apple Juice

$4.00+

100% Pure from estate apples grown in Paso Robles.

Diet Coke 8 Oz
$3.00

$3.00

$3.00

$3.00
Virgil's Root Beer
$4.00

$4.00

$3.50

$3.00

$15.00

$14.00

$14.00

$11.00

$14.00

$14.00

$10.00

$13.00Out of stock

$13.00Out of stock

$17.00

$16.00Out of stock

$15.00Out of stock

$16.00

$14.00

$50.00

$46.00

$60.00

Decant at table. Handle with extreme care. 100PTS Robert Parker

$40.00

$44.00
BEVELA, 2019 Grenache Blanc White Lotus

$42.00

$45.00

$45.00
ABC Hildegard 2018 White Table Wine
$45.00

$45.00

$375.00
AU BON CLIMAT, 2018 Chardonnay Los Alamos

$50.00

2018 Chardonnay Los Alamos Vineyard

ABC Nuits Blanches 2018 Chardonnay

$55.00

$50.00

$85.00

$75.00
STOLPMAN, 2016 UNI Blanc

$50.00

2016 UNI Blanc 67%Rousanne/33% Chardonnay

$46.00

$46.00

$46.00

$30.00

$46.00

$47.00

$42.00

STOLPMAN, 2020 Love You Bunches Sangiovese (Chilled)

$42.00Out of stock

2019 Sangiovese Love You Bunches – So Fresh. Full Carbonic Maceration Estate Sangiovese.

STOLPMAN, 2019 Crunchy Roastie (Chilled)

$38.00

2019 Syrah/ Viogner Crunchy Røastie – So Fresh

$41.00
STOLPMAN, 2019 Gamay (Chilled)

$55.00

2019 Gamay GDG – So Fresh

FULL OF LIFE x So Fresh 2021

$30.00

Our collaboration with Stolpman Vineyards. Carbonic Fermentation fresh estate wine: 88% Grenache, 6% Trouseau and 6% Gamay. Delicious and light! Very food friendly!

$60.00

$50.00

$50.00

$45.00

$45.00Out of stock

From one of the nicest wine families in the valley. The 2017 Merlot Estate is bold, racy and so compelling. Black cherry, chocolate, licorice, new leather and dark spices all flesh out in a supple mid-weight Merlot loaded with appeal. Bold and immediate, the 2017 is flat out delicious today, but it also has enough depth to develop well in bottle for years to come. -Antonio Galloni, Vinous
PIRO, 2018 Pinot Noir

$50.00

2017 Pinot Noir Runwaty Vineyard

$55.00Out of stock
ABC La Bauge Au Dessus 2017 Pinot Noir
$45.00

$45.00

$50.00
ABC Knox Alexander 2017 Pinot Noir
$60.00

$60.00
ABC Isabelle 2018 Pinot Noir
$60.00

$60.00

$75.00

$50.00Out of stock

$95.00

$190.00

$350.00

$42.00Out of stock

$110.00

$60.00
TRIBUTE TO GRACE, 2018 Grenache

$45.00Out of stock

2017 Grenache Santa Barbara County

$60.00

$60.00

$50.00

$50.00

$100.00

$110.00

$48.00

$70.00

$65.00
BEVELA, 2016 Unforseen Alchemy

$46.00

2015 Unforseen Alchemy 50% Teroldego/ 50% Syrah

$30.00

$11.00

$6.00

M Special - Sabado Tangerine Ale
$5.00
M Special

$5.00

M Special

M Special - G Town Grapefruit IPA
$5.00

$5.00
Firestone Walker - Mind Haze IPA
$5.00

$5.00

$14.00

$9.00

Citrus cerveza. Lemon, light, crisp

$4.00

$5.00

$5.00

$10.00

$6.00

$8.00

$8.00

$7.00

$32.00

$30.00

16% ABV. Available in a Dry Vermouth or Red Vermouth. And aromatized wine made in Carpinteria.
Oso de Oro Dry Vermouth

$40.00

Made from white wine infused with a unique blend of 12 botanicals including orange peel, chamomile and rosehips. Perfect for a spritz, it is fruit forward and light. Made in small batches in Carpinteria.

Oso de Oro Red Vermouth

$40.00

Infused with a unique blend of 19 botanicals, some of which are wild foraged from the family homestead founded in 1866. Finished with a caramel, sourced from a 5th-generation family owned European caramel company. Made in small batches in Carpinteria..

$40.00

$40.00

$40.00

$40.00

$40.00

$40.00

Local surf artist Josh Gill and his amazing eye. Photo on acrylic ready for hanging. $550. 24”x36”.
Magical Full of Life Flatbread Numbered Print

$50.00+

A Limited Edition archival Signed and Numbered print by Solvang Artist David J. Diamant.

Anthony Bourdain Numbered Print

$250.00

"The Way You Make an Omlette Reveals Your Character" A numbered signed by the artist color print by Central Coast Artist Elizabeth Chaney. $50 from each purchase will be donated to the Suicide Prevention Hotline.

Anthony Bourdain "Break the Rules"

$1,200.00+

Original Painting and Prints by Central Coast Artist Elizabeth Chaney.

Josh Gill Original Photography ‘Tunnel of Love’

$550.00

Local surf photography by artist Josh Gill. Original photo printed on acrylic ready for hanging. 24”x36”

Josh Gill Original Photography 'Elements of Life'
$550.00

$550.00

$375.00Out of stock

$200.00

These beautifully hand-crafted hardwood cutting boards are artistically crafted by Blakeney Sanford and her husband Bennet from naturally felled wood from Rancho San Julian. After curing the boards and milled, branded with our custom brand and rubbed with organic coconut oil. Each piece is heirloom and meant to last!
Locally Sourced Artisan Cutting Boards

$120.00+

Locally crafted heirloom hardwood cutting boards from the Creative Studio of Blakeney Sanford and her husband Bennett. Each cutting board is cured, milled and finished from naturally felled trees on Rancho San Julian (est.1837). Each board is a piece of art finished with our Full of Life Flatbread brand and seasoned with Organic Coconut Oil. These are meant to last generations! VERY LIMITED.

"Bake it Till You Make It" Shirts

$28.00+Out of stock

Our Own Custom Shirts!

Los(t) Alamos(t) Shirts

$25.00+

Los(t) Alamos(t) Custom Tees. !Limited Supply!

"Bake It Till You Make It" Sweats

$58.00

Unisex 1 Size !Limited Supply!

Flatbread Pizza Mask
$10.00

$10.00

Pepperoni Pizza 3-Layer Cloth Mask. Remember when being called "Pizza Face" was not what you wanted? We are here to remind you of that time!

Flatbread Recycleable Bag

$4.00

Recycled Market Bag/ Farmers' Market/ Back of the closet storage/ your chance to have someone comment on your bag of choice!

Los(t) Alamos(t) Trucker Hat

$15.00

One-Size Trucker Hat. Adjustable. We are all lost... almost.

Full of Life X Lillsun USA-Made Flatbread Peel

$45.00

Hand crafted wood pizza peels made by Lillsun in Indiana since 1951. The same peels we’ve been using since we started. Each peel handle is custom wrapped in leather locally.

Full of Life X Lillsun USA-Made long-handled Flatbread Peel

$55.00Out of stock

Hand-made by Lillsun in Indiana since 1951 with a leather handle wrapped here locally in Solvang. These are the same expo peels we have used for 18 years customized with the Full of Life logo!

MENS XL Flatbread "Trash Ass Pizza" Shirts

$30.00

Turning Lemons into Lemonade. Inspired by a true story of mindless vandalism. Very limited!

LADIES LRG Flatbread "Trash Ass Pizza" Shirt

$30.00Out of stock

Turning Lemons into Lemonade!

LADIES M Flatbread "Trash Ass Pizza" Shirt

$30.00Out of stock

Turning Lemons into Lemonade

LADIES SM Flatbread "Trash Ass Pizza" Shirt

$30.00

Making Lemonade outta Lemons

$30.00

$30.00

$45.00

A string of 6 Recycled Tin Hearts by Ojai Artist Carmen Abelleira. Just like the Heartstrings that have hung in our Bar area for 17 years!

Organic Persimmon Juice from Fairview Gardens in Goleta and Organic Apple Cider Vinegar. No added sugars. This Shrub is delicious mixed 1 part to 4 parts Sparkling Water for a non-alcoholic cocktail or Mix it with Gin! Bottled by hand in Santa Barbara.
Stolpman Olive Oil (375ml)

$20.00

Blend of Pendolino, Maurino, Frantoio & Leccino Olives pressed and grown in Santa Barbara County, California.

Rancho San Julian Raw Honey (20oz)

$20.00Out of stock

(1# 4oz) Rancho San Julian honey delivers the unique flavors of our terrior, an area full of coastal flowers, including Black and Purple Sage, mustard, fillerie, willow, Manzanita, Ceanothis, and white and yellow sweet clover. The bees stay isolated because of the length and topography of the ranch. Because of the natural flora on the ranch, the honey is light in color and sweet and mild in taste. Beekeeper Billy William, who has been working bees on Rancho San Julian for just over 40 years, processes all the honey on site and can be found on the ranch almost every day checking his hives and caring for the bees.

Sideyard Shrubs (16fl.oz)

$23.00+

Sideyard Shrubs are delicious non-alcoholic Locally sourced Fruit Vinegars hand bottled in Santa Barbara. Mix 1 part Shrub with 4 parts Sparkling Water for a delicious alcohol free cocktail. No added sugars in these shrubs! 100% Organic.

Maldon Sea Salt Flakes (8.5oz)

$8.00

Salt makers born & bred, this unique flakey salt from the UK has been cultivated since 1882. Crunchy and flakey sea salt offering an intensity and clean taste containing the perfect balance of natural minerals to enhance any dish as a finishing salt.

Maldon Smoked Seal Salt (4.4oz)

$7.00

Salt makers born & bred, this unique flakey salt from the UK has been cultivated since 1882. Crunchy and flakey sea salt offering an intensity and clean taste containing the perfect balance of natural minerals to enhance any dish as a finishing salt.

Broken Clock Vinegar Works Blueberry and Vanilla Shrub (500ml)

$24.00

Shrubs are excellent and healthy drink mixers with spirits or as a non-alcohol spritzer. Small batch made in Solvang with they’re own vinegar. (500ml)

Broken Clock Vinegar Works Peach Jalapeño Shrub (500ml)

$24.00

Shrubs are excellent and healthy drink mixers with spirits or as a non-alcohol spritzer. Small batch made in Solvang with they’re own vinegar. (500ml)

Broken Clock Vinegar Works Pear and Habanero Vinegar (300ml)

$14.00

CO-fermented Pear, Peach and Habanero into a delicious culinary vinegar perfect for salad dressings and glazes. Small batch made in Solvang. (300ml)

Broken Clock Vinegar Works Seasonal Vinegar (300ml)

$14.00

Hand made in small batches in Solvang. This Wine-based Culinary Vinegar is flavored with Lavender from Claremont Farms. (300ml)

Oak Smoked San Francisco Bay Sea Salt (6oz)

$7.00

(6oz) We take Solar Evaporated Sea Salt from South San Francisco Bay and spread in onto sheet pans and leave in our closed Stone Oven overnight. Oak-Smoked.

Kelpful Seaweed Sprinkles

$10.00

Locally made Seaweed and Sea Salt! Delicious on just about anything!

Kelpful Cali Spicy Sea Sprinkles

$10.00

A delicious locally made sprinkle blend of Organic Black and White Sesame Seed, Seaweed, Sea Salt and Organic Chilis. A tasty version of Japanese Furikake. Perfect sprinkled over Eggs, Avocado Toast, Rice, Noodles, Popcorn and so many other foods!

Kelpful Cali Furi

$10.00

A delicious locally made seasoning blend Organic Black and White Sesame Seeds, local sustainably harvested Seaweed And Sea Salt. Perfect sprinkled over Rice, Popcorn, Eggs, Avocado Toast, Noodles and so much more.

Pork Palace Natural Lard Soap

$10.00

Soap made from Pork Lard! A very old technique highly compatible with the structure of human cells making lard soaps highly moisturizing (much more so than plant based soaps). Made locally in Sisquoc from humanely-raised animals raised in Gaviota. 3 varieties: - pure unscented - activated charcoal - Draughtsman Mas Macho Beer

Olea Farms European Extra Virgin Olive Oil (750ml) (750ml)

$29.00

(750ml). Lovingly grown and pressed in Paso Robles. This is the oil that we use here in the restaurant.

Olea Farm 2020 Olio Nuevo (375ml)

$21.00

Olio Nuevo is a celebration of the harvest just passed. Bright, green, peppery and quite floral, olio nuevo is an intensely flavored finishing oil.

Olea Farms 2020 Cara Cara Orange Agrumato Olive Oil (375ml)

$19.00

Agrumato refers to a process originating in Italy of simultaneously crushing citrus fruits with olives to produce exceptionally flavored olive oils. The citrus here is super flavorful Cara Cara Oranges. A delicious finishing oil for salads, simple seafood and even over ice cream!

TuttoCalabria Hot Spread Sauce (10oz)

$19.00

Italian. Not local but seriously delicious! Calabrian Chili, Carrot, Eggplant, Artichoke, Dries Tomato, Mushroom... VEGAN/ GLUTEN FREE. (10oz)

TuttoCalabria Orange Blossom Calabrian Hot Honey (6.3oz)

$15.00

Calabrian Chilis are of Italian origin. Medium heat married with Orange Blossom Honey. Tasty drizzled over cheeses, fried chicken and Flatbread Pizza! (6.3oz)

Bernardini Black Truffle Acacia Honey (3.5oz)

$17.00Out of stock

Acacia Honey has a very floral taste while also remaining liquid (not crystalizing) longer than other honeys. This honey is infused with Italian Summer Truffles. Delicious over cheese or Vanilla Ice Cream!

Laoganma Spicy Chili Crisp (7.4oz)

$5.00

I discovered this from a Laotian friend who owns a nearby International Market. He told me he eats this on everything and I took his advice! Absolutely fantastic thick blend of Garlic and Chili!

TuttiCalabria Authentic Calabrian Whole Hot Chili

$10.00

10oz Jar of Whole Calabrian Chilis in Olive Oil

La Truffiere White Truffle Honey (4.5oz)

$17.00Out of stock

A beautiful nose and delicious honey. Try this over warmed melted cheeses or a sliver of Parmesan!

$7.50
Red Boat First Press Fish Sauce (17 fl oz)

$15.00

Ready to add another secret ingredient to your pantry and leave your friends and family speechless? From Vietnam.

Farm Hills Farm Apple Juice (32oz)

$8.00Out of stock

Fresh. 1 Gallon. 100% Pure from estate apples grown in Paso Robles.

Coe Botanica Pure Vanilla Extract (Hawaii)

$40.00
Coe Botanica Hans Harvested Hawaiian Vanilla Beans

$30.00
Red Pepper Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$23.00

Extra Virgin Olive Oil infused with Calabrian Chilis. Product of Italy. 8.5oz

Pork Palace Body Soap

$10.00Out of stock

Created of lard from local raised pigs.

$1.00
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
We arrived in Los Alamos in 2003: headstrong and humble (although I am certain there were a few that deemed us arrogant). The Master Plan was to build a restaurant that could become very good: in the middle of nowhere - to create a destination for diners. We started with the Oven. The Hearth. 22 tons of local stone and sand. It was the 2nd thing we did after knocking down a big stubborn wall and figuring out power. The Oven, the Hearth sits in the center of the dining room because it is the provider of good food. When and where we can we utilize this oven to prepare our foods. Accumulated mass-heat, floor heat, smoke, air-temperature and just good ole ancient fire: this is in all the foods here. All the foods that need it.

225 West Bell, Los Alamos, CA 93440

