Full of Life Flatbread
225 West Bell
Los Alamos, CA 93440
Locally Sourced Salads
Wood Oven Flatbreads
Family Meal #1
Two 15'' Flatbreads of your choice and Family Market Green Salad.
1/2 and 1/2 Flatbread
Get the best of two Flatbreads!
Dancing Heart Bread
Vegetarian. Fresh Garlic, Flax Seed, Grana Padano Cheese. Simple. A good starter and great dipping bread.
Za'atar Bread
Vegan. Thyme, Seasame, Marjoram, Sumac, Sea Salt, Black Pepper.
Central Coast Sausage Flatbread
Our Pork, Blue Agave and Fennel Sausage, Smoke Dried Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Whole Milk Mozzarella.
Cheese and Herb
Vegetarian. Garlic Oil, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Grana Padano, Fresh Herbs.
Coachella Valley Date and Bacon Flatbread
Wanuts, Smoked Leek Sauce, Blue Cheese, Onion, Bacon & Topped with Fresh Arugula!
Kalamata Olive and Feta Flatbread
Vegetarian. Ember Roasted Sweet Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Rosemary, Feta Cheese, Whole Milk Mozzarella.
Mushroom and Caramelized Onion Flatbread
Vegetarian. Roasted Mushrooms, Slow-Caramelized Sweet Onions, Fresh Herbs.
Nitrate-Free Pepperoni and Peppers Flatbread
Ember-Roasted Pasilla Peppers, Nitrate Free Pepperoni, Cauldron Tomato Sauce, Fresh Herbs.
Shaman's Bread
Vegetarian. Oven Charred Red Onions, New Cuyuma Pistacho, Rosemary, Flax Seed, Grana Pamadano, Black peppercorn.
Smoke-Dried Tomato and Mushroom Flatbread
Vegetarian. Preserved Tomato, Oregano, Caramelized Onion, Whole Milk Mozzarella.
Wood-Fired Cauldron Tomato Sauce Flatbread
Vegetarian. Organic Tomatoes, Carmelized Garlic, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Grana Padano, Fresh Herbs.
Fire-Roasted Tomato Salsa Flatbread
Vegetarian. Wood-Oven Charred Tomato, Serrano and Garlic Salsa, Chipotle, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Cilantro.
Seasonal Margherita Flatbread
VEGAN CCS 10”
VEGAN CCS 15”
GLUTEN FREE FLATBREAD SPECIAL 10"
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
WINES BY THE GLASS
Liquid Farm Chardonnay 2018 Sta. Rita Hills
Storm 2020 Sauvignon Blanc
Dunites Albarino
Tablas Patelin Blanc Tap
Timbre Riesling
Penville 2021 Rosé of Grenache
FOL X So Fresh
PRESQUILE Gamay Nouveau
Flatbread Red
Stars & Dust 2020 Grenache
Dunites 2021 Pinot Noir
Sans Liege The Offering GSM
Timbre Bordeaux Blend
Brick Barn 2019 Sparkling
Sparkling Wine BTB
White Wine BTB
Muni Wines 2021 Dry Riesling
Timbre Riesling BTB
BEVELA, 2019 Grenache Blanc White Lotus
2019 Grenache Blanc Camp 4 - SYV
Clementine Carter 2021 Grenache Blanc
Folded Hills 2020 August White
ABC Hildegard 2018 White Table Wine
SIN QUO NON 2018 White Aperta
AU BON CLIMAT, 2018 Chardonnay Los Alamos
2018 Chardonnay Los Alamos Vineyard
ABC Nuits Blanches 2018 Chardonnay
Liquid Farm 2018 Chardonnay Sta. Rita Hills
Stars & Dust Chardonnay 2020
CHANIN Chardonnay
STOLPMAN, 2016 UNI Blanc
2016 UNI Blanc 67%Rousanne/33% Chardonnay
Piedra Creek 2019 Pinot Noir Blanc
BTL DUNITES ALBARINO
Samsara 2020 Clairette - Watch Hill Vineyard
MUNI 2020 Grenache Blanc
Rose & Orange BTB
CHILLED Red Wine BTB
STOLPMAN, 2020 Love You Bunches Sangiovese (Chilled)
2019 Sangiovese Love You Bunches – So Fresh. Full Carbonic Maceration Estate Sangiovese.
STOLPMAN, 2019 Crunchy Roastie (Chilled)
2019 Syrah/ Viogner Crunchy Røastie – So Fresh
Presqu'ile Gamay Nouveau BTB
STOLPMAN, 2019 Gamay (Chilled)
2019 Gamay GDG – So Fresh
FULL OF LIFE x So Fresh 2021
Our collaboration with Stolpman Vineyards. Carbonic Fermentation fresh estate wine: 88% Grenache, 6% Trouseau and 6% Gamay. Delicious and light! Very food friendly!
BTL Penville Grenache/Mencia
Stolpman COMBE Trousseau 2021
NOT PET NAT
PRESS GANG 2021 Trash Fire Chard/ Grenache CHILLED
Folded Hills 2020 Cluster Grenache
Folded Hills Cluster SYRAH
Red Wine BTB
PIRO, 2018 Pinot Noir
2017 Pinot Noir Runwaty Vineyard
BTL DUNITES 2021 PINOT NOIR
ABC La Bauge Au Dessus 2017 Pinot Noir
ABC LOS ALAMOS PINOT NOIR
ABC Knox Alexander 2017 Pinot Noir
ABC Isabelle 2018 Pinot Noir
Delmore 2021 PINOT NOIR
Chanin 2020 Pinot Noir
CHANIN Deluxe Pinot Noir
Seasmoke 2018 TEN Pinot Noir
Seasmoke 2018 SOUTHING Pinot Noir 1.5L
Stolpman 2019 Syrah Estate-Ballard canyon
Dovecote 2019 Syrah Thompson Vineyard
Delmore 2021 SYRAH
TRIBUTE TO GRACE, 2018 Grenache
2017 Grenache Santa Barbara County
PRESS GANG 2018 Grenache
BTL Stars & Dust 2020 Grenache
PENVILLE 2016 Grenache
Sans Liege The Offering GSM
Esprit de Tablas
Jonata 2016 FENIX
Timbre Bordeaux Blend BTB
Timbre Rare Groove #5 Cab Sauv
Final Girl Petit Verdot
BEVELA, 2016 Unforseen Alchemy
2015 Unforseen Alchemy 50% Teroldego/ 50% Syrah
MUNI 2019 Bright Red
Canned & Bottled Beverages
Ysidro Sake
Fig Mt. - Lizards Mouth DBL IPA
Fig Mountian
M Special - Sabado Tangerine Ale
M Special
M Special - G Town Grapefruit IPA
Firestone Walker - Mind Haze IPA
Barrelhouse IPA (BTL)
ELDER FLAT- NOT BARRELHOUSE
Citrus cerveza. Lemon, light, crisp
N/A Beer
Enegren Hefeweizen
Enegren Black Lager
Boochcraft Strawberry Lemonade (16oz)
Boochcraft Wild Berry
Anna's Cider Rose
Anna's Cider Hazy Dry
Tin City Dry Cider
Bottled Piquettes
Local Vermouth BTB
Oso de Oro Dry Vermouth
Made from white wine infused with a unique blend of 12 botanicals including orange peel, chamomile and rosehips. Perfect for a spritz, it is fruit forward and light. Made in small batches in Carpinteria.
Oso de Oro Red Vermouth
Infused with a unique blend of 19 botanicals, some of which are wild foraged from the family homestead founded in 1866. Finished with a caramel, sourced from a 5th-generation family owned European caramel company. Made in small batches in Carpinteria..
Clendenen Family Aligote Sweetish Vermouth
Cuyuma Session Meads
Proxies
Josh Gill Original Photography Artworks
Magical Full of Life Flatbread Numbered Print
A Limited Edition archival Signed and Numbered print by Solvang Artist David J. Diamant.
Anthony Bourdain Numbered Print
"The Way You Make an Omlette Reveals Your Character" A numbered signed by the artist color print by Central Coast Artist Elizabeth Chaney. $50 from each purchase will be donated to the Suicide Prevention Hotline.
Anthony Bourdain "Break the Rules"
Original Painting and Prints by Central Coast Artist Elizabeth Chaney.
Josh Gill Original Photography ‘Tunnel of Love’
Local surf photography by artist Josh Gill. Original photo printed on acrylic ready for hanging. 24”x36”
Josh Gill Original Photography ‘Elements of Life’
The way you make an omelette
Break the rules print
Merchandise
Locally Sourced Artisan Cutting Boards
Locally crafted heirloom hardwood cutting boards from the Creative Studio of Blakeney Sanford and her husband Bennett. Each cutting board is cured, milled and finished from naturally felled trees on Rancho San Julian (est.1837). Each board is a piece of art finished with our Full of Life Flatbread brand and seasoned with Organic Coconut Oil. These are meant to last generations! VERY LIMITED.
"Bake it Till You Make It" Shirts
Our Own Custom Shirts!
Los(t) Alamos(t) Shirts
Los(t) Alamos(t) Custom Tees. !Limited Supply!
"Bake It Till You Make It" Sweats
Unisex 1 Size !Limited Supply!
Flatbread Pizza Mask
Pepperoni Pizza 3-Layer Cloth Mask. Remember when being called "Pizza Face" was not what you wanted? We are here to remind you of that time!
Flatbread Recycleable Bag
Recycled Market Bag/ Farmers' Market/ Back of the closet storage/ your chance to have someone comment on your bag of choice!
Los(t) Alamos(t) Trucker Hat
One-Size Trucker Hat. Adjustable. We are all lost... almost.
Full of Life X Lillsun USA-Made Flatbread Peel
Hand crafted wood pizza peels made by Lillsun in Indiana since 1951. The same peels we’ve been using since we started. Each peel handle is custom wrapped in leather locally.
Full of Life X Lillsun USA-Made long-handled Flatbread Peel
Hand-made by Lillsun in Indiana since 1951 with a leather handle wrapped here locally in Solvang. These are the same expo peels we have used for 18 years customized with the Full of Life logo!
MENS XL Flatbread "Trash Ass Pizza" Shirts
Turning Lemons into Lemonade. Inspired by a true story of mindless vandalism. Very limited!
LADIES LRG Flatbread "Trash Ass Pizza" Shirt
Turning Lemons into Lemonade!
LADIES M Flatbread "Trash Ass Pizza" Shirt
Turning Lemons into Lemonade
LADIES SM Flatbread "Trash Ass Pizza" Shirt
Making Lemonade outta Lemons
MENS L Flatbread “Trash Ass Pizza” Shirt
MENS M Flatbread “Trash Ass Pizza” Shirt
Full of Life Heartstrings
A string of 6 Recycled Tin Hearts by Ojai Artist Carmen Abelleira. Just like the Heartstrings that have hung in our Bar area for 17 years!
Local Essentials & Faves
Stolpman Olive Oil (375ml)
Blend of Pendolino, Maurino, Frantoio & Leccino Olives pressed and grown in Santa Barbara County, California.
Rancho San Julian Raw Honey (20oz)
(1# 4oz) Rancho San Julian honey delivers the unique flavors of our terrior, an area full of coastal flowers, including Black and Purple Sage, mustard, fillerie, willow, Manzanita, Ceanothis, and white and yellow sweet clover. The bees stay isolated because of the length and topography of the ranch. Because of the natural flora on the ranch, the honey is light in color and sweet and mild in taste. Beekeeper Billy William, who has been working bees on Rancho San Julian for just over 40 years, processes all the honey on site and can be found on the ranch almost every day checking his hives and caring for the bees.
Sideyard Shrubs (16fl.oz)
Sideyard Shrubs are delicious non-alcoholic Locally sourced Fruit Vinegars hand bottled in Santa Barbara. Mix 1 part Shrub with 4 parts Sparkling Water for a delicious alcohol free cocktail. No added sugars in these shrubs! 100% Organic.
Maldon Sea Salt Flakes (8.5oz)
Salt makers born & bred, this unique flakey salt from the UK has been cultivated since 1882. Crunchy and flakey sea salt offering an intensity and clean taste containing the perfect balance of natural minerals to enhance any dish as a finishing salt.
Maldon Smoked Seal Salt (4.4oz)
Salt makers born & bred, this unique flakey salt from the UK has been cultivated since 1882. Crunchy and flakey sea salt offering an intensity and clean taste containing the perfect balance of natural minerals to enhance any dish as a finishing salt.
Broken Clock Vinegar Works Blueberry and Vanilla Shrub (500ml)
Shrubs are excellent and healthy drink mixers with spirits or as a non-alcohol spritzer. Small batch made in Solvang with they’re own vinegar. (500ml)
Broken Clock Vinegar Works Peach Jalapeño Shrub (500ml)
Shrubs are excellent and healthy drink mixers with spirits or as a non-alcohol spritzer. Small batch made in Solvang with they’re own vinegar. (500ml)
Broken Clock Vinegar Works Pear and Habanero Vinegar (300ml)
CO-fermented Pear, Peach and Habanero into a delicious culinary vinegar perfect for salad dressings and glazes. Small batch made in Solvang. (300ml)
Broken Clock Vinegar Works Seasonal Vinegar (300ml)
Hand made in small batches in Solvang. This Wine-based Culinary Vinegar is flavored with Lavender from Claremont Farms. (300ml)
Oak Smoked San Francisco Bay Sea Salt (6oz)
(6oz) We take Solar Evaporated Sea Salt from South San Francisco Bay and spread in onto sheet pans and leave in our closed Stone Oven overnight. Oak-Smoked.
Kelpful Seaweed Sprinkles
Locally made Seaweed and Sea Salt! Delicious on just about anything!
Kelpful Cali Spicy Sea Sprinkles
A delicious locally made sprinkle blend of Organic Black and White Sesame Seed, Seaweed, Sea Salt and Organic Chilis. A tasty version of Japanese Furikake. Perfect sprinkled over Eggs, Avocado Toast, Rice, Noodles, Popcorn and so many other foods!
Kelpful Cali Furi
A delicious locally made seasoning blend Organic Black and White Sesame Seeds, local sustainably harvested Seaweed And Sea Salt. Perfect sprinkled over Rice, Popcorn, Eggs, Avocado Toast, Noodles and so much more.
Pork Palace Natural Lard Soap
Soap made from Pork Lard! A very old technique highly compatible with the structure of human cells making lard soaps highly moisturizing (much more so than plant based soaps). Made locally in Sisquoc from humanely-raised animals raised in Gaviota. 3 varieties: - pure unscented - activated charcoal - Draughtsman Mas Macho Beer
Deliciousness We Love!
Olea Farms European Extra Virgin Olive Oil (750ml) (750ml)
(750ml). Lovingly grown and pressed in Paso Robles. This is the oil that we use here in the restaurant.
Olea Farm 2020 Olio Nuevo (375ml)
Olio Nuevo is a celebration of the harvest just passed. Bright, green, peppery and quite floral, olio nuevo is an intensely flavored finishing oil.
Olea Farms 2020 Cara Cara Orange Agrumato Olive Oil (375ml)
Agrumato refers to a process originating in Italy of simultaneously crushing citrus fruits with olives to produce exceptionally flavored olive oils. The citrus here is super flavorful Cara Cara Oranges. A delicious finishing oil for salads, simple seafood and even over ice cream!
TuttoCalabria Hot Spread Sauce (10oz)
Italian. Not local but seriously delicious! Calabrian Chili, Carrot, Eggplant, Artichoke, Dries Tomato, Mushroom... VEGAN/ GLUTEN FREE. (10oz)
TuttoCalabria Orange Blossom Calabrian Hot Honey (6.3oz)
Calabrian Chilis are of Italian origin. Medium heat married with Orange Blossom Honey. Tasty drizzled over cheeses, fried chicken and Flatbread Pizza! (6.3oz)
Bernardini Black Truffle Acacia Honey (3.5oz)
Acacia Honey has a very floral taste while also remaining liquid (not crystalizing) longer than other honeys. This honey is infused with Italian Summer Truffles. Delicious over cheese or Vanilla Ice Cream!
Laoganma Spicy Chili Crisp (7.4oz)
I discovered this from a Laotian friend who owns a nearby International Market. He told me he eats this on everything and I took his advice! Absolutely fantastic thick blend of Garlic and Chili!
TuttiCalabria Authentic Calabrian Whole Hot Chili
10oz Jar of Whole Calabrian Chilis in Olive Oil
La Truffiere White Truffle Honey (4.5oz)
A beautiful nose and delicious honey. Try this over warmed melted cheeses or a sliver of Parmesan!
"Chiquilin" Hot Paprika
Red Boat First Press Fish Sauce (17 fl oz)
Ready to add another secret ingredient to your pantry and leave your friends and family speechless? From Vietnam.
Farm Hills Farm Apple Juice (32oz)
Fresh. 1 Gallon. 100% Pure from estate apples grown in Paso Robles.
Coe Botanica Pure Vanilla Extract (Hawaii)
Coe Botanica Hans Harvested Hawaiian Vanilla Beans
Red Pepper Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Extra Virgin Olive Oil infused with Calabrian Chilis. Product of Italy. 8.5oz
Local Handmade Soaps
Full of Life All-Weather Stickers
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
We arrived in Los Alamos in 2003: headstrong and humble (although I am certain there were a few that deemed us arrogant). The Master Plan was to build a restaurant that could become very good: in the middle of nowhere - to create a destination for diners. We started with the Oven. The Hearth. 22 tons of local stone and sand. It was the 2nd thing we did after knocking down a big stubborn wall and figuring out power. The Oven, the Hearth sits in the center of the dining room because it is the provider of good food. When and where we can we utilize this oven to prepare our foods. Accumulated mass-heat, floor heat, smoke, air-temperature and just good ole ancient fire: this is in all the foods here. All the foods that need it.
225 West Bell, Los Alamos, CA 93440