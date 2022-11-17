Plenty on Bell imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Plenty on Bell 508 Bell Street

294 Reviews

$$

508 Bell Street

Los Alamos, CA 93440

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

OL Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$10.95

Pickled onions, grilled tomatoes, sriracha, and fresh avocado. Served open-faced on sourdough levain.

Biscuits and Gravy

$10.95

Freshly baked buttermilk biscuits smothered in bacon-sausage gravy.

Breakfast Burrito Avocado

$12.95

Breakfast Burrito Bacon

$12.95

Loaded with scrambled eggs, melty cheese, crispy home fries, and a side of fire-roasted salsa. Choice of bacon, sausage, chorizo, or avocado.

Breakfast Burrito Chorizo

$12.95

Breakfast Burrito Sausage

$12.95

Buttermilk Pancakes (2)

$10.95

Two large pancakes served with maple syrup and butter.

Chorizo and Eggs

$13.95

Four scrambled eggs, house chorizo, and melty cheddar cheese. Served with corn tortilla and crispy home fries.

Egg Sandwich

$12.95

Scambled eggs, bacon, red onion, melty cheese, and mayo. Served on toasted sourdough bread.

Short Rib Hash

$17.00

Braised short rib, sautéed onions & garlic, thyme, and potatoes. Served with creamy horseradish sauce, two eggs, and sourdough levain toast.

Joe's Scramble

$13.95

Four eggs, braised spinach, sautéed onions & garlic, ground beef, and cheddar cheese. Served with toast and crispy home fries.

One Pancake

$5.95

Spinach and Goat Cheese Scramble

$12.95

Four eggs, braised spinach, and creamy goat cheese. Served with toast and crispy home fries.

Domaine Rondeau Bugey Champagne

$36.00

JP Chenet Brut

$22.00

OL Sides

Fennel Sausage

$4.95

Chorizo

$4.95

Bacon

$4.95

Home Fries

$4.50

Two Eggs

$3.50

Egg Whites

$3.50

Toast

$3.50

Avocado

$3.50

Tomato

$2.95

Bacon-Sausage Gravy

$6.95

Biscuit

$4.50

Fries

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Burger Patty

$7.00

Flour Tortilla

$2.00

OnLine Wines & Beers

Riverbench Chardonnay

$35.00

Storm Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

Serenity Farm Rose of Pinot

$35.00

Riverbench Estate Pinot Noir

$46.00

Kaena Grenache

$37.00

A Tribute to Grace 2017 Grenache

$46.00

Hoppy Poppy

$7.00

Firestone 805

$7.00

Firestone DBA

$7.00

M Special Lager

$8.00

Domaine Rondeau, Bugey Champagne

$36.00

JP Chenet, Brut

$22.00

Brander Syrah

$32.00

Grimm's Bluff Cabernet

$40.00

Miscellaneous

TShirt

$20.00

House Dressing

$8.95

Meal 24

$24.00

delivery charge

$40.00

delivery charge 2

$50.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCorkage Fee
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

508 Bell Street, Los Alamos, CA 93440

Directions

Gallery
Plenty on Bell image

Similar restaurants in your area

Full of Life Flatbread
orange starNo Reviews
225 West Bell Los Alamos, CA 93440
View restaurantnext
Pico Los Alamos
orange starNo Reviews
458 BELL STREET LOS ALAMOS, CA 93440
View restaurantnext
Firestone Walker Taproom - Buellton
orange starNo Reviews
620 McMurray Road, Buellton, CA, USA 620 McMurray Rd Buellton, CA 93427
View restaurantnext
V LOUNGE
orange starNo Reviews
1455 Mission Drive Solvang, CA 93463
View restaurantnext
Johnnys Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
321 West Ocean Ave Lompoc, CA 93436
View restaurantnext
Solvang Brewing Company
orange star4.1 • 1
1547 mission Drive Solvang, CA 93463
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Los Alamos
Buellton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Solvang
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Lompoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Goleta
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Grover Beach
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Pismo Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Santa Barbara
review star
Avg 4.4 (83 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston