Norman at Skyview Motel
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We believe in good conversation, comforting food, and a drink list that highlights some of the best winemakers and local ingredients around. Whether you're enjoying an overnight stay at Skyview or just moseying through town, Norman offers a unique and satisfying menu every day of the week. This is a space to gather with your favorite people for brunch, cozy into a dimly lit corner booth for dinner, or order your favorite dish poolside as the weather is always looking up here in Los Alamos.
Location
9150 US-101, Los Alamos, CA 93440
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Firestone Walker Taproom - Buellton
No Reviews
620 McMurray Road, Buellton, CA, USA 620 McMurray Rd Buellton, CA 93427
View restaurant