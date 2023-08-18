Restaurant info

We believe in good conversation, comforting food, and a drink list that highlights some of the best winemakers and local ingredients around. Whether you're enjoying an overnight stay at Skyview or just moseying through town, Norman offers a unique and satisfying menu every day of the week. This is a space to gather with your favorite people for brunch, cozy into a dimly lit corner booth for dinner, or order your favorite dish poolside as the weather is always looking up here in Los Alamos.