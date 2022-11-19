Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Salad
Sandwiches

Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro Downtown

1324 State Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Quiche Lorraine
Half Renaud's Salad
Egg Ham & Cheese Croissant

Eggs & Specialties

Egg Ham & Cheese Croissant

Egg Ham & Cheese Croissant

$13.90

Organic scrambled eggs, smoked ham, and aged Gruyère on Renaud’s signature croissant. Includes choice of fresh fruit, mixed green salad, or potatoes.

Fried Egg Sandwich

Fried Egg Sandwich

$14.40

Bacon, sautéed mushrooms, aged Gruyère, and tomatoes served on homemade pain de mie. Includes choice of fresh fruit, mixed green salad, or potatoes.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$17.50

Smoked salmon, pickled shallots, tomatoes, avocado smash and capers, on choice of bread. Includes choice of fruit, salad, or potatoes.

American Breakfast

American Breakfast

$15.00

Two organic eggs any style; choice of bacon, ham, or chicken sausage; toast. Includes choice of fresh fruit, mixed green salad, or potatoes.

Make Your Own Omelet

Make Your Own Omelet

$16.80

Includes choice of fresh fruit, mixed green salad, or potatoes.

French Toast

French Toast

$12.70

Renaud's Signature Brioche French Toast - Served with pure Canadian maple syrup.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$8.00

Rolled Oats Oatmeal - Served with raisins and brown sugar.

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$15.80

Two eggs poached with Renaud’s Hollandaise Sauce, smoked ham, served on two halves of Renaud’s Signature Brioche roll.

Renaud's Omelet

Renaud's Omelet

$14.60

Organic eggs, fresh herbs, smoked ham, and aged Gruyère. Includes choice of fresh fruit, mixed green salad, or potatoes.

A la Carte

Toast

Toast

$2.75
Bacon

Bacon

$3.30
Ham

Ham

$3.30
Chicken Sausage

Chicken Sausage

$4.10
Side Fruit

Side Fruit

$3.90
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.90
Side Potatoes

Side Potatoes

$3.90
Single Egg

Single Egg

$2.75
Two Eggs

Two Eggs

$5.20

Side Steamed Spinach

$3.30

Side Fresh Tomatoes

$3.30

Side Cheese

$2.75

Side Heated Tomatoes

$3.30

Quiche

Quiche Lorraine

Quiche Lorraine

$11.30

Smoked ham and aged Gruyère. Includes choice of fruit, salad, or potatoes.

Mushroom & Onion Quiche

Mushroom & Onion Quiche

$11.30

Mushrooms and onions. Includes choice of fruit, salad, or potatoes.

Quiche A la Carte

Quiche A la Carte

$8.80

A la carte - not served with a side.

Salads

Full Renaud's Salad

Full Renaud's Salad

$16.20

Baby Gem greens topped with Dijon mustard dressing, oven-roasted chicken, tomatoes, aged Gruyère cheese, and a hardboiled egg. Served with a garlic baguette.

Half Renaud's Salad

Half Renaud's Salad

$12.70

Baby Gem greens topped with Dijon mustard dressing, oven-roasted chicken, tomatoes, aged Gruyère cheese, and a hardboiled egg. Served with a garlic baguette.

Nicoise Salad

Nicoise Salad

$14.70

Tomatoes, flaked salmon, hardboiled egg, red bell peppers, onions, Kalamata olives, and anchovies, on Baby Gems drizzled with basil oil and balsamic reduction. Served with a garlic baguette.

Sandwiches & Tartines

Tri Tip Sandwich

Tri Tip Sandwich

$14.60

Sautéed with shallots, garlic, parsely, topped with aged Gruyére cheese, on a homemade soft roll. Includes choice of an organic mixed green salad or fruit cup.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$13.90

Bacon, caramelized onions aged Gruyère and fresh spinach, on Renaud’s soft roll. Includes choice of an organic mixed green salad or fruit cup.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$10.40

Aged Gruyère and Swiss, caramelized shallots, and sliced cornichon, served on choice of bread.

Pain Bagnat

Pain Bagnat

$13.20

Flaked salmon, tomatoes, hardboiled egg, red bell peppers, onions, Kalamata olives, anchovies, and basil oil balsamic reduction. Includes choice of an organic mixed green salad or fruit cup.

Egg Ham & Cheese Croissant

Egg Ham & Cheese Croissant

$13.90

Organic scrambled eggs, smoked ham, and aged Gruyère on Renaud’s signature croissant. Includes choice of fresh fruit, mixed green salad, or potatoes.

Quiche Lorraine

Quiche Lorraine

$11.30

Smoked ham and aged Gruyère. Includes choice of fruit, salad, or potatoes.

Mushroom & Onion Quiche

Mushroom & Onion Quiche

$11.30

Mushrooms and onions. Includes choice of fruit, salad, or potatoes.

Quiche A la Carte

Quiche A la Carte

$8.80

A la carte - not served with a side.

Side of Chicken

$4.10
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.90
Side Fruit

Side Fruit

$3.90
Garlic Baguette

Garlic Baguette

$2.75

Egg, Ham & Cheese Croissant

Egg, Ham & Cheese Croissant

$13.90

Organic scrambled eggs, smoked ham, and aged Gruyère on Renaud’s signature croissant. Includes choice of fresh fruit, mixed green salad, or potatoes.

Renaud's Omelet

Renaud's Omelet

$14.60

Organic eggs, fresh herbs, smoked ham, and aged Gruyère. Includes choice of fresh fruit, mixed green salad, or potatoes.

Make Your Own Omelet

Make Your Own Omelet

$16.80

Includes choice of fresh fruit, mixed green salad, or potatoes.

American Breakfast

American Breakfast

$15.00

Two organic eggs any style; choice of bacon, ham, or chicken sausage; toast. Includes choice of fresh fruit, mixed green salad, or potatoes.

French Toast

French Toast

$12.70

Served with pure Canadian maple syrup.

The 1-2-3

The 1-2-3

$14.30

1 slice of brioche French toast, 2 eggs any style, 3 strips of bacon.

Avocado Salmon Toast

Avocado Salmon Toast

$17.50

Smoked salmon, pickled shallots, tomatoes, avocado smash and capers, on choice of bread. Includes choice of fruit, salad, or potatoes.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$8.00

Served with raisins and brown sugar.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$13.90

Bacon, caramelized onions aged Gruyère and fresh spinach, on Renaud’s soft roll. Includes choice of an organic mixed green salad or fruit cup.

Croque Monsieur

Croque Monsieur

$12.70

Smoked ham and béchamel sauce, covered in Swiss cheese, served on pain de mie bread. Includes choice of an organic mixed green salad or fruit cup.

Croque Madame

Croque Madame

$15.10

Smoked ham and béchamel sauce, covered in Swiss cheese, served on pain de mie bread topped with a Sunny Side Up egg. Includes choice of an organic mixed green salad or fruit cup.

Half Renaud's Salad

Half Renaud's Salad

$12.70

Baby Gem greens topped with Dijon mustard dressing, oven-roasted chicken, tomatoes, aged Gruyère cheese, and a hardboiled egg. Served with a garlic baguette.

Full Renaud's Salad

Full Renaud's Salad

$16.20

Baby Gem greens topped with Dijon mustard dressing, oven-roasted chicken, tomatoes, aged Gruyère cheese, and a hardboiled egg. Served with a garlic baguette.

Quiche Lorraine

Quiche Lorraine

$11.30

Smoked ham and aged Gruyère. Includes choice of fruit, salad, or potatoes.

Quiche Veggie

Quiche Veggie

$11.30

Mushrooms and onions. Includes choice of fruit, salad, or potatoes.

Fried Egg Sandwich

Fried Egg Sandwich

$14.40

Bacon, sautéed mushrooms, aged Gruyère, and tomatoes served on homemade pain de mie. Includes choice of fresh fruit, mixed green salad, or potatoes.

Nicoise Salad

Nicoise Salad

$14.70

Tomatoes, flaked salmon, hardboiled egg, red bell peppers, onions, Kalamata olives, and anchovies, on Baby Gems drizzled with basil oil and balsamic reduction. Served with a garlic baguette.

Build Your Own Croissant Sandwich

Build Your Own Croissant Sandwich

$9.90

Served á la carte on Renaud’s signature croissant.

Berry Yogurt Bowl

Berry Yogurt Bowl

$9.50

Served with homemade granola, and Renaud’s red fruit jam topped with a honey drizzle.

Tri Tip Sandwich

Tri Tip Sandwich

$14.60

Sautéed with shallots, garlic, parsely, topped with aged Gruyére cheese, on a homemade soft roll. Includes choice of an organic mixed green salad or fruit cup.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Renaud’s is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream—that of creating refined pastries from the finest and freshest ingredients. Renaud Gonthier's early education in Europe’s finest culinary schools and pastry shops, his work as a top pastry chef for the Ritz Carlton, and his tenure at the internationally famous Barton G. Catering firm in Miami, Fl., led to Renaud's mastery of the art of creating the finest pastries and desserts.

1324 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

