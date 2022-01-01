Salmon in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve salmon
More about Savoy Cafe & Deli
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Savoy Cafe & Deli
24 W. Figueroa St, Santa Barbara
|Wild Salmon with Side(s)
|$15.50
Wild Coho salmon filet, seared and baked. Topped with tropical salsa.
More about Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro
1324 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Smoked Salmon Croissant
|$15.00
More about Brophy Bros. Santa Barbara
Brophy Bros. Santa Barbara
119A Harbor Way, Santa Barbara
|Sesame Salmon
|$13.50
Salmon, mixed greens, green cabbage, bell pepper carrot, snow peas, crispy wonton, sliced almonds w/ a sesame vinaigrette
More about Kyoto Japanese Restaurant
TEMPURA • SUSHI
Kyoto Japanese Restaurant
3232 state st, santa barbara
|Salmon Sushi
|$6.75