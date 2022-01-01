Salmon in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara restaurants that serve salmon

Savoy Cafe & Deli image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Savoy Cafe & Deli

24 W. Figueroa St, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.5 (564 reviews)
Takeout
Wild Salmon with Side(s)$15.50
Wild Coho salmon filet, seared and baked. Topped with tropical salsa.
More about Savoy Cafe & Deli
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro image

 

Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro

1324 State Street, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Croissant$15.00
More about Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro
Brophy Bros. Santa Barbara image

 

Brophy Bros. Santa Barbara

119A Harbor Way, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sesame Salmon$13.50
Salmon, mixed greens, green cabbage, bell pepper carrot, snow peas, crispy wonton, sliced almonds w/ a sesame vinaigrette
More about Brophy Bros. Santa Barbara
Kyoto Japanese Restaurant image

TEMPURA • SUSHI

Kyoto Japanese Restaurant

3232 state st, santa barbara

Avg 4.1 (787 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Sushi$6.75
More about Kyoto Japanese Restaurant
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Benchmark Eatery

1201 State Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.3 (242 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sesame Salmon Salad$16.25
Seared Salmon, Chopped Romaine, Green Cabbage, Carrot, Snow Peas, Crispy Wonton, Sliced Almonds, Sesame Vinaigrette.
More about Benchmark Eatery

