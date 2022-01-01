- Home
- Kyoto Japanese Restaurant - Santa Barbara
Kyoto Japanese Restaurant Santa Barbara
787 Reviews
$$
3232 state st
santa barbara, CA 93105
Popular Items
APPETIZER
Agedashi Tofu
Baked Green Mussels
Calamari Tempura
Dynamite
Chopped tako, scallop, shrimp, onion, mushroom with mayonnaise
Edamame
Spicy Edamame
Egg Roll
Eye Ball
Deep fried mushroom, spicy tuna, with spicy & sweet sauce
Gyoza
Steamed or Fried
Hamachi Kama
Large Miso
Miso
Negi Maki
Grilled thin sliced beef with green onion
Rice
Salad Dressing
Salmon Kama
Scallop Tempura
Sesame Chicken
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura Appertizer
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer
Shumai
Tatsuda Age
Deep fried lemon chicken
Vegetable Tempura Appetizer
Yaki Tori Appetizer
SALAD
Avocado w/Soft Shell Crab Salad
Calamari Salad
House Salad
Leo's Special Salad
Maguro Salad
Thin sliced tuna with spring mix salad
Mix Sashimi Salad
Mushroom & Avocado Salad (V)
Stir fried mushroom with avocado
Omega 3 Salad
Salmon Skin Salad
Seaweed Salad (V)
Shabu Shabu Salad
Thin sliced beef, dipped in hot broth with spring mix salad
Shrimp Salad
Spicy Albacore Salad
Sunomono Salad
With choice of shrimp or crab
Tako Salad
Tofu Salad (V)
Tempura
Combination Tempura (Lunch)
shrimp, scallop, vegetables with Kyoto’s own special sauce
Shrimp Tempura (Lunch)
with vegetable tempura,seved with Kyoto’s own special sauce
Vegetable Tempura (Lunch)
Chicken Katsu (Lunch)
Ton Katsu (Lunch)
deep fried pork tender loin cutlet, served with garden vegetables
Oju
Tofu Ju
tender tofu, vegetables with Kyoto’s own special sauce, on steamed rice
Ten Ju (Lunch)
shrimp and vegetable tempura on steamed rice
Oyako Ju
chicken, vegetables, egg on steamed rice
Katsu Ju
chicken breast or pork loin cutlet, vegetables, egg, on steamed rice
Una Ju
Beef Ju
Hibachi
Beef Teriyaki (Lunch)
USDA choice top sirloin with Kyoto’s own teriyaki sauce
Chicken Teriyaki (Lunch)
marinated chicken breast with Kyoto’s own teriyaki sauce
N.Y. Steak Teriyaki (Lunch)
USDA choice N.Y. steak with Kyoto’s own teriyaki sauce
Salmon Teriyaki (Lunch)
filet of salmon, broiled, served with Kyoto’s own teriyaki sauce
Broiled Salmon Steak (Lunch)
filet of salmon, broiled with lemon butter
Saba Shioyaki
broiled Japanese salt mackerel
Beef Short Ribs
Yaki Niku (Lunch)
Char broiled USDA choice rib eye marinated in Bul-Ko-Ki sauce
Baked Stuffed Squid
Baked Stuffed Shrimp
Spicy Chicken
Yakitori (Lunch)
Noodles
Tempura Udon
noodle, shrimp & vegetable tempura in broth
Tempura Soba (Buckwheat)
Nabeyaki Udon
noodle, shrimp & vegetable tempura, egg, chicken breast in broth
Nabeyaki Soba (Buckwheat)
Oyako Udon
noodle, chicken, egg in broth
Oyako Soba (Buckwheat)
Zaru Soba (V)
cold buckwheat noodles, served with Kyoto’s own special cold soba sauce
Ten Zaru
cold buckwheat noodles, served with shrimp & vegetable tempura
Yaki Soba
stir fried noodle with either Vegetable, Chicken, or Shrimp
Plain Udon
Sukiyaki
Beef Sukiyaki (Lunch)
thin sliced beef, tofu, yam noodles, udon noodles, vegetables
Vegetable Sukiyaki (Lunch)
napa, green onion, carrot, tofu, yam noodles, udon noodles
Yosenabe (Lunch)
combination seafood soup-shrimp, crab, scallop, salmon, green mussel octopus with vegetable, tofu, yam noodles, udon noodles, prepared in special sh broth, served in Kyoto’s own nabe sauce
Spicy Tofu Soup
Spicy Yosenabe (Lunch)
Chicken sukiyaki ( Lunch)
MIX & MATCH COMBO
COMBINATION DELUXE
SUSHI lUNCH MENU
Tempura
Combination Tempura
Served with soup,salad and rice. shrimp,Vegetable,scallop,white fish, calamari tempura served with kyoto's own special sauce
Shrimp Tempura
Served with soup,salad and rice. shrimp and Vegetable served with kyoto's own special sauce
Vegetable Tempura
Served with soup,salad and rice. Vegetable served with kyoto's own special sauce
Ton Katsu
Served with soup,salad and rice. Deep fried pork tender loin cutlet,served with steamed vegetable
Chicken Katsu
Served with soup,salad and rice. Deep fried chicken breast, served with steamed vegetable
Sukiyaki
Beef Sukiyaki
Served with soup, salad and rice. Thin sliced beef, tofu,yam noodles, udon noodles, vegetable served in cooking vessel
Vegetable Sukiyaki
Napa, Green onion, carrot, tofu, yam noodels, udon noodles, served in cooking vessel
Chicken Sukiyaki
Served with soup, salad and rice. Chicken, tofu,yam noodles, udon noodles, vegetable served in cooking vessel
Yosenabe
Combination seafood soup- shrimp,crab,scallop,salmon,green mussel,octopus with vegetable, tofu, yam noodles, udon noodels prepared in special fish broth. served in kyoto's own nabe sauce
Spicy Yosenabe
Combination seafood soup- shrimp,crab,scallop,salmon,green mussel,octopus with vegetable, tofu, yam noodles, udon noodels prepared in special fish broth. served in kyoto's own nabe sauce
Spicy Tofu Soup
Soft tofu stew with seafood
Noodles
Tempura Udon
Served with soup and salad, Noodels, Fish cake, Mushroom, green onion.Shrimp & Vegetable tempura
Tempura Soba ( Buckwheat)
Served with soup and salad, Noodels, Fish cake, Mushroom, green onion.Shrimp & Vegetable tempura
Nabeyaki Udon
Served with soup and salad, Noodels, Fish cake, Mushroom, green onion.Shrimp & Vegetable tempura,egg,chicken breast in broth
Nabeyaki Soba ( Buckwheat)
Served with soup and salad, Noodels, Fish cake, Mushroom, green onion.Shrimp & Vegetable tempura,egg,chicken breast in broth
Oyako Udon
Served with soup and salad, Noodels, Fish cake, Mushroom, green onion,egg,chicken breast in broth
Oyako Soba ( Buckwheat)
Served with soup and salad, Noodels, Fish cake, Mushroom, green onion,egg,chicken breast in broth
Zaru Soba
Served with soup and salad, Cold buckwheat noodles, served with kyoto's own special cold soba sauce
Ten Zaru
Served with soup and salad, Cold buckwheat noodles with shrimp & Vegetable tempura
Yaki Soba
Served with soup and salad.Stir Fried noodles with choice of vegetable,chicken,beef,shrimp.Red ginger on top
Hibachi
Top SIrloin Teriyaki
Served with soup,salad and rice. 10 oz USDA Choice top sirloin with kyoto's own teriyaki sauce
Chicken Teriyaki
Served with soup,salad and rice. Marinated chicken breast with kyoto's own teriyaki sauce
N.Y Steak Teriyaki
Served with soup,salad and rice. 10 oz USDA Choice NY steak with kyoto's own teriyaki sauce
Salmon Teriyaki
Served with soup,salad and rice. Delectable filet of salmon,served with kyoto's own teriyaki sauce
Broiled Salmon Steak
Served with soup,salad and rice. Delectable filet of salmon broiled with lemon butter
Saba Shioyaki
Served with soup,salad and rice. Broiled japanese salt mackerel
Yakitori
Served with soup,salad and rice. Marinated chicken leg with kyoto's own teriyaki sauce. cooked on skewers
Beef Short Ribs( Korean BBQ)
Served with soup,salad and rice. Grilled sliced beef ribs marinated in kyoto's special sauce
Yaki Niku
Grilled thin sliced beef, marinated in kyoto's special sauce
Baked Stuffed Squid
Served with soup,salad and rice Kanikama in squid, served with kyoto's own teriyaki sauce
Baked Stuffed Shrimp
Served with soup,salad and rice Kanikama with shirmp with lemon butter
Spicy Chicken
Served with soup,salad and rice Grilled marinated chicken with special spicy sauce
Oju
Tofu Ju
served with soup and salad.Tofu, vegetable with Kyoto's Special sauce, served on steamed rice
Ten ju
Served with soup and salad. Shrimp & Vegetable tempura, served on steamed rice
Oyako Ju
Served with soup and salad. Chicken breast, onion, egg, served on steamed rice
Katsu JU
Served with soup and salad. Chicken breast or pork loin cutlet, onion,egg. served on steamed rice
Una Ju
Served with soup and salad. Broiled fresh water eel, served on steamed rice
Kyoto Special \ Combo Special
Combination Special
Served with soup, salad and rice - Sashimi ( Tuna, Salmon, Red snapper) - Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura - California roll
Kyoto Special 0
Served with soup, salad and rice -5 pcs of nigiri sushi(tuna,salmon,red snapper, shrimp, white fish) - Choice of salmon, Chicken or beef teriyaki - California Roll
Sushi Combo
Combination Sushi
Served with soup and salad California Roll, Tuna Roll, 7 kind of nigiri sushi
Chirashi Sushi
Assorted Sashimi, Japanese pickles, Egg cake on sushi rice
Kabuki Sushi
Tuna Roll, cucumber Roll, california roll
Genroku Sushi
Served with soup and salad -Vegetable Roll -Avovado roll -Kanpyo roll -Cucumber roll
Temaki Sushi
Served with soup and salad -Tuna hand roll -Yellowtail hand roll -California hand roll
Sashimi Combination
-Served with soup, salad and rice -Assorted sashimi
Spicy Chirashi ( Hweh-dub-bob)
Served with soup and salad -Assorted sashimi with green salad, served on steamed rice with special spicy sauce on side
Mika Combination
Served with soup and salad -California roll -Tuna roll -5 pc nigiri( tuna,salmon,shrimp,red snapper, white fish) - assorted sashimi ( tuna,salmon,red snapper)
House Combination
Ca Roll & Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura Combination
Served with soup, salad and rice
Sashimi Comboination ( Tuna & White Fish)
Served with soup, salad and rice
Kyoto Steak
Sauteed sliced NY steak with choice of one. Served with soup, salad and rice
Shrimp & Vegtable Tempura
Served with soup, salad and rice
Special Boats
Chef's Combination Boat
Served with soup, salad and rice -Sashimi Combination -Smoked salmon roll -Chef's rolls -Shrimp & Vegetable tempura -California roll
Kyoto Combination Boat
Served with soup, salad and rice - Assorted sashimi -Ca Roll -Shumai -Gyoza -Shrimp & Vegtable tempura -Beef teriyaki -Sesame Chicken
Love Boat
Served with soup, salad and rice - Chicken Teriyaki - Beef Teriyaki - Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura - Egg roll - Tatsuda age
Kid Meals
NIGIRI SUSHI
Albacore Sushi
Crab Sushi
Custard Egg Sushi
Fresh Water Eel Sushi
Sea Bass Sushi
Inari Sushi
Mackerel Sushi
Octopus Sushi
Salmon Roe ( Ikura)
Salmon Sushi
Scallop Sushi
Shrimp Sushi
Smelt Roe ( Masago)
Smoked Salmon Sushi
Soft Shell Crab Sushi
Squid Sushi
Sulf Clam (Hokkigai)
Sweet Shrimp ( Amaebi)
Tilapia Sushi
Tuna Sushi
Yellowtail Sushi
HAND ROLL
MAKI ROLL
Albacore Roll
Asparagus Roll
Avocado Roll
California Roll
California Roll w/o Mayo
Crab Roll
Crunch Roll
Cucumber Roll
Eel & Avocado Roll
Futomaki Roll
Mexican Roll
IN:crabmeat,cucumber,avocado OUT; Deep fried, eel & Spicy mayo sauce
Old Style California Roll With Shrimp
Salmon cream cheese Roll
Salmon Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Scallop Roll
Shrimp Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Smoked Salmon Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Tuna Roll
Vegetable Roll
Yellowtail Roll
Ganpyo Roll
SASHIMI
PREMIUM ROLLS A~K
007 Roll
911 Roll
IN : Spicy Tuna, Avocado Top: Tuna,salmon, avocado, spicy mayo
Acupulco Roll
IN: tuna, salmon, albacore, red snapper, avocado with soy paper TOP: Smelt egg, ponzu & spicy red sauce
Albacore Delight Roll
IN: cucumber, spicy tuna TOP: albacore, Spicy ponzu, yellow onion
Avo Crunch Roll
IN: crabmeat,cucumber,shrimp tempura TOP: avocado,crunch,eel sauce
B.S.C.R
IN: crabmeat,avocado,cucumber TOP: baked scallop,masago, eel & spicy sauce
CALIFORNIA MORNING ROLL
IN: crabmeat,cucumber,avocado,shrimp tempura TOP: salmon. Special mayo sauce, masago
Caterpillar Roll
IN; Crabmeat,cucumber,avocado TOP: Fresh water eel, Avocado,fish flake with eel sauce
Cherry Blossom Roll
IN: salmon, avocado TOP: Tuna
City Boy Roll
IN: Spicy tuna TOP: Avocado, eel sauce
Crazy Jalapeno Roll
Deep fried spicy tuna, cream cheese. jalapeno with eel sauce & spicy mayo
Crazy Mexican Roll
IN: Spicy Crabmeat,Cream Cheese,jalapeno Deep fried , eel & spicy red sauce
Crazy Monkey Roll
IN: tuna , salmon,albacore,creamcheese, TOP: Deep fried ,eel & spicy red sauce
Cry Boy Roll
IN: Spicy crabmeat,avocado,jalapenoin seaweed out soypaper TOP: Spicy Salmon on mixed masago, green onion
Daddy Roll
Deep fried spicy tuna,crabmeat, cream cheese, shrimp. masago,eel & Spicy mayo sauce
Double Albacore Roll
IN: crabmeat,albacore,gobo TOP: Albacore,avocado,ponzu,eel&spicy mayo sauce
Energy Roll
IN: Spicy Tuna, cucumber,shrimp tempura TOP: fresh water eel, avocado, eel sauce
Fire Roll
IN: crabmeat,cucumber,avocado, TOP: baked salmon with spicy mayo sauce & eel sauce
Garlic Chip Roll
IN: Spicy Tuna,cucumber TOP: Albacore,avocado,fried garlic,ponzu& mustard sauce
Golden Dragon Roll
IN: Shrimp tempura, crabmeat,spicy tuna TOP: Deep fried, eel & Spicy mayo sauce
Green Bay Roll
IN: Spicy Tuna,cucumber TOP: Seaweed salad
Hawaiian Roll
IN: salmon,yellowtail , avocado TOP : fresh water eel, macadamian nuts, eel sauce
Heaven Roll
IN: Spicy tuna, cucumber, Shrimp tempura TOP: albacore,avocado,masago,eel&spicy mayo sauce
Hot Night Roll
IN: crabmeat,cucumber,avocado,shrimp tempura TOP: tuna, eel sauce, masago
Kyoto Roll
IN:crab,tamago,gobo,cucumber,shrimp tempura,radish sprouts TOP :eel sauce
PREMIUM ROLLS L~Z
Leo's Special Roll
IN:Spicy tuna,cucumber TOP:tuna,jalapeno,spicy ponzu sauce
Lobster Roll
IN:Deep fried baby lobster,crabmeat,avocado TOP: Eel & Spicy mayo
Osaka Roll
IN:shrimp tempura,crabmeat,salmon TOP:spicy tuna,eel sauce
Philadelphia Roll
IN:crabmeat,creamcheese,cucumber,avocado TOP:smoked salmon,avocado,cooked shrimp
Play Boy Roll
IN:crabmeat,cream cheese,cooked shrimp TOP:salmon,avocado,mustard sauce
Rainbow Roll
IN: Crabmeat,cucumber,avocado Top:4 Kind of fish,cooked shrimp, avocado
Red Dragon Roll
IN:crabmeat,cucumber,avocado TOP:Spicy tuna, cooked shrimp,eel&spicy mayo sauce
Rock & Roll
IN:4kind of fish,avocado,crab stick OUT:wrapped with cucumber,mustard sauce
Salmon Crunch Roll
IN;crabmeat,gobo,avocado, OUT:Deep fried,salmon,eel&spicy mayo(no rice)
San Rogue Roll
IN: tuna,salmon,yellowtail, masago,gobo,avocado Deep fried , Spicy Sauce
Sexy Cowboy Roll
IN:crabmeat,cucumber,avocado,shrimp tempura TOP:spicy tuna, eel&spicy mayo sauce
Snake Roll
IN:crabmeat,cucumber,avocado TOP:Fresh water eel, eel sauce
Spider Roll
IN: soft shell crab,tamago, gobo,cucumber,crab, TOP :masago, eel sauce
State Roll
IN: spicy tuna,crabmeat,cucumber, TOP: salmon,avocado,crunch, mustard sauce
Sun Shine Roll
IN: shrimp tempura,cucumber, avocado,crabmeat TOP: fresh water eel, avocado,crab,crunch, eel & mustard sauce
Sunset Roll
IN: crabmeat,cucumber,avocado TOP:Deep fried fresh water eel, spicy tuna,masago, eel & spicy mayo,
Tar Tar
tuna,salmon,yellowtail,mixed with masago green onion,avocado, with truffle oil .
Tear Roll
IN: Fresh water eel, Gobo, tempura crunch Top: Tuna,Salmon,Avocado with Spicy & Eel Sauce
Tempura Roll
IN: Deep fried salmon.Deep fried white fish, deep fried vegetable,cucumber TOP: Eel sauce
Three Moon Roll
IN: salmon, albacore TOP:spicy tuna,crunch,spicy mayo
Tiger Roll
IN: Crabmeat,shrimp tempura TOP:cooked shrimp, mustard sauce
Titanic Roll
IN:crabmeat, asparagus, salmon,gobo OUT: Deep fried, eel & Spicy mayo
Vegetable Tempura Roll
IN:Deep fried Vegetable(Sweet potato,zucchini,eggplant,carrot),cucumber,gobo TOP: eel sauce
Volcano Roll
IN: Tuna,Salmon,Yellowtail, white fish,masago,cream cheese Baked with spicy mayo
Yuki Delux Roll
IN: Shrimp tempura,cucumber TOP: tuna,salmon,yellowtail,white fish, masago, eel sauce
Washington Roll
IN: Spicy tuna,shrimp tempura,cucumber TOP: salmon,masago,mustard sauce
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Business Hours. Mon ~ Fri 11:30 ~ 2:00 ( Lunch Hour) Saturday 12:00 ~ 2:30 ( Lunch Hour) Sun Closed ( Lunch) Mon ~ Thurs 5:00 ~ 9:30 ( Dinner Hour) Fri ~ Sat 5:00 ~ 10:00 ( Dinner Hour) Sun 5:00~ 9:30 ( Dinner Hour)
3232 state st, santa barbara, CA 93105