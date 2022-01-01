Kyoto Japanese Restaurant imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Kyoto Japanese Restaurant Santa Barbara

787 Reviews

$$

3232 state st

santa barbara, CA 93105

Popular Items

Avocado Roll
California Roll
Edamame

APPETIZER

Agedashi Tofu

$5.95

Baked Green Mussels

$8.50

Calamari Tempura

$8.95

Dynamite

$8.95

Chopped tako, scallop, shrimp, onion, mushroom with mayonnaise

Edamame

$4.95

Spicy Edamame

$4.50

Egg Roll

$5.95

Eye Ball

$8.95

Deep fried mushroom, spicy tuna, with spicy & sweet sauce

Gyoza

$6.50

Steamed or Fried

Hamachi Kama

$13.95

Large Miso

$4.95

Miso

$1.95

Negi Maki

$8.25

Grilled thin sliced beef with green onion

Rice

$1.95

Salad Dressing

$4.00

Salmon Kama

$13.95

Scallop Tempura

$8.95

Sesame Chicken

$5.95

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura Appertizer

$7.95

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$8.95

Shumai

$5.95

Tatsuda Age

$5.95

Deep fried lemon chicken

Vegetable Tempura Appetizer

$7.50

Yaki Tori Appetizer

$5.95

SALAD

Avocado w/Soft Shell Crab Salad

$11.95

Calamari Salad

$10.95

House Salad

$3.95

Leo's Special Salad

$13.95

Maguro Salad

$15.95

Thin sliced tuna with spring mix salad

Mix Sashimi Salad

$15.95

Mushroom & Avocado Salad (V)

$8.95

Stir fried mushroom with avocado

Omega 3 Salad

$12.95

Salmon Skin Salad

$7.95

Seaweed Salad (V)

$6.95

Shabu Shabu Salad

$8.75

Thin sliced beef, dipped in hot broth with spring mix salad

Shrimp Salad

$9.95

Spicy Albacore Salad

$13.95

Sunomono Salad

$5.95

With choice of shrimp or crab

Tako Salad

$7.95

Tofu Salad (V)

$6.95

Tempura

Combination Tempura (Lunch)

$15.95

shrimp, scallop, vegetables with Kyoto’s own special sauce

Shrimp Tempura (Lunch)

$13.95

with vegetable tempura,seved with Kyoto’s own special sauce

Vegetable Tempura (Lunch)

$12.95

Chicken Katsu (Lunch)

$13.95

Ton Katsu (Lunch)

$13.95

deep fried pork tender loin cutlet, served with garden vegetables

Oju

Tofu Ju

$11.95

tender tofu, vegetables with Kyoto’s own special sauce, on steamed rice

Ten Ju (Lunch)

$11.95

shrimp and vegetable tempura on steamed rice

Oyako Ju

$11.95

chicken, vegetables, egg on steamed rice

Katsu Ju

$11.95+

chicken breast or pork loin cutlet, vegetables, egg, on steamed rice

Una Ju

$20.95

Beef Ju

$11.95

Hibachi

Beef Teriyaki (Lunch)

$13.95

USDA choice top sirloin with Kyoto’s own teriyaki sauce

Chicken Teriyaki (Lunch)

$12.95

marinated chicken breast with Kyoto’s own teriyaki sauce

N.Y. Steak Teriyaki (Lunch)

$16.95

USDA choice N.Y. steak with Kyoto’s own teriyaki sauce

Salmon Teriyaki (Lunch)

$13.95

filet of salmon, broiled, served with Kyoto’s own teriyaki sauce

Broiled Salmon Steak (Lunch)

$13.95

filet of salmon, broiled with lemon butter

Saba Shioyaki

$11.95

broiled Japanese salt mackerel

Beef Short Ribs

$27.95

Yaki Niku (Lunch)

$12.95

Char broiled USDA choice rib eye marinated in Bul-Ko-Ki sauce

Baked Stuffed Squid

$19.95

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$18.95

Spicy Chicken

$16.95

Yakitori (Lunch)

$12.95

Noodles

Tempura Udon

$12.95

noodle, shrimp & vegetable tempura in broth

Tempura Soba (Buckwheat)

$13.95

Nabeyaki Udon

$13.95

noodle, shrimp & vegetable tempura, egg, chicken breast in broth

Nabeyaki Soba (Buckwheat)

$14.95

Oyako Udon

$12.95

noodle, chicken, egg in broth

Oyako Soba (Buckwheat)

$13.95

Zaru Soba (V)

$12.95

cold buckwheat noodles, served with Kyoto’s own special cold soba sauce

Ten Zaru

$14.95

cold buckwheat noodles, served with shrimp & vegetable tempura

Yaki Soba

stir fried noodle with either Vegetable, Chicken, or Shrimp

Plain Udon

$11.95

Sukiyaki

Beef Sukiyaki (Lunch)

$14.95

thin sliced beef, tofu, yam noodles, udon noodles, vegetables

Vegetable Sukiyaki (Lunch)

$13.95

napa, green onion, carrot, tofu, yam noodles, udon noodles

Yosenabe (Lunch)

$15.95

combination seafood soup-shrimp, crab, scallop, salmon, green mussel octopus with vegetable, tofu, yam noodles, udon noodles, prepared in special sh broth, served in Kyoto’s own nabe sauce

Spicy Tofu Soup

$15.95

Spicy Yosenabe (Lunch)

$16.95

Chicken sukiyaki ( Lunch)

$14.95

MIX & MATCH COMBO

Mix & Match Combo

$12.95

COMBINATION DELUXE

Sashimi / Salmon Teriyaki Combo

$17.95

Sashimi / Beef Teriyaki Combo

$17.95

Sashimi / Chicken Teriyaki Combo

$17.95

Sashimi / Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura Combo

$17.95

Sashimi / Yakitori Combo

$17.95

SUSHI lUNCH MENU

Kabuki Sushi

$13.95

Combination Sushi (Lunch)

$14.95

Genroku Sushi (V)

$15.95

Sashimi Combination (Lunch)

$18.95

Temaki Sushi

$14.95

Chirashi Sushi

$18.95

Mika Combination

$22.95

Mix & Match combo

Mix & Match Combo

$12.95

Appetizer

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$6.95

Baked Green Mussels

$8.50Out of stock

Calamari Tempura

$8.95
Dynamite

Dynamite

$7.95

Baked With chopped Tako, Scallop, shrimp,onion, Mushroom with Spicy mayonnaise

Edamame

Edamame

$5.75
Egg Roll

Egg Roll

$5.95
Eye Ball

Eye Ball

$8.95

Deep Fried Mushroom with spicy tuna, Spicy & Eel sauce

Gyoza Fried

Gyoza Fried

$6.50

Gyoza Steam

$6.50
Hamachi Kama

Hamachi Kama

$13.95

Miso

$1.95
Negi Maki

Negi Maki

$8.25

Grilled thin sliced beef with green onion

Rice

$1.95

Salmon Kama

$13.95

Sashimi Appetizer

$16.95

Scallop Tempura

$8.95
Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$5.95

Shrimp & Veg Tempura ( Appetizer)

$7.95
Shrimp Tempura ( Appetizer)

Shrimp Tempura ( Appetizer)

$8.50
Shumai Fried

Shumai Fried

$5.95

Shumai Steam

$5.95

Spicy Edamame

$6.00
Tatsuda Age

Tatsuda Age

$5.95

Deep fried lemon chicken

Vegetable Tempura ( Appetizer)

Vegetable Tempura ( Appetizer)

$7.50

Yakitori (Appetizer)

$5.95

Salad

House Salad

$3.95

Sunomono Salad

$5.95

Seaweed Salad

$6.95Out of stock
Salmon Skin Salad

Salmon Skin Salad

$8.95

Calamari Salad

$10.95
Tofu Salad

Tofu Salad

$6.95
Spicy Albacore Salad

Spicy Albacore Salad

$15.95

Albacore Sashimi, Jalapeno, radish, spicy & Ponzu Sauce

Leo's Salad

Leo's Salad

$15.95

Radish, tuna, jalapeno, Spicy Ponzu Sauce

Mushroom & Avocado Salad

Mushroom & Avocado Salad

$8.95

Stir Fried Mushroom with avocado side

Avocado & Soft shell crab

$12.95
Shabu Shabu Salad

Shabu Shabu Salad

$8.95

This Sleced beef, dipped in hot broth with spring mix salad

Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$9.95

Boiled shrimp with spring mix salad

Maguro Salad

Maguro Salad

$15.95

Thin Sliced tuna with spring mix salad

Omega 3 Salad

Omega 3 Salad

$13.95

Deep fried salmon and asparagus, served on green salad with eel & spicy mayo sauce

Mix Sashimi Salad

$15.95

Carpaccio

Tuna Carpaccio

Tuna Carpaccio

$17.95

Salmon Carpaccio

$17.95

Yellowtail Carpaccio

$17.95

Tempura

Served with soup, salad and rice

Combination Tempura

$20.95

Served with soup,salad and rice. shrimp,Vegetable,scallop,white fish, calamari tempura served with kyoto's own special sauce

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$19.95

Served with soup,salad and rice. shrimp and Vegetable served with kyoto's own special sauce

Vegetable Tempura

$16.95

Served with soup,salad and rice. Vegetable served with kyoto's own special sauce

Ton Katsu

$16.95

Served with soup,salad and rice. Deep fried pork tender loin cutlet,served with steamed vegetable

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$16.95

Served with soup,salad and rice. Deep fried chicken breast, served with steamed vegetable

Sukiyaki

Served with soup, salad and rice
Beef Sukiyaki

Beef Sukiyaki

$21.95

Served with soup, salad and rice. Thin sliced beef, tofu,yam noodles, udon noodles, vegetable served in cooking vessel

Vegetable Sukiyaki

$18.95

Napa, Green onion, carrot, tofu, yam noodels, udon noodles, served in cooking vessel

Chicken Sukiyaki

$20.95

Served with soup, salad and rice. Chicken, tofu,yam noodles, udon noodles, vegetable served in cooking vessel

Yosenabe

Yosenabe

$22.95

Combination seafood soup- shrimp,crab,scallop,salmon,green mussel,octopus with vegetable, tofu, yam noodles, udon noodels prepared in special fish broth. served in kyoto's own nabe sauce

Spicy Yosenabe

$23.95

Combination seafood soup- shrimp,crab,scallop,salmon,green mussel,octopus with vegetable, tofu, yam noodles, udon noodels prepared in special fish broth. served in kyoto's own nabe sauce

Spicy Tofu Soup

$15.95

Soft tofu stew with seafood

Noodles

Served with soup and salad
Tempura Udon

Tempura Udon

$14.95

Served with soup and salad, Noodels, Fish cake, Mushroom, green onion.Shrimp & Vegetable tempura

Tempura Soba ( Buckwheat)

Tempura Soba ( Buckwheat)

$16.45

Served with soup and salad, Noodels, Fish cake, Mushroom, green onion.Shrimp & Vegetable tempura

Nabeyaki Udon

$15.95

Served with soup and salad, Noodels, Fish cake, Mushroom, green onion.Shrimp & Vegetable tempura,egg,chicken breast in broth

Nabeyaki Soba ( Buckwheat)

$17.45

Served with soup and salad, Noodels, Fish cake, Mushroom, green onion.Shrimp & Vegetable tempura,egg,chicken breast in broth

Oyako Udon

$14.95

Served with soup and salad, Noodels, Fish cake, Mushroom, green onion,egg,chicken breast in broth

Oyako Soba ( Buckwheat)

$16.45

Served with soup and salad, Noodels, Fish cake, Mushroom, green onion,egg,chicken breast in broth

Zaru Soba

Zaru Soba

$13.95

Served with soup and salad, Cold buckwheat noodles, served with kyoto's own special cold soba sauce

Ten Zaru

$15.95

Served with soup and salad, Cold buckwheat noodles with shrimp & Vegetable tempura

Yaki Soba

Yaki Soba

$12.95

Served with soup and salad.Stir Fried noodles with choice of vegetable,chicken,beef,shrimp.Red ginger on top

Hibachi

Served with soup, salad and rice
Top SIrloin Teriyaki

Top SIrloin Teriyaki

$18.95

Served with soup,salad and rice. 10 oz USDA Choice top sirloin with kyoto's own teriyaki sauce

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$18.95

Served with soup,salad and rice. Marinated chicken breast with kyoto's own teriyaki sauce

N.Y Steak Teriyaki

N.Y Steak Teriyaki

$21.95

Served with soup,salad and rice. 10 oz USDA Choice NY steak with kyoto's own teriyaki sauce

Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$20.95

Served with soup,salad and rice. Delectable filet of salmon,served with kyoto's own teriyaki sauce

Broiled Salmon Steak

$20.95

Served with soup,salad and rice. Delectable filet of salmon broiled with lemon butter

Saba Shioyaki

Saba Shioyaki

$14.95

Served with soup,salad and rice. Broiled japanese salt mackerel

Yakitori

Yakitori

$15.95

Served with soup,salad and rice. Marinated chicken leg with kyoto's own teriyaki sauce. cooked on skewers

Beef Short Ribs( Korean BBQ)

Beef Short Ribs( Korean BBQ)

$27.95Out of stock

Served with soup,salad and rice. Grilled sliced beef ribs marinated in kyoto's special sauce

Yaki Niku

Yaki Niku

$19.95

Grilled thin sliced beef, marinated in kyoto's special sauce

Baked Stuffed Squid

Baked Stuffed Squid

$19.95

Served with soup,salad and rice Kanikama in squid, served with kyoto's own teriyaki sauce

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$18.95

Served with soup,salad and rice Kanikama with shirmp with lemon butter

Spicy Chicken

$16.95

Served with soup,salad and rice Grilled marinated chicken with special spicy sauce

Oju

Served with soup and salad

Tofu Ju

$13.95

served with soup and salad.Tofu, vegetable with Kyoto's Special sauce, served on steamed rice

Ten ju

Ten ju

$14.95

Served with soup and salad. Shrimp & Vegetable tempura, served on steamed rice

Oyako Ju

Oyako Ju

$14.95

Served with soup and salad. Chicken breast, onion, egg, served on steamed rice

Katsu JU

Katsu JU

$14.95Out of stock

Served with soup and salad. Chicken breast or pork loin cutlet, onion,egg. served on steamed rice

Una Ju

$20.95

Served with soup and salad. Broiled fresh water eel, served on steamed rice

Kyoto Special \ Combo Special

Served with soup, salad and rice
Combination Special

Combination Special

$21.95

Served with soup, salad and rice - Sashimi ( Tuna, Salmon, Red snapper) - Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura - California roll

Kyoto Special 0

Kyoto Special 0

$21.95

Served with soup, salad and rice -5 pcs of nigiri sushi(tuna,salmon,red snapper, shrimp, white fish) - Choice of salmon, Chicken or beef teriyaki - California Roll

Sushi Combo

Served with soup and salad
Combination Sushi

Combination Sushi

$21.95

Served with soup and salad California Roll, Tuna Roll, 7 kind of nigiri sushi

Chirashi Sushi

Chirashi Sushi

$21.95

Assorted Sashimi, Japanese pickles, Egg cake on sushi rice

Kabuki Sushi

$16.95

Tuna Roll, cucumber Roll, california roll

Genroku Sushi

$18.95

Served with soup and salad -Vegetable Roll -Avovado roll -Kanpyo roll -Cucumber roll

Temaki Sushi

$17.95

Served with soup and salad -Tuna hand roll -Yellowtail hand roll -California hand roll

Sashimi Combination

Sashimi Combination

$32.95

-Served with soup, salad and rice -Assorted sashimi

Spicy Chirashi ( Hweh-dub-bob)

Spicy Chirashi ( Hweh-dub-bob)

$20.95

Served with soup and salad -Assorted sashimi with green salad, served on steamed rice with special spicy sauce on side

Mika Combination

Mika Combination

$22.95

Served with soup and salad -California roll -Tuna roll -5 pc nigiri( tuna,salmon,shrimp,red snapper, white fish) - assorted sashimi ( tuna,salmon,red snapper)

House Combination

Served with soup, salad and rice
Ca Roll & Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura Combination

Ca Roll & Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura Combination

$21.95

Served with soup, salad and rice

Sashimi Comboination ( Tuna & White Fish)

Sashimi Comboination ( Tuna & White Fish)

$21.95

Served with soup, salad and rice

Kyoto Steak

Kyoto Steak

$21.95

Sauteed sliced NY steak with choice of one. Served with soup, salad and rice

Shrimp & Vegtable Tempura

$18.95

Served with soup, salad and rice

Special Boats

Served with soup, salad and rice
Chef's Combination Boat

Chef's Combination Boat

$58.95

Served with soup, salad and rice -Sashimi Combination -Smoked salmon roll -Chef's rolls -Shrimp & Vegetable tempura -California roll

Kyoto Combination Boat

Kyoto Combination Boat

$52.95

Served with soup, salad and rice - Assorted sashimi -Ca Roll -Shumai -Gyoza -Shrimp & Vegtable tempura -Beef teriyaki -Sesame Chicken

Love Boat

Love Boat

$43.95

Served with soup, salad and rice - Chicken Teriyaki - Beef Teriyaki - Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura - Egg roll - Tatsuda age

Kid Meals

KID A

$12.95

KID B

$13.95

NIGIRI SUSHI

Albacore Sushi

$7.75

Crab Sushi

$6.95

Custard Egg Sushi

$6.95

Fresh Water Eel Sushi

$9.95

Sea Bass Sushi

$7.95

Inari Sushi

$6.95

Mackerel Sushi

$7.50

Octopus Sushi

$7.75

Salmon Roe ( Ikura)

$9.75

Salmon Sushi

$7.95

Scallop Sushi

$7.95

Shrimp Sushi

$7.25

Smelt Roe ( Masago)

$6.95

Smoked Salmon Sushi

$8.50

Soft Shell Crab Sushi

$13.95

Squid Sushi

$7.50

Sulf Clam (Hokkigai)

$6.95

Sweet Shrimp ( Amaebi)

$13.95Out of stock

Tilapia Sushi

$6.95

Tuna Sushi

$7.95

Yellowtail Sushi

$7.95

HAND ROLL

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$6.75

Tuna Hand Roll

$6.25

Yellowtail Hand Roll

$6.25

Salmon Hand Roll

$6.25

Scallop Hand Roll

$6.50

Shrimp Temp Hand Roll

$6.50

Eel Hand Roll

$6.50

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$6.25

CA Hand Roll

$6.00

MAKI ROLL

Albacore Roll

$5.95

Asparagus Roll

$5.50

Avocado Roll

$5.25

California Roll

$5.95

California Roll w/o Mayo

$6.25

Crab Roll

$5.50

Crunch Roll

$8.95

Cucumber Roll

$5.25

Eel & Avocado Roll

$7.95

Futomaki Roll

$7.95
Mexican Roll

Mexican Roll

$8.95

IN:crabmeat,cucumber,avocado OUT; Deep fried, eel & Spicy mayo sauce

Old Style California Roll With Shrimp

$7.50

Salmon cream cheese Roll

$6.50

Salmon Roll

$6.50

Salmon Skin Roll

$6.50

Scallop Roll

$6.50

Shrimp Roll

$6.25

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.95

Smoked Salmon Roll

$7.95

Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.50

Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll

$9.95

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$6.50

Tuna Roll

$6.25

Vegetable Roll

$5.95

Yellowtail Roll

$6.25

Ganpyo Roll

$5.95

SASHIMI

Albacore (Shiro Maguro) Sashimi

$15.95+

Halibut Sashimi

$13.95+Out of stock

Octopus (Tako) Sashimi

$15.95+

Salmon (Sake) Sashimi

$15.95+

Seared Tuna Sashimi

$16.95+

Tuna (Maguro) Sashimi

$16.95+

Yellowtail (Hamachi) Sashimi

$16.95+

Mackerel Sashimi

$15.95+

Fresh water eel Sashimi

$20.95+

PREMIUM ROLLS A~K

007 Roll

$16.95
911 Roll

911 Roll

$14.95

IN : Spicy Tuna, Avocado Top: Tuna,salmon, avocado, spicy mayo

Acupulco Roll

$15.95

IN: tuna, salmon, albacore, red snapper, avocado with soy paper TOP: Smelt egg, ponzu & spicy red sauce

Albacore Delight Roll

Albacore Delight Roll

$14.95

IN: cucumber, spicy tuna TOP: albacore, Spicy ponzu, yellow onion

Avo Crunch Roll

$13.95

IN: crabmeat,cucumber,shrimp tempura TOP: avocado,crunch,eel sauce

B.S.C.R

$14.95

IN: crabmeat,avocado,cucumber TOP: baked scallop,masago, eel & spicy sauce

CALIFORNIA MORNING ROLL

CALIFORNIA MORNING ROLL

$15.95

IN: crabmeat,cucumber,avocado,shrimp tempura TOP: salmon. Special mayo sauce, masago

Caterpillar Roll

Caterpillar Roll

$13.95

IN; Crabmeat,cucumber,avocado TOP: Fresh water eel, Avocado,fish flake with eel sauce

Cherry Blossom Roll

Cherry Blossom Roll

$14.95

IN: salmon, avocado TOP: Tuna

City Boy Roll

$14.95

IN: Spicy tuna TOP: Avocado, eel sauce

Crazy Jalapeno Roll

$14.95

Deep fried spicy tuna, cream cheese. jalapeno with eel sauce & spicy mayo

Crazy Mexican Roll

Crazy Mexican Roll

$11.95

IN: Spicy Crabmeat,Cream Cheese,jalapeno Deep fried , eel & spicy red sauce

Crazy Monkey Roll

$15.95

IN: tuna , salmon,albacore,creamcheese, TOP: Deep fried ,eel & spicy red sauce

Cry Boy Roll

Cry Boy Roll

$16.95

IN: Spicy crabmeat,avocado,jalapenoin seaweed out soypaper TOP: Spicy Salmon on mixed masago, green onion

Daddy Roll

Daddy Roll

$14.95

Deep fried spicy tuna,crabmeat, cream cheese, shrimp. masago,eel & Spicy mayo sauce

Double Albacore Roll

Double Albacore Roll

$13.95

IN: crabmeat,albacore,gobo TOP: Albacore,avocado,ponzu,eel&spicy mayo sauce

Energy Roll

Energy Roll

$14.95

IN: Spicy Tuna, cucumber,shrimp tempura TOP: fresh water eel, avocado, eel sauce

Fire Roll

$13.95

IN: crabmeat,cucumber,avocado, TOP: baked salmon with spicy mayo sauce & eel sauce

Garlic Chip Roll

Garlic Chip Roll

$15.95

IN: Spicy Tuna,cucumber TOP: Albacore,avocado,fried garlic,ponzu& mustard sauce

Golden Dragon Roll

$14.95

IN: Shrimp tempura, crabmeat,spicy tuna TOP: Deep fried, eel & Spicy mayo sauce

Green Bay Roll

$14.95

IN: Spicy Tuna,cucumber TOP: Seaweed salad

Hawaiian Roll

$14.95

IN: salmon,yellowtail , avocado TOP : fresh water eel, macadamian nuts, eel sauce

Heaven Roll

Heaven Roll

$15.95

IN: Spicy tuna, cucumber, Shrimp tempura TOP: albacore,avocado,masago,eel&spicy mayo sauce

Hot Night Roll

$15.95

IN: crabmeat,cucumber,avocado,shrimp tempura TOP: tuna, eel sauce, masago

Kyoto Roll

$11.95

IN:crab,tamago,gobo,cucumber,shrimp tempura,radish sprouts TOP :eel sauce

PREMIUM ROLLS L~Z

Leo's Special Roll

$14.95

IN:Spicy tuna,cucumber TOP:tuna,jalapeno,spicy ponzu sauce

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$14.95

IN:Deep fried baby lobster,crabmeat,avocado TOP: Eel & Spicy mayo

Osaka Roll

$14.95

IN:shrimp tempura,crabmeat,salmon TOP:spicy tuna,eel sauce

Philadelphia Roll

Philadelphia Roll

$12.95

IN:crabmeat,creamcheese,cucumber,avocado TOP:smoked salmon,avocado,cooked shrimp

Play Boy Roll

Play Boy Roll

$13.95

IN:crabmeat,cream cheese,cooked shrimp TOP:salmon,avocado,mustard sauce

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$14.95

IN: Crabmeat,cucumber,avocado Top:4 Kind of fish,cooked shrimp, avocado

Red Dragon Roll

$14.95

IN:crabmeat,cucumber,avocado TOP:Spicy tuna, cooked shrimp,eel&spicy mayo sauce

Rock & Roll

$16.95

IN:4kind of fish,avocado,crab stick OUT:wrapped with cucumber,mustard sauce

Salmon Crunch Roll

Salmon Crunch Roll

$13.95

IN;crabmeat,gobo,avocado, OUT:Deep fried,salmon,eel&spicy mayo(no rice)

San Rogue Roll

San Rogue Roll

$13.95

IN: tuna,salmon,yellowtail, masago,gobo,avocado Deep fried , Spicy Sauce

Sexy Cowboy Roll

$15.95

IN:crabmeat,cucumber,avocado,shrimp tempura TOP:spicy tuna, eel&spicy mayo sauce

Snake Roll

$13.95

IN:crabmeat,cucumber,avocado TOP:Fresh water eel, eel sauce

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$14.95

IN: soft shell crab,tamago, gobo,cucumber,crab, TOP :masago, eel sauce

State Roll

State Roll

$15.95

IN: spicy tuna,crabmeat,cucumber, TOP: salmon,avocado,crunch, mustard sauce

Sun Shine Roll

$15.95

IN: shrimp tempura,cucumber, avocado,crabmeat TOP: fresh water eel, avocado,crab,crunch, eel & mustard sauce

Sunset Roll

Sunset Roll

$16.95

IN: crabmeat,cucumber,avocado TOP:Deep fried fresh water eel, spicy tuna,masago, eel & spicy mayo,

Tar Tar

$15.95

tuna,salmon,yellowtail,mixed with masago green onion,avocado, with truffle oil .

Tear Roll

Tear Roll

$14.95

IN: Fresh water eel, Gobo, tempura crunch Top: Tuna,Salmon,Avocado with Spicy & Eel Sauce

Tempura Roll

$11.95

IN: Deep fried salmon.Deep fried white fish, deep fried vegetable,cucumber TOP: Eel sauce

Three Moon Roll

Three Moon Roll

$15.95

IN: salmon, albacore TOP:spicy tuna,crunch,spicy mayo

Tiger Roll

$13.95

IN: Crabmeat,shrimp tempura TOP:cooked shrimp, mustard sauce

Titanic Roll

$14.95

IN:crabmeat, asparagus, salmon,gobo OUT: Deep fried, eel & Spicy mayo

Vegetable Tempura Roll

Vegetable Tempura Roll

$11.95

IN:Deep fried Vegetable(Sweet potato,zucchini,eggplant,carrot),cucumber,gobo TOP: eel sauce

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$13.95

IN: Tuna,Salmon,Yellowtail, white fish,masago,cream cheese Baked with spicy mayo

Yuki Delux Roll

Yuki Delux Roll

$13.95

IN: Shrimp tempura,cucumber TOP: tuna,salmon,yellowtail,white fish, masago, eel sauce

Washington Roll

$16.95

IN: Spicy tuna,shrimp tempura,cucumber TOP: salmon,masago,mustard sauce

Sauce

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Mayo Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Red Sauce

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

Salad dressing

$5.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Business Hours. Mon ~ Fri 11:30 ~ 2:00 ( Lunch Hour) Saturday 12:00 ~ 2:30 ( Lunch Hour) Sun Closed ( Lunch) Mon ~ Thurs 5:00 ~ 9:30 ( Dinner Hour) Fri ~ Sat 5:00 ~ 10:00 ( Dinner Hour) Sun 5:00~ 9:30 ( Dinner Hour)

Kyoto Japanese Restaurant image

