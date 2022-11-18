Montecito Gourmet 1485 E Valley Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1485 E Valley Rd, Montecito, CA 93108
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro - Montecito
No Reviews
1187 Coast Village Road Montecito, CA 93108
View restaurant
Reunion Kitchen and Drink - Santa Barbara - Reunion Santa Barbara
No Reviews
1118 E Cabrillo Boulevard Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Montecito
Backyard Bowls - Motor Way - Downtown SB
4.6 • 2,251
331 Motor Way Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurant