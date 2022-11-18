Restaurant header imageView gallery

Montecito Gourmet 1485 E Valley Rd

review star

No reviews yet

1485 E Valley Rd

Montecito, CA 93108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own (up to 3 meats)
Roast Turkey & Provolone
Miramar

Classic Breakfast Sandwiches

Honey Baked Ham, Egg & Swiss

$9.95

Spanish Chorizo, Egg & Cheddar

$10.70

Smoked Turkey Egg & Jack Cheese

$9.95

Egg & Cheddar

$9.50

Signature Breakfast Sandwiches

Biltmore

$12.95

Italian Prosciutto, Egg & Havarti Chive Cream Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Olive Oil On Everything Bagel

Para Grande

$12.95

Spanish Chorizo, Egg & Smoked Gouda Chive Cream Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Olive Oil On Onion Bagel

Hot Springs

Hot Springs

$12.95

Hot Salami, Egg & Pepper Jack Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Jalapenos Olive Oil On Cheddar Jalapeno Bagel

Italiano

Italiano

$12.95

Hot Capicola, Pepper Salami, Egg & Provolone Sundried Tomato Cream Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Pepperoncini’S Olive Oil On Everything Bagel

Romero Canyon Avocado Toast

$11.50

Avocado Toast, Egg, Sundried Tomato Cream Cheese, Tomato On Sourdough

Hammonds Reef Avocado Toast

Hammonds Reef Avocado Toast

$12.95

Avocado Toast, Egg, Proscuitto, & 2 Year Aged English Cheddar Chive Cream Cheese, On Sourdough

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.95

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Lunch Sandwiches - Traditional Classics

Old Fashion John's Way - No Thrills

$8.75+

Classic simple single meat sandwich piled high with no extras (like lettuce, tomato, onion).

Roast Turkey & Provolone

$12.95

Roast Beef & Cheddar

$12.95

Honey Baked Ham & Swiss

$12.95

Pastrami & Swiss

$12.95

Corn Beef & Swiss

$12.95

Vegetarian Swiss

$10.95

Lunch Specials - Gourmet Favorites

John's Special

John's Special

$14.50

Smoked Turkey, Hot Salami & Pepper Jack Cheese Dijon Mustard, Mayo & The Works"

Firehouse

Firehouse

$14.95

Fire Roasted Pork, Hot Capicola, Hot Salami & Smoked Gouda Cheese From Holland Dijon Mustard, Mayo & The Works

Old Mission

$14.95

Black Forest Ham, Spanish Chorizo Salami & Spanish Manchego Cheese, Dijon Mustard & Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato & choice of the works.

Miramar

$14.95

Italian Rosemary Ham, Wine Cured Salami, Havarti Cheese From Denmark Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Olive Oil & Balsamic"

Butterfly Beach

$14.95

Roast Turkey, Prosciutto, French Brie Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato Olive Oil & Red Wine Vinegar

Italian Style

Italian Style

$14.75

Hot Capicola, Italian Toscano Salami, Mortedella, Provolone Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Kosher Pickles, Pepperoncini’S, Olive Oil & Red Wine Vinegar

Montecito Club

Montecito Club

$14.75

Roast Turkey, Honey Baked Ham, Swiss Gruyere Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato & Avocado

Santa Barbara Club

$14.95

Roast Beef, Smoked Turkey, Prosciutto, Havarti Cheese From Denmark Lettuce, Tomato & Avocado

P.L.T.

$14.95

Italian Prosciutto, French Brie, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Banh Mi Style

$14.75

Sliced Chicken, Liverwurst & French Brie Mayo, Carrots, Jalapenos, Pickles On Toasted French Roll

Veggie Supreme

$14.50

Smoked Gouda, Havarti With The Works & Avocado

San Ysidro

San Ysidro

$14.95

Roast Turkey, Peppered Salami, Havarti Cheese From Denmark, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle

Cubano

Cubano

$14.75

Roasted Pork, Honey Baked Ham & Swiss Yellow Mustard, Mayo, Pickles On Toasted Roll

Build Your Own Lunch Sandwich

Build Your Own (up to 3 meats)

$8.50+

Chips

Kettle Chips

$2.50

Drinks

Can Soda

Can Soda

$1.61
Coffee

Coffee

$3.25+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.95+
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.95+
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.75+
Coffee by the Bag

Coffee by the Bag

$13.95

Kessler Chardonnay

$38.95

Kessler Pinot Noir

$45.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1485 E Valley Rd, Montecito, CA 93108

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

VIA VAI
orange star3.5 • 137
1483 East Valley Road #20 Santa Barbara, CA 93108
View restaurantnext
Pane e Vino
orange star4.6 • 86
1483 East Valley Road #20 Santa Barbara, CA 93108
View restaurantnext
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro - Montecito
orange starNo Reviews
1187 Coast Village Road Montecito, CA 93108
View restaurantnext
Stella Mare's
orange star4.6 • 2,133
50 Los Patos Way Santa Barbara, CA 93108
View restaurantnext
Reunion Kitchen and Drink - Santa Barbara - Reunion Santa Barbara
orange starNo Reviews
1118 E Cabrillo Boulevard Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Los Altos Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 271
318 N Milpas St Santa Barbara, CA 93103
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Montecito

Kyle's Kitchen - Santa Barbara
orange star4.5 • 3,609
791 Chapala Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Los Agaves - De La Vina
orange star4.5 • 3,046
2911 De La Vina St Santa Barbara, CA 93105
View restaurantnext
Backyard Bowls - Motor Way - Downtown SB
orange star4.6 • 2,251
331 Motor Way Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Stella Mare's
orange star4.6 • 2,133
50 Los Patos Way Santa Barbara, CA 93108
View restaurantnext
TAP Thai Cuisine - 3130 State St
orange star4.5 • 2,111
3130 State St Santa Barbara, CA 93105
View restaurantnext
Flavor of India - 3026 State Street
orange star4.3 • 1,601
3026 state street Santa Barbara, CA 93105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Montecito
Goleta
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Ojai
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Solvang
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Ventura
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
Buellton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Oxnard
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Los Alamos
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Camarillo
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Lompoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston