Oku Santa Barbara
29 E. Cabrillo Blvd # B
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Hot
Blistered Shishito Peppers
contains bonito flakes and fish - gluten free available upon request
Crispy Korean Cauliflower
Brussels Sprouts
contains bacon and pine nuts
Firecracker Rock Shrimp
Saigon Wings
Spicy Shrimp Fried Rice
gluten free available upon request
A-5 Wagyu Gyoza
Shrimp & Crab Gyoza
Tempura Soft Shell Crab
Vegetable Tempura
Miso Black Cod
gluten free available upon request
Yakisoba Steak
served with ramen noodle or rice noodle (ramen noodle by default)
Yakisoba Shrimp
served with ramen noodle or rice noodle (ramen noodle by default)
Yakisoba Chicken
served with ramen noodle or rice noodle (ramen noodle by default)
Yakisoba Vegetarian
served with ramen noodle or rice noodle (ramen noodle by default)
Garl Nood Mush
Garl Nood Shrimp
Hot Ramen Soup
Flat Iron Steak
Short Rib
served with whipped potatoes and root vegetables
Lamb Rack
Black Garlic Filet Mignon
gluten free available upon request
14 oz Rib Eye Steak
Miso Yuzu Salmon
gluten free available upon request
Macadamia Nut Crusted Local Halbut
2 lb grilled Live Maine Lobster
Phyllo Wrapped Blk Cod
Flat Iron and Plumpjack Merlot Special
Sides
Miso Soup
gluten free available upon request
Edamame
served in our slightly spicy house sauce, you can request non-spicy sauce or plain/salted as well
Fried Rice
gluten free available upon request
Extra Ginger
White Rice
Garlic Noodles
Wakame Salad
Sunomono Salad
Extra Wasabi
Sushi Rice
Sauteed Bok Choy
gluten free available upon request
Side Avocado
Fresh Wasabi 1 oz
Side Sauce
please specify (e.g. eel sauce, spicy mayo, ponzu, etc.)
Garlic Blistered Green Beans
Cold
Fresh Pear and Butter Lettuce Salad
gluten free available upon request
Spinach and Mushroom Salad
gluten free available upon request
Cold Ramen Noodle Salad
option of rice noodles instead of ramen noodles
Sticky Beef Salad
Sashimi Tacos
3 pc per order, your choice of yellowtail, salmon, OR tuna
Salmon Lollipops
fresh salmon with avocado, shiso, and kombu wrapped in cucumber with no rice, served in a yuzu ponzu sauce and tobiko and green onions on top
Halibut & Crab Lollipops
fresh halibut and snow crab wrapped in cucumber with no rice, served in a yuzu ponzu sauce and tobiko and green onions on top
Pickled Cucumber & Daikon
Sashimi and Nigiri
Yellowtail Sashimi Carpaccio
Blue Fin Tuna Sashimi Carpaccio
Salmon Sashimi Carpaccio
Albacore Sashimi Carpaccio
Big Eye Tuna Sashimi Carpaccio
Hotate Scallop Sashimi Carpaccio
Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna Nigiri
Tofu Nigiri
Mushroom Nigiri
SB Uni Nigiri
Blue Fin Tuna Nigiri
Toro Nigiri
Halibut Nigiri
Ikura Nigiri
Hotate Nigiri
Yellowtail Nigiri
O-toro Nigiri
extra marbled - when available
Albacore Nigiri
Tobiko Nigiri
Tako Nigiri
Salmon Nigiri
Big Eye Tuna Nigiri
Aji Nigiri
Masago Nigiri
Ika Nigiri
Amaebi Nigiri
Ankimo Nigiri
Unagi Nigiri
Tamago Nigiri
Ebi Nigiri
Blue Fin Tuna Sashimi
Big Eye Tuna Sashimi
Halibut Sashimi
Ikura Sashimi
SB Uni Sashimi
Yellowtail Sashimi
Toro Sashimi
Albacore Sashimi
Hotate Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi
O-toro Sashimi
extra marbled - when available
Aji Sashimi
Tako Sashimi
Amaebi Sashimi
Ankimo Sashimi
Unagi Sashimi
Tamago Sashimi
Ika Sashimi
Ebi Sashimi
Maki
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Albacore Roll
Spicy Flying Newton Roll
Non-spicy Tuna Roll
Non-spicy Yellowtail Roll
Non-spicy Salmon Roll
Non-spicy Albacore Roll
Rainbow Roll
Crouching Tiger
Way of the Dragon
Mike Wazowski
805 Roll
Crazy Rich Asians
Spider Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Seared Salmon Box Roll
Seared Yellowtail Box Roll
Snow Crab California Roll
Yo Adrian
Shinobi
Piranha
Pink Cadillac
David's Roll
Avocado Roll
Simple Veg Roll
avocado and cucumber with rice wrapped in nori
Chef Choice Veg Roll
Veg Mushroom Roll
Veg Rainbow Roll
Fried California Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Negi Toro Roll
Negi Hama Roll
California Roll
Unakyu Roll
Caterpillar
Kappamaki
Snake Roll
Tekka Maki
tuna and rice wrapped in nori
Sake Maki
salmon and rice wrapped in nori
Blackened Ahi Box Roll
Signature Cocktails
Classic Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Caiparinha
Cape Cod
Cosmopolitan
Gimlet
Gin Martini
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Paloma
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Vesper
Vodka Martini
Whiskey Sour
Beer
Draughtsman Rice Lager Draft
Draughtsman Awesome Possum IPA Draft
Hazy IPA Draft
Sky Kraken Hazy Pale Ale Draft
Orion Lager 12oz Can
Asahi Lager 16 Oz
Sapporo 22oz Can
Liquid Candy Hazy IPA Can
Yo Ho Wednesday Cat White Ale
Boochcraft Grapefruit
Boochcraft Apple Jasmine
Boochcraft Orange
N/A Drinks
Chasing Summer
Matcha Mocktail
Hot Tea
Kopu Sparkling 24 oz
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Kopu Still 24 oz
Orange Juice
Sprite
Coke
Diet Coke
Shirley Temple
Roy Rodgers
Cappuccino
Decaf Cappuccino
Ginger Ale
Espresso
Decaf Espresso
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Americano
Decaf Americano
Double Espresso
Bitburger N/A Beer
Red Bull Only
Red Wine Glass
White Wine Glass
Chalk Hill Chardonnay Glass
Dragonette Sauvignon Blanc Glass
Esk Valley Sauvignon Blanc Glass
Jaffurs Viognier Glass
Urban Riesling Glass
Babcock Chardonnay "The Limit" Glass
Tolosa Chardonnay Glass
Maison Belles Cotes Sancerre Glass
Zenato delle Venezie Pinot Grigio 2021 Glass
Red Wine Bottle
J. Wilkes Pinot Noir Bottle
Fiddlehead Pinot Noir Bottle
Justin Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Biutiful Malbec Bottle
Bishop Peak Cabernet Blend Bottle
Beran Zinfandel Bottle
Cambria Pinot Noir Bottle
1/2 Bottle Cambria Pinot Noir Bottle
Windrun Pinot Noir Bottle
Foxen Pinot Noir Bottle
Boen Pinot Noir Bottle
Brewer Clifton Pinot Noir Bottle
Balade Belle Glos Pinot Noir Bottle
Babcock Oceans Ghost Pinot Noir Bottle
Paul Hobbs Pinot Noir Bottle
Twomey Pinot Noir by Silver Oak Bottle
En Route Pinot Noir Bottle
Sea Smoke Ten Pinot Noir Bottle
Kosta Brown Pinot Noir 2016 Bottle
Serial Red Blend Bottle
Max's Penfold Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Daou Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Rowen Red Blend Bottle
BV Beaulieu Vineyards Bottle
Blackbird Vineyards
1/2 Bottle Blackbird Vineyards
Foxen Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Justin Isosceles Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Chateau Montelena Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 Bottle
Shafer One Point Five Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 Bottle
Shafer Hillside Select Cabernet Sauvignon 2006 Bottle
Opus One 2018 Bottle
Opus One 2015 Bottle
Overchure by Opus One Bottle
Ovid Napa Red Burgundy Bottle
Brander Merlot Bottle
Turley Zinfandel Juvenille Bottle
Ridge Zinfandel Bottle
Orin Swift Abstract Syrah Bottle
Ferrari-Carano Red Siena Bottle
Faiveley Mercurey Burgundy Bottle
Domaine Condorcet Chateauneuf-De-Pape Bottle
Copain Estate Trousseau Bottle
1/2 Bottle Prisoner Red Blend
1/2 Bottle La Jota Vineyard
Ojai Vineyard Syrah 2019 bottle
Carr Pinot Noir Hillard Bruce 2018 Bottle
Tablas Creek Patelin de Tablas 2020 Bottle
36% Syrah, 34% Grenache, 19% Mourvedre, 8% Tannat, 3% Counoise
Rusack Pinot Noir Bottle 2017
Klipsun Cabernet Sauvignon
Talbott Pinot Noir
Adaptation Cabernet Sauvignon by Plumpjack
Odette Estate Cabernet Sauvignon by Plumpjack
Plumpjack Merlot
1/2 Bottle Siduri Pinot Noir Oregon
Plumpjack Merlot and Flat Iron Special
White Wine Bottle
Chalk Hill Chardonnay Bottle
Simmonet-Febvre Chablis Bottle
Dragonette Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Esk Valley Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Jaffurs Viognier Bottle
Urban Riesling Bottle
Tolosa Chardonnay Bottle
Diatom Chardonnay Bottle
By Brewer Clifton
Talley Chardonnay Bottle
Flowers Chardonnay Bottle
Ramey Chardonnay Bottle
Matanzas Creek Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Galerie Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Mittnacht Gyotaku White Blend
Cru Albarino Bottle
Maison Belles Cotes Sancerre Bottle
Stolo Gewurtztraminer Bottle
Hugel Riesling Bottle
Tatomer Riesling Bottle
1/2 Bottle Cambria Chardonnay
Babcock The Limit Bottle
Babcock "Top Cream" Chardonnay bottle only
Cambria Chardonnay Santa Maria Clone 4
Maison Belles Cotes Sancerre 2020
Zenato Pinot Grigio
Shaya Verdejo Organic
Talbott Chardonnay
+1/2 Bottle Plumpjack Chardonnay 2020
Rose and Champagne Glass
Rose and Champagne Bottle
Margerum Rose Bottle
La Lieff Rose Bottle
Long Meadow Rose Bottle
Chandon Brut Split Bottle
Moet E Chandon Split Bottle
Il Minoette Prosecco Bottle
Montand Brut Rose Bottle
Chandon Rose Bottle
Montand Brut Rose Magnum Bottle
Henriot Brut Bottle
Moet E Chandon Imperial Brut Bottle
Ruinart Blanc De Blanc Bottle
Ruinart Rose Bottle
Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label Bottle
Veuve Clicquot Rose Bottle
Bollinger Cuvee Bottle
Laurent Perrier Brut Rose Bottle
Louis Roederer Cristal Bottle
Dom Perignon Vintage 2010 Bottle
Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut Bottle
Perrier-Jouet Belle Epoque 2013 Bottle
Perrier-Jouet Belle Epoque 1999 Bottle
Whispering Angel Rose 1/2 bottle
Dragonette Rose Bottle 2021
Veuve Cliquot Grand Dame 2012
La Marca Proseccco
Duval Leroy Champagne
Billecart Salmon Rose Brut 750
Billecart Salmon Rose Brut 1/2 bottle 375
Billecart Salmon Brut Reserve
Sake
Small Hot Sake
Large Hot Sake
Kitaro Jungin
Hiro Red Cup 180 mL
Small Soto Junmai Daiginjo
Large Soto Junmai Daiginjo
1.8 Liter Joto Yuzu
Yuzu Omoi 500mL
Kikusui Junmai Ginjo
Ryo Dry Sake
Poochi Poochi Sparkling Sake
Momo Kawa Nigori Sake
Small Tozai Snow Maiden 300 mL
Large Tozai Snow Maiden 720 mL
Tozai Living Jewel 720 mL
Cowboy Yamahai Junmai Ginjo
Hiro Gold Sake 720mL
Chiyomusubi Junmai Daiginjo 720mL
GL Joto Yuzu
GL Choya Plum Wine
GL Plum Port Gekkeikan
Heaven Sake Junmai Ginjo 720 ml
Sake Baby Junmai Ginjo 300 ml
Heaven Sake Junmai Daiginjo 720 ml
Dessert Wine
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Santa Barbara's premier waterfront restaurant offering California-Asian inspired cuisine, sushi, delicious cocktails, and unparalleled service
29 E. Cabrillo Blvd # B, Santa Barbara, CA 93101