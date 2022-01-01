Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oku Santa Barbara

review star

No reviews yet

29 E. Cabrillo Blvd # B

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Order Again

Hot

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$9.00

contains bonito flakes and fish - gluten free available upon request

Crispy Korean Cauliflower

$11.00

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

contains bacon and pine nuts

Firecracker Rock Shrimp

$13.00

Saigon Wings

$12.00

Spicy Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.00

gluten free available upon request

A-5 Wagyu Gyoza

$22.00

Shrimp & Crab Gyoza

$18.00

Tempura Soft Shell Crab

$14.00

Vegetable Tempura

$14.00

Miso Black Cod

$22.00

gluten free available upon request

Yakisoba Steak

$19.00

served with ramen noodle or rice noodle (ramen noodle by default)

Yakisoba Shrimp

$17.00

served with ramen noodle or rice noodle (ramen noodle by default)

Yakisoba Chicken

$16.00

served with ramen noodle or rice noodle (ramen noodle by default)

Yakisoba Vegetarian

$14.00

served with ramen noodle or rice noodle (ramen noodle by default)

Garl Nood Mush

$13.00

Garl Nood Shrimp

$17.00

Hot Ramen Soup

$17.00

Flat Iron Steak

$27.00

Short Rib

$32.00

served with whipped potatoes and root vegetables

Lamb Rack

$35.00

Black Garlic Filet Mignon

$36.00

gluten free available upon request

14 oz Rib Eye Steak

$52.00

Miso Yuzu Salmon

$32.00

gluten free available upon request

Macadamia Nut Crusted Local Halbut

$35.00

2 lb grilled Live Maine Lobster

$90.00Out of stock

Phyllo Wrapped Blk Cod

$22.00Out of stock

Flat Iron and Plumpjack Merlot Special

$100.00

Sides

Miso Soup

$7.00

gluten free available upon request

Edamame

$9.00

served in our slightly spicy house sauce, you can request non-spicy sauce or plain/salted as well

Fried Rice

$10.00

gluten free available upon request

Extra Ginger

$0.50

White Rice

$4.00

Garlic Noodles

$9.00

Wakame Salad

$8.00

Sunomono Salad

$5.00

Extra Wasabi

$0.50

Sushi Rice

$5.00

Sauteed Bok Choy

$8.00

gluten free available upon request

Side Avocado

$5.00

Fresh Wasabi 1 oz

$20.00

Side Sauce

$0.50

please specify (e.g. eel sauce, spicy mayo, ponzu, etc.)

Garlic Blistered Green Beans

$10.00

Cold

Fresh Pear and Butter Lettuce Salad

$14.00

gluten free available upon request

Spinach and Mushroom Salad

$15.00

gluten free available upon request

Cold Ramen Noodle Salad

$18.00

option of rice noodles instead of ramen noodles

Sticky Beef Salad

$18.00

Sashimi Tacos

$17.00

3 pc per order, your choice of yellowtail, salmon, OR tuna

Salmon Lollipops

$16.00

fresh salmon with avocado, shiso, and kombu wrapped in cucumber with no rice, served in a yuzu ponzu sauce and tobiko and green onions on top

Halibut & Crab Lollipops

$18.00

fresh halibut and snow crab wrapped in cucumber with no rice, served in a yuzu ponzu sauce and tobiko and green onions on top

Pickled Cucumber & Daikon

$9.00Out of stock

Sashimi and Nigiri

Nigiri: 2pc per order with rice / Sashimi: 5pc per order without rice

Yellowtail Sashimi Carpaccio

$25.00

Blue Fin Tuna Sashimi Carpaccio

$30.00

Salmon Sashimi Carpaccio

$22.00

Albacore Sashimi Carpaccio

$22.00

Big Eye Tuna Sashimi Carpaccio

$25.00

Hotate Scallop Sashimi Carpaccio

$30.00

Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna Nigiri

$10.00

Tofu Nigiri

$8.00

Mushroom Nigiri

$8.00

SB Uni Nigiri

$19.00

Blue Fin Tuna Nigiri

$12.00

Toro Nigiri

$16.00

Halibut Nigiri

$10.00

Ikura Nigiri

$10.00

Hotate Nigiri

$12.00

Yellowtail Nigiri

$10.00

O-toro Nigiri

$18.00

extra marbled - when available

Albacore Nigiri

$9.00

Tobiko Nigiri

$7.00

Tako Nigiri

$10.00

Salmon Nigiri

$9.00

Big Eye Tuna Nigiri

$10.00

Aji Nigiri

$12.00

Masago Nigiri

$7.00

Ika Nigiri

$8.00

Amaebi Nigiri

$14.00

Ankimo Nigiri

$12.00

Unagi Nigiri

$10.00

Tamago Nigiri

$6.00

Ebi Nigiri

$9.00

Blue Fin Tuna Sashimi

$30.00

Big Eye Tuna Sashimi

$25.00

Halibut Sashimi

$25.00

Ikura Sashimi

$25.00

SB Uni Sashimi

$47.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$25.00

Toro Sashimi

$38.00

Albacore Sashimi

$22.00

Hotate Sashimi

$30.00

Salmon Sashimi

$22.00

O-toro Sashimi

$43.00

extra marbled - when available

Aji Sashimi

$30.00

Tako Sashimi

$22.00

Amaebi Sashimi

$35.00

Ankimo Sashimi

$30.00

Unagi Sashimi

$25.00

Tamago Sashimi

$15.00

Ika Sashimi

$20.00

Ebi Sashimi

$18.00Out of stock

Maki

Spicy Tuna Roll

$13.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$13.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$13.00

Spicy Albacore Roll

$13.00

Spicy Flying Newton Roll

$20.00

Non-spicy Tuna Roll

$15.00

Non-spicy Yellowtail Roll

$15.00

Non-spicy Salmon Roll

$15.00

Non-spicy Albacore Roll

$15.00

Rainbow Roll

$20.00

Crouching Tiger

$20.00

Way of the Dragon

$19.00

Mike Wazowski

$22.00

805 Roll

$20.00

Crazy Rich Asians

$38.00

Spider Roll

$17.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$14.00

Seared Salmon Box Roll

$20.00

Seared Yellowtail Box Roll

$20.00

Snow Crab California Roll

$16.00

Yo Adrian

$15.00

Shinobi

$16.00

Piranha

$19.00

Pink Cadillac

$14.00

David's Roll

$22.00

Avocado Roll

$10.00

Simple Veg Roll

$10.00

avocado and cucumber with rice wrapped in nori

Chef Choice Veg Roll

$14.00

Veg Mushroom Roll

$18.00

Veg Rainbow Roll

$18.00

Fried California Roll

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$14.00

Negi Toro Roll

$20.00

Negi Hama Roll

$14.00

California Roll

$11.00

Unakyu Roll

$16.00

Caterpillar

$24.00

Kappamaki

$8.00

Snake Roll

$20.00

Tekka Maki

$10.00

tuna and rice wrapped in nori

Sake Maki

$10.00

salmon and rice wrapped in nori

Blackened Ahi Box Roll

$20.00

Signature Cocktails

Hidden Dragon

$15.00

Red Lily

$13.00

Santa Barbara Sling

$14.00

Carajillo

$13.00

Cabrillo

$12.00

Sake Mule

$13.00

Rising Sun

$14.00

Summer Plum Wine Spritz

$12.00

Oku POG

$14.00

Oku Old Fashioned

$16.00

Oaxacan Mezcal

$16.00

China Rose

$12.00

Eastside

$13.00

Sasuke Sour

$16.00

Lychee Martini

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$18.00

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Caiparinha

$14.00

Cape Cod

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Gin Martini

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Madras

$11.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Paloma

$13.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Sea Breeze

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

Vesper

$13.00

Vodka Martini

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Beer

Draughtsman Rice Lager Draft

$10.00

Draughtsman Awesome Possum IPA Draft

$10.00

Hazy IPA Draft

$10.00

Sky Kraken Hazy Pale Ale Draft

$10.00

Orion Lager 12oz Can

$6.00

Asahi Lager 16 Oz

$9.00

Sapporo 22oz Can

$12.00

Liquid Candy Hazy IPA Can

$12.00

Yo Ho Wednesday Cat White Ale

$10.00

Boochcraft Grapefruit

$9.00

Boochcraft Apple Jasmine

$9.00

Boochcraft Orange

$9.00

N/A Drinks

Chasing Summer

$10.00

Matcha Mocktail

$11.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Kopu Sparkling 24 oz

$8.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Kopu Still 24 oz

$8.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Roy Rodgers

$4.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Espresso

$5.00

Decaf Espresso

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Americano

$5.00

Decaf Americano

$5.00

Double Espresso

$8.00

Bitburger N/A Beer

$7.00Out of stock

Red Bull Only

$10.00

Red Wine Glass

Fiddlehead Pinot Noir Glass

$19.00

Justin Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$17.00

Biutiful Malbec Glass

$12.00

Beran Zinfandel Glass

$12.00

Ojai Vineyard Syrah 2019 Glass

$17.00

Carr Pinot Noir 2018 Glass

$15.00

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 Glass

$15.00

White Wine Glass

Chalk Hill Chardonnay Glass

$12.00

Dragonette Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$14.00

Esk Valley Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$12.00

Jaffurs Viognier Glass

$13.00

Urban Riesling Glass

$13.00

Babcock Chardonnay "The Limit" Glass

$17.00

Tolosa Chardonnay Glass

$15.00

Maison Belles Cotes Sancerre Glass

$18.00

Zenato delle Venezie Pinot Grigio 2021 Glass

$11.00

Red Wine Bottle

J. Wilkes Pinot Noir Bottle

$48.00

Fiddlehead Pinot Noir Bottle

$76.00

Justin Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$65.00

Biutiful Malbec Bottle

$48.00

Bishop Peak Cabernet Blend Bottle

$52.00

Beran Zinfandel Bottle

$44.00

Cambria Pinot Noir Bottle

$45.00

1/2 Bottle Cambria Pinot Noir Bottle

$24.00

Windrun Pinot Noir Bottle

$58.00

Foxen Pinot Noir Bottle

$56.00

Boen Pinot Noir Bottle

$60.00

Brewer Clifton Pinot Noir Bottle

$62.00

Balade Belle Glos Pinot Noir Bottle

$76.00

Babcock Oceans Ghost Pinot Noir Bottle

$85.00

Paul Hobbs Pinot Noir Bottle

$88.00

Twomey Pinot Noir by Silver Oak Bottle

$92.00

En Route Pinot Noir Bottle

$98.00

Sea Smoke Ten Pinot Noir Bottle

$155.00

Kosta Brown Pinot Noir 2016 Bottle

$240.00

Serial Red Blend Bottle

$48.00

Max's Penfold Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$45.00

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$52.00

Rowen Red Blend Bottle

$75.00

BV Beaulieu Vineyards Bottle

$78.00

Blackbird Vineyards

$95.00

1/2 Bottle Blackbird Vineyards

$48.00

Foxen Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$95.00

Justin Isosceles Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$105.00

Chateau Montelena Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$125.00

Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 Bottle

$130.00

Shafer One Point Five Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 Bottle

$190.00

Shafer Hillside Select Cabernet Sauvignon 2006 Bottle

$380.00

Opus One 2018 Bottle

$395.00

Opus One 2015 Bottle

$465.00

Overchure by Opus One Bottle

$275.00

Ovid Napa Red Burgundy Bottle

$470.00

Brander Merlot Bottle

$40.00

Turley Zinfandel Juvenille Bottle

$75.00

Ridge Zinfandel Bottle

$80.00

Orin Swift Abstract Syrah Bottle

$75.00

Ferrari-Carano Red Siena Bottle

$55.00

Faiveley Mercurey Burgundy Bottle

$65.00

Domaine Condorcet Chateauneuf-De-Pape Bottle

$78.00

Copain Estate Trousseau Bottle

$80.00

1/2 Bottle Prisoner Red Blend

$45.00

1/2 Bottle La Jota Vineyard

$75.00

Ojai Vineyard Syrah 2019 bottle

$68.00

Carr Pinot Noir Hillard Bruce 2018 Bottle

$60.00

Tablas Creek Patelin de Tablas 2020 Bottle

$60.00

36% Syrah, 34% Grenache, 19% Mourvedre, 8% Tannat, 3% Counoise

Rusack Pinot Noir Bottle 2017

$78.00

Klipsun Cabernet Sauvignon

$278.00

Talbott Pinot Noir

$45.00

Adaptation Cabernet Sauvignon by Plumpjack

$97.00

Odette Estate Cabernet Sauvignon by Plumpjack

$268.00

Plumpjack Merlot

$88.00

1/2 Bottle Siduri Pinot Noir Oregon

$26.00

Plumpjack Merlot and Flat Iron Special

$100.00

White Wine Bottle

Chalk Hill Chardonnay Bottle

$48.00

Simmonet-Febvre Chablis Bottle

$60.00

Dragonette Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$56.00

Esk Valley Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$48.00

Jaffurs Viognier Bottle

$44.00

Urban Riesling Bottle

$42.00

Tolosa Chardonnay Bottle

$56.00

Diatom Chardonnay Bottle

$70.00

By Brewer Clifton

Talley Chardonnay Bottle

$62.00

Flowers Chardonnay Bottle

$98.00

Ramey Chardonnay Bottle

$105.00

Matanzas Creek Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$38.00

Galerie Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$45.00

Mittnacht Gyotaku White Blend

$48.00

Cru Albarino Bottle

$56.00

Maison Belles Cotes Sancerre Bottle

$72.00

Stolo Gewurtztraminer Bottle

$48.00

Hugel Riesling Bottle

$50.00

Tatomer Riesling Bottle

$68.00

1/2 Bottle Cambria Chardonnay

$24.00

Babcock The Limit Bottle

$68.00

Babcock "Top Cream" Chardonnay bottle only

$75.00

Cambria Chardonnay Santa Maria Clone 4

$48.00

Maison Belles Cotes Sancerre 2020

$72.00

Zenato Pinot Grigio

$44.00

Shaya Verdejo Organic

$42.00

Talbott Chardonnay

$35.00

+1/2 Bottle Plumpjack Chardonnay 2020

$57.00

Rose and Champagne Glass

Margerum Rose Glass

$14.00

Montand Brut Rose Glass

$13.00

Dragonette Rose Glass

$14.00

Il Minoette Prosecco Glass

$11.00

Rose and Champagne Bottle

Margerum Rose Bottle

$52.00

La Lieff Rose Bottle

$48.00

Long Meadow Rose Bottle

$46.00

Chandon Brut Split Bottle

$13.00

Moet E Chandon Split Bottle

$21.00

Il Minoette Prosecco Bottle

$42.00

Montand Brut Rose Bottle

$48.00

Chandon Rose Bottle

$40.00

Montand Brut Rose Magnum Bottle

$95.00

Henriot Brut Bottle

$85.00

Moet E Chandon Imperial Brut Bottle

$125.00

Ruinart Blanc De Blanc Bottle

$130.00

Ruinart Rose Bottle

$145.00

Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label Bottle

$133.00

Veuve Clicquot Rose Bottle

$160.00

Bollinger Cuvee Bottle

$140.00

Laurent Perrier Brut Rose Bottle

$165.00

Louis Roederer Cristal Bottle

$458.00

Dom Perignon Vintage 2010 Bottle

$435.00

Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut Bottle

$125.00

Perrier-Jouet Belle Epoque 2013 Bottle

$325.00

Perrier-Jouet Belle Epoque 1999 Bottle

$599.00

Whispering Angel Rose 1/2 bottle

$24.00

Dragonette Rose Bottle 2021

$56.00

Veuve Cliquot Grand Dame 2012

$350.00

La Marca Proseccco

$37.00

Duval Leroy Champagne

$74.00

Billecart Salmon Rose Brut 750

$185.00

Billecart Salmon Rose Brut 1/2 bottle 375

$110.00

Billecart Salmon Brut Reserve

$115.00

Sake

Small Hot Sake

$10.00

Large Hot Sake

$16.00

Kitaro Jungin

$12.00

Hiro Red Cup 180 mL

$10.00

Small Soto Junmai Daiginjo

$38.00

Large Soto Junmai Daiginjo

$76.00

1.8 Liter Joto Yuzu

$145.00

Yuzu Omoi 500mL

$45.00

Kikusui Junmai Ginjo

$19.00

Ryo Dry Sake

$22.00

Poochi Poochi Sparkling Sake

$25.00

Momo Kawa Nigori Sake

$22.00

Small Tozai Snow Maiden 300 mL

$23.00

Large Tozai Snow Maiden 720 mL

$42.00

Tozai Living Jewel 720 mL

$42.00

Cowboy Yamahai Junmai Ginjo

$60.00

Hiro Gold Sake 720mL

$160.00

Chiyomusubi Junmai Daiginjo 720mL

$240.00

GL Joto Yuzu

$16.00

GL Choya Plum Wine

$9.00

GL Plum Port Gekkeikan

$10.00

Heaven Sake Junmai Ginjo 720 ml

$70.00

Sake Baby Junmai Ginjo 300 ml

$27.00

Heaven Sake Junmai Daiginjo 720 ml

$180.00

Dessert Wine

Ojai Ice Wine

$14.00

Inniskillin Ice Wine

$24.00

Laribotte Sauternes

$16.00

Graham's Six Grape

$10.00

Graham 10 Year

$14.00

Dow's 10 Year

$15.00

Dow's 20 Year

$18.00

Taylor Fladgate 10 Year

$16.00

Dessert

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Yuzu Citrus Cheesecake

$10.00

Meyer Lemon Tartlette

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Mochi 3pc

$7.00

Mochi 4pc

$10.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Santa Barbara's premier waterfront restaurant offering California-Asian inspired cuisine, sushi, delicious cocktails, and unparalleled service

