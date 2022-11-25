Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zen Yai Thai Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

425 State Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

PAD THAI
EGG ROLLS
PAD SEE EWE

Appetizers

EGG ROLLS

$10.50

Handmade, stuffed with vegetables and silver noodles. Served with a homemade plum sauce

VEGAN SUMMER ROLL

$13.99

Fresh mixed greens in a rice paper wrap with tofu and rice noodle. Served with our homemade chili peanut sauce. Add Shrimp +$2.00

CHICKEN SATE

$13.99

Grilled marinated chicken on a skewer. Served with peanut sauce and cucumbers.

FRIED CALAMARI

$13.99

Served with sweet and sour sauce.

FRIED TOFU

$11.50

Served with sweet and sour chili sauce and topped with peanuts,

STEAMED CHICKEN DUMPLING

$10.50

Gyoza

Soup

KHAO SOI NOODLE SOUP

$19.99

Khao Soi curry with noodles and coconut milk. Topped with fried shallots, green onions, cilantro, red onions, pickles, celery, a little red chili flakes, and fried noodles. If you are allergic to fish sauce and/or shrimp, please do not order our Khao Soi, as it cannot be made without shrimp base or fish sauce.

THAI CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

$16.99

Noodle soup with chicken, bean sprouts, onions, preserved cabbage, chili vinegar, fried garlic, green onions and cilantro

TOM YUM NOODLE SOUP

$16.99

Spicy and sour clear soup with noodles, mushrooms, chili, lime juice, cilantro, green onions, mint and lemongrass in a large bowl.

THAI PORK BALL NOODLE SOUP

$17.99

A traditional noodle soup with ground pork, pork balls, bean sprouts, fried garlic, green onions, cilantro, chili vinegar and preserved cabbage.

TOFU NOODLE SOUP

$15.99

Vegetable broth with soft tofu, rice noodle, broccoli, carrots, onions, bean sprout, preserved cabbage, chili vinegar, fried garlic, green onions and cilantro.

TOM YUM

$11.50+

Spicy and clear soup, mushrooms, chili lime juice, cilantro, green onion, galanga, and lemongrass.

TOM KAH

$11.50+

Mildly spiced coconut soup with mushrooms, chili, lime juice, galanga, cilantro, green onions and lemon grass.

Salads

PAPAYA SALAD

$13.99

Green papaya, carrots, string beans, chili, tomatoes, garlic and peanuts served with homemade dressing.

LARB SALAD

$15.99

Seasoned with chili, lime juice, mint, onions and our spices.

SHRIMP LON JON SALAD

$17.99

Grilled shrimp on mixed greens with onions, tomatoes and our spicy Thai herb dressing

CROUCHING TIGER SALAD

$17.99

Grilled slices of beef loin tri-tip on mixed greens with onions and tomatoes and served with out spicy dressing

CUCUMBER SALAD

$10.50

Cucumber marinated in our homemade sauce and topped with seaweed and sesame seeds.

Curries

YELLOW CURRY

$18.99

Yellow curry paste in coconut milk with potatoes and carrots. Served with Jasmine white rice. While it is not Vegan, this is the only curry we can make Vegan if you request on your order.

GREEN CURRY

$18.99

Coconut milk green curry with Eggplant, baby corn, string beans, and red bell peppers. Served with Jasmine white rice. Please note that our Yellow Curry is the only curry we can make Vegan/Vegetarian, so if you cannot have fish sauce and/or shrimp base, please consider our Yellow Curry.

PANANG CURRY

$18.99

String beans and red bell peppers with coconut milk. Served with Jasmine white rice. Please note that our Yellow Curry is the only curry we can make Vegan/Vegetarian, so if you cannot have fish sauce and/or shrimp base, please consider our Yellow Curry.

RED CURRY

$18.99

Coconut milk red curry served with eggplant, bamboo shoots, red bell peppers and mixed vegetables. Served with Jasmine white rice. Please note that our Yellow Curry is the only curry we can make Vegan/Vegetarian, so if you cannot have fish sauce and/or shrimp base, please consider our Yellow Curry.

DUCK CURRY

$22.99

Red coconut milk curry sauce with roasted duck, pineapple, pumpkin, tomatoes, and red bell peppers. Served with Jasmine white rice. Please note that our Yellow Curry is the only curry we can make Vegan/Vegetarian, so if you cannot have fish sauce and/or shrimp base, please consider our Yellow Curry.

MASSAMAN CURRY

$18.99

Brown coconut milk curry sauce with peanuts, onions, potatoes and tomatoes. Served with Jasmine white rice. Please note that our Yellow Curry is the only curry we can make Vegan/Vegetarian, so if you cannot have fish sauce and/or shrimp base, please consider our Yellow Curry.

PINEAPPLE CURRY

$18.99

Red coconut milk curry sauce with pineapples and red bell peppers. Served with Jasmine white rice. Please note that our Yellow Curry is the only curry we can make Vegan/Vegetarian, so if you cannot have fish sauce and/or shrimp base, please consider our Yellow Curry.

PUMPKIN CURRY

$18.99

Green coconut milk curry sauce with pumpkin and red bell peppers. Served with Jasmine white rice. Please note that our Yellow Curry is the only curry we can make Vegan/Vegetarian, so if you cannot have fish sauce and/or shrimp base, please consider our Yellow Curry.

Thai Street Food

PAD THAI

$16.99

Thin Rice Noodle with egg, soft tofu, and bean spouts and crushed peanuts.

PAD SEE EWE

$16.99

Flat rice noodles with broccoli and black sov sauce,

SPICY NOODLE

$16.99

Flat rice noodle with string beans, baby corn, mushrooms, and onions in a chili and basil sauce.

POORMAN NOODLE

$17.99

Flat rice noodle with ground pork or chicken, tofu, shiitake mushrooms, onions, garlic, bean sprouts, and black soy sauce.

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

$16.99

Served with pineapples, raisins, tomatoes and cashew nuts

GARLIC PEPPER

$16.99

In a wine sauce served with steamed broccoli

CHILI BASIL

$16.99

String beans, baby corn, bamboo shoots, onions, and red bell peppers in our spicy sauce.

THAI CURRY NOODLE

$17.99

Flat rice noodles with tofu, onion tomato, pickled cabbage and fresh lettuce in a curry sauce.

EGGPLANT AND BASIL

$16.99

Served with red bell peppers in our chili sauce

SIMPLE FRIED RICE

$16.99

Served with eggs, tomatoes and onions.

SPICY FRIED RICE

$17.99

Served with green curry paste, baby corn, eggplant, string beans, bell peppers and basil.

SHRIMP IN A GINGER POT

$22.99

Silver noodles with ginger, wooded mushrooms, celery, onions and shrimp paste.

PAD WOON SEN

$16.99

Clear thin noodles with onions, celery, tomatoes and eggs

GAl KUA

$16.99

Flat rice noodle with soy sauce, bean sprout, eggs, and green onions.

Sides

JASMINE RICE

$2.00

BROWN RICE

$3.00

STICKY RICE

$4.00

PEANUT SAUCE

$2.00

ROTI

$4.00

EGG

$1.50

FRIED EGG

$3.00

PLUM SAUCE

$2.00

STEAM VEGETABLES

$5.00

STEAM NOODLES

$4.00

Dessert

COCONUT ICE CREAM

$5.00

COCONUT ICE CREAM WITH STICKY RICE

$12.00

STICKY RICE WITH MANGO

$12.00

SWEET RICE BANANA CAKE

$7.50

NA Beverages

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

REGULAR ICE TEA

$4.00

HOT JASMINE TEA

$3.00

HOT GINGER TEA

$3.00

HOT GREEN TEA

$3.00

SAN PELLEGRINO

$7.50

THAI ICE COFFEE

$4.50

THAI ICE TEA

$4.50

THAI ICE GREEN TEA

$4.50

FRESH COCONUT DRINK

$6.00

Corkage

$12.00

Wine

GLS BRANDER, SAUVIGNON BLANC

$9.00

GLS BRANDER, CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$9.00

GLS BRANDER 'NATALIE', WHITE BLEND

$9.00

GLS BRANDER, F/RED

$9.00

GLS VINA ROBLES, CHARDONNAY

$9.00

GLS DI BRUNO, PINOT GRIGIO

$9.00

GLS YARDEN. GALILEE Gewurztraminer

$9.00

BTL BRANDER, SAUVIGNON BLANC

$28.00

BTL BRANDER, CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$28.00

BTL BRANDER 'NATALIE', WHITE BLEND

$28.00

BTL BRANDER, F/RED

$28.00

BTL VINA ROBLES, CHARDONNAY

$28.00

BTL DI BRUNO, PINOT GRIGIO

$28.00

BTL YARDEN. GALILEE Gewurztraminer

$28.00

Beer

SMALL SINGHA

$5.00

LARGE SINGHA

$8.00

Sake

SMALL HOUSE HOT SAKE

$7.50

LARGE HOUSE HOT SAKE

$9.50

ORGANIC SAKE

$11.99

UNFILTERED SAKE

$11.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Feel Like Thai? Zen Yai! Enjoy a welcoming, casual, yet modern atmosphere with vibrant plates filled with fresh veggies and the amazing tastes of Thailand. We serve delicious Thai food that stays true to its origin, made with crisp produce and fresh meats, including our high-quality all white meat chicken and fresh Tri-tip beef. We make our sauces fresh in-house, cook your meal fresh to order, and do not add msg. We invite you to taste the difference. (805) 957-1102 @zenyaisb Facebook & Instagram

Location

425 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Trattoria Vittoria * Italian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 362
30 East Victoria St. Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Savoy Cafe & Deli
orange star4.5 • 564
24 W. Figueroa St Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Soul Bites
orange starNo Reviews
423 State Street Santa Barabara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Jill's Place
orange starNo Reviews
632 Santa Barbara Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Persona Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
905 State Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
The Natural Cafe - State Street
orange starNo Reviews
508 State St Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Santa Barbara

Kyle's Kitchen - Santa Barbara
orange star4.5 • 3,609
791 Chapala Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Los Agaves - De La Vina
orange star4.5 • 3,046
2911 De La Vina St Santa Barbara, CA 93105
View restaurantnext
Backyard Bowls - Motor Way - Downtown SB
orange star4.6 • 2,251
331 Motor Way Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Stella Mare's
orange star4.6 • 2,133
50 Los Patos Way Santa Barbara, CA 93108
View restaurantnext
Flavor of India - 3026 State Street
orange star4.3 • 1,601
3026 state street Santa Barbara, CA 93105
View restaurantnext
Santo Mezcal - 119 State Street
orange star4.6 • 1,291
119 State Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Barbara
Goleta
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Ojai
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Solvang
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Ventura
review star
Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)
Buellton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Oxnard
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Los Alamos
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Camarillo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Lompoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston