Zen Yai Thai Cuisine

KHAO SOI NOODLE SOUP

$19.99

Khao Soi curry with noodles and coconut milk. Topped with fried shallots, green onions, cilantro, red onions, pickles, celery, a little red chili flakes, and fried noodles. If you are allergic to fish sauce and/or shrimp, please do not order our Khao Soi, as it cannot be made without shrimp base or fish sauce.