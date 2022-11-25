Zen Yai Thai Cuisine
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Feel Like Thai? Zen Yai! Enjoy a welcoming, casual, yet modern atmosphere with vibrant plates filled with fresh veggies and the amazing tastes of Thailand. We serve delicious Thai food that stays true to its origin, made with crisp produce and fresh meats, including our high-quality all white meat chicken and fresh Tri-tip beef. We make our sauces fresh in-house, cook your meal fresh to order, and do not add msg. We invite you to taste the difference. (805) 957-1102 @zenyaisb Facebook & Instagram
Location
425 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
