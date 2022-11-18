Restaurant header imageView gallery

Santa Barbara Craft Ramen

1,034 Reviews

$$

436 State St.

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

SB Craft Red Ramen
SB Craft Ramen
SB Craft Black Ramen

Ramen

SB Craft Ramen

SB Craft Ramen

$16.50
SB Craft Red Ramen

SB Craft Red Ramen

$16.70
SB Craft Black Ramen

SB Craft Black Ramen

$17.50
SB Craft Spicy Mixing Ramen+Poached Egg (NO BROTH)

SB Craft Spicy Mixing Ramen+Poached Egg (NO BROTH)

$16.50
SB Craft Shoyu Ramen

SB Craft Shoyu Ramen

$16.50
Veggie Ramen

Veggie Ramen

$17.50
Ramen Salad

Ramen Salad

$16.00

Curry Ramen

$17.50

Yuzu Shoyu Ramen

$17.50

Rice Bowl

(S) Pork Chasu Bowl

(S) Pork Chasu Bowl

$11.70
(S) Chicken Chasu Bowl

(S) Chicken Chasu Bowl

$11.70
(L) Pork Chashu Bowl

(L) Pork Chashu Bowl

$13.70
(L) Chicken Chashu Bowl

(L) Chicken Chashu Bowl

$13.70

Salads

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$5.95
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.45

Sides

Edamame Steamed

Edamame Steamed

$5.95
Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$6.45
Shishito

Shishito

$6.45
Ebi Fry

Ebi Fry

$9.95
Katsu

Katsu

$9.95
Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$8.75
Vegan Karaag

Vegan Karaag

$9.95
Gyoza (6)

Gyoza (6)

$6.95
Fried Baby Octopus

Fried Baby Octopus

$8.75
Takoyaki (6)

Takoyaki (6)

$6.95
Geso Age

Geso Age

$7.95
Spam Musubi Rice (2)

Spam Musubi Rice (2)

$5.25

Rice

$3.00
Crispy cream croquet (3pcs)

Crispy cream croquet (3pcs)

$8.75
Fried oyster (5pcs)

Fried oyster (5pcs)

$10.50
Black pork mini sausage

Black pork mini sausage

$9.95Out of stock

Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna

$8.95

Toppings

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$5.25
Pork Shoulder

Pork Shoulder

$5.25
Chicken

Chicken

$5.25

Tofu

$2.95
Egg

Egg

$2.25
2 Egg

2 Egg

$4.50
Green Onion

Green Onion

$1.95
Spinach

Spinach

$2.95
Seaweed

Seaweed

$3.25
Bamboo

Bamboo

$3.25
Broccolini

Broccolini

$3.95
Cabbage

Cabbage

$2.25
Sprouts

Sprouts

$2.25

Corn

$2.45
Extra Broth

Extra Broth

$6.50
Extra Noodles

Extra Noodles

$3.25

Extra Rice Noodles

$5.50
Chili Paste

Chili Paste

Garlic

Garlic

Ma-Yu

Ma-Yu

$2.45

Yuzu Pepper

$1.50

Extra Sauce

$0.30

2x Veggies

$5.25

No Veggies

Desserts

Mochi Ice Cream

Mochi Ice Cream

$4.95

Wafer Sandwich

$3.50

Soft Serve Cone

$4.00

Sushi

Nigiri (2 PCS)

$8.00

Sashimi (6 PCS)

$18.00

Sashimi Jalapeno (6pcs)

$18.75

California Roll

$8.50

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna roll

$9.00

Shrimp Roll

$9.00

Eel Roll

$10.00

Philadelphia Roll

$9.00

Vegetable Roll

$7.50

Spicy Yellow Tail Roll

$9.00

Tuna Roll

$8.50

Salmon Roll

$8.50

Yellow Tail Roll

$8.50

Snake Roll

$16.00

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Avocado Roll

$6.00

SB Craft Roll

$17.50

Soft Shell Crab, Avocado inside with seared tuna and guacamole on top

Santa Barbara Roll

$15.50

State Street Roll

$15.50

Haley Street Roll

$15.50

Sand Spit Roll

$17.50

Fiesta Roll

$12.50

G-Albacore Roll

$15.50

Hangover Roll (Jorges Roll)

$17.50

Spider Roll

$10.50

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.50

Sushi Plate

$22.00

Crunchy Munchie

$18.00

Poke Bowls

Poke Bowl (Small) /TUNA

$12.70

Poke Bowl (Large) / TUNA

$15.70

Poke Bowl (Small) / SALMON

$12.70

Poke Bowl (Large) / SALMON

$15.70

Spicy Tuna Bowl (Large)

$15.70

Spicy Tuna Bowl (Small)

$12.70

NA Beverage

Coke (Can)

$3.25

Diet Coke (Can)

$3.25

7UP (Can)

$3.25

Lemonade (Can)

$3.25Out of stock

Ramune (Btl)

$4.50Out of stock

ItoenOi Ocha (Btl)

$4.50

Calpico (Can)

$3.25Out of stock

UCC Kona Coffee (Can)

$3.25

San Benedetto Sparkling Water (Btl)

$4.50

San Benedetto Still Spring Water (Btl)

$4.50

Hot Green Tea (Bag)

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

436 State St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Directions

Gallery
Santa Barbara Craft Ramen image
Santa Barbara Craft Ramen image
Santa Barbara Craft Ramen image
Santa Barbara Craft Ramen image

