Santa Barbara juice & smoothie spots you'll love

Go
Santa Barbara restaurants
Toast

Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Santa Barbara

Backyard Bowls image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Backyard Bowls

331 Motor Way, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.6 (2251 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Blue Moon Smoothie$8.95
Banana, Mango, Ginger, Blue Majik Spirulina, Coconut Mylk, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Shavings, Honey
Avo + Egg$9.95
organic egg, avocado, harissa, pickled shallot and red onion, micro greens, flake salt
Supergreen Smoothie$8.95
Spinach, Kale, Banana, Strawberry, Mango, Spirulina, Coconut Oil, Coconut Water, Coconut Mylk, Bee Pollen, Honey
More about Backyard Bowls
The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

508 State St, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
VEGGIE TOFU BOWL$15.00
Steamed broccoli, cauliflower, and
sautéed tofu, served over brown rice and
spinach. Topped with avocado, carrots,
cabbage, sprouts, and house-made
tahini ginger sauce. Garnished with
green onions, sesame seeds, and parsley.
CAESAR W CHICKEN$15.00
Mixed greens with tomatoes, avocado, croutons, grilled chicken and parmesan cheese, tossed with house-made Caesar dressing.
1/2 OLD TOWN SALAD$10.00
Mixed greens topped with short grain brown rice, carrots, feta cheese, tomatoes, and guacamole.
More about The Natural Cafe
Backyard Bowls image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Backyard Bowls

3849 State Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.6 (961 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Acai Smoothie$8.95
Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Apple Juice, Bee Pollen
Power Bowl$11.95
Base: Acai, Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Pea Protein, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Blueberry, Hemp Seeds, Honey
Avocado Toast$8.95
Smashed Avocado, Pickled Shallot and Red Onion, Watermelon Radish, Sprouts, Flake Salt, Lime
More about Backyard Bowls

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Santa Barbara

Burritos

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Enchiladas

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Croissants

Map

More near Santa Barbara to explore

Ventura

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Goleta

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Camarillo

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ojai

No reviews yet

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lompoc

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Solvang

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Buellton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston