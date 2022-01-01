Santa Barbara juice & smoothie spots you'll love
Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Santa Barbara
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Backyard Bowls
331 Motor Way, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Blue Moon Smoothie
|$8.95
Banana, Mango, Ginger, Blue Majik Spirulina, Coconut Mylk, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Shavings, Honey
|Avo + Egg
|$9.95
organic egg, avocado, harissa, pickled shallot and red onion, micro greens, flake salt
|Supergreen Smoothie
|$8.95
Spinach, Kale, Banana, Strawberry, Mango, Spirulina, Coconut Oil, Coconut Water, Coconut Mylk, Bee Pollen, Honey
The Natural Cafe
508 State St, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|VEGGIE TOFU BOWL
|$15.00
Steamed broccoli, cauliflower, and
sautéed tofu, served over brown rice and
spinach. Topped with avocado, carrots,
cabbage, sprouts, and house-made
tahini ginger sauce. Garnished with
green onions, sesame seeds, and parsley.
|CAESAR W CHICKEN
|$15.00
Mixed greens with tomatoes, avocado, croutons, grilled chicken and parmesan cheese, tossed with house-made Caesar dressing.
|1/2 OLD TOWN SALAD
|$10.00
Mixed greens topped with short grain brown rice, carrots, feta cheese, tomatoes, and guacamole.
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Backyard Bowls
3849 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Acai Smoothie
|$8.95
Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Apple Juice, Bee Pollen
|Power Bowl
|$11.95
Base: Acai, Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Pea Protein, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Blueberry, Hemp Seeds, Honey
|Avocado Toast
|$8.95
Smashed Avocado, Pickled Shallot and Red Onion, Watermelon Radish, Sprouts, Flake Salt, Lime