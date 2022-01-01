Santa Barbara Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Santa Barbara

Via Vai Trattoria Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Via Vai Trattoria Pizzeria

1483 East Valley Road #20, Santa Barbara

Avg 3.5 (137 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Insalata Romana$13.95
Romaine, parmesan, croutons & creamy caesar style dressing
Diavola$17.95
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, spicy calabrese salami & oregano
Insalata Via Vai$9.95
Baby lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons & house dressing
More about Via Vai Trattoria Pizzeria
Trattoria Vittoria image

SMOKED SALMON

Trattoria Vittoria

30 East Victoria St., Santa Barbara

Avg 4.3 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lasagna al Ragu$25.00
Meat lasagna with homemade pasta layers
Insalata Rucola con Gamberetti, Carciofini, Limone, e Olio$18.00
Arugala salad with grilled shrimp, marinated artichokes, fresh squeezed lemon, and olive oil
Spaghettin con Polpettine di Carne fatta en Casa$22.00
Spaghetti with homemade meatballs in tomato sauce
More about Trattoria Vittoria
Pane E Vino Trattoria image

 

Pane E Vino Trattoria

1483 East Valley Road #20, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ravioli Con Burro E Salvia$21.95
pasta pillows stuffed with roasted veal, prosciutto, mushrooms and ricotta topped with butter and sage
Insalata Pane E Vino$9.95
mixed greens with croutons, parmesan cheese and house dressing
More about Pane E Vino Trattoria

