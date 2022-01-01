Santa Barbara Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Santa Barbara
More about Via Vai Trattoria Pizzeria
PIZZA
Via Vai Trattoria Pizzeria
1483 East Valley Road #20, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Insalata Romana
|$13.95
Romaine, parmesan, croutons & creamy caesar style dressing
|Diavola
|$17.95
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, spicy calabrese salami & oregano
|Insalata Via Vai
|$9.95
Baby lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons & house dressing
More about Trattoria Vittoria
SMOKED SALMON
Trattoria Vittoria
30 East Victoria St., Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Lasagna al Ragu
|$25.00
Meat lasagna with homemade pasta layers
|Insalata Rucola con Gamberetti, Carciofini, Limone, e Olio
|$18.00
Arugala salad with grilled shrimp, marinated artichokes, fresh squeezed lemon, and olive oil
|Spaghettin con Polpettine di Carne fatta en Casa
|$22.00
Spaghetti with homemade meatballs in tomato sauce
More about Pane E Vino Trattoria
Pane E Vino Trattoria
1483 East Valley Road #20, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Ravioli Con Burro E Salvia
|$21.95
pasta pillows stuffed with roasted veal, prosciutto, mushrooms and ricotta topped with butter and sage
|Insalata Pane E Vino
|$9.95
mixed greens with croutons, parmesan cheese and house dressing