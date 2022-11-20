Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Trattoria Vittoria * Italian Cuisine

362 Reviews

$$

30 East Victoria St.

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Order Again

Popular Items

Tiramisu
Lasagna al Ragu
Ravioli di Carne con Salsa Aurora

Appetizers

Asparagi con Prociutto y Parmigiano

$16.00

Grilled Asparagus with sliced Parma Prociutto and shaved Gran Padano Parmesan

Bresaola con Ruccola e Parmigiano

$17.00Out of stock

Cured Beef over a bed of fresh arugala with shaved Gran Padano Parmesan and fresh squeezed lemon

Calamari Fritti con Arrabiata

$18.00

Deep fried calamari served with spicy tomato sauce

Burrata con Prociutto e Rucola

$20.00

Buttery fresh mozzerella ball drizzled with a balsamic reduction and served with Parma Prociutto and cherry tomatoes

Crespella di Salmone

$17.00

Thin crepe layered with smoked salmon and sliced mozzerella drizzled with sage butter

Saltata di Cozze e Vongole (Rosso o Bianco)

$20.00

Sauteed clams and mussels in your choice of white wine or pomodoro sauce

Crostini Misti

$16.00

Assorted topped toasts: Prociutto, Cured Beef, Smoked Salmon, Sauteed mushrooms and Parmesan

Grissini con Prociutto di Parma, Burro, e Salvia

$15.00

Cripsy breadsticks wrapped in Parma Prociutto and drizzeled with a sage and butter reduction

Selezione di Formaggi

$18.00

An assortment of 6 rotating Italian cheeses

Speck e Formaggi Misti

$18.00

Wood-smoked Prociutto served with 5 Italian cheeses

Bruschetta Pomodoro

$14.00

Toasted crostini rubbed with fresh garlic and topped with diced tomatoes and basil tossed in olive oil

Antipasto Misto Italiano

$20.00

Assorted Italian cold cuts with shaved parmensan

Soup

Bowl of Soup - Vegitable Medly

$9.00

Vegetarian Soup of the Day

Cup of Soup - Vegitable Medly

$6.00

Salads

Insalata Cesare

$14.00

Classic Caesar salad with house made croutons and shaved Gran Padano Parmesan with/out anchovy fillets

Insalata Rucola con Gamberetti, Carciofini, Limone, e Olio

$18.00

Arugala salad with grilled shrimp, marinated artichokes, fresh squeezed lemon, and olive oil

La Caprese

$17.00

Sliced fresh mozzerella with tomatoes topped with slivered basil and olive oil

Insalata Mista

$13.00

Italian mixed greens with shaved Gran Padano Parmesan and balsamic vinaigrette

Mista con Gongonzola e Noci

$15.00

Italian mixed greens with gorgonzola dulce and crushed walnuts and balsamic vinaigrette

Traditional Pastas

Penne Arrabiata

$18.00

Penne in a spicy tomato sauce

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio

$16.00

Spaghetti with sauteed sliced garlic, chili flakes, and extra virgin olive oil

Spaghetti al Pomodoro

$18.00

Spaghetti in an aromatic tomato sauce topped with fresh basil and Gran Padano Parmesan

Spaghetti al Ragu

$22.00

Spaghetti in a homemade tomato meat sauce

Spaghetti allo Scoglio

$28.00

Spaghetti with sauteed calms, mussels, calamari, shrimp, and salmon

Spaghetti alle Vongole

$24.00

Spaghetti with sauteed Manilla clams in white wine

Spaghetti Puttanesca

$22.00

Spaghetti with anchovies, kalamata olives, and capers in a spicy tomato sauce

Penne alla Sorrentina

$22.00

Penne sauteed with chopped tomato, pomodoro, and basil finished with melted mozzarella cheese

Spaghettin con Polpettine di Carne fatta en Casa

$24.00

Spaghetti with homemade meatballs in tomato sauce

Kids Pastas

Kids Ragu

$12.00

Kids portion of Pasta and meatsauce

Kids Pomodoro

$10.00

Kids protion of Pasta and tomato sauce

Kids Burro e Parmesan

$10.00

Kids portion of Pasta with butter and cheese

Kids Spaghetti con Polpetine

$15.00

Kids portion of Pasta with meatballs

Homemade Pastas

Lasagna al Ragu

$28.00

Meat lasagna with homemade pasta layers

Melanzana alla Parmigiana

$24.00

Eggplant Parmesan with Japanese eggplant

Gnocchi con Pomodor o Gorgonzola

$22.00

Homemade gnochhi served with your choice of tomato or gorgonzola sauce

Ravioli di Carne con Salsa Aurora

$25.00

Ravioli stuffed with prime rib served in a creamy tomato sauce

Tortellini con Panna e Prociutto Cotto

$25.00

Homemade veal stuffed tortellini in a cream sauce with sauteed ham

Tagliatelle con Funghi Misti

$22.00

Thin ribbon pasta with sauteed mixed mushrooms in a light cream sauce

Meats

Bistecca Di Manzo Alla Griglia

$45.00

12 oz. Ribeye steak served with roasted potatoes and broccoli

Braciola di Maiale alla Griglia

$32.00

Grilled Pork chop topped with Parma Prociutto and melted mozzarella cheese

Pollo Pizzaiola

$30.00

Grilled chicken breast in a spicy tomato sauce with capers and oregano

Scalloppine a Piacere

$36.00

Thin sliced veal sauteed in your choice of white or marsala wine

Fish

Salmone alla Griglia

$32.00

Grilled Atlantic Salmon served with vegetables

Branzino del Mediterraneo

$38.00

Whole grilled Mediterranean seabass served with vegetables

Zuppa di Pesce

$35.00

Fresh seafood soup with clams, mussels, calamari, shrimp, and salmon in tomato broth

Dessert

Mousse al Chioccolato Bianco e Fondenta

$13.00

White and Dark chocolate mousse topped with whipped cream and amaretto cookies

Torta di Formaggio Fresco alle Nocciole con Salsa Nutella

$15.00

Housemade hazelnut cheesecake over Nutella sauce

Tiramisu

$13.00

Lady Fingers dipped in espresso and layered in sweet creamy mascarpone

Gelato

$7.00

Vanilla or Chocolate gelato

Sides

Side of Sauce

$5.00

Side of Veggies

$10.00

Side of Meatballs

$12.00

Side of Protein

Chopped Garlic

$3.00
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Take out and Delivery 5 days a week!!

Website

Location

30 East Victoria St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Directions

