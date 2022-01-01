Seafood
American
Nikka Fish Market & Grill Goleta
544 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nikka Fish Market and Grill serves up fresh quality fish at affordable prices. Come dine-in, take out or buy fresh fish daily at this neighborhood favorite. Enjoy a vast array of ingredients that add up to a wide selection of affordable good fish for food lovers. You will find top-quality seafood at reasonable prices along with friendly and efficient staff. Order at the counter and sit at a table inside or out.
Location
5722 Calle Real, Goleta, CA 93117
