Seafood
American

Nikka Fish Market & Grill Goleta

544 Reviews

$$

5722 Calle Real

Goleta, CA 93117

Popular Items

Fish and Chips
Halibut Taco each
Cioppino

Specials

Cioppino

$21.95

Daily Special

$22.95

Hot Pot

$21.95

Hawaiian Charbroiled Swordfish

$20.95

Nikka Steamer

$15.95

Pasilla Peppers

$20.95

Salmon Stir Fry

$21.95

Seafood Pasta

$21.95

Seafood Stir Fry Noodles

$18.95

Seafood Symphony

$20.95

Blackened Salmon

$20.50

Scallop Special

$21.95

Lobster tacos

$20.95

New England Baby Lobster Roll

$20.95

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

$18.95Out of stock

Shrimp Fajitas

$16.95

Shrimp Burrito

$16.95

Fried Fish Burger

$15.95

Hawaiian Salmon Wrap

$18.95

Seafood Paella

$21.95

Poke Tacos

$18.95

Poke Bowl

$18.95

Fish Ramen

$16.95

Nikka Jambalaya

$21.95

Enchiladas

$19.95

Tacos

Grilled Salmon Tacos

$18.95

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$18.95

Grilled Ahi Tacos

$18.95

Grilled Halibut Tacos

$21.95

Grilled Veggie Tacos

$14.95

Grilled Chicken tacos

$15.95

Grilled Salmon and Halibut Combo Tacos

$19.95

Seabass Tacos

$18.95

Salad

House Salad

$9.50

Seared Ahi Salad

$19.50

Dungness Crab Salad

$18.75

Charbroiled Salmon Salad

$18.95

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$15.95

Crispy Shrimp Salad

$15.95

Crispy lobster salad

$18.95

Calamari Salad

$16.95

Side Of Salad

$3.50

Side Of Seaweed Salad

$3.50

Sandwiches

Grilled Snapper Sandwich

$16.75

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$18.95

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$18.95

Grilled Halibut Sandwich

$21.95

Grilled Ahi Sandwich

$19.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.75

Grilled Veggie Sandwich

$14.95

Burgers

Fish Burger

$16.95

Beef Burger

$15.75

Spicy Tuna Burger

$17.95

Seared Ahi Burger

$18.95

Macadamia Halibut Burger

$20.95

Charbroiled Fish

Charbroiled Trout

$19.95

Charbroiled Tilapia

$18.95

Charbroiled Salmon

$20.50

Charbroiled Tuna

$21.50

Charbroiled Halibut

$23.95

From the Fryer

Fish and Chips

$17.95

Calamari and Chips

$17.95

Shrimp and Chips

$18.95

Scallops and Chips

$19.95

Seafood Combo and Chips

$23.95

Oysters & Chips

$19.95

Salmon & Chips

$20.95

Halibut & Chips

$23.95

Soup

Cup Of Clam Chowder

$4.50

Bowl Of Clam Chowder

$6.50

Clam Chowder Bread Bowl

$8.50

Side Orders

Splitting Fee

$2.00

Small Fries

$2.75

Large Fries

$3.50

Small Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Lge Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Small O/Rings

$2.75

Large O/Rings

$3.50

Garlic French Fries

$4.00

Baked Sweet Potato

$5.50Out of stock

Garlic Potato Cake

$2.00

Avocado Bomb

$11.95

Grilled Zucchini

$3.00

Seasoned Veggies

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Side of Avocado

$0.75

Brown Rice

$3.50

2 pc. of Toasted Baguettes

$1.00

Oyster On A Half Shell

$3.50

Oyster Rockafeller

$3.50

Side Fried Fish

$12.95

Side Fried Calamari

$12.95

Side Fried Scallop

$14.50

Side Fried Shrimp

$13.50

Side Fried Oysters

$14.95

Sourdough Loaf

$11.50

Just Breadbowl

$3.50

Single Taco

Salmon Taco each

$7.75

Shrimp Taco each

$7.75

Ahi Taco each

$7.75

Halibut Taco each

$9.25

Grilled Chicken Taco Each

$6.25

Veggie Taco each

$5.75

Lobster Taco each

$9.95

Cabo Taco Each

$6.75

Cabo Tacos

Cabo Tacos Fried Cod

$15.95

Cabo Shrimp Tacos Fried

$17.95

Cabo Char Albacore Tacos

$15.95

Goleta Taco Char Mahi

$15.95

Cabo Cod & Shrimp Combo Tacos

$16.95

Kids' Menu

Kid's Fish & Chips

$8.95

Kid's Chicken Strips

$8.95

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Small Pasta

$8.95

A la Carta

Just Trout

$10.95

Just Tilapia

$9.95

Just Mahi-Mahi

$10.95

Just Salmon

$11.95

Just Tuna

$11.95

Just Halibut

$13.95Out of stock

Just Chicken

$8.95

Just Seabass

$8.95

Appetizer

Poke Steak

$11.95

Avocado Bomb

$11.95

Side Fried Calamari

$12.95

Side Fried Shrimp

$13.50

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.95

Small Chips And Salsa

$2.75

Large Chips And Salsa

$3.50

Side Fried Oysters

$14.95

Sauces/Dressings

Ranch (2oz)

$1.00

Tartar (2oz)

$1.00

Cocktail (2oz)

$1.00

House (2oz)

$1.00

Mango Salsa (2oz)

$1.00

Salsa For Chips (2oz)

$1.00

Balsamic Dressing (2oz)

$1.00

Chipotle (2oz)

$1.00

Sesame (2oz)

$1.00

Garlic Aoli (2oz)

$1.00

Thousand Island Dressing (2oz)

$1.00

Large Cocktail (4oz)

$2.00

Large House Sauce (4oz)

$2.00

Large Mango Salsa (4oz)

$2.00

Large Chipotle Sauce (4oz)

$2.00

Large Salsa For Chips (4oz)

$2.00

Large Balsamic Dressing (4oz)

$2.00

Large Garlic Aoli Sauce (4oz)

$2.00

Large Thousand Island (4oz)

$2.00

Blue Cheese (2oz)

$1.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Nikka Fish Market and Grill serves up fresh quality fish at affordable prices. Come dine-in, take out or buy fresh fish daily at this neighborhood favorite. Enjoy a vast array of ingredients that add up to a wide selection of affordable good fish for food lovers. You will find top-quality seafood at reasonable prices along with friendly and efficient staff. Order at the counter and sit at a table inside or out.

Website

Location

5722 Calle Real, Goleta, CA 93117

Directions

