Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Not Not Tacos

review star

No reviews yet

550 W Date St Suite B

San Diego, CA 92101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Korean Short Rib Taco
It's a Date Taco Bundle
Asian Salmon Taco

Tacos

Nashville Hot Chicken Taco

Nashville Hot Chicken Taco

$5.75

buttermilk brined | sam's hot sauce | red cabbage slaw | pickle

Kelly's Shrimp Taco

Kelly's Shrimp Taco

$5.75

chipotle cream | red cabbage | old bay seasoning | micro cilantro

Smokey Pork + Mac Taco

Smokey Pork + Mac Taco

$6.50

mac-&-cheese | sautéed onions | sriracha | sour cream | green onion

Asian Salmon Taco

Asian Salmon Taco

$6.75

spicy garlic hoisin | japanese mayo | jicama | togarashi spice | green onion | micro cilantro

Korean Short Rib Taco

Korean Short Rib Taco

$6.75

ginger garlic soy sauce | jicama | green onion | gochujang | sour cream | crispy panko

Marinated Lamb Taco

Marinated Lamb Taco

$5.25

cucumber | tomato | onion | tzatziki | parsley

Tofu + Veggie Taco

Tofu + Veggie Taco

$5.75

roasted poblano | carrot | onion | shiitake | red pepper | sour cream | cilantro pesto | house made fiesta spice blend | cilantro

Sam's Cheeseburger Taco

Sam's Cheeseburger Taco

$5.25

secret sauce | shredded lettuce | sautéed onions | crispy onions | parsley

Mashed Potato Taco

Mashed Potato Taco

$4.75

sour cream | cholula™ | green onion | crushed potato chips

Cashew Chicken Taco

Cashew Chicken Taco

$5.25

cabbage | onions | szechuan peppers green + red peppers | garlic aioli

Eggplant Parm Taco

Eggplant Parm Taco

$5.25

lightly breaded eggplant | mozzarella | tomato sauce | parmesan | micro basil

It's a Date Taco Bundle

It's a Date Taco Bundle

$25.00

pick 4 tacos, includes a side of tater tots

Best of Sam Taco Bundle

Best of Sam Taco Bundle

$40.00

sam’s cheeseburger, kelly’s shrimp, nashville hot chicken, korean short rib, smokey pork + mac, mashed potato, eggplant parm, drive-thru tots *no substitutions*

Sides

Tater Tots (Large)

Tater Tots (Large)

$6.00

crispy tots tossed in ranch seasoning (pictured with add ons)

Tater Tots (Small)

Tater Tots (Small)

$4.00

crispy tots tossed in ranch seasoning

Drive-Thru Tots (Small)

Drive-Thru Tots (Small)

$6.00

cheese sauce | not not sauce | sauteed onion | green onion

Drive-Thru Tots (Large)

Drive-Thru Tots (Large)

$8.00

cheese sauce | not not sauce | sauteed onion | green onion

Sauces

Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Drive-Thru Sauce

$1.50

Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Siracha

$1.50

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.75

Canned

Diet Coke

$3.75

Canned

Sprite

$3.75

Canned

Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Bottled

Orange Fanta

$3.75Out of stock

Canned

Topo Chico

$4.00

Bottled Sparkling Water

Bottle Water

$4.00

SPECIALS

Cutwater Tequila Margarita

$7.00

Cutwater Mango Margarita

$7.00

Cutwater Strawberry Margarita

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The best not NOT tacos you'll ever have.

Location

550 W Date St Suite B, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
Not Not Tacos image
Not Not Tacos image
Not Not Tacos image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hidden Craft
orange starNo Reviews
600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130 SAN DIEGO, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Burgeon at The Arbor
orange starNo Reviews
1326 KETTNER BLVD San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Cocina 35
orange star4.6 • 4,278
1435 6th ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole - The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
orange star4.5 • 965
1065 4th Avenue San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Downtown
orange star4.3 • 5,740
945 Broadway San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Coal Bros Taqueria
orange star5.0 • 135
407 C Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Diego

The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Buon Appetito Restaurant - Little Italy San Diego
orange star4.3 • 5,052
1609 India Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Civico 1845 + Civico By the Park
orange star4.1 • 4,989
1845 India St. San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Ironside
orange star4.7 • 4,663
1654 India Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
King and Queen Cantina & Tempo Cantina
orange star4.5 • 3,828
1490 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Monello
orange star4.0 • 3,044
750 W Fir St, suite 102b San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
East Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Barrio Logan
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Hillcrest
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Carmel Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Kensington
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Golden Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Rolando
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston