Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole

965 Reviews

$$

1065 4th Avenue

San Diego, CA 92101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

FIESTA SALAD
SIDE FRIES
SHRIMP BURRITO

APPETIZERS

AGUACHILE STEAK

AGUACHILE STEAK

$15.00

Chilled verde aguachile, cucumber, red salsa marinated cucumber, pickled carrot puree, shaved red onion, cilantro, chives

BIG ASS NACHOS

BIG ASS NACHOS

$10.00

Tortilla chips topped with black beans, pico de gallo, jack and cheddar cheese, jalapeño, guacamole, and sour cream

COCONUT CALAMARI

$10.00

Calamari steak coated with coconut and panko fried to perfections. Served with Sriracha aioli and habanero guava sauce.

GARLIC HUMMUS

GARLIC HUMMUS

$8.00Out of stock

Crispy garlic, cilantro, coconut milk, chili crisp

LUMPIA

$7.00

Long boy style pork lumpia, served with sweet chili dipping sauce.

POPCORN CHICKEN

POPCORN CHICKEN

$9.00

Crispy and tender deliciousness! Small bite-sized chicken breast, seasoned and breaded, and topped with a garnish of bread & butter pickle chips Served with honey mustard and buffalo ranch

PRETZELS & BEER CHEESE

PRETZELS & BEER CHEESE

$8.00

Salted pretzel balls served with our Resident Gaslamp Porter beer cheese dipping sauce

SPICY TUNA CRISPY RICE

$16.00
TEMPURA MUSHROOMS

TEMPURA MUSHROOMS

$10.00

Latin spiced tempura batter, shredded green cabbage, scallions, cilantro microgreens, lime crema

WING SAMPLER

$21.00

Slow cooked wings double fried and tossed in three different sauces; lemon pepper, traditional buffalo and our secret dry rub. Served with carrots, celery, ranch and blue cheese dressing

1/2 ORDER WINGS

$13.00

Half order of wings, tossed in choice of one wing sauce.

CHIPS & SALSA

$3.00

House fried tortilla chips, served with our house made salsa and fresh pico de gallo

CHIPS & GUAC

$6.50

House fried tortilla chips, served with our house made salsa, fresh pico de gallo and guacamole

CHIPS & BEER CHEESE

$6.50

House fried tortilla chips, served with our Resident Gaslamp Porter beer cheese dipping sauce

MAINS

AHI POKE BOWL

AHI POKE BOWL

$17.00

Cali-style ahi poke, served over a choice of brown or white rice.

AHI WRAP

AHI WRAP

$18.00

Seared and sesame-crusted ahi tuna, miso dressing, sriracha aioli, brown rice, carrots, napa cabbage, cilantro, scallion, and crunchy wonton strips, wrapped in a spinach tortilla Served with a garnish of pickled cucumbers

BLACK BEAN PLATE

$11.00

Jasmine rice, black beans, crumbled feta cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, & avocado. Choice of corn or flour tortillas. We suggest adding on our of our protein options to make this super filling!

BREW PUB BURGER

BREW PUB BURGER

$19.00

Old school style cheeseburger 1/2 lb all beef patty, pickle, onion, mustard and ketchup Served with fries or upgrade to ROAR fries! +$2.5

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$17.00

Fried chicken thigh, housemade local sauce, cheddar cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, fries

CUBAN SANDWICH

CUBAN SANDWICH

$16.00

Roasted pork, sliced black forest ham, mustard, pickle, and swiss cheese Served with fries or upgrade to ROAR fries! +$2.5

MAC & CHEESE

MAC & CHEESE

$18.00

Rosemary chicken Mac n Cheese, in housemade beer cheese, with crumbled bacon, and panko bread crumbs.

SHRIMP BURRITO

SHRIMP BURRITO

$18.00

Blackened shrimp, jalapeño cream sauce, jasmine rice, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and shredded cheese Served with a side of chips and black beans

WET BURRITO

WET BURRITO

$17.00

Choice of grilled chicken, carnitas or steak, flour tortilla, black beans, jasmine rice, pico de gallo, cheese, lettuce, housemade enchilada & green suiza sauces, cotija cheese, avocado, sour cream | Add surf and turf +5

PORTOBELLO BURGER

$17.00

POWER BOWL

$16.00

TACOS A LA CARTE

SINGLE CARNITAS TACO

$7.00

Single carnitas taco topped wit guacamole, cotija, pickled onion, and cilantro microgreens. Choice of corn or flour tortilla.

SINGLE FISH TACO

$8.00

Single tempura fried mahi-mahi fish taco topped with cabbage, jalapeño white sauce, cheese, pico de gallo. Choice of corn or flour tortilla.

SINGLE DIABLO SHRIMP TACO

$9.00

Single marinated shrimp taco topped with melted cheese, shredded cabbage, chipotle crema, onions and cilantro. Choice of corn or flour tortilla.

TACO PLATES

CARNITAS TACO PLATE

CARNITAS TACO PLATE

$17.00

Guacamole, cotija, pickled onion, cilantro microgreens. Choice of corn or flour tortilla. Served with black beans and jasmine rice.

FISH TACO PLATE

$19.00

Tempura fried mahi-mahi topped with cabbage, jalapeño white sauce, cheese, pico de gallo, on your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Served with black beans and jasmine rice.

SHRIMP DIABLO TACO PLATE

SHRIMP DIABLO TACO PLATE

$21.00

Marinated shrimp topped melted cheese, shredded cabbage, chipotle crema, onions, cilantro. Choice of corn or flour tortillas, diablo hot salsa served on the side.

SALADS

FIESTA SALAD

FIESTA SALAD

$16.00

Chopped romaine and iceberg lettuce tossed with boneless fried chicken, roasted corn, black beans, tortilla strips, jack & cheddar cheese, avocado, jalapeño, cilantro, and our house-made cilantro lime dressing

HOUSE ENTREE SALAD

$10.00

Mixed greens topped with feta cheese, red onions and tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing.

BAJA KALE CAESAR

BAJA KALE CAESAR

$16.00

Organic baby kale, red onion, toasted pepitas, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, cotija cheese, smokey caesar dressing

GRILLED ROMAINE

GRILLED ROMAINE

$16.00

Grilled romaine, yogurt-dill dressing, crispy chickpeas, red onion, feta, fresh herbs

SIDES

SIDE DRESSING/SAUCE

$0.75

SIDE AVOCADO

$1.50

SIDE BEER CHEESE

$3.00

SIDE BURGER PATTY

$5.00

SIDE CARNITAS

$5.00

SIDE CHICKEN

$5.00

SIDE CHIPS

$2.00

SIDE FRIES

$3.50

SIDE ROAR FRIES

$6.00

SIDE GUACAMOLE

$1.50

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$4.00

SIDE OF PICO

$2.50

SIDE STEAK

$5.00

SIDE TORTILLA

$2.00

SIDE STEAMED VEGGIES

$5.00

SOUP

WEDNESDAY! CUP Albondigas

$6.50Out of stock

WEDNESDAY! Bowl Albondigas

$8.50Out of stock

Chicken and Dumpling Soup

$7.00

SANDWICH/SALAD

BBQ PORK SANDO

$17.00

ENTREE

SEABASS Soy Ginger

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1065 4th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole image
The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole image
The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole image

Similar restaurants in your area

Crab Hut Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
1007 5th Ave. Suite 101 San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Downtown
orange star4.3 • 5,740
945 Broadway San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Sole Luna
orange star4.1 • 1,302
702 Ash St San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Hidden Craft
orange starNo Reviews
600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130 SAN DIEGO, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy - 1526 India Street
orange starNo Reviews
1526 India Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Burgeon at The Arbor
orange starNo Reviews
1326 KETTNER BLVD San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston