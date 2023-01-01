The Shout! House & Garage Kitchen + Bar

Restaurant info

Garage Kitchen + Bar is a full service, vibrant eatery and bar located on 4th Avenue in the heart of the Gaslamp Quarter offering daily brunch and happy hour, dinner, and full cocktail menu. Our menu is featuring traditional American style cuisine, Garage Kitchen + Bar offers a full brunch and dinner menu, as well as an extensive cocktail menu. The dinner menu focuses on elevated bar-food classics such as the Traditional Wings, Home-Style Chicken Tenders and Spicy Nashville Fries, as well as a selection of burgers, salads, and sandwiches and entrees. Brunch, which runs from Tue-Sun and includes crowd-pleasing breakfast and lunch fare, highlighting omelets, sandwiches, salads, pancakes, french toast and more.