American
Bars & Lounges

The Shout! House & Garage Kitchen + Bar

review star

No reviews yet

655 4th Avenue

San Diego, CA 92101

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


APPETIZERS

BEIJING STYLE WINGS

BEIJING STYLE WINGS

$16.00

Our Famous 5 Spice Dry Rub. Served with Celery Sticks, Ranch or Blue Cheese

NASHVILLE WINGS

NASHVILLE WINGS

$16.00

Tossed in Nashville Sauce Served with Celery Sticks, Ranch or Blue Cheese

AHI NACHOS

AHI NACHOS

$15.00

Ahi Tartare, Edamame Puree, Avocado, Pickled Fresno Peppers, Sesame Vin, Pico, Spicy Aioli, Sesame Seeds, Wonton Crisps

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$14.00

Prosciutto, Blue Cheese, Balsamic Glaze

DUELING DIPS

DUELING DIPS

$12.00

Garlic Hummus, Seasonal Hummus, Veggies, Pita Chips

MARGHERITA FLATBREAD

MARGHERITA FLATBREAD

$14.00

Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Parmesan

PROSCIUTTO FLATBREAD

PROSCIUTTO FLATBREAD

$15.00

Arugula, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Balsamic, Garlic Confit, Caramelized Onions, Parmesan

HOME-STYLE CHICKEN TENDERS

HOME-STYLE CHICKEN TENDERS

$16.00

Home Ranch, Fries

GARAGE CHARCUTERIE BOARD

GARAGE CHARCUTERIE BOARD

$22.00

3 Cheeses, 2 Meats, House Jam, Mustard, Fresh Fruit, Herd Flat Bread

SOUP & SALAD

SQUASH BISQUE

SQUASH BISQUE

$12.00

Pumpkin Seeds, Creme Fraiche, Fresh Herbs

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan, Meyer Lemon Caesar

CITRUS SALAD

CITRUS SALAD

$14.00

Blood Oranges, Tangerines, Candied Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Blue Cheese, Orange Vinaigrette

COBB SALAD

COBB SALAD

$17.00

Romaine Lettuce, Chicken Breast, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Pickles Red Onions, Tomatoes, Ranch

ENTREES

BUDDA BOWL

BUDDA BOWL

$16.00

Avocado, Farrow, Butternut Squash, Cherry Tomatoes, Edamame, Carrot Ginger Sauce

RICOTTA GNOCCHI

RICOTTA GNOCCHI

$18.00

Saffron Cream Sauce, Roasted Mushrooms, Pistachio Pesto, Parmesan

CHILE SHRIMP LINGUINE

CHILE SHRIMP LINGUINE

$22.00

Chorizo, Parmesan Cream Sauce, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Cipollini Onions, Cured Egg Yolk, Fresh Italian Herbs

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$25.00

6 oz Hand-Breaded Ribeye, House Sausage Gravy, Fries

THE RIBEYE

THE RIBEYE

$29.00

10 oz Boneless Ribeye, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Brussels Sprouts, Herb Butter, Caramelized Onion, Peppercorn Demi

BURGERS & SANDWHICHES

BOB'S BURGER

BOB'S BURGER

$16.00

Beef, White Cheddar, LTO, Pickles, Thousand Island, Brioche Bun

BUTCHER'S BURGER

BUTCHER'S BURGER

$18.00

Blend of Bison, Wild Boar & Beef, Bacon Jam, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Shallots, Garage Sauce, Brioche Bun

BLUE CHEESE BURGER

BLUE CHEESE BURGER

$17.00

Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Caramelized Onions, Garage Sauce, Brioche Bun, Fries

VEGGIE BURGER

VEGGIE BURGER

$17.00

Beyond Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Avocado, Spicy Ketchup, Vegan Mayo, Brioche Bun, Fries

SPICY CHICKEN SANDWHICH

SPICY CHICKEN SANDWHICH

$14.00

Nashville Fried Chicken, House Slaw, Pickles, Spicy Aioli, Brioche Bun

FRENCH DIP

FRENCH DIP

$15.00

Roast Beef, Creamy Horseradish, Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese, Au Jus, French Roll, Fries

CALI BACON RANCH WRAP

CALI BACON RANCH WRAP

$15.00

Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Spicy Aioli, Ranch, Spinach Tortilla

KIDS

GRILLED CHESE W/ FRIES

GRILLED CHESE W/ FRIES

$9.00
CHICKEN TENDERS W/ FRIES

CHICKEN TENDERS W/ FRIES

$9.00

TREATS

CHEESECAKE

CHEESECAKE

$9.00

The Cheesecake Factory Original Topped with a sauce of your choice.

FUDGE BROWNIE

FUDGE BROWNIE

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Whiskey Spiced Cream, Berries

SIDES

FRIES

$4.00

PARM TRUFFLE FRIES

$6.50

SIDE SALAD

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Garage Kitchen + Bar is a full service, vibrant eatery and bar located on 4th Avenue in the heart of the Gaslamp Quarter offering daily brunch and happy hour, dinner, and full cocktail menu. Our menu is featuring traditional American style cuisine, Garage Kitchen + Bar offers a full brunch and dinner menu, as well as an extensive cocktail menu. The dinner menu focuses on elevated bar-food classics such as the Traditional Wings, Home-Style Chicken Tenders and Spicy Nashville Fries, as well as a selection of burgers, salads, and sandwiches and entrees. Brunch, which runs from Tue-Sun and includes crowd-pleasing breakfast and lunch fare, highlighting omelets, sandwiches, salads, pancakes, french toast and more.

Location

655 4th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

