Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Asian Fusion
Sushi & Japanese

Bang Bang 526 Market St

1,632 Reviews

$$

526 Market St

San Diego, CA 92101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Wells

Well Vodka

$13.00

Well Tequila

$13.00

Well Rum

$13.00

Well Gin

$13.00

Well Whiskey

$13.00

Well Mezcal

$13.00

Vodka Red Bull

$16.00

Long Island

$16.00

Bottle Water

$4.00

Upcharge

$5.00

Specialty Cocktails

Cool As a Cucumber

$16.00

Crazy In Lav

$16.00

Disco Fashioned

$16.00

Down The Rabbit Hole

$16.00

Espresso Self

$16.00

Kumamoto Smash

$16.00

I Need A Wifey

$16.00

Matcha Matcha Man

$16.00

Pumpkin Spice Espresso

$16.00

Penicillin

$15.00

Smoke Break

$16.00

Shes So Mojito

$16.00

Strawberry Fields

$16.00

Street Fighter

$16.00

Take Me Home Tonight

$16.00

Ticket 2 Paradise

$16.00

When a Fire Starts To Burn

$16.00

Pineapple Mule

$16.00

Orange Blossom Mule

$16.00

Punch Bowl Teapots

Garden Snake

$60.00

I Used To Have Bangs

$60.00

Japanese Murder Hornet

$60.00

Donkey Kong Teapot

$60.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$13.00

Absolut Elyx

$15.00

Absolut Oak

$15.00

Belvedere

$16.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$15.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Haku

$15.00

Ketel One

$15.00

Titos

$15.00

U E Jackfruit

$16.00

U E Orange Bloosom

$16.00

U E Dragon Berry

$16.00

Svedka Dragon

$13.00

Tequila

Avion 44

$45.00

Casa Amigos Blanco

$16.00

Casa Amigos Repasado

$18.00

Casa Amigos Anejo

$20.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio Repasado

$18.00

Don Julio Anejo

$20.00

Don Julio 70

$18.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Clase Azul

$40.00

Tamarindo MEZCAL

$16.00

El Silencio Mezcal

$15.00

Patron Reposado

$18.00

Patron Anejo

$19.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado

$18.00

Vida MEZCAL

$15.00

Well Tequila

$13.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$15.00

Union Mezcal

$15.00

Octavio Repo

$17.00

Lalo

$15.00

Japanese Whiskey

King Car

$23.00

Kikori

$17.00

Kavalan Sherry Cask

$22.00

Nikka Coffey Malt

$16.00

Nikki Coffey Grain

$16.00

Nikka Pure Malt

$22.00

Nobushi

$16.00

Suntory Toki

$15.00

Shibui Pure Malt

$18.00

Yamazaki 12 yr

$25.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$13.00

Basil Haydens

$15.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$15.00

Bulleit Rye

$15.00

Highwest American Prairie

$16.00

Jack Daniels

$15.00

Jameson

$15.00

Old Forester

$14.00

Slane Irish Whisky

$15.00

Woodford

$16.00Out of stock

Skrewball

$14.00

Tullamore Dew

$15.00

Templeton Rye 4yr

$15.00

Templeton Rye 6yr

$16.00

Teeling Irish Whiskey

$15.00

Kavalan

$14.00

Rum

Well Rum

$13.00

Cruzan Black Strap

$16.00

Gosling'S

$15.00

Kappa Pisco

$14.00

Malibu

$14.00

Pisco Barsol

$13.00

Real Mccoy

$14.00

Sailor Jerry

$15.00

Smith & Cross

$15.00

Cruzan Coconut

$14.00

Zaya

$16.00

Plantation

$15.00

Gin

Well Gin

$13.00

Aviation

$15.00

Beefeater

$15.00

Bombay Saphire

$15.00

Bombay East

$15.00

Bols

$14.00

Genevieve Genever

$15.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Old Grove

$15.00

Roku

$15.00

St. George Botanivare

$15.00

St. George Terrior

$15.00

Tanqueray

$15.00

Tanqueray Rangpur

$15.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$13.00

Glenmorangie 10 Year

$15.00

Glenmorangie 18 Year

$25.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Achentosan Single Malt

$16.00

Black Grouse Blended

$14.00

The Balvenie 14 yr

$20.00

Bowmore 15 yr

$19.00

Oban 14 yr

$18.00

Beer/Seltzers

Elysian IPA

$9.00

Kirin

$8.00

Stone Hazy Ipa

$9.00Out of stock

Stella

$10.00

Elysian IPA

$9.00

Golden Road

$9.00

Kirin

$9.00

Kona Big Wave

$9.00

Pitcher Elysian IPA

$33.00

Pitcher Golden Road

$33.00

Pitcher Kirin

$33.00

Pitcher Kona Big Wave

$33.00

Bud light 16oz

$12.00

Buenaveza

$10.00

Corona

$10.00

Michelob Ultra 16oz

$12.00

Modelo

$10.00

Sapparo can

$10.00

Sapporo BTL

$14.00

Svedka Tropics

$10.00

Flying Embers Seltzers

$10.00

Boochcraft

$12.00

The Long Drink

$10.00

Sake

Gekkeikan 9oz Hot

$11.00

Sake Bomb

$12.00

Ban Ryu 10,000 Ways

$25.00+

Subtle & multi-layered. Black Currant, toasted grain, mulling spices.

Eiko Fuji Dry Mountain 720mL “Yamagata”

$55.00

Light, dry, mineralogy & refreshing. Melon, banana, pear, marshmallow.

Fuku Chitose Old Virtue 720mL “Junmai Ginjo” Fukui

$70.00

Dense Tropical Fruit, Toffee, Baking Spice

Hou Hou Shu Sparkling Sake “Okayama”

$30.00+Out of stock

Aromatic and sweet but balanced. White peach, honeysuckle, pear.

Joto Nigori

$25.00+

Joto yuzu 500mL “Izumo”

$60.00

Tates like limoncello

Shochikubai 300 ML “Ginjo”

$25.00

Shochikubi Unfiltered Nigori

$20.00+

Watari Bune "55" 720ml “Junmai Ginjo”

$80.00

Complex and elegant. Ripe honeydew, white peach, minerals, and flowers.

Comp Hot Sake

Wine Glass

Simi Cab

$15.00

Simi Sauv Blanc

$15.00

Simi Chard.

$15.00

Meiomi Pinot

$15.00

Whispering Angel Glass

$15.00

Corkage

$30.00

Wine Bottle

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$58.00

Whispering Angel Bottle

$58.00

Simi Cab Bottle

$58.00

Simi Chard Btl

$58.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$60.00

Cocktails

Adios

$25.00

Aviation

$15.00

Blood and Sand

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$15.00Out of stock

Boulevardier

$15.00

Cheeckys/well Tequila Charles

$1.00

Champagne Cocktail

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

French 75

$15.00

Gimlet

$15.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$15.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$25.00

Mai Tai

$25.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$15.00

Martini

$15.00

Mimosa

$15.00

Mint Julep

$15.00

Mojito

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Negroni

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Paloma

$15.00

Penicillin

$15.00

Pisco Sour

$15.00

Sazerac

$15.00

Screwdriver

$15.00

Sea Breeze

$15.00

Sidecar

$15.00

Tequila Sunrise

$15.00

Tom Collins

$15.00

Whiskey Smash

$15.00

White Russian

$15.00

Green Tea

$15.00

Cucumber Marg

$15.00

Vegas Bomb

$15.00

NA Drinks

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Matcha Lemonade

$10.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Redbull Classic

$8.00

Redbull Watermelon

$8.00

Redbull Sugar free

$8.00

Redbull Tropical

$8.00

Roys Rogers

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$4.00

Pelligrono

$6.00

Water Bottle

$4.00

Voss

$9.00

Employee Red Bull

$2.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Voss

$9.00

Lemonade

$4.00

REFILL

Champagne

Chandon

$15.00

Moet Ice

$200.00

Perrier-Jouet Blason Rose

$200.00

Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut

$200.00

Stanford

$50.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$14.00Out of stock

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Chartreuse, Green

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Fernet

$14.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Aperol

$3.41

Campari

$2.74

Ancho Reyes Chili

$2.07

D'usse

$20.00Out of stock

Hennessy

$14.00Out of stock

Couvoisier VSOP

$14.00

Jägermeister

$13.00

Midori

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$15.00

Martell Cognac

$14.00

Pierre Ferrand Cognac

$15.00

Bottles

BTL Absolut Elix 1 L

$400.00

BTL Absolut Elix 1.5 L

$650.00

BTL Avion Reserva 44

$600.00

BTL Belvedere

$500.00

BTL Belvedere Mag

$650.00

BTL Casamigos 1L

$550.00

BTL Casamigos Anejo

$600.00

BTL Casamigos Blanco

$500.00

BTL Casamigos Rep

$550.00

BTL Cincoro

$400.00

BTL Ciroc Flavors 1 L

$400.00

BTL Clase Azul

$750.00

BTL Clase Azul Reposado

$750.00

BTL Dom Perignon Brut Mag

$1,200.00

BTL Dom Perignon Luminous 750 Ml

$600.00

BTL Dom Perignon Rose 750 Ml

$700.00

BTL Dom Perignon Rose MAG

$1,500.00

BTL Don Julio 1942

$750.00

BTL Don Julio 1942 MAG

$1,200.00

BTL Don Julio 70

$600.00

BTL Don Julio Blanco

$400.00

BTL Don Julio Magnum

$1,300.00

BTL Don Julio Primavera

$600.00

BTL Don Julio Rep

$450.00

BTL Grey Goose 1 L

$500.00

BTL Grey Goose Magnum 1.5 L

$650.00

BTL Hendricks

$500.00

BTL Hennessey

$500.00

BTL Hibiki

$600.00

BTL Jack Daniels

$300.00

BTL Jameson

$300.00

BTL Johnny Walker Blue

$800.00

BTL JWBLACK

$500.00

BTL Kettle One

$350.00

BTL Macallan

$500.00

BTL Makers Mark

$350.00

BTL Moet Brut

$350.00

BTL Moet Rose

$400.00

BTL Mumm Napa

$300.00

BTL Patron Anejo

$600.00

BTL Patron Blanco

$300.00

BTL Patron Platinum

$500.00

BTL Patron Reposado

$500.00

BTL PJ BLANC MAG

$1,200.00

BTL PJ Blason Rose

$400.00

BTL PJ Brut

$500.00

BTL PJ BRUT MAG

$1,200.00

BTL PJ ROSE

$600.00

BTL PJ ROSE

$1,200.00

BTL Real De Valle

$200.00

BTL Roku

$400.00

BTL Service shots

$22.00

BTL Tanqueray

$400.00

BTL Titos

$400.00

BTL Veuve Brut

$400.00

BTL Vida Mezcal

$650.00

BTL VIP Wine

$100.00

BTL Vueve Cliquot 1.5 L

$800.00

BTL Vueve MAG

$750.00

BTL Vueve Rose

$500.00

BTL Yamazaki

$900.00

Custom Sign

$100.00

Escolar Package

$1,200.00

Don Julio Reposado Grey Goose Veuve Rose

Fugu Package

$1,000.00

Don Julio Blanco Titos Mum Napa Champagne

grey / belvedere 750

$400.00

Kampachi Package

$1,800.00

Don Julio 1942 Belvedere Dom Perignon Brut

Toro Package

$1,500.00

Don Julio 1942 or Clase Azul Grey Goose Veuve Rose

Don Julio Anejo

$550.00

BTL Uncle Eds

$300.00

Specialty Rolls

Bang Bang

$18.00

Crab, avocado, asparagus topped with salmon, seared with jalapeno and spicy ponzu pico de gallo.

Bang Vegan Roll

$18.00

Roasted beet, avocado, cucumber, topped with portobello mushrooms, spicy soy vinaigrette

Bruce Lee

$18.00

Spicy yellowtail and cucumber wrapped with albacore, shiso, lemon slices and soy mustard sauce.

Ceviche Roll

$19.00

Crab, Avocado, Shrimp Tempura, mix of topped with shrimp cure in lime juice, onions/ jalapeños, cilantro, and cucumber

Cobrakai

$18.00

Tempura fried spicy tuna, poblano chile, avocado, garlic paste, cilantro with house chili aioli and eel sauce.

Godzilla

$19.00

Crab, shrimp tempura, avocado topped with tuna, tobiko, micro cilantro and chipotle/habanero sauce.

Hello Kitty

$19.00

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado wrapped in pink soy paper. Topped with bay scallops, tempura flakes, served with house chili aioli and eel sauce.

Karate Kick

$18.00

Crab, spicy tuna, avocado, cream cheese and jalapeno. Deep fried with house chili aioli and eel sauce

Kill Bill

$19.00

Spicy yellowtail, cilantro and cucumber topped with tuna, fried onion, chive, Japanese chili powder, garlic soy dressing and eel sauce.

Protein

$19.00

Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, avocado, crab and spicy tuna in a cucumber wrap

The Gosling

$18.00

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, jalapeno with yellowtail, chive and house chili aoli.

Yama-Gucci

$19.00

Salmon, jalapeno, cream cheese, avocado and topped with seared yellowtail and spicy soy lime.

FRESH WASABI

$3.00

Signature Dishes

Salmon Poke Tartar

$20.00

Ponzu, Cucumber, Avocado, Tobiko, Wonton Chip

Kirin Prawns

$17.00

Kirin battered prawns, tempura fried served with a chili aioli and tempura sauce

Tuna Wasabi Poke

$20.00

Bigeye tuna mixed with fresh wasabi and avocado, served over bang slaw and wonton chips

Warm Crab Hand Rolls

$18.00

Baked snowcrab rolled in sesame seed soy paper

Tuna soy wrap

$18.00

bluefin poke tostada sp

$9.00

Rolls

Avocado

$10.00

Avocado, rice, seaweed

California

$11.00

Crab blend, cucumber, avocado

Rainbow

$16.00

California roll wrapped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp.

Shrimp Tempura

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, crab blend, cucumber, avocado

Spicy Tuna

$11.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber

Spicy Yellowtail

$11.00

Spicy yellowtail, cucumber, chive, kaiware sprouts

Spider

$16.00

Soft shell crab tempura, crab blend, cucumber, avocado

Veggie

$10.00

Cucumber, avocado, takuwan, Kampala, gobo, kaiware sprouts

West Coast Philadelphia

$16.00

Salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado topped with a chipotle habanero sauce

Nigiri

Ni seared citrus salmon

$12.00

Ni Albacore

$9.00

Ni Ama Ebi

$9.00

Ni Fish of The Day

$9.00

NI Salmon

$8.00

Ni Salmon Roe

$7.00Out of stock

Ni Scallop

$9.00

Ni Smelt Egg

$8.00

Ni Tuna

$9.00

Ni Yellowtail

$9.00

Ni Eel

$9.00

Ni Uni

$14.00

Sashimi

Sash Tuna Tataki Special

$19.00

Sash Tuna

$19.00

Sash Yellowtail

$18.00

Sash Salmon

$18.00

Sash Albacore

$18.00

Sash Ama Ebi

$19.00

SashScallop

$19.00

Sash Fish of The Day

$18.00

Sash seared citrus salmon sp

$18.00

sash char-grilled tako special

$19.00

Carpaccio

Carp Tuna (tataki)

$22.00

Bell pepper, red onion, chive, and garlic soy dressing

Carp Yellowtail

$21.00

Serrano, bell pepper, red onion, chive, micro cilantro, and spicy soy dressing

Carp Salmon

$20.00

Capers, bell pepper, red onion, chive, chili oil, and miso mustard sauce

Carp Albacore

$21.00

Garlic chips, Bell Pepper red onion, chive, chili oil, and miso mustard sauce

Carp Mushroom

$21.00

Seasonal mushroom, miso, yuzu, serrano, fresh wasabi

Chef's Choice Platter

7 Piece Nigiri Sampler

$20.00

15 Piece Sashimi

$27.00

4 piece Nigiri Sampler

$16.00

Kitchen

Asian Hot Wings (8)

$18.00

Crispy chicken wings reduced in sweet soy vinaigrette

Bang Bang Puffs (6)

$18.00

Snow crab mixed with roasted corn, cream cheese, spring roll paper wrap and deep fried, served with a sweet chili sauce

Bang Fried Rice

$13.00

Wok fried jasmine rice, peas, carrot, corn, garlic, green beans and egg

Bang Slaw

$8.00

Green cabbage, house cucumber

Calamari

$20.00

Chicken Katsu

$18.00

Crispy Wonton & Tuna Tartare Tacos (5)

$19.00

Crispy wonton shells filled with a sweet soy and yuzu marinated tuna tartare with a guacamole and wasabi espuma topped with fresh cilantro

Creamy Fried Shrimp (8)

$16.00

Tempura battered tiger shrimp tossed in our house chili aioli and chives

Edamame

$8.00

Steamed edamame in their pods, served with sea salt and sichimi

Hummus Among Us

$14.00

Edamame cauliflower hummus served with wonton chips, cucumber, seasonal veggies

Kalbi Bbq Short Ribs (6)

$22.00

Marinated kalbi BBQ short ribs sizzling served with onions, garlic, jalapeños and steamed rice

Miso Soup

$7.00

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Flash fried shishito peppers tossed with poppy seeds, sichimi and citrus soy

White Rice

$6.00

Dessert

Mount Fuji

$13.00

Choice of vanilla or green tea ice cream covered in a homemade cream puff and tempura fried

Mochi Delight

$13.00

Assorted mochi ice cream with whipped cream, fresh fruit, and chocolate syrup

Bang Cheese Cake

$13.00

Cheese cake, mix berrie coulis, whip cream

Cake Cutting Fee

$13.00

Take Me Home Tonight

$16.00

Sushi Boat Party

Sushi Roll Party

$130.00

The Gosling, Bang Bang, Hello Kitty, Godzilla, Kill Bill, Karate Kick, California, Spicy Tuna

Nigiri Party

$110.00Out of stock

Four Pieces of Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, Halibut, Seabream, Blue Prawn, Scallop, Uni

Seafood Party

$100.00

Shishito Peppers, Bang Bang Puffs, Kirin Prawns, Tuna Tartare Tacos, Creamy Fried Shrimp

Kitchen Party

$110.00

Garlic Edamame, Shishito Peppers, Hummus Among Us, Asian Hot Wings, Kalbi Short Ribs

Brunch Sushi

Turkey Spam Musubi

$12.00

Bacon Nigiri

$10.00

Sushi Brunch Roll

$15.00

Add Avocado

$3.00

Cocktails

Seikatsu Sangria

$12.00

Wasabi Blood Mary

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Breakfast Margarita

$12.00

Champagne Campaign

$50.00

Brunch Kitchen

Bang Waffles

$14.00

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Omelet Your Way

$14.00

Breakfast Fried Rice

$15.00

Soyrizo Breakfast Hash

$14.00

N/A Drinks

Orange Juice

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markTrendy
check markSeating
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Sushi, Sake, Music!

Location

526 Market St, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
Bang Bang image
Bang Bang image
Bang Bang image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bub's at the Ballpark
orange starNo Reviews
715 J ST. SAN DIEGO, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Gaslamp Tavern - 868 5th Ave
orange star4.3 • 881
868 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans - 555 Market Street
orange starNo Reviews
555 Market Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
The Blind Burro
orange star4.1 • 2,000
639 J st San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Taka Sushi - San Diego
orange starNo Reviews
555 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Barleymash
orange star4.1 • 3,695
600 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Diego

The Melting Pot - San Diego-Gaslamp CA
orange star4.5 • 3,910
901 Fifth Avenue San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Barleymash
orange star4.1 • 3,695
600 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Pushkin Russian Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 3,598
750 6th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Henry's Pub - 618 5th Ave
orange star4.0 • 2,367
618 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
The Blind Burro
orange star4.1 • 2,000
639 J st San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Las Hadas - 558 4th Ave.
orange star4.1 • 1,951
558 4th Ave. San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Kensington
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Mission Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Grantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
University City
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
North Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Point Loma
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Golden Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
University Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Mira Mesa
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston