Bang Bang 526 Market St
1,632 Reviews
$$
526 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Wells
Specialty Cocktails
Cool As a Cucumber
Crazy In Lav
Disco Fashioned
Down The Rabbit Hole
Espresso Self
Kumamoto Smash
I Need A Wifey
Matcha Matcha Man
Pumpkin Spice Espresso
Penicillin
Smoke Break
Shes So Mojito
Strawberry Fields
Street Fighter
Take Me Home Tonight
Ticket 2 Paradise
When a Fire Starts To Burn
Pineapple Mule
Orange Blossom Mule
Punch Bowl Teapots
Vodka
Tequila
Avion 44
Casa Amigos Blanco
Casa Amigos Repasado
Casa Amigos Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Repasado
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio 70
Don Julio 1942
Clase Azul
Tamarindo MEZCAL
El Silencio Mezcal
Patron Reposado
Patron Anejo
Tequila Ocho Reposado
Vida MEZCAL
Well Tequila
Ilegal Mezcal
Union Mezcal
Octavio Repo
Lalo
Japanese Whiskey
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
Basil Haydens
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Highwest American Prairie
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Old Forester
Slane Irish Whisky
Woodford
Skrewball
Tullamore Dew
Templeton Rye 4yr
Templeton Rye 6yr
Teeling Irish Whiskey
Kavalan
Rum
Gin
Scotch
Beer/Seltzers
Elysian IPA
Kirin
Stone Hazy Ipa
Stella
Elysian IPA
Golden Road
Kirin
Kona Big Wave
Pitcher Elysian IPA
Pitcher Golden Road
Pitcher Kirin
Pitcher Kona Big Wave
Bud light 16oz
Buenaveza
Corona
Michelob Ultra 16oz
Modelo
Sapparo can
Sapporo BTL
Svedka Tropics
Flying Embers Seltzers
Boochcraft
The Long Drink
Sake
Gekkeikan 9oz Hot
Sake Bomb
Ban Ryu 10,000 Ways
Subtle & multi-layered. Black Currant, toasted grain, mulling spices.
Eiko Fuji Dry Mountain 720mL “Yamagata”
Light, dry, mineralogy & refreshing. Melon, banana, pear, marshmallow.
Fuku Chitose Old Virtue 720mL “Junmai Ginjo” Fukui
Dense Tropical Fruit, Toffee, Baking Spice
Hou Hou Shu Sparkling Sake “Okayama”
Aromatic and sweet but balanced. White peach, honeysuckle, pear.
Joto Nigori
Joto yuzu 500mL “Izumo”
Tates like limoncello
Shochikubai 300 ML “Ginjo”
Shochikubi Unfiltered Nigori
Watari Bune "55" 720ml “Junmai Ginjo”
Complex and elegant. Ripe honeydew, white peach, minerals, and flowers.
Comp Hot Sake
Wine Glass
Wine Bottle
Cocktails
Adios
Aviation
Blood and Sand
Bloody Mary
Boulevardier
Cheeckys/well Tequila Charles
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
French 75
Gimlet
Lemon Drop Martini
Lemon Drop Shot
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Paloma
Penicillin
Pisco Sour
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
White Russian
Green Tea
Cucumber Marg
Vegas Bomb
NA Drinks
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Ginger Beer
Gingerale
Matcha Lemonade
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Redbull Classic
Redbull Watermelon
Redbull Sugar free
Redbull Tropical
Roys Rogers
Shirley Temple
Soda Water
Sprite
Pelligrono
Water Bottle
Voss
Employee Red Bull
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Voss
Lemonade
REFILL
Champagne
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Grand Marnier
Fernet
Kahlua
Aperol
Campari
Ancho Reyes Chili
D'usse
Hennessy
Couvoisier VSOP
Jägermeister
Midori
Jager Bomb
Martell Cognac
Pierre Ferrand Cognac
Bottles
BTL Absolut Elix 1 L
BTL Absolut Elix 1.5 L
BTL Avion Reserva 44
BTL Belvedere
BTL Belvedere Mag
BTL Casamigos 1L
BTL Casamigos Anejo
BTL Casamigos Blanco
BTL Casamigos Rep
BTL Cincoro
BTL Ciroc Flavors 1 L
BTL Clase Azul
BTL Clase Azul Reposado
BTL Dom Perignon Brut Mag
BTL Dom Perignon Luminous 750 Ml
BTL Dom Perignon Rose 750 Ml
BTL Dom Perignon Rose MAG
BTL Don Julio 1942
BTL Don Julio 1942 MAG
BTL Don Julio 70
BTL Don Julio Blanco
BTL Don Julio Magnum
BTL Don Julio Primavera
BTL Don Julio Rep
BTL Grey Goose 1 L
BTL Grey Goose Magnum 1.5 L
BTL Hendricks
BTL Hennessey
BTL Hibiki
BTL Jack Daniels
BTL Jameson
BTL Johnny Walker Blue
BTL JWBLACK
BTL Kettle One
BTL Macallan
BTL Makers Mark
BTL Moet Brut
BTL Moet Rose
BTL Mumm Napa
BTL Patron Anejo
BTL Patron Blanco
BTL Patron Platinum
BTL Patron Reposado
BTL PJ BLANC MAG
BTL PJ Blason Rose
BTL PJ Brut
BTL PJ BRUT MAG
BTL PJ ROSE
BTL PJ ROSE
BTL Real De Valle
BTL Roku
BTL Service shots
BTL Tanqueray
BTL Titos
BTL Veuve Brut
BTL Vida Mezcal
BTL VIP Wine
BTL Vueve Cliquot 1.5 L
BTL Vueve MAG
BTL Vueve Rose
BTL Yamazaki
Custom Sign
Escolar Package
Don Julio Reposado Grey Goose Veuve Rose
Fugu Package
Don Julio Blanco Titos Mum Napa Champagne
grey / belvedere 750
Kampachi Package
Don Julio 1942 Belvedere Dom Perignon Brut
Toro Package
Don Julio 1942 or Clase Azul Grey Goose Veuve Rose
Don Julio Anejo
BTL Uncle Eds
Specialty Rolls
Bang Bang
Crab, avocado, asparagus topped with salmon, seared with jalapeno and spicy ponzu pico de gallo.
Bang Vegan Roll
Roasted beet, avocado, cucumber, topped with portobello mushrooms, spicy soy vinaigrette
Bruce Lee
Spicy yellowtail and cucumber wrapped with albacore, shiso, lemon slices and soy mustard sauce.
Ceviche Roll
Crab, Avocado, Shrimp Tempura, mix of topped with shrimp cure in lime juice, onions/ jalapeños, cilantro, and cucumber
Cobrakai
Tempura fried spicy tuna, poblano chile, avocado, garlic paste, cilantro with house chili aioli and eel sauce.
Godzilla
Crab, shrimp tempura, avocado topped with tuna, tobiko, micro cilantro and chipotle/habanero sauce.
Hello Kitty
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado wrapped in pink soy paper. Topped with bay scallops, tempura flakes, served with house chili aioli and eel sauce.
Karate Kick
Crab, spicy tuna, avocado, cream cheese and jalapeno. Deep fried with house chili aioli and eel sauce
Kill Bill
Spicy yellowtail, cilantro and cucumber topped with tuna, fried onion, chive, Japanese chili powder, garlic soy dressing and eel sauce.
Protein
Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, avocado, crab and spicy tuna in a cucumber wrap
The Gosling
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, jalapeno with yellowtail, chive and house chili aoli.
Yama-Gucci
Salmon, jalapeno, cream cheese, avocado and topped with seared yellowtail and spicy soy lime.
FRESH WASABI
Signature Dishes
Salmon Poke Tartar
Ponzu, Cucumber, Avocado, Tobiko, Wonton Chip
Kirin Prawns
Kirin battered prawns, tempura fried served with a chili aioli and tempura sauce
Tuna Wasabi Poke
Bigeye tuna mixed with fresh wasabi and avocado, served over bang slaw and wonton chips
Warm Crab Hand Rolls
Baked snowcrab rolled in sesame seed soy paper
Tuna soy wrap
bluefin poke tostada sp
Rolls
Avocado
Avocado, rice, seaweed
California
Crab blend, cucumber, avocado
Rainbow
California roll wrapped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp.
Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp tempura, crab blend, cucumber, avocado
Spicy Tuna
Spicy tuna and cucumber
Spicy Yellowtail
Spicy yellowtail, cucumber, chive, kaiware sprouts
Spider
Soft shell crab tempura, crab blend, cucumber, avocado
Veggie
Cucumber, avocado, takuwan, Kampala, gobo, kaiware sprouts
West Coast Philadelphia
Salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado topped with a chipotle habanero sauce
Nigiri
Sashimi
Carpaccio
Carp Tuna (tataki)
Bell pepper, red onion, chive, and garlic soy dressing
Carp Yellowtail
Serrano, bell pepper, red onion, chive, micro cilantro, and spicy soy dressing
Carp Salmon
Capers, bell pepper, red onion, chive, chili oil, and miso mustard sauce
Carp Albacore
Garlic chips, Bell Pepper red onion, chive, chili oil, and miso mustard sauce
Carp Mushroom
Seasonal mushroom, miso, yuzu, serrano, fresh wasabi
Chef's Choice Platter
Kitchen
Asian Hot Wings (8)
Crispy chicken wings reduced in sweet soy vinaigrette
Bang Bang Puffs (6)
Snow crab mixed with roasted corn, cream cheese, spring roll paper wrap and deep fried, served with a sweet chili sauce
Bang Fried Rice
Wok fried jasmine rice, peas, carrot, corn, garlic, green beans and egg
Bang Slaw
Green cabbage, house cucumber
Calamari
Chicken Katsu
Crispy Wonton & Tuna Tartare Tacos (5)
Crispy wonton shells filled with a sweet soy and yuzu marinated tuna tartare with a guacamole and wasabi espuma topped with fresh cilantro
Creamy Fried Shrimp (8)
Tempura battered tiger shrimp tossed in our house chili aioli and chives
Edamame
Steamed edamame in their pods, served with sea salt and sichimi
Hummus Among Us
Edamame cauliflower hummus served with wonton chips, cucumber, seasonal veggies
Kalbi Bbq Short Ribs (6)
Marinated kalbi BBQ short ribs sizzling served with onions, garlic, jalapeños and steamed rice
Miso Soup
Seaweed Salad
Shishito Peppers
Flash fried shishito peppers tossed with poppy seeds, sichimi and citrus soy
White Rice
Dessert
Mount Fuji
Choice of vanilla or green tea ice cream covered in a homemade cream puff and tempura fried
Mochi Delight
Assorted mochi ice cream with whipped cream, fresh fruit, and chocolate syrup
Bang Cheese Cake
Cheese cake, mix berrie coulis, whip cream
Cake Cutting Fee
Take Me Home Tonight
Sushi Boat Party
Sushi Roll Party
The Gosling, Bang Bang, Hello Kitty, Godzilla, Kill Bill, Karate Kick, California, Spicy Tuna
Nigiri Party
Four Pieces of Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, Halibut, Seabream, Blue Prawn, Scallop, Uni
Seafood Party
Shishito Peppers, Bang Bang Puffs, Kirin Prawns, Tuna Tartare Tacos, Creamy Fried Shrimp
Kitchen Party
Garlic Edamame, Shishito Peppers, Hummus Among Us, Asian Hot Wings, Kalbi Short Ribs
Cocktails
Brunch Kitchen
N/A Drinks
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Sushi, Sake, Music!
526 Market St, San Diego, CA 92101