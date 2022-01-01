- Home
- /
- San Diego
- /
- Gaslamp
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- The Blind Burro
The Blind Burro
2,000 Reviews
$$
639 J st
San Diego, CA 92101
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Cocktails
House Margarita
Casa Margarita
Cutwater Mango Paloma
Pomegranate Margarita
Burro Caddy
CasaMachado
Cabo Caliente
Baja Passion
Spicy Sandia Margarita
Pineapple Marg
Skinny Margarita
Mango Tajin Skinny
Border Mule
Paloma
Mai Tai
Granada Mule
Strawberry Smash
Painkiller
Chivela
Chelada
Michelada
Red Sangria
Durazno Sangria
Mang-O-Lantern
Skull Glass
TOPO SKINNY
TOPO MANGO SKINNY
Smokey House
Pit House
Pit Paloma
Pit Caddy
Pit Skinny
Pit Red Sangria
Pit Wht Sangria
Adios Mf
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Apple Jacks
B-52
Bay Breeze
Celebration Shot!
Blowjob
Blue Hawaiian
Boulevardier
Brave Bull
Buttery Nipple
Cactus Cooler
Chocolate Cake
Colorado Bulldog
Comfortable Screw
Cosmo
Duck Fart
French 75
Four Horseman
French Connection
Fuzzy Navel
Girl Scout Cookie
Godmother
Grateful Dead
Green Tea
Gummy Bear
Hurricane
Irish Coffee
Jolly Rancher
Kamikaze
Keoki Coffee
KGB Coffee
Kir Royale
Lazy Afternoon
La Water
Lemon Drop
Liquid Cocaine
Long Beach
Long Island
Lunch Box
Madras
Melon Ball
Mexican Coffee
Mexican Candy
Mind Eraser
Moon Tang
Nuts & Berries
Nutty Irishman
Oatmeal Cookie
Purple Hooter
Orgasm
Red Headed Slut
Royal Flush
Scooby Snack
Seabreeze
Sd Sunshine
Sex On The Beach
Screwdriver
Orange Crush
Singapore Sling
Planters Punch
Slow Screw
Slow Gin Fizz
Slippery Nipple
Spanish Coffee
Surfer On Acid
Tokyo Tea
Stay Tipsy
Tipsy Sidecar
Washington Apple
Woo Woo
White Russian
Three Wiseman
Vegas Bomb
One Night in Jalisco
Aurora Gimlet
Beer
Alesmith 394
Blonde Burro
Bud Light Draft
Mango Cart Draft
Elysian Space Dust
Harland Hazy
Latitude 33 Blood Orange IPA
Pacifico draft
Stone Buenaveza draft
Stone Delicious
Calidad
EPPIG 1045 to Denver IPA
Btl Angry Orchard Cider
Btl Bohemia
Btl Bud Light
Btl Coors Light
Btl Corona
Btl Corona Premier
Btl Mich Ultra
Btl Modelo
Btl NA Heineken 00
Btl Negra Modelo
Btl Pacifico
Btl Topo Chico Strawberry Guava
Can Buena Cerveza
Can Juneshine Acai
Can Juneshine POG
Can Modelo Tall
Can White Claw Lime
Can White Claw Mango
GTD Buena
Modelo & Casamigos combo
Wine
Gls Parducci Pinot Noir
Btl Parducci Pinot Noir
Gls Mondavi Cab
Btl Mondavi Cab
Gls Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc
Btl Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc
GLS Mondavi Chardonnay
BTL Mondavi Chardonnay
Gls Kim Crawford Rosé
Btl Kim Crawford Rosé
Btl Veuve Cliquot
Btl Opera Prima
Btl Ruffino Prosecco Split
Btl Ruffino Rosé Split
Btl Chandon Split
Corkage Fee
NA Beverages
Mexican Coke Bottle
Topo Chico 12oz
Strawberry Lemonade
Guava Lemonade
Red Bull
Sf Red Bull
Virgin marg
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Grapefuit Juice
EMPLOYEE SF RED BULL
Coke
Sprite
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Squirt
Tonic
Ginger Beer
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Coffee
Hot tea
Soda Water
BOTANAS
To-Go Chps/Sals
Our house fried corn tortilla chips dusted with salt and then served with our house salsa (tomatoes, jalapenos, garlic, onion, spices, lime juice) (ALLERGIES- GLUTEN, CHILIES, ONION, GARLIC)
Salsa Flight
Traditional Guac
Mashed avocado, mixed with tomato, onion, lime juice, garlic, and cilantro. (ALLERGIES- GARLIC, ONION, GLUTEN) VEGAN
Tj Dog
Bacon wrapped all-beef hot dog, hot dog bun, griddled onions & peppers, ketchup, mustard, mayo, candied jalapenos, served with French Fries & ketchup (ALLERGIES- GLUTEN, ONIONS, DAIRY
Asada Wings
8 jumbo chicken wings marinated for 24 hours in our asada marinade. They are baked and then fried to order and served with buffalo salsa verde and Serrano ranch (ALLERGIES- GARLIC, ONION, CHILIES, SEEDS, GLUTEN)
Quesadilla
Traditional large flour tortilla stuffed with Oaxaca Cheese. Flag of Pico, Guacamole and Sour Cream on the side. Choice of Protein.
Baja Ceviche
Fully cooked Chopped Mexican white shrimp and bay scallops tossed with tomato, onion, avocado, cilantro, lime juice, and olive oil. Served with chips. (ALLERGIES- SHELLFISH, ONIONS) GLUTEN FREE (without chips)
Nachos
Flour and corn tortilla chips layered with Manchego cheese, triple chile cheese sauce, pico de gallo, radish, candied jalapenos, taco shop guac, and queso cotija Choice of Protein (ALLERGIES- GLUTEN, ONIONS, GARLIC, CHILIES, SEEDS, DAIRY)
Queso Especial
Triple chile cheese sauce served in a hot cast iron skillet with diced smoked paprika fried potatoes and topped with house made chorizo, pico de gallo and micro cilantro (ALLERGIES- DAIRY, ONION, CHILIES, SEEDS, GLUTEN)
Calamari
Premium loligo squid (tubes & tentacles) dredged in egg wash and flour blend (all purpose flour, rice flour, cornstarch, potato starch, and spices) then deep dried and topped with chopped cilantro. It is served with macha aioli (macha & mayo) and avocado salsa verde (avocado blended with our salsa verde) NO OPTIONS FOR TUBES ONLY FROM THE GUEST, IF THEY DEMAND IT THEIR PORTION WILL BE SMALLER. (ALLERGENS- DAIRY, GLUTEN, CHILIES, SEEDS, NUTS, PEANUTS, ONION, GARLIC)
Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos
Cheese Crisp
A flour tortilla baked to a crisp with melted Oaxaca cheese, topped with roasted poblanos (rajas), diced tomatoes, taco shop guac, micro cilantro, and cotija cheese. Chicken, shrimp, beef or chorizo can be added for an additional charge (ALLERGIES-DAIRY, ONION, GLUTEN, CHILIES, SEEDS)
Flautas
TACOS
Asada Tacos
2 corn tortillas filled with 6 oz Grilled marinated short rib, charred scallion, white onion, cilantro, and taco shop guac. (ALLERGIES- ONIONS, GARLIC) GLUTEN FREE
Battered Fish Tacos
2 corn tortillas with a bit of lime crema, topped with grilled or beer battered fish of the day, another drizzle of lime crema, shredded green cabbage and carrot escabeche (julienned carrots, onions, jalapenos pickled in lime and salt) with a lime wedge. (ALLERGIES- SEAFOOD, ONIONS, GARLIC, DAIRY) ONLY GRILLED IS GLUTEN FREE
Carne Molida Tacos
Carnitas Tacos
2 corn tortillas with 4 oz. carnitas, guacamole, onion, cilantro, and a lime wedge. (ALLERGIES – ONION, GARLIC)
Cilantro-Lime Shrimp Tacos
2 corn tortillas topped with 6 grilled marinated (cilantro, garlic, oil, lime) shrimp, avocado-corn relish, crispy fried jalapenos, apple wood smoked bacon crumbles, queso fresco, chipotle aioli, cilantro sprig garnish (ALLERGIES- DAIRY, SHELLFISH, SEAFOOD, GARLIC, CHILIES, SEEDS, ONION)
Grill Fish Tacos
2 corn tortillas with a bit of lime crema, topped with grilled of the day, another drizzle of lime crema, shredded green cabbage and carrot escabeche (julienned carrots, onions, jalapenos pickled in lime and salt) with a lime wedge. (ALLERGIES- SEAFOOD, ONIONS, GARLIC, DAIRY) ONLY GRILLED IS GLUTEN FREE
Lobster Tacos
4 oz Maine lobster pieces cooked in garlic butter and pico de gallo, served on 2 corn tortillas and topped with shredded green cabbage, avocado. Garnished with a lime wedge. (ALLERGIES- SHELLFISH, ONIONS, GARLIC, DAIRY) GLUTEN FREE
Macha Tacos
2 corn tortillas spread with salsa macha (chiles, nuts, seeds, spices, garlic, oil) topped with 4 oz grilled short rib and topped with guacamole tradicional and pico de gallo. (ALLERGIES- NUTS, ONIONS, GARLIC) GLUTEN FREE
Pastor tacos
2 corn tortillas topped with Pork shoulder and bacon marinated with a red chile adobo, topped with pineapple and baked on low heat until tender. Served with Roasted Pineapple Salsa and Salsa Verde with diced avocado, micro cilantro. (ALLERGIES- ONIONS, GARLIC, CHILIES, SEEDS, PINEAPPLE) GLUTEN FREE
Salmon Tacos
2 corn tortillas topped with 4 oz cooked salmon rubbed in a spice mix of coffee, cumin and ancho chile powder, with tomatillo-avocado kale slaw, lime crema, and avocado slices. (ALLERGIES- SEAFOOD, ONIONS, GARLIC, DAIRY) GLUTEN FREE
Steak Tacos
2 corn tortillas spread with salsa macha (chilies, nuts, seeds, spices, garlic, oil) topped with 4 oz grilled skirt steak, guacamole tradicional, and pico de gallo. (ALLERGIES- NUTS, ONIONS, GARLIC) GLUTEN FREE
Surf &Turf Tacos
2 oz of Maine lobster meat cooked with 2 oz of grilled Angus short rib in garlic butter and macha salsa. It is served on two corn tortillas topped with cabbage, avocado, smoked pico de gallo, and ancho-ajo crema. Garnished with micro cilantro (ALLERGIES- NUTS, CHILIES, GARLIC, SEEDS, ONION, DAIRY) GLUTEN FREE
Tacos De Pollo
2 corn tortillas topped with 4 oz grilled chicken, guacamole tradicional and pico de gallo. (ALLERGIES- ONIONS, GARLIC) GLUTEN FREE
Veggie Tacos
2 corn tortillas topped with lemon-Serrano crema, spiced crispy cauliflower (tossed in rice flour, chipotle powder, garlic powder, coriander, salt, and fried), kale-cabbage slaw, chipotle- orange BBQ sauce, avocado slice, and julienned radish (ALLERGIES- GARLIC, DAIRY, CHILIES, SEEDS) GLUTEN FREE
Lengua Tacos
MACHETES
MacheteCalifornia
grilled short rib carne asada, onion, cilantro, charred scallion, taco shop guac, French fries, Oaxaca cheese, Manchego cheese. (ALLERGIES – GARLIC, DAIRY, ONION, GLUTEN) *The long quesadilla/tacos originated in Guerrero, Mexico and are sold from street vendors. We make the long corn tortillas in house. In order to get the masa pliable, we add lard from our carnitas. That being said, the machetes are NOT vegetarian and CAN’T be made vegetarian. All machetes have a mixture of Oaxaca and Manchego cheese and are cooked on the flat top until the outside becomes a little crispy.
MachetePollo
. grilled chicken, grilled corn, roasted Poblano, smoked tomato pico, chipotle crema, Oaxaca cheese, Manchego cheese. (ALLERGIES – DAIRY, CHILIES, ONION) *The long quesadilla/tacos originated in Guerrero, Mexico and are sold from street vendors. We make the long corn tortillas in house. In order to get the masa pliable, we add lard from our carnitas. That being said, the machetes are NOT vegetarian and CAN’T be made vegetarian. All machetes have a mixture of Oaxaca and Manchego cheese and are cooked on the flat top until the outside becomes a little crispy.
MacheteShrimp
sautéed shrimp, chipotle candied bacon, pico de gallo, lime crema, Oaxaca cheese, and Manchego cheese. (ALLERGIES – DAIRY, ONION, CHILIES, SHELLFISH) *The long quesadilla/tacos originated in Guerrero, Mexico and are sold from street vendors. We make the long corn tortillas in house. In order to get the masa pliable, we add lard from our carnitas. That being said, the machetes are NOT vegetarian and CAN’T be made vegetarian. All machetes have a mixture of Oaxaca and Manchego cheese and are cooked on the flat top until the outside becomes a little crispy.
BOWL, SOPAS Y ENSALADAS
Burro Bowl
A bowl filled with Poblano Rice, Pinto Beans, shredded iceberg lettuce, topped with Queso Fresco, Pickled Radishes, Avocado and Salsa Verde. Protein options include: chicken, carnitas, shrimp, skirt steak, and salmon. (ALLERGIES- GLUTEN, GARLIC, CHILIES, SEEDS, DAIRY)
Power Bowl
A sautéed dish of spinach, kale slaw, quinoa, calabecitas, bell peppers, onion, and corn. It is then tossed with salsa verde and topped with goat cheese. Protein options include: chicken, carnitas, shrimp, skirt steak, and salmon. (ALLERGENS- CHILIES, GARLIC, ONION, DAIRY) GLUTEN FREE
Pozole
Chicken broth and roasted tomatillo based soup with lime, onions, hominy, celery and spices. We add 4 oz of grilled chicken to the soup base. The plate is garnished with “do-it-yourself” seasonings including julienned radish, avocado slices, Mexican oregano, diced white onion and lime wedges. (ALLERGIES-ONIONS, GARLIC) GLUTEN FREE
Cup Pozole
Quinoa Salad
Mixed greens, quinoa, goat cheese, spiced candied almonds, jamaica petals, pepita-orange vinaigrette (shallots, orange juice, olive oil, habanero, lime juice) Protein options include: chicken, carnitas, shrimp, skirt steak, and salmon. (ALLERGIES- ONIONS, DAIRY) GLUTEN FREE
Small Quinoa
Panzanella Salad
Mixed greens, red grape tomatoes, sliced cucumber, cubed queso fresco, pickled red onion, sliced avocado, serrano-lime vinaigrette (cider vinegar, olive oil, lime, shallots, iguana sauce, agave) and chile herb tortilla crisps(flour tortillas brushed and baked with chile-herb oil) Protein options include: chicken, carnitas, shrimp, skirt steak, and salmon. (ALLERGIES- ONIONS, DAIRY, CHILIES, SEEDS, GLUTEN
Small Panzanel
TORTAS
ESPECIALES
Burrito Shrtrb
Large flour tortilla filled with slow braised beef, rice, pinto beans, salsa verde and cilantro and onions topped with onion, cilantro, radish, tomato, crema, avocado, and served 'wet' with barbacoa sauce (ALLERGIES – GARLIC, ONION, CHILIES, GLUTEN)
Tinga Enchilad
3 corn tortillas with melted oaxaca, topped with chicken tinga (Chicken is braised in chipotle puree, tomatoes, onions and herbs, then shredded). Tortillas are rolled up and topped with roasted beat adobo sauce, queso fresco, drizzled crema, and pickled onions. Served along side shredded iceberg lettuce, twice fried potatoes, and avocado (ALLERGIES – DAIRY, GARLIC, ONION)
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Skirt Steak Plate
8 oz. macha marinated skirt steak, street corn on the cob (1/2 cob, lime mayo, cotija, tapatio), jalapeno mash (white potato, butter, cream, puree of jalapeno/spinach), and charred scallion. (ALLERGIES – GARLIC, CHILIES, NUTS, PEANUTS, SEED, DAIRY, ONION)
SINGLE TACOS
Single Taco Pollo
Single Taco Pastor
Single Taco Asada
Single Taco Battered
Single Taco Grill Fish
Single Shrimp Grilled Taco
Single Taco Macha
Single Taco Carnitas
Single Taco Lobster
Single Taco Surf $ Turf
Single Taco Veggie
Single Taco Salmon
Single Steak Taco
Single Carne Molida
Single Taco Lengua
TACOS
Tacos De Pollo
2 corn tortillas topped with 4 oz grilled chicken, guacamole tradicional and pico de gallo. (ALLERGIES- ONIONS, GARLIC) GLUTEN FREE
Cilantro-Lime Shrimp Tacos
2 corn tortillas topped with 6 grilled marinated (cilantro, garlic, oil, lime) shrimp, avocado-corn relish, crispy fried jalapenos, apple wood smoked bacon crumbles, queso fresco, chipotle aioli, cilantro sprig garnish (ALLERGIES- DAIRY, SHELLFISH, SEAFOOD, GARLIC, CHILIES, SEEDS, ONION)
Surf &Turf Tacos
2 oz of Maine lobster meat cooked with 2 oz of grilled Angus short rib in garlic butter and macha salsa. It is served on two corn tortillas topped with cabbage, avocado, smoked pico de gallo, and ancho-ajo crema. Garnished with micro cilantro (ALLERGIES- NUTS, CHILIES, GARLIC, SEEDS, ONION, DAIRY) GLUTEN FREE
Grill Fish Tacos
2 corn tortillas with a bit of lime crema, topped with grilled of the day, another drizzle of lime crema, shredded green cabbage and carrot escabeche (julienned carrots, onions, jalapenos pickled in lime and salt) with a lime wedge. (ALLERGIES- SEAFOOD, ONIONS, GARLIC, DAIRY) ONLY GRILLED IS GLUTEN FREE
Asada Tacos
2 corn tortillas filled with 6 oz Grilled marinated short rib, charred scallion, white onion, cilantro, and taco shop guac. (ALLERGIES- ONIONS, GARLIC) GLUTEN FREE
Lobster Tacos
4 oz Maine lobster pieces cooked in garlic butter and pico de gallo, served on 2 corn tortillas and topped with shredded green cabbage, avocado. Garnished with a lime wedge. (ALLERGIES- SHELLFISH, ONIONS, GARLIC, DAIRY) GLUTEN FREE
Battered Fish Tacos
2 corn tortillas with a bit of lime crema, topped with grilled or beer battered fish of the day, another drizzle of lime crema, shredded green cabbage and carrot escabeche (julienned carrots, onions, jalapenos pickled in lime and salt) with a lime wedge. (ALLERGIES- SEAFOOD, ONIONS, GARLIC, DAIRY) ONLY GRILLED IS GLUTEN FREE
Veggie Tacos
2 corn tortillas topped with lemon-Serrano crema, spiced crispy cauliflower (tossed in rice flour, chipotle powder, garlic powder, coriander, salt, and fried), kale-cabbage slaw, chipotle- orange BBQ sauce, avocado slice, and julienned radish (ALLERGIES- GARLIC, DAIRY, CHILIES, SEEDS) GLUTEN FREE
Macha Tacos
2 corn tortillas spread with salsa macha (chiles, nuts, seeds, spices, garlic, oil) topped with 4 oz grilled short rib and topped with guacamole tradicional and pico de gallo. (ALLERGIES- NUTS, ONIONS, GARLIC) GLUTEN FREE
Steak Tacos
2 corn tortillas spread with salsa macha (chilies, nuts, seeds, spices, garlic, oil) topped with 4 oz grilled skirt steak, guacamole tradicional, and pico de gallo. (ALLERGIES- NUTS, ONIONS, GARLIC) GLUTEN FREE
Carne Molida Tacos
BOTANAS
To-Go Chps/Sals
Our house fried corn tortilla chips dusted with salt and then served with our house salsa (tomatoes, jalapenos, garlic, onion, spices, lime juice) (ALLERGIES- GLUTEN, CHILIES, ONION, GARLIC)
Traditional Guac
Mashed avocado, mixed with tomato, onion, lime juice, garlic, and cilantro. (ALLERGIES- GARLIC, ONION, GLUTEN) VEGAN
Tj Dog
Bacon wrapped all-beef hot dog, hot dog bun, griddled onions & peppers, ketchup, mustard, mayo, candied jalapenos, served with French Fries & ketchup (ALLERGIES- GLUTEN, ONIONS, DAIRY
Asada Wings
8 jumbo chicken wings marinated for 24 hours in our asada marinade. They are baked and then fried to order and served with buffalo salsa verde and Serrano ranch (ALLERGIES- GARLIC, ONION, CHILIES, SEEDS, GLUTEN)
Cheese Crisp
A flour tortilla baked to a crisp with melted Oaxaca cheese, topped with roasted poblanos (rajas), diced tomatoes, taco shop guac, micro cilantro, and cotija cheese. Chicken, shrimp, beef or chorizo can be added for an additional charge (ALLERGIES-DAIRY, ONION, GLUTEN, CHILIES, SEEDS)
Quesadilla
Traditional large flour tortilla stuffed with Oaxaca Cheese. Flag of Pico, Guacamole and Sour Cream on the side. Choice of Protein.
Baja Ceviche
Fully cooked Chopped Mexican white shrimp and bay scallops tossed with tomato, onion, avocado, cilantro, lime juice, and olive oil. Served with chips. (ALLERGIES- SHELLFISH, ONIONS) GLUTEN FREE (without chips)
MACHETES
MacheteCalifornia
grilled short rib carne asada, onion, cilantro, charred scallion, taco shop guac, French fries, Oaxaca cheese, Manchego cheese. (ALLERGIES – GARLIC, DAIRY, ONION, GLUTEN) *The long quesadilla/tacos originated in Guerrero, Mexico and are sold from street vendors. We make the long corn tortillas in house. In order to get the masa pliable, we add lard from our carnitas. That being said, the machetes are NOT vegetarian and CAN’T be made vegetarian. All machetes have a mixture of Oaxaca and Manchego cheese and are cooked on the flat top until the outside becomes a little crispy.
MachetePollo
. grilled chicken, grilled corn, roasted Poblano, smoked tomato pico, chipotle crema, Oaxaca cheese, Manchego cheese. (ALLERGIES – DAIRY, CHILIES, ONION) *The long quesadilla/tacos originated in Guerrero, Mexico and are sold from street vendors. We make the long corn tortillas in house. In order to get the masa pliable, we add lard from our carnitas. That being said, the machetes are NOT vegetarian and CAN’T be made vegetarian. All machetes have a mixture of Oaxaca and Manchego cheese and are cooked on the flat top until the outside becomes a little crispy.
MacheteShrimp
sautéed shrimp, chipotle candied bacon, pico de gallo, lime crema, Oaxaca cheese, and Manchego cheese. (ALLERGIES – DAIRY, ONION, CHILIES, SHELLFISH) *The long quesadilla/tacos originated in Guerrero, Mexico and are sold from street vendors. We make the long corn tortillas in house. In order to get the masa pliable, we add lard from our carnitas. That being said, the machetes are NOT vegetarian and CAN’T be made vegetarian. All machetes have a mixture of Oaxaca and Manchego cheese and are cooked on the flat top until the outside becomes a little crispy.
BOWL, SOPAS Y ENSALADAS
Burro Bowl
A bowl filled with Poblano Rice, Pinto Beans, shredded iceberg lettuce, topped with Queso Fresco, Pickled Radishes, Avocado and Salsa Verde. Protein options include: chicken, carnitas, shrimp, skirt steak, and salmon. (ALLERGIES- GLUTEN, GARLIC, CHILIES, SEEDS, DAIRY)
Power Bowl
A sautéed dish of spinach, kale slaw, quinoa, calabecitas, bell peppers, onion, and corn. It is then tossed with salsa verde and topped with goat cheese. Protein options include: chicken, carnitas, shrimp, skirt steak, and salmon. (ALLERGENS- CHILIES, GARLIC, ONION, DAIRY) GLUTEN FREE
Pozole
Chicken broth and roasted tomatillo based soup with lime, onions, hominy, celery and spices. We add 4 oz of grilled chicken to the soup base. The plate is garnished with “do-it-yourself” seasonings including julienned radish, avocado slices, Mexican oregano, diced white onion and lime wedges. (ALLERGIES-ONIONS, GARLIC) GLUTEN FREE
Cup Pozole
Quinoa Salad
Mixed greens, quinoa, goat cheese, spiced candied almonds, jamaica petals, pepita-orange vinaigrette (shallots, orange juice, olive oil, habanero, lime juice) Protein options include: chicken, carnitas, shrimp, skirt steak, and salmon. (ALLERGIES- ONIONS, DAIRY) GLUTEN FREE
Small Quinoa
Panzanella Salad
Mixed greens, red grape tomatoes, sliced cucumber, cubed queso fresco, pickled red onion, sliced avocado, serrano-lime vinaigrette (cider vinegar, olive oil, lime, shallots, iguana sauce, agave) and chile herb tortilla crisps(flour tortillas brushed and baked with chile-herb oil) Protein options include: chicken, carnitas, shrimp, skirt steak, and salmon. (ALLERGIES- ONIONS, DAIRY, CHILIES, SEEDS, GLUTEN
ESPECIALES
Burrito Shrtrb
Large flour tortilla filled with slow braised beef, rice, pinto beans, salsa verde and cilantro and onions topped with onion, cilantro, radish, tomato, crema, avocado, and served 'wet' with barbacoa sauce (ALLERGIES – GARLIC, ONION, CHILIES, GLUTEN)
Tinga Enchilad
3 corn tortillas with melted oaxaca, topped with chicken tinga (Chicken is braised in chipotle puree, tomatoes, onions and herbs, then shredded). Tortillas are rolled up and topped with roasted beat adobo sauce, queso fresco, drizzled crema, and pickled onions. Served along side shredded iceberg lettuce, twice fried potatoes, and avocado (ALLERGIES – DAIRY, GARLIC, ONION)
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Skirt Steak Plate
8 oz. macha marinated skirt steak, street corn on the cob (1/2 cob, lime mayo, cotija, tapatio), jalapeno mash (white potato, butter, cream, puree of jalapeno/spinach), and charred scallion. (ALLERGIES – GARLIC, CHILIES, NUTS, PEANUTS, SEED, DAIRY, ONION)
TACOS
Tacos De Pollo
2 corn tortillas topped with 4 oz grilled chicken, guacamole tradicional and pico de gallo. (ALLERGIES- ONIONS, GARLIC) GLUTEN FREE
Cilantro-Lime Shrimp Tacos
2 corn tortillas topped with 6 grilled marinated (cilantro, garlic, oil, lime) shrimp, avocado-corn relish, crispy fried jalapenos, apple wood smoked bacon crumbles, queso fresco, chipotle aioli, cilantro sprig garnish (ALLERGIES- DAIRY, SHELLFISH, SEAFOOD, GARLIC, CHILIES, SEEDS, ONION)
Surf &Turf Tacos
2 oz of Maine lobster meat cooked with 2 oz of grilled Angus short rib in garlic butter and macha salsa. It is served on two corn tortillas topped with cabbage, avocado, smoked pico de gallo, and ancho-ajo crema. Garnished with micro cilantro (ALLERGIES- NUTS, CHILIES, GARLIC, SEEDS, ONION, DAIRY) GLUTEN FREE
Grill Fish Tacos
2 corn tortillas with a bit of lime crema, topped with grilled of the day, another drizzle of lime crema, shredded green cabbage and carrot escabeche (julienned carrots, onions, jalapenos pickled in lime and salt) with a lime wedge. (ALLERGIES- SEAFOOD, ONIONS, GARLIC, DAIRY) ONLY GRILLED IS GLUTEN FREE
Asada Tacos
2 corn tortillas filled with 6 oz Grilled marinated short rib, charred scallion, white onion, cilantro, and taco shop guac. (ALLERGIES- ONIONS, GARLIC) GLUTEN FREE
Lobster Tacos
4 oz Maine lobster pieces cooked in garlic butter and pico de gallo, served on 2 corn tortillas and topped with shredded green cabbage, avocado. Garnished with a lime wedge. (ALLERGIES- SHELLFISH, ONIONS, GARLIC, DAIRY) GLUTEN FREE
Battered Fish Tacos
2 corn tortillas with a bit of lime crema, topped with grilled or beer battered fish of the day, another drizzle of lime crema, shredded green cabbage and carrot escabeche (julienned carrots, onions, jalapenos pickled in lime and salt) with a lime wedge. (ALLERGIES- SEAFOOD, ONIONS, GARLIC, DAIRY) ONLY GRILLED IS GLUTEN FREE
Veggie Tacos
2 corn tortillas topped with lemon-Serrano crema, spiced crispy cauliflower (tossed in rice flour, chipotle powder, garlic powder, coriander, salt, and fried), kale-cabbage slaw, chipotle- orange BBQ sauce, avocado slice, and julienned radish (ALLERGIES- GARLIC, DAIRY, CHILIES, SEEDS) GLUTEN FREE
Macha Tacos
2 corn tortillas spread with salsa macha (chiles, nuts, seeds, spices, garlic, oil) topped with 4 oz grilled short rib and topped with guacamole tradicional and pico de gallo. (ALLERGIES- NUTS, ONIONS, GARLIC) GLUTEN FREE
Steak Tacos
2 corn tortillas spread with salsa macha (chilies, nuts, seeds, spices, garlic, oil) topped with 4 oz grilled skirt steak, guacamole tradicional, and pico de gallo. (ALLERGIES- NUTS, ONIONS, GARLIC) GLUTEN FREE
Carnitas Tacos
2 corn tortillas with 4 oz. carnitas, guacamole, onion, cilantro, and a lime wedge. (ALLERGIES – ONION, GARLIC)
Pastor tacos
2 corn tortillas topped with Pork shoulder and bacon marinated with a red chile adobo, topped with pineapple and baked on low heat until tender. Served with Roasted Pineapple Salsa and Salsa Verde with diced avocado, micro cilantro. (ALLERGIES- ONIONS, GARLIC, CHILIES, SEEDS, PINEAPPLE) GLUTEN FREE
Salmon Tacos
2 corn tortillas topped with 4 oz cooked salmon rubbed in a spice mix of coffee, cumin and ancho chile powder, with tomatillo-avocado kale slaw, lime crema, and avocado slices. (ALLERGIES- SEAFOOD, ONIONS, GARLIC, DAIRY) GLUTEN FREE
BOTANAS
To-Go Chps/Sals
Our house fried corn tortilla chips dusted with salt and then served with our house salsa (tomatoes, jalapenos, garlic, onion, spices, lime juice) (ALLERGIES- GLUTEN, CHILIES, ONION, GARLIC)
Traditional Guac
Mashed avocado, mixed with tomato, onion, lime juice, garlic, and cilantro. (ALLERGIES- GARLIC, ONION, GLUTEN) VEGAN
Tj Dog
Bacon wrapped all-beef hot dog, hot dog bun, griddled onions & peppers, ketchup, mustard, mayo, candied jalapenos, served with French Fries & ketchup (ALLERGIES- GLUTEN, ONIONS, DAIRY
Asada Wings
8 jumbo chicken wings marinated for 24 hours in our asada marinade. They are baked and then fried to order and served with buffalo salsa verde and Serrano ranch (ALLERGIES- GARLIC, ONION, CHILIES, SEEDS, GLUTEN)
Cheese Crisp
A flour tortilla baked to a crisp with melted Oaxaca cheese, topped with roasted poblanos (rajas), diced tomatoes, taco shop guac, micro cilantro, and cotija cheese. Chicken, shrimp, beef or chorizo can be added for an additional charge (ALLERGIES-DAIRY, ONION, GLUTEN, CHILIES, SEEDS)
Quesadilla
Traditional large flour tortilla stuffed with Oaxaca Cheese. Flag of Pico, Guacamole and Sour Cream on the side. Choice of Protein.
Baja Ceviche
Fully cooked Chopped Mexican white shrimp and bay scallops tossed with tomato, onion, avocado, cilantro, lime juice, and olive oil. Served with chips. (ALLERGIES- SHELLFISH, ONIONS) GLUTEN FREE (without chips)
Nachos
Flour and corn tortilla chips layered with Manchego cheese, triple chile cheese sauce, pico de gallo, radish, candied jalapenos, taco shop guac, and queso cotija Choice of Protein (ALLERGIES- GLUTEN, ONIONS, GARLIC, CHILIES, SEEDS, DAIRY)
Queso Especial
Triple chile cheese sauce served in a hot cast iron skillet with diced smoked paprika fried potatoes and topped with house made chorizo, pico de gallo and micro cilantro (ALLERGIES- DAIRY, ONION, CHILIES, SEEDS, GLUTEN)
Calamari
Premium loligo squid (tubes & tentacles) dredged in egg wash and flour blend (all purpose flour, rice flour, cornstarch, potato starch, and spices) then deep dried and topped with chopped cilantro. It is served with macha aioli (macha & mayo) and avocado salsa verde (avocado blended with our salsa verde) NO OPTIONS FOR TUBES ONLY FROM THE GUEST, IF THEY DEMAND IT THEIR PORTION WILL BE SMALLER. (ALLERGENS- DAIRY, GLUTEN, CHILIES, SEEDS, NUTS, PEANUTS, ONION, GARLIC)
MACHETES
MacheteCalifornia
grilled short rib carne asada, onion, cilantro, charred scallion, taco shop guac, French fries, Oaxaca cheese, Manchego cheese. (ALLERGIES – GARLIC, DAIRY, ONION, GLUTEN) *The long quesadilla/tacos originated in Guerrero, Mexico and are sold from street vendors. We make the long corn tortillas in house. In order to get the masa pliable, we add lard from our carnitas. That being said, the machetes are NOT vegetarian and CAN’T be made vegetarian. All machetes have a mixture of Oaxaca and Manchego cheese and are cooked on the flat top until the outside becomes a little crispy.
MachetePollo
. grilled chicken, grilled corn, roasted Poblano, smoked tomato pico, chipotle crema, Oaxaca cheese, Manchego cheese. (ALLERGIES – DAIRY, CHILIES, ONION) *The long quesadilla/tacos originated in Guerrero, Mexico and are sold from street vendors. We make the long corn tortillas in house. In order to get the masa pliable, we add lard from our carnitas. That being said, the machetes are NOT vegetarian and CAN’T be made vegetarian. All machetes have a mixture of Oaxaca and Manchego cheese and are cooked on the flat top until the outside becomes a little crispy.
MacheteShrimp
sautéed shrimp, chipotle candied bacon, pico de gallo, lime crema, Oaxaca cheese, and Manchego cheese. (ALLERGIES – DAIRY, ONION, CHILIES, SHELLFISH) *The long quesadilla/tacos originated in Guerrero, Mexico and are sold from street vendors. We make the long corn tortillas in house. In order to get the masa pliable, we add lard from our carnitas. That being said, the machetes are NOT vegetarian and CAN’T be made vegetarian. All machetes have a mixture of Oaxaca and Manchego cheese and are cooked on the flat top until the outside becomes a little crispy.
BOWL, SOPAS Y ENSALADAS
Burro Bowl
A bowl filled with Poblano Rice, Pinto Beans, shredded iceberg lettuce, topped with Queso Fresco, Pickled Radishes, Avocado and Salsa Verde. Protein options include: chicken, carnitas, shrimp, skirt steak, and salmon. (ALLERGIES- GLUTEN, GARLIC, CHILIES, SEEDS, DAIRY)
Power Bowl
A sautéed dish of spinach, kale slaw, quinoa, calabecitas, bell peppers, onion, and corn. It is then tossed with salsa verde and topped with goat cheese. Protein options include: chicken, carnitas, shrimp, skirt steak, and salmon. (ALLERGENS- CHILIES, GARLIC, ONION, DAIRY) GLUTEN FREE
Pozole
Chicken broth and roasted tomatillo based soup with lime, onions, hominy, celery and spices. We add 4 oz of grilled chicken to the soup base. The plate is garnished with “do-it-yourself” seasonings including julienned radish, avocado slices, Mexican oregano, diced white onion and lime wedges. (ALLERGIES-ONIONS, GARLIC) GLUTEN FREE
Cup Pozole
Quinoa Salad
Mixed greens, quinoa, goat cheese, spiced candied almonds, jamaica petals, pepita-orange vinaigrette (shallots, orange juice, olive oil, habanero, lime juice) Protein options include: chicken, carnitas, shrimp, skirt steak, and salmon. (ALLERGIES- ONIONS, DAIRY) GLUTEN FREE
Small Quinoa
Panzanella Salad
Mixed greens, red grape tomatoes, sliced cucumber, cubed queso fresco, pickled red onion, sliced avocado, serrano-lime vinaigrette (cider vinegar, olive oil, lime, shallots, iguana sauce, agave) and chile herb tortilla crisps(flour tortillas brushed and baked with chile-herb oil) Protein options include: chicken, carnitas, shrimp, skirt steak, and salmon. (ALLERGIES- ONIONS, DAIRY, CHILIES, SEEDS, GLUTEN
Small Panzanel
ESPECIALES
Burrito Shrtrb
Large flour tortilla filled with slow braised beef, rice, pinto beans, salsa verde and cilantro and onions topped with onion, cilantro, radish, tomato, crema, avocado, and served 'wet' with barbacoa sauce (ALLERGIES – GARLIC, ONION, CHILIES, GLUTEN)
Tinga Enchilad
3 corn tortillas with melted oaxaca, topped with chicken tinga (Chicken is braised in chipotle puree, tomatoes, onions and herbs, then shredded). Tortillas are rolled up and topped with roasted beat adobo sauce, queso fresco, drizzled crema, and pickled onions. Served along side shredded iceberg lettuce, twice fried potatoes, and avocado (ALLERGIES – DAIRY, GARLIC, ONION)
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Skirt Steak Plate
8 oz. macha marinated skirt steak, street corn on the cob (1/2 cob, lime mayo, cotija, tapatio), jalapeno mash (white potato, butter, cream, puree of jalapeno/spinach), and charred scallion. (ALLERGIES – GARLIC, CHILIES, NUTS, PEANUTS, SEED, DAIRY, ONION)
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy Happy Hours Weekdays, 3pm-6pm for discounts on food and beverages! Not availble during special events.
639 J st, San Diego, CA 92101