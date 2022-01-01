Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

The Blind Burro

2,000 Reviews

$$

639 J st

San Diego, CA 92101

Cocktails

House Margarita

$12.00

Casa Margarita

$12.00

Cutwater Mango Paloma

$14.00

Pomegranate Margarita

$14.00

Burro Caddy

$16.00

CasaMachado

$18.00

Cabo Caliente

$14.00

Baja Passion

$15.00

Spicy Sandia Margarita

$14.00

Pineapple Marg

$14.00

Skinny Margarita

$14.00

Mango Tajin Skinny

$15.00

Border Mule

$13.00

Paloma

$14.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Granada Mule

$14.00

Strawberry Smash

$13.00

Painkiller

$17.00

Chivela

$10.00

Chelada

$10.00

Michelada

$10.00

Red Sangria

$11.00

Durazno Sangria

$11.00

Mang-O-Lantern

$16.00

Skull Glass

$10.00

TOPO SKINNY

$18.00

TOPO MANGO SKINNY

$19.00

Smokey House

$15.00

Pit House

$62.00

Pit Paloma

$62.00

Pit Caddy

$72.00

Pit Skinny

$67.00

Pit Red Sangria

$52.00

Pit Wht Sangria

$52.00

Adios Mf

$13.00

Alabama Slammer

$11.00

Appletini

$13.00

Apple Jacks

$11.00

B-52

$12.00

Bay Breeze

$11.00

Celebration Shot!

$10.00

Blowjob

$12.00

Blue Hawaiian

$12.00

Boulevardier

$15.00

Brave Bull

$12.00

Buttery Nipple

$11.00

Cactus Cooler

$12.50

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Colorado Bulldog

$12.00

Comfortable Screw

$12.00

Cosmo

$14.00

Duck Fart

$12.00

French 75

$16.00

Four Horseman

$14.00

French Connection

$11.00

Fuzzy Navel

$11.00

Girl Scout Cookie

$11.00

Godmother

$11.00

Grateful Dead

$14.00

Green Tea

$14.00

Gummy Bear

$11.00

Hurricane

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Jolly Rancher

$11.00

Kamikaze

$11.00

Keoki Coffee

$12.00

KGB Coffee

$14.00

Kir Royale

$13.00

Lazy Afternoon

$11.00

La Water

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$11.50

Liquid Cocaine

$11.50

Long Beach

$13.00

Long Island

$13.00

Lunch Box

$12.00

Madras

$11.00

Melon Ball

$11.00

Mexican Coffee

$12.00

Mexican Candy

$11.00

Mind Eraser

$13.00

Moon Tang

$11.00

Nuts & Berries

$11.00

Nutty Irishman

$11.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$11.00

Purple Hooter

$11.00

Orgasm

$11.00

Red Headed Slut

$11.00

Royal Flush

$11.00

Scooby Snack

$11.00

Seabreeze

$11.00

Sd Sunshine

$11.00

Sex On The Beach

$11.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Orange Crush

$13.00

Singapore Sling

$14.00

Planters Punch

$11.00

Slow Screw

$11.00

Slow Gin Fizz

$11.00

Slippery Nipple

$11.00

Spanish Coffee

$12.00

Surfer On Acid

$12.00

Tokyo Tea

$12.00

Stay Tipsy

$11.00

Tipsy Sidecar

$11.00

Washington Apple

$12.00

Woo Woo

$11.00

White Russian

$11.50

Three Wiseman

$13.00

Vegas Bomb

$15.00

One Night in Jalisco

$16.00

Aurora Gimlet

$16.00

Beer

Alesmith 394

$8.50

Blonde Burro

$6.50

Bud Light Draft

$5.25

Mango Cart Draft

$6.50

Elysian Space Dust

$8.50

Harland Hazy

$8.50

Latitude 33 Blood Orange IPA

$8.50

Pacifico draft

$6.50

Stone Buenaveza draft

$6.50

Stone Delicious

$8.50

Calidad

$6.50

EPPIG 1045 to Denver IPA

$8.50

Btl Angry Orchard Cider

$7.50

Btl Bohemia

$6.50

Btl Bud Light

$5.25

Btl Coors Light

$5.25

Btl Corona

$6.25

Btl Corona Premier

$6.25

Btl Mich Ultra

$6.00

Btl Modelo

$6.25

Btl NA Heineken 00

$6.00

Btl Negra Modelo

$6.25

Btl Pacifico

$6.25

Btl Topo Chico Strawberry Guava

$7.00

Can Buena Cerveza

$6.25

Can Juneshine Acai

$13.00

Can Juneshine POG

$13.00

Can Modelo Tall

$8.00

Can White Claw Lime

$6.50

Can White Claw Mango

$6.50

GTD Buena

$3.00

Modelo & Casamigos combo

$20.00

Wine

Gls Parducci Pinot Noir

$11.00

Btl Parducci Pinot Noir

$29.00

Gls Mondavi Cab

$11.00

Btl Mondavi Cab

$29.00

Gls Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc

$12.00

Btl Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc

$29.00

GLS Mondavi Chardonnay

$11.00

BTL Mondavi Chardonnay

$29.00

Gls Kim Crawford Rosé

$11.00

Btl Kim Crawford Rosé

$29.00

Btl Veuve Cliquot

$90.00Out of stock

Btl Opera Prima

$15.00

Btl Ruffino Prosecco Split

$14.00

Btl Ruffino Rosé Split

$14.00

Btl Chandon Split

$14.00Out of stock

Corkage Fee

$10.00

NA Beverages

Mexican Coke Bottle

$6.00

Topo Chico 12oz

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Guava Lemonade

$6.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sf Red Bull

$5.00

Virgin marg

$5.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefuit Juice

$4.00

EMPLOYEE SF RED BULL

$2.50

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Squirt

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot tea

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

BOTANAS

To-Go Chps/Sals

$4.00

Our house fried corn tortilla chips dusted with salt and then served with our house salsa (tomatoes, jalapenos, garlic, onion, spices, lime juice) (ALLERGIES- GLUTEN, CHILIES, ONION, GARLIC)

Salsa Flight

$8.00

Traditional Guac

$13.00

Mashed avocado, mixed with tomato, onion, lime juice, garlic, and cilantro. (ALLERGIES- GARLIC, ONION, GLUTEN) VEGAN

Tj Dog

$9.00

Bacon wrapped all-beef hot dog, hot dog bun, griddled onions & peppers, ketchup, mustard, mayo, candied jalapenos, served with French Fries & ketchup (ALLERGIES- GLUTEN, ONIONS, DAIRY

Asada Wings

$16.00

8 jumbo chicken wings marinated for 24 hours in our asada marinade. They are baked and then fried to order and served with buffalo salsa verde and Serrano ranch (ALLERGIES- GARLIC, ONION, CHILIES, SEEDS, GLUTEN)

Quesadilla

$12.00

Traditional large flour tortilla stuffed with Oaxaca Cheese. Flag of Pico, Guacamole and Sour Cream on the side. Choice of Protein.

Baja Ceviche

$18.00

Fully cooked Chopped Mexican white shrimp and bay scallops tossed with tomato, onion, avocado, cilantro, lime juice, and olive oil. Served with chips. (ALLERGIES- SHELLFISH, ONIONS) GLUTEN FREE (without chips)

Nachos

$14.00

Flour and corn tortilla chips layered with Manchego cheese, triple chile cheese sauce, pico de gallo, radish, candied jalapenos, taco shop guac, and queso cotija Choice of Protein (ALLERGIES- GLUTEN, ONIONS, GARLIC, CHILIES, SEEDS, DAIRY)

Queso Especial

$13.00

Triple chile cheese sauce served in a hot cast iron skillet with diced smoked paprika fried potatoes and topped with house made chorizo, pico de gallo and micro cilantro (ALLERGIES- DAIRY, ONION, CHILIES, SEEDS, GLUTEN)

Calamari

$16.00

Premium loligo squid (tubes & tentacles) dredged in egg wash and flour blend (all purpose flour, rice flour, cornstarch, potato starch, and spices) then deep dried and topped with chopped cilantro. It is served with macha aioli (macha & mayo) and avocado salsa verde (avocado blended with our salsa verde) NO OPTIONS FOR TUBES ONLY FROM THE GUEST, IF THEY DEMAND IT THEIR PORTION WILL BE SMALLER. (ALLERGENS- DAIRY, GLUTEN, CHILIES, SEEDS, NUTS, PEANUTS, ONION, GARLIC)

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

$12.00

Cheese Crisp

$13.00

A flour tortilla baked to a crisp with melted Oaxaca cheese, topped with roasted poblanos (rajas), diced tomatoes, taco shop guac, micro cilantro, and cotija cheese. Chicken, shrimp, beef or chorizo can be added for an additional charge (ALLERGIES-DAIRY, ONION, GLUTEN, CHILIES, SEEDS)

Flautas

$12.00

TACOS

Asada Tacos

$19.00

2 corn tortillas filled with 6 oz Grilled marinated short rib, charred scallion, white onion, cilantro, and taco shop guac. (ALLERGIES- ONIONS, GARLIC) GLUTEN FREE

Battered Fish Tacos

$20.00

2 corn tortillas with a bit of lime crema, topped with grilled or beer battered fish of the day, another drizzle of lime crema, shredded green cabbage and carrot escabeche (julienned carrots, onions, jalapenos pickled in lime and salt) with a lime wedge. (ALLERGIES- SEAFOOD, ONIONS, GARLIC, DAIRY) ONLY GRILLED IS GLUTEN FREE

Carne Molida Tacos

$18.00

Carnitas Tacos

$19.00

2 corn tortillas with 4 oz. carnitas, guacamole, onion, cilantro, and a lime wedge. (ALLERGIES – ONION, GARLIC)

Cilantro-Lime Shrimp Tacos

$21.00

2 corn tortillas topped with 6 grilled marinated (cilantro, garlic, oil, lime) shrimp, avocado-corn relish, crispy fried jalapenos, apple wood smoked bacon crumbles, queso fresco, chipotle aioli, cilantro sprig garnish (ALLERGIES- DAIRY, SHELLFISH, SEAFOOD, GARLIC, CHILIES, SEEDS, ONION)

Grill Fish Tacos

$20.00

2 corn tortillas with a bit of lime crema, topped with grilled of the day, another drizzle of lime crema, shredded green cabbage and carrot escabeche (julienned carrots, onions, jalapenos pickled in lime and salt) with a lime wedge. (ALLERGIES- SEAFOOD, ONIONS, GARLIC, DAIRY) ONLY GRILLED IS GLUTEN FREE

Lobster Tacos

$23.00

4 oz Maine lobster pieces cooked in garlic butter and pico de gallo, served on 2 corn tortillas and topped with shredded green cabbage, avocado. Garnished with a lime wedge. (ALLERGIES- SHELLFISH, ONIONS, GARLIC, DAIRY) GLUTEN FREE

Macha Tacos

$20.00

2 corn tortillas spread with salsa macha (chiles, nuts, seeds, spices, garlic, oil) topped with 4 oz grilled short rib and topped with guacamole tradicional and pico de gallo. (ALLERGIES- NUTS, ONIONS, GARLIC) GLUTEN FREE

Pastor tacos

$19.00

2 corn tortillas topped with Pork shoulder and bacon marinated with a red chile adobo, topped with pineapple and baked on low heat until tender. Served with Roasted Pineapple Salsa and Salsa Verde with diced avocado, micro cilantro. (ALLERGIES- ONIONS, GARLIC, CHILIES, SEEDS, PINEAPPLE) GLUTEN FREE

Salmon Tacos

$20.00

2 corn tortillas topped with 4 oz cooked salmon rubbed in a spice mix of coffee, cumin and ancho chile powder, with tomatillo-avocado kale slaw, lime crema, and avocado slices. (ALLERGIES- SEAFOOD, ONIONS, GARLIC, DAIRY) GLUTEN FREE

Steak Tacos

$23.00

2 corn tortillas spread with salsa macha (chilies, nuts, seeds, spices, garlic, oil) topped with 4 oz grilled skirt steak, guacamole tradicional, and pico de gallo. (ALLERGIES- NUTS, ONIONS, GARLIC) GLUTEN FREE

Surf &Turf Tacos

$23.00

2 oz of Maine lobster meat cooked with 2 oz of grilled Angus short rib in garlic butter and macha salsa. It is served on two corn tortillas topped with cabbage, avocado, smoked pico de gallo, and ancho-ajo crema. Garnished with micro cilantro (ALLERGIES- NUTS, CHILIES, GARLIC, SEEDS, ONION, DAIRY) GLUTEN FREE

Tacos De Pollo

$18.00

2 corn tortillas topped with 4 oz grilled chicken, guacamole tradicional and pico de gallo. (ALLERGIES- ONIONS, GARLIC) GLUTEN FREE

Veggie Tacos

$18.00

2 corn tortillas topped with lemon-Serrano crema, spiced crispy cauliflower (tossed in rice flour, chipotle powder, garlic powder, coriander, salt, and fried), kale-cabbage slaw, chipotle- orange BBQ sauce, avocado slice, and julienned radish (ALLERGIES- GARLIC, DAIRY, CHILIES, SEEDS) GLUTEN FREE

Lengua Tacos

$19.00

MACHETES

MacheteCalifornia

$22.00

grilled short rib carne asada, onion, cilantro, charred scallion, taco shop guac, French fries, Oaxaca cheese, Manchego cheese. (ALLERGIES – GARLIC, DAIRY, ONION, GLUTEN) *The long quesadilla/tacos originated in Guerrero, Mexico and are sold from street vendors. We make the long corn tortillas in house. In order to get the masa pliable, we add lard from our carnitas. That being said, the machetes are NOT vegetarian and CAN’T be made vegetarian. All machetes have a mixture of Oaxaca and Manchego cheese and are cooked on the flat top until the outside becomes a little crispy.

MachetePollo

$21.00

. grilled chicken, grilled corn, roasted Poblano, smoked tomato pico, chipotle crema, Oaxaca cheese, Manchego cheese. (ALLERGIES – DAIRY, CHILIES, ONION) *The long quesadilla/tacos originated in Guerrero, Mexico and are sold from street vendors. We make the long corn tortillas in house. In order to get the masa pliable, we add lard from our carnitas. That being said, the machetes are NOT vegetarian and CAN’T be made vegetarian. All machetes have a mixture of Oaxaca and Manchego cheese and are cooked on the flat top until the outside becomes a little crispy.

MacheteShrimp

$24.00

sautéed shrimp, chipotle candied bacon, pico de gallo, lime crema, Oaxaca cheese, and Manchego cheese. (ALLERGIES – DAIRY, ONION, CHILIES, SHELLFISH) *The long quesadilla/tacos originated in Guerrero, Mexico and are sold from street vendors. We make the long corn tortillas in house. In order to get the masa pliable, we add lard from our carnitas. That being said, the machetes are NOT vegetarian and CAN’T be made vegetarian. All machetes have a mixture of Oaxaca and Manchego cheese and are cooked on the flat top until the outside becomes a little crispy.

BOWL, SOPAS Y ENSALADAS

Burro Bowl

$13.00

A bowl filled with Poblano Rice, Pinto Beans, shredded iceberg lettuce, topped with Queso Fresco, Pickled Radishes, Avocado and Salsa Verde. Protein options include: chicken, carnitas, shrimp, skirt steak, and salmon. (ALLERGIES- GLUTEN, GARLIC, CHILIES, SEEDS, DAIRY)

Power Bowl

$16.00

A sautéed dish of spinach, kale slaw, quinoa, calabecitas, bell peppers, onion, and corn. It is then tossed with salsa verde and topped with goat cheese. Protein options include: chicken, carnitas, shrimp, skirt steak, and salmon. (ALLERGENS- CHILIES, GARLIC, ONION, DAIRY) GLUTEN FREE

Pozole

$12.00

Chicken broth and roasted tomatillo based soup with lime, onions, hominy, celery and spices. We add 4 oz of grilled chicken to the soup base. The plate is garnished with “do-it-yourself” seasonings including julienned radish, avocado slices, Mexican oregano, diced white onion and lime wedges. (ALLERGIES-ONIONS, GARLIC) GLUTEN FREE

Cup Pozole

$9.00

Quinoa Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, quinoa, goat cheese, spiced candied almonds, jamaica petals, pepita-orange vinaigrette (shallots, orange juice, olive oil, habanero, lime juice) Protein options include: chicken, carnitas, shrimp, skirt steak, and salmon. (ALLERGIES- ONIONS, DAIRY) GLUTEN FREE

Small Quinoa

$9.00

Panzanella Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, red grape tomatoes, sliced cucumber, cubed queso fresco, pickled red onion, sliced avocado, serrano-lime vinaigrette (cider vinegar, olive oil, lime, shallots, iguana sauce, agave) and chile herb tortilla crisps(flour tortillas brushed and baked with chile-herb oil) Protein options include: chicken, carnitas, shrimp, skirt steak, and salmon. (ALLERGIES- ONIONS, DAIRY, CHILIES, SEEDS, GLUTEN

Small Panzanel

$9.00

TORTAS

Torta Chicken Tinga

$18.00

Torta Short Rib

$19.00

Torta Al Pastor

$18.00

Torta Carnitas

$18.00

Gringo Burger

$18.00

Bandalero Burger

$17.00

ESPECIALES

Burrito Shrtrb

$17.00

Large flour tortilla filled with slow braised beef, rice, pinto beans, salsa verde and cilantro and onions topped with onion, cilantro, radish, tomato, crema, avocado, and served 'wet' with barbacoa sauce (ALLERGIES – GARLIC, ONION, CHILIES, GLUTEN)

Tinga Enchilad

$21.00

3 corn tortillas with melted oaxaca, topped with chicken tinga (Chicken is braised in chipotle puree, tomatoes, onions and herbs, then shredded). Tortillas are rolled up and topped with roasted beat adobo sauce, queso fresco, drizzled crema, and pickled onions. Served along side shredded iceberg lettuce, twice fried potatoes, and avocado (ALLERGIES – DAIRY, GARLIC, ONION)

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.00

Skirt Steak Plate

$31.00

8 oz. macha marinated skirt steak, street corn on the cob (1/2 cob, lime mayo, cotija, tapatio), jalapeno mash (white potato, butter, cream, puree of jalapeno/spinach), and charred scallion. (ALLERGIES – GARLIC, CHILIES, NUTS, PEANUTS, SEED, DAIRY, ONION)

SINGLE TACOS

Single Taco Pollo

$10.00

Single Taco Pastor

$10.50

Single Taco Asada

$10.50

Single Taco Battered

$11.00

Single Taco Grill Fish

$11.00

Single Shrimp Grilled Taco

$11.50

Single Taco Macha

$11.00

Single Taco Carnitas

$10.50

Single Taco Lobster

$12.50

Single Taco Surf $ Turf

$12.00

Single Taco Veggie

$10.00

Single Taco Salmon

$11.00

Single Steak Taco

$12.00

Single Carne Molida

$10.50

Single Taco Lengua

$9.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Dog

$7.00

K Asada Taco

$7.00

K Chicken Taco

$7.00

DESSERT

Churros

$10.00

CASADECK DRINKS/ APPS

Corralejo Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$17.00

Modelo & Casamigos combo

$20.00

Can Modelo Tall

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy Happy Hours Weekdays, 3pm-6pm for discounts on food and beverages! Not availble during special events.

Website

Location

639 J st, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

