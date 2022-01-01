Invigatorium | J&Tonys imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Invigatorium | J&Tonys

review star

No reviews yet

631 9th Ave

San Diego, CA 92101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Coffee & Tea

Americano

Americano

$3.25

Espresso, and water. Like a drip coffee but, not.

Ango Oat Cold Brew

Ango Oat Cold Brew

$5.25

Modern Times Black House Cold Brew doctored up with a bit of Science Lemon and Angostura Bitters.

Black Punch Milk Tea

$4.50
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

Espresso with steamed, and frothed milk.

Cardamom Cortado

Cardamom Cortado

$4.75

Espresso, steamed milk, Cardamom bitters.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.50

Rishi Chai with espresso and street cred.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50

Modern Times Black House Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Lemonade

$4.99
Cortado

Cortado

$4.00

Espresso with an equal amount of milk.

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.50

Modern Times Guardian Spirit Coffee Shop Blend

Espresso

Espresso

$3.25

Modern Times Idea Machine.

Espresso Tonic

Espresso Tonic

$4.50

Espresso, and tonic. Yup.

Flat White

Flat White

$4.50

Kind of like a Cortado but, more.

Fluffy OJ

$5.00

Green Punch Milk Tea

$4.50

Guatemala Maya - 12oz Whole Bean

$17.99
Honey Cinnamon Latte

Honey Cinnamon Latte

$5.50

House-Made Honey-Cinnamon Syrup. Steamed Milk or Malk, with espresso.

Idea Machine - 12oz Whole Beans

Idea Machine - 12oz Whole Beans

$16.99

This mind-blowingly fantastic blend is an amalgamation of Latin American wunderkinds that converge for one magnificently decadent brew. The resulting cup is medium-bodied. with an extremely chocolate-forward profile complemented by subtler notes of delicious toffee. Should you be looking for a decidedly luscious foot on which to start your day. you've found it, friend.

Latte

Latte

$4.75

Like a latte but, milkier and less frothy.

Lavender London Fog Latte

Lavender London Fog Latte

$5.50

Bergamot-Forward Earl Grey. Latte Fixins, happy feelings.

Lavender Matcha

$5.50
Lavender-Vanilla Latte

Lavender-Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Lavender bitters, Vanilla Sirop, Latte.

Machiatto

Machiatto

$4.00

Espresso with a dash of frothy steamed milk.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00

All the makings of a Latte but, ditch the spro and mix in that sweet, sweet Matcha Green tea.

Mexico "La Cañada" - 12oz Whole Bean

$17.99
Moccanut Latte

Moccanut Latte

$5.50

Think Mocha, think Coconut, think of it smashed together in a latte.

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.75

Modern Times Black House Cold Brew Coffee On Nitro.

Pineapple Mint Soda

$4.99

Pink Punch Milk Tea

$4.50

Pom Spring Soda

$4.99

Secret Beach - 12oz Whole Beans

$16.99
Super Basic

Super Basic

$6.00

If you have to ask, you'll never know.

Tea - Ceylon Supreme

$3.75
Tea - Dragon Pearl Phoenix Green

Tea - Dragon Pearl Phoenix Green

$5.00

Jasmine Phoenix Pearls are perfumy, hand-rolled jewels of tea from Fuding, in Fujian province, China. Any fan of jasmine tea should try this specially crafted wonder. When added to hot water, Jasmine Phoenix Pearls majestically unfurl, releasing their delicate scent and flavor. Also known as 'Jasmine Dragon Pearls', their liquor is sweet and almost sugary. Very soft, airy mouthfeel. The delicate quality of the flavor is due in part to the leaves used to produce this tea: two tender, tiny new leaves and one plump unopened leaf bud. Younger leaves will yield softer flavor. Yup, we copy/pasted that.

Tea - Earl Grey

Tea - Earl Grey

$3.75

Blending Indian and Chinese teas for the bright, crisp, stout taste suitable for a proper breakfast or jammed scone. If you take milk, cream or sweetener, the compliment will be noticed.

Tea - Hibiscus Blend

$3.75
Tea - Indian Black

Tea - Indian Black

$3.75

A classic blend of golden broken orange pekoe Assam teas, produces a deep walnut liquor with a smooth sweet finish

Peru Kovachii - 12oz Whole Bean

$18.99

Honduras Los Amigos - 12oz Whole Bean

$17.99

Beastman Power Combo

$12.50

China Jasmine Green Tea

$5.00

TARO SLUSH

$6.00Out of stock

Bee's Knees Latte

$6.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00

Cloud Ripper - 12oz Whole Bean

$17.99

New Menu

All Day Breakfast Sando

$7.00

Toasted Potato Bun. Fried Egg. Melted American Cheese. Sliced Smoked Ham. Kewpie Mayo

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Sourdough, Avocado, Pickled Fresno, Radish, Arugula, Pepitas

Bruleed Grapefruit

$5.00

Bread And Oil

$5.00

Cinnamon Sugar Toast

$5.50

Cinnamon Sugar, Agave Syrup, Bruleed Lemon

Egg White Frittata

$10.00

Tomato, Thyme, Bell Pepper, Goat Cheese, Arugula

Giardiniera

$5.00

Green Thing

$9.00

Just Eggs Vegan Eggs. Soyrizo. Avocado. Arugula. Toasted Potato Bun

Johnny Salami

$12.00

Soppressata. Genoa Salami. Artichoke And Sundried Tomato Relish. Kewpie Mayo. Ironside Milkbread. Shredded Iceberg. Parmesan

Meat And Cheese Board

$19.00

Three Meats. Three Cheeses. Crusty Bread. All The Fixin’s!

Muffaletta

$13.00

Mortadella. Soppressata. Provolone. Roasted Red Peppers. Arugula. Chopped Olives. Kewpie Mayo. Focaccia

Olives + Artichokes

$8.00

Prosciutto Baguette

$12.00

Crusty Bread. Fancy Butter. Sliced Prosciutto

Protein Bowl

$9.00

Scrambled Eggs, Ham, Bell Pepper, Cheddar Cheese

Sausage Sammie

$9.00

Homemade Buttermilk Biscuit. Scrambled Eggs. Melted American Cheese. Country Sausage

Side Egg

$3.00

Side Sausage

$3.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Butter and Baguette

$4.00

Yogurt Granola Bowl

$8.00

Toasted Coconut, Lime Zest

Prosciutto Toast

$11.00

Wine

BTG - Rosé

$9.99

Le Petit Barriot

$39.99

Vintage: 2019 Varietal: Barbera Appellation: Valle de Guadalupe Alcohol: 12.0%

Val D' Oro Prosecco

$22.99

Bonnet Huteau Les Bonnets

$34.99

Grape Abduction 2020

$38.99

PAISA

HP - La Sabina Morada

$12.00

HP - La Paloma Chona

$12.00

HP - Jefe De Jefes

$12.00

HP - Negroni a la Mexicana

$12.00

HP - Luis Angel Horchata Slushee

$12.00

HP - Beer + Shot

$12.00

Esquite

$6.00

Esquite De Dulce

$6.00

Chips + Salsa

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Invigatorium: For all your caffeinated and breakfast needs. J & Tony's Discount Cured Meats & Negroni Warehouse: For all those needs.

Location

631 9th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
Invigatorium | J&Tonys image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lucky's Lunch Counter - 338 7th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
338 7th Avenue San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Bub's at the Ballpark
orange starNo Reviews
715 J ST. SAN DIEGO, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Gaslamp Tavern - 868 5th Ave
orange star4.3 • 881
868 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans - 555 Market Street
orange starNo Reviews
555 Market Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
The Blind Burro
orange star4.1 • 2,000
639 J st San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Barleymash
orange star4.1 • 3,695
600 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Hodad's Downtown
orange star4.3 • 5,740
945 Broadway San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Bud & Rob's New Orleans Bistro - 815 F Street
orange star4.9 • 877
815 F Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Monzu Fresh Pasta - East Village
orange star4.6 • 734
455 10th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
El Dorado Cocktail Lounge
orange star4.5 • 540
1030 Broadway San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Fairweather
orange star4.2 • 495
793 J St San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden East Village
orange star4.6 • 166
1429 Island Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Kearny Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Grantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Scripps Ranch
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Rancho Bernardo
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Mission Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Mission Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Kensington
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Ocean Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston