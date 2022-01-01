Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American

Hodad's Downtown

5,740 Reviews

$

945 Broadway

San Diego, CA 92101

FRY BASKET (individual)
Cheeseburger
ONION RING BASKET (individual)

BURGERS

Mini Hamburger

Mini Hamburger

$6.75
Mini Cheeseburger

Mini Cheeseburger

$7.75
Mini Bacon Hamburger

Mini Bacon Hamburger

$10.75
Mini Bacon Cheeseburger

Mini Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.75
Hamburger

Hamburger

$8.00
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.00
Bacon Hamburger

Bacon Hamburger

$14.25
Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.25
Double Hamburger

Double Hamburger

$13.00
Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$15.00
Double Bacon Hamburger

Double Bacon Hamburger

$20.00
Double Bacon Cheeseburger

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$22.00
GUIDO

GUIDO

$13.50

Inspired by Triple D’s Guy Fieri - Our Burger served with Pastrami, Ketchup, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions and Spicy Brown Mustard

BLUE JAY

BLUE JAY

$16.00

Local Favorite - Bacon Cheeseburger w/ thick Blue Cheese Sauce & Grilled Onions

CHICKEN BURGER FRIED

CHICKEN BURGER FRIED

$8.50
CHICKEN BURGER GRILLED

CHICKEN BURGER GRILLED

$8.50

100% Dark Meat Chicken

VEGGIE BURGER

VEGGIE BURGER

$9.50

Brown Rice Patty with Mozzarella Cheese, Rolled Oats, Bulgur Wheat, Button, Cremini & Portobello mushrooms. Detailed ingredient list on our website’s menu page

VEGAN BURGER

VEGAN BURGER

$9.50

Organic Brown Rice Patty with organic corn, organic carrots, organic onion, organic green pepper and organic oats. Non-Dairy. Detailed ingredient list on our website’s menu page

UnBURGER

UnBURGER

$7.00

Our Cheeseburger minus the Meat

BLT

BLT

$15.00

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on Toasted Wheat Bread

TUNA

TUNA

$15.00

We make our Tuna in-house! Served on Toasted Wheat Bread

GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.50

American Cheese on Grilled Wheat Bread

CHICKEN STRIPS

CHICKEN STRIPS

$5.00

Tater Chip Strip™ - Tender Chicken Breaded in Crunchy Potato Chips

CHILI BURGER

$11.00

BOWL O CHILI

$6.75

CHILI FRIES

$10.75

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$12.25

EXTRAS

FRY BASKET (individual)

$3.50

ONION RING BASKET (individual)

$4.75

SMALL FRY (2-3 people)

$8.75
LARGE FRY (3-5 people)

LARGE FRY (3-5 people)

$14.00

Crispy Potato Wedges

HALF O-RING (2-3 people)

$12.50
FULL O-RING (3-5 people)

FULL O-RING (3-5 people)

$15.00

Golden Onion Rings

HALF FRING (2-3 people)

$12.50
FULL FRING (3-5 people)

FULL FRING (3-5 people)

$20.00

Hodad's Frings - Golden Onion Rings and Crispy Potato Wedges

BLUE CHEESE

$4.00

RANCH

$0.50

DRINKS

PEPSI

$3.50

DIET PEPSI

$3.50

MOUNTAIN DEW

$3.50

MUG ROOT BEER

$3.50

ORANGE CRUSH

$3.50

SIERRA MIST

$3.50

LEMONADE

$3.50

ICED TEA

$3.50

DR PEPPER

$3.50

MILK

$2.75

COFFEE

$3.00

SWEET TEA

$3.50

KIDS SODA

$1.75

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.00

SOLAR RAIN 16

$3.00

SOLAR RAIN 32

$5.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

PERRIER

$3.00

SHAKES

CHOCOLATE SHAKE

CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$6.75
CHOCOLATE MALT

CHOCOLATE MALT

$7.75
VANILLA SHAKE

VANILLA SHAKE

$6.75
VANILLA MALT

VANILLA MALT

$7.75
STRAWBERRY SHAKE

STRAWBERRY SHAKE

$6.75
STRAWBERRY MALT

STRAWBERRY MALT

$7.75
NEO SHAKE

NEO SHAKE

$6.75
NEO MALT

NEO MALT

$7.75
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Hodad's is the legendary Family-Owned San Diego Beach Burger shack known for epic appearances on Food Network & Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins & Dives. Our Menu is more than our World Famous Bacon Double Cheeseburgers. We also offer great BLTs, wicked Tuna, tasty Chicken Patties, Burgers & Tenders, along with Milkshakes, Onion Rings and big wedge-style Fries. We do Lettuce Wraps, Veggie & Vegan Burgers too. PLEASE NOTE *Prep times here are for normal orders. If you need 15 or more items, prep times will be longer and we'd prefer you call us in advance. Thanks

945 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101

