Mediterranean
Callie
101 Reviews
$$$
Chef Travis Swikard’s California-Mediterranean restaurant in San Diego’s East Village. Open Wed-Sun 5pm-10pm, Bar until 11pm. Book on our website calliesd.com
1195 Island Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
