Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Callie

101 Reviews

$$$

1195 Island Ave

San Diego, CA 92101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Callie Shirt

Locally made in San Diego. Available in Unisex S-2XL & Women’s XS-L Size charts available at www.calliesd.com/callie-gear In general orders are processed in 2-3 business days No Returns Please email calliegear@calliesd.com with any questions
Callie Shirt

Callie Shirt

$29.00

〰️Callie Crew Gear〰️ Orders are processed in 2-3 business days. No Returns.

Callie Hat

Callie Hat

Callie Hat

$35.00

〰️Flat Brim, Snap Back, SD Style〰️ Orders are processed in 2-3 business days. No Returns.

Callie Trucker Hat

Callie Trucker Hat

$35.00

〰️Flat Brim, Snap Back, SD Style〰️ Orders are processed in 2-3 business days. No Returns.

Callie Koozie

In general orders are processed in 2-3 business days No Returns Please email calliegear@calliesd.com with any questions
Callie Koozie

Callie Koozie

$5.00

〰️Gulp〰️ Orders are processed in 2-3 business days. No Returns.

Callie Stickers

In general orders are processed in 2-3 business days No Returns Please email calliegear@calliesd.com with any questions
Callie Sticker Set

Callie Sticker Set

$3.00

〰️Callie Vibes〰️ Orders are processed in 2-3 business days. No Returns.

Callie Hoodie

Callie Hoodie

$58.00

Server Apron

Server Apron

$50.00

Flavors of the Sun

Flavors of the Sun- GK

$120.00

Tuna Tartare

Beet Tartare

Endive Salad

Cavatelli

Lamb Shank

Eggplant

Broccolini

Pita

Tzatziki

Pancakes

Flavors of the Sun Wine

$55.00

FS 1 - Filipa 3 oz

FS 2 - BP Aligote 3 oz

FS 3 - Vallana 3 oz

FS 4 - Vignalta 2 oz

A la Carte

Tuna Tartare

$19.00

Beet Tartare

$19.00

Endive Salad

$19.00

Cavatelli

$26.00

Lamb Shank

$42.00

Eggplant

$42.00

Charred Broccolini

$15.00

Pita

$4.00

Side Of Tzatziki

$3.00

At Home with Gavin Kaysen

$35.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Chef Travis Swikard’s California-Mediterranean restaurant in San Diego’s East Village. Open Wed-Sun 5pm-10pm, Bar until 11pm. Book on our website calliesd.com

Website

Location

1195 Island Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
Callie image
Callie image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafe Sevilla of San Diego, Inc. - Cafe Sevilla of San Diego, Inc.
orange starNo Reviews
353 Fifth Avenue San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Liberty Call Distilling - Barrio Logan - - Sandwiches, Tapas & Craft Cocktails
orange starNo Reviews
1985 National Ave, #1131 San Diego, CA 92113
View restaurantnext
Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy - 1526 India Street
orange starNo Reviews
1526 India Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
SPIROS MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE
orange star4.3 • 1,235
1201 1st St Coronado, CA 92118
View restaurantnext
insideOUT - San Diego
orange star4.6 • 1,741
1642 University Avenue San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Olympic Cafe - North Park
orange star4.5 • 1,598
2310 University Ave San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Hodad's Downtown
orange star4.3 • 5,740
945 Broadway San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Bud & Rob's New Orleans Bistro - 815 F Street
orange star4.9 • 877
815 F Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Monzu Fresh Pasta - East Village
orange star4.6 • 734
455 10th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
El Dorado Cocktail Lounge
orange star4.5 • 540
1030 Broadway San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Fairweather
orange star4.2 • 495
793 J St San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden East Village
orange star4.6 • 166
1429 Island Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Kearny Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Grantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Scripps Ranch
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Rancho Bernardo
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Mission Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Mission Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Kensington
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Ocean Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston