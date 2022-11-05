Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Mediterranean

Liberty Call Distilling - Barrio Logan Sandwiches, Tapas & Craft Cocktails

review star

No reviews yet

1985 National Ave, #1131

San Diego, CA 92113

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
We are proud to serve award winning local craft Whiskey, Vodka, Gin, White Rum, Spiced Rum, Bourbon and American Single Malt Whiskey since 2013. Our California Cuisine can be enjoyed inside our restaurant or you can pick them up curbside to enjoy in the comfort of your home. All Craft Cocktails are made with the freshest seasonal fruit, vegetables and herbs.

