Breakfast & Brunch
American
Burgers

Maggie's Cafe Barrio Logan

425 Reviews

$$

1985 National Ave

Suite 1129

San Diego, CA 92113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

French Toast
Elote Bites
Blackened Chicken Pasta

Breakfast

Biscuits Eggs & Gravy

Biscuits Eggs & Gravy

$15.50

Two biscuits, smothered with our homemade gravy topped with two eggs and served with Maggie's Potatoes

Border Benedict

Border Benedict

$15.99

A toasted English muffin topped with a chorizo patty, avocado, two poach eggs and chipotle hollandaise sauce served with Maggie's potatoes and fruit

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$15.25

Eggs, potatoes, mixed bell peppers, onions, avocado, cheddar cheese and your choice of protein served with a side of beans and chips

Breakfast Quesa

Breakfast Quesa

$13.75

Scramble eggs, sausage, pico de gallo, avocado, mixed cheese, garnished with salsa fresca and sour cream

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.50

Fried egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, and avocado, server with Maggie's potatoes and fruit

Brunch Skins

Brunch Skins

$12.99

Potato skins filled with scramble eggs bacon, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream served with a side of salsa

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$13.50

Two golden brown pancakes, served with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage links

California Omelette

California Omelette

$14.50

Spinach, pico de gallo, avocado, and pepper jack cheese served with Maggie's potatoes and your choice of sourdough or wheat toast

Carnitas Skillet

Carnitas Skillet

$15.25

Mixed bell peppers, onions, potatoes, tomatoes, carnitas topped with two eggs

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$17.99

Belgian waffle topped with four pieces of mixed fried bone in chicken, served with a side of our homemade sausage gravy sauce

Chile Relleno Omelette

Chile Relleno Omelette

$17.50

A chile relleno inside an omelette, smothered with our home made ranchero sauce, topped with sour cream, onions and cilantro, served with our Maggie's potatoes, and beans with your choice of sourdough or wheat toast

Chile Verde Omelette

Chile Verde Omelette

$17.00

Three egg omelette, with carne asada, onions, smothered with our homemade salsa verde topped with mixed cheese, served with beans, Maggie's potatoes and your choice of sourdough or wheat toast

Chorizo Skillet

Chorizo Skillet

$15.25

Home fried potatoes mixed with bell peppers onion and chorizo topped with 2 eggs and our chipotle hollandaise

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$15.50

Fried Beef Steak Smothered with our homemade sausage gravy sauce topped with sausage topping, served with Maggie's Potatoes and two eggs

Crab Cake Benedict

Crab Cake Benedict

$17.95

A toasted biscuit topped with house-made crab cakes, two poach eggs and chipotle hollandaise sauce served with Maggie's potatoes and fresh fruit

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$15.50

A toasted English muffin, topped with Canadianbacon, two poached eggs and hollandaisesauce served with a side of Maggie’s potatoes, and fruit

Eggs To Order

Eggs To Order

$10.99

Three eggs (any style) served with Maggie's potatoes, and your choice of bacon or sausage and sourdough or wheat toast

Flat Iron Steak & Eggs

Flat Iron Steak & Eggs

$22.99

8 oz. flat Iron steak and two eggs cooked any style, served with Maggie’s potatoes, and your choice of sourdough or wheat toast

French Toast

French Toast

$13.50

Two slices of bread dipped in egg batter, sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage links

Harvest Omelet

$16.00
Love Waffle

Love Waffle

$12.99
Machaca Con Huevos

Machaca Con Huevos

$16.25

Scrambled eggs with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and shredded carnitas, served with potatoes, refried beans and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Maggie’s Chilaquiles

Maggie's Chilaquiles

$12.99

Homemade corn tortilla chips covered with your choice of green or red salsa, topped with red onion, cotija cheese, and sour cream, served with rice pilaf and refried beans / Add two eggs, Chicken

Meat Lover

Meat Lover

$17.50
S'more French Toast

S'more French Toast

$15.25

Two slices of bread dipped in our house egg butter, stuffed with Marshmallow , Cream, Chocolate Chips, crumble Graham Cookies, topped with whipped cream, mini marshmallow & drizzle with Chocolate Syrup

Stuffed French Toast

Stuffed French Toast

$15.25

Two slices of bread dipped in our home made batter, stuffed with cream cheese, fresh strawberries and bananas, topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar, served with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage links

Tex-Mex Omelette

Tex-Mex Omelette

$14.75

Carnitas, pico de gallop, fresh jalapenos, topped with cotija chz and avocado with a side of Maggie's potato and your choice of sour dough and wheat toast

Veggie Hash

Veggie Hash

$14.25

Spinach, mushrooms, broccoli, zucchini, tomatoes, carrots, bell pepper, hollandaise.

Starters

Basket Onion Rings

Basket Onion Rings

$9.50

a basket of our gourmet onion rings.

Basket Sweet Fries

$7.00

basket of our sweet potato fries with our house seasoning

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$14.99
Cheese Burger Sliders

Cheese Burger Sliders

$13.49

Three beef sliders with cheddar cheese, garnished with tomatoes, onions, and lettuce

Elote Bites

Elote Bites

$9.95
Grande Nachos

Grande Nachos

$12.25

Tortilla Chips, Jalapeno Cheese sauce, pico de gallo and, fresh jalapenos, topped with sour cream

Guac, Salsa & Chips

Guac, Salsa & Chips

$8.99

Crispy tortilla chips served with the usual suspects

Maggie’s Quesadilla

Maggie's Quesadilla

$12.99

Huge flour tortilla stuffed with mixed cheese, mixed bell peppers, and onions, garnished with lettuce, sour cream &, guacamole

Potstikers

Potstikers

$12.50
Pretzels Puffs

Pretzels Puffs

$11.75

Pretzel balls with a crunchy outside and fluffy inside, served with our house made beer cheese jalapeno sauce topped with pico de gallo and bacon bits

Taco Sampler

Taco Sampler

$13.49

Carnitas, Carne Asada, and Chicken topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and salsa fresca on the side

Tex-Mex Potato Skins

Tex-Mex Potato Skins

$11.25

Six potatoes skins topped with bacon, cheddar cheese pico de gallo, cotija cheese and salsa fresca of sour cream

Wings

Wings

$13.99+

Crispy juicy chicken wings, tosses in your favorite sauce, with celery sticks and your choice of dressing

Burgers, Sandwiches

Bacon Chz Burger

Bacon Chz Burger

$14.29

Angus Chuck beef burger, cheddar cheese, and bacon

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$15.75

Angus chuck beef burger, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, topped with onions rings

Blackened Sandwich

Blackened Sandwich

$14.75

Blackened chicken breast with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, with chipotle mayo

Blue Cheese Burger

Blue Cheese Burger

$15.75

Augus chuck beef burger, with crumble blue cheese, bacon, onions rings, and drizzle with balsamic glaze, lettuce, tomatoes and onions

Bourbon Burger

Bourbon Burger

$15.75

Angus chuck beef burger, pepper jack cheese, bacon, and Maggie's Bourbon glaze, lettuce, tomatoes and, onions

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$13.29

Angus chuck beef burger topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and, onions

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$12.29

Angus chuck beef burger, lettuce, tomatoes and, onions

Decker Sand

Decker Sand

$14.99

Three toasted sourdough bread slices with turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, and Mayonnaise

French Dip

French Dip

$14.75

Sliced prime rib, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, and swiss cheese on a ciabatta bread, with a side of horseradish spread and au jus

Guaca Burger

Guaca Burger

$15.75

Pepper Jack cheese, guacamole, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, topped with a Fry Jalapeño

M.O.S. Burger

M.O.S. Burger

$15.75

Angus chuck beef burger, mushrooms, onions, and swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and, onions

Pulled pork sand

$14.75
Sunny Cali Burger

Sunny Cali Burger

$15.75

Angus chuck burger, cheddar cheese, bacon, avocado and eggs, lettuce, tomatoes and, onios

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$14.29

Black bean patty, sliced avocado, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions

Wraps & Tortas

Buffalo Wrap

Buffalo Wrap

$15.99

Breaded chicken, tossed in buffalo sauce, romaine lettuce, red onion, avocado, tomatoes, mixed cheese with ranch dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.99

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, and avocado with Caesar dresing

Turkey Wrap

Turkey Wrap

$13.99

Romain lettuce, sliced turkey, red onion, avocado, tomatoes, and mixed cheese with ranch dressing

Torta Chilanga

$15.99

Milanesa, chorizo, ham, Pepper Jack Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocada and, chipotle mayo

Torta Cubana

Torta Cubana

$16.99

Milanesa, chicken, ham, chorizo, egg, cheddar cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado and, chipotle mayo

Torta Oaxaquena

Torta Oaxaquena

$15.75

Milanesa, carnitas, Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, chipotle mayo and a chile toreado on the side

Torta La Raza

Torta La Raza

$15.99

Pastas & Entrees

Blackened Chicken Pasta

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$17.50

Fettuccine pasta tossed in Alfredo sauce with parmesan cheese and tomatoes topped with blackened chicken

Bourbon Salmon Dinner

Bourbon Salmon Dinner

$23.99

Chargrilled salmon fillet topped off with our Maggie's Bourbon glaze served with steamed veggies and garlic mashed potatoes

Bourbon Steak & Shrimp

Bourbon Steak & Shrimp

$22.99

8oz trimmed top blade steak with deep rich flavor, topped with our Maggie's Bourbon glaze, sautéed shrimp served with steamed veggies and, garlic mash potatoes

Cajun Chicken & Shrimp Pasta

Cajun Chicken & Shrimp Pasta

$19.99

Sautéed chicken, shrimp, and red bell peppers, tossed with fettucine in a spicy Cajun Alfredo sauce, with parmesan cheese

Crispy Chicken Fingers

Crispy Chicken Fingers

$14.99

Golden brown chicken tenders served with fries and a side of honey mustard

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$15.99

Beer battered Atlantic cod fish served with fries and a side of tartar sauce

Full Rack Ribs

Full Rack Ribs

$28.99

Slow-cooked, fall-of-the-bone tender baby back pork ribs, served with fries and veggies covered with your choice of our Maggie's Bourbon glaze or BBQ sauce

Half Rack Ribs

Half Rack Ribs

$20.99

Slow-cooked, fall-of-the-bone tender baby back pork ribs, served with fries and veggies covered with your choice of our Maggie's Bourbon glaze or BBQ sauc

Soups & Salads

Bowl Broccolli & Cheese

Bowl Broccolli & Cheese

$8.99
Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup

Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.99

Bowl Clam Chowder

$8.99
Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast on top of romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, parmesan cheese, croutons and a cheese quesadilla

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.50

Egg, bacon, avocado, mixed cheese, crumble blue cheese, on a bed of romaine lettuce, with your choice of dresing

House Caesar Salad

$5.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, tomatoes, parmesan cheese and, Caesar dressing

House Salad

$5.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed cheese, and your choice of dressing

Soup & Salad Combo

Soup & Salad Combo

$14.99

Bowl of soup with a house salad or a Caesar salad

Fajita Steak Salad

Fajita Steak Salad

$20.99

Kids Meals

Kids Chesse Burger

Kids Chesse Burger

$8.48
Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.99
Kids Eggs to Order

Kids Eggs to Order

$7.99
Kids Grilled Cheese Sanwich

Kids Grilled Cheese Sanwich

$7.99

Kids Hamburger

$7.99
Kids Pancakes, egg & Bacon

Kids Pancakes, egg & Bacon

$7.99
Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$7.99
Kids Ribs

Kids Ribs

$11.99

Desserts

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$8.50
Churro Waffel

Churro Waffel

$8.50
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$8.00
Mud Pie

Mud Pie

$9.00

Amazing Coffe Ice Cream Pie with Crunchy Oreo Cookie Crust topped with Almonds and Chocolate Sauce

Maggie's Merchendise

coffee mugs

$10.00

Maggie's tumbler

$10.00

Soda

Coke

Coke

$4.00
Pepsi

Pepsi

$3.50
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$3.50
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Plamer

$3.50
Raspberry Ice Tea

Raspberry Ice Tea

$3.50
Crush Orange

Crush Orange

$3.50
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Sherly Temple

$3.50
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.50

Coffes

Coffee

Coffee

$3.75
Coffe Decaf

Coffe Decaf

$3.75
Ice Coffee

Ice Coffee

$4.99
Ice Caramel Late

Ice Caramel Late

$6.50
Ice Mocha

Ice Mocha

$6.50

Soft Drinks & Juices

Apple Juice

$4.00

Choco Milk-Kids

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Hot Cocoa

$3.99

Hot Tea

$3.75
Mango Lemonade

Mango Lemonade

$3.00
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Milk-Kids

$2.25

Orange Juice

$5.00

Topo Chico

$3.75

Aqua pana

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Lg Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Oj Pitcher

$20.00

Milkshakes

S'more Shake

$8.00

Piña Colada Shake

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Milkshake

$7.00
Chocolate Milkshake

Chocolate Milkshake

$7.00

Oreo Milkshake

$7.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$7.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$7.00
KID Milk Shake

KID Milk Shake

$5.00

Smoothies

Bananaberry Freeze

Bananaberry Freeze

$8.50
Green Smoothie

Green Smoothie

$8.50

Kids Smothie

$4.50
Lava Flow

Lava Flow

$8.50

Mango Smoothie

$8.50
Ocean Freeze

Ocean Freeze

$8.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markPet Friendly
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markToilets
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1985 National Ave, Suite 1129, San Diego, CA 92113

Directions

Maggie's Cafe image
Maggie's Cafe image
Maggie's Cafe image

