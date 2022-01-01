- Home
Maggie's Cafe Barrio Logan
425 Reviews
$$
1985 National Ave
Suite 1129
San Diego, CA 92113
Order Again
Popular Items
Breakfast
Biscuits Eggs & Gravy
Two biscuits, smothered with our homemade gravy topped with two eggs and served with Maggie's Potatoes
Border Benedict
A toasted English muffin topped with a chorizo patty, avocado, two poach eggs and chipotle hollandaise sauce served with Maggie's potatoes and fruit
Breakfast Burrito
Eggs, potatoes, mixed bell peppers, onions, avocado, cheddar cheese and your choice of protein served with a side of beans and chips
Breakfast Quesa
Scramble eggs, sausage, pico de gallo, avocado, mixed cheese, garnished with salsa fresca and sour cream
Breakfast Sandwich
Fried egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, and avocado, server with Maggie's potatoes and fruit
Brunch Skins
Potato skins filled with scramble eggs bacon, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream served with a side of salsa
Buttermilk Pancakes
Two golden brown pancakes, served with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage links
California Omelette
Spinach, pico de gallo, avocado, and pepper jack cheese served with Maggie's potatoes and your choice of sourdough or wheat toast
Carnitas Skillet
Mixed bell peppers, onions, potatoes, tomatoes, carnitas topped with two eggs
Chicken & Waffles
Belgian waffle topped with four pieces of mixed fried bone in chicken, served with a side of our homemade sausage gravy sauce
Chile Relleno Omelette
A chile relleno inside an omelette, smothered with our home made ranchero sauce, topped with sour cream, onions and cilantro, served with our Maggie's potatoes, and beans with your choice of sourdough or wheat toast
Chile Verde Omelette
Three egg omelette, with carne asada, onions, smothered with our homemade salsa verde topped with mixed cheese, served with beans, Maggie's potatoes and your choice of sourdough or wheat toast
Chorizo Skillet
Home fried potatoes mixed with bell peppers onion and chorizo topped with 2 eggs and our chipotle hollandaise
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Fried Beef Steak Smothered with our homemade sausage gravy sauce topped with sausage topping, served with Maggie's Potatoes and two eggs
Crab Cake Benedict
A toasted biscuit topped with house-made crab cakes, two poach eggs and chipotle hollandaise sauce served with Maggie's potatoes and fresh fruit
Eggs Benedict
A toasted English muffin, topped with Canadianbacon, two poached eggs and hollandaisesauce served with a side of Maggie’s potatoes, and fruit
Eggs To Order
Three eggs (any style) served with Maggie's potatoes, and your choice of bacon or sausage and sourdough or wheat toast
Flat Iron Steak & Eggs
8 oz. flat Iron steak and two eggs cooked any style, served with Maggie’s potatoes, and your choice of sourdough or wheat toast
French Toast
Two slices of bread dipped in egg batter, sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage links
Harvest Omelet
Love Waffle
Machaca Con Huevos
Scrambled eggs with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and shredded carnitas, served with potatoes, refried beans and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Maggie’s Chilaquiles
Homemade corn tortilla chips covered with your choice of green or red salsa, topped with red onion, cotija cheese, and sour cream, served with rice pilaf and refried beans / Add two eggs, Chicken
Meat Lover
S'more French Toast
Two slices of bread dipped in our house egg butter, stuffed with Marshmallow , Cream, Chocolate Chips, crumble Graham Cookies, topped with whipped cream, mini marshmallow & drizzle with Chocolate Syrup
Stuffed French Toast
Two slices of bread dipped in our home made batter, stuffed with cream cheese, fresh strawberries and bananas, topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar, served with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage links
Tex-Mex Omelette
Carnitas, pico de gallop, fresh jalapenos, topped with cotija chz and avocado with a side of Maggie's potato and your choice of sour dough and wheat toast
Veggie Hash
Spinach, mushrooms, broccoli, zucchini, tomatoes, carrots, bell pepper, hollandaise.
Starters
Basket Onion Rings
a basket of our gourmet onion rings.
Basket Sweet Fries
basket of our sweet potato fries with our house seasoning
Carne Asada Fries
Cheese Burger Sliders
Three beef sliders with cheddar cheese, garnished with tomatoes, onions, and lettuce
Elote Bites
Grande Nachos
Tortilla Chips, Jalapeno Cheese sauce, pico de gallo and, fresh jalapenos, topped with sour cream
Guac, Salsa & Chips
Crispy tortilla chips served with the usual suspects
Maggie’s Quesadilla
Huge flour tortilla stuffed with mixed cheese, mixed bell peppers, and onions, garnished with lettuce, sour cream &, guacamole
Potstikers
Pretzels Puffs
Pretzel balls with a crunchy outside and fluffy inside, served with our house made beer cheese jalapeno sauce topped with pico de gallo and bacon bits
Taco Sampler
Carnitas, Carne Asada, and Chicken topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and salsa fresca on the side
Tex-Mex Potato Skins
Six potatoes skins topped with bacon, cheddar cheese pico de gallo, cotija cheese and salsa fresca of sour cream
Wings
Crispy juicy chicken wings, tosses in your favorite sauce, with celery sticks and your choice of dressing
Burgers, Sandwiches
Bacon Chz Burger
Angus Chuck beef burger, cheddar cheese, and bacon
BBQ Burger
Angus chuck beef burger, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, topped with onions rings
Blackened Sandwich
Blackened chicken breast with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, with chipotle mayo
Blue Cheese Burger
Augus chuck beef burger, with crumble blue cheese, bacon, onions rings, and drizzle with balsamic glaze, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
Bourbon Burger
Angus chuck beef burger, pepper jack cheese, bacon, and Maggie's Bourbon glaze, lettuce, tomatoes and, onions
Cheese Burger
Angus chuck beef burger topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and, onions
Classic Burger
Angus chuck beef burger, lettuce, tomatoes and, onions
Decker Sand
Three toasted sourdough bread slices with turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, and Mayonnaise
French Dip
Sliced prime rib, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, and swiss cheese on a ciabatta bread, with a side of horseradish spread and au jus
Guaca Burger
Pepper Jack cheese, guacamole, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, topped with a Fry Jalapeño
M.O.S. Burger
Angus chuck beef burger, mushrooms, onions, and swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and, onions
Pulled pork sand
Sunny Cali Burger
Angus chuck burger, cheddar cheese, bacon, avocado and eggs, lettuce, tomatoes and, onios
Veggie Burger
Black bean patty, sliced avocado, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
Wraps & Tortas
Buffalo Wrap
Breaded chicken, tossed in buffalo sauce, romaine lettuce, red onion, avocado, tomatoes, mixed cheese with ranch dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, and avocado with Caesar dresing
Turkey Wrap
Romain lettuce, sliced turkey, red onion, avocado, tomatoes, and mixed cheese with ranch dressing
Torta Chilanga
Milanesa, chorizo, ham, Pepper Jack Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocada and, chipotle mayo
Torta Cubana
Milanesa, chicken, ham, chorizo, egg, cheddar cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado and, chipotle mayo
Torta Oaxaquena
Milanesa, carnitas, Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, chipotle mayo and a chile toreado on the side
Torta La Raza
Pastas & Entrees
Blackened Chicken Pasta
Fettuccine pasta tossed in Alfredo sauce with parmesan cheese and tomatoes topped with blackened chicken
Bourbon Salmon Dinner
Chargrilled salmon fillet topped off with our Maggie's Bourbon glaze served with steamed veggies and garlic mashed potatoes
Bourbon Steak & Shrimp
8oz trimmed top blade steak with deep rich flavor, topped with our Maggie's Bourbon glaze, sautéed shrimp served with steamed veggies and, garlic mash potatoes
Cajun Chicken & Shrimp Pasta
Sautéed chicken, shrimp, and red bell peppers, tossed with fettucine in a spicy Cajun Alfredo sauce, with parmesan cheese
Crispy Chicken Fingers
Golden brown chicken tenders served with fries and a side of honey mustard
Fish & Chips
Beer battered Atlantic cod fish served with fries and a side of tartar sauce
Full Rack Ribs
Slow-cooked, fall-of-the-bone tender baby back pork ribs, served with fries and veggies covered with your choice of our Maggie's Bourbon glaze or BBQ sauce
Half Rack Ribs
Slow-cooked, fall-of-the-bone tender baby back pork ribs, served with fries and veggies covered with your choice of our Maggie's Bourbon glaze or BBQ sauc
Soups & Salads
Bowl Broccolli & Cheese
Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup
Bowl Clam Chowder
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken breast on top of romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, parmesan cheese, croutons and a cheese quesadilla
Cobb Salad
Egg, bacon, avocado, mixed cheese, crumble blue cheese, on a bed of romaine lettuce, with your choice of dresing
House Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, tomatoes, parmesan cheese and, Caesar dressing
House Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed cheese, and your choice of dressing
Soup & Salad Combo
Bowl of soup with a house salad or a Caesar salad
Fajita Steak Salad
Kids Meals
Desserts
Maggie's Merchendise
Soda
Soft Drinks & Juices
Milkshakes
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1985 National Ave, Suite 1129, San Diego, CA 92113