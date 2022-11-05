Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

LOLA 55 TACOS & COCKTAILS - East Village

review star

No reviews yet

1290 F st

San Diego, CA 92101

Popular Items

Baja Style Fish
Smoked Carnitas
Mesquite Chicken

Tacos

Steak

Steak

$5.25

mesquite grilled steak, mash, avocado mousse, smoky pasilla salsa, crispy leeks, jalapeño toreado

Mesquite Chicken

Mesquite Chicken

$3.95

mesquite grilled chicken, chicharron, cucumber, coconut rice, peanut macha salsa

Baja Style Fish

Baja Style Fish

$4.75

local fish, remoulade, chorizo-tomato vinaigrette, frisee, pickled serrano, purple basil

Smoked Carnitas

$4.25

pork shoulder confit, crisped maciza, shaved tomatillo, avocado mousse, pickled red onion, cilantro

Mindful Mushroom Taco

$5.25
Squash Blossom Relleno

Squash Blossom Relleno

$4.25

housemade beet soyrizo, almond "cream cheese", poblano salsa, potato chicharrones, cilantro

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$3.95

charred cauliflower, eggplant bacon, avocado mousse, almonds, golden raisins, morita dulce salsa

Pork Belly Al Pastor

Pork Belly Al Pastor

$4.95

achiote pork belly, mesquite pineapple, frisee, cilantro crema

Specials

Barbacoa Fries

$14.50Out of stock

Salads

Lolas Caesar

Lolas Caesar

$7.95

romaine hearts, aged parmesan, manteca croutons, pasilla salt, grilled lemon

Sides

Chipotle Rice

Chipotle Rice

$3.25

chicken jus, chipotle, blistered baby tomato, cilantro

Lolas Beans

$3.25

creamy peruanos

Quesadillas Oaxaca

Quesadillas Oaxaca

$6.95

3 housemade corn tortillas, queso oaxaca, pasilla salt, lime zest, dipping salsas(avocado mousse, morita dulce)

Pozole Verde

Pozole Verde

$5.75

chicken, tomatillo cilantro broth, cabbage, watermelon radish, avocado, cilantro

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$6.50Out of stock

mole amarillo vinaigrette, cotija cheese, mint, toasted almonds

Barbacoa Quesadillas

$10.00

Kids

Mini Plate - Carnitas

$5.50

mild chipotle rice, LOLA's beans and carnitas served with two corn tortillas

Mini Plate - Steak

$6.75

mild chipotle rice, LOLA's beans and filet mignon served with two corn tortillas

Mini Plate - Chicken

$5.50

mild chipotle rice, LOLA's beans and mesquite grilled chicken served with two corn tortillas

Mini Plate - Fried Fish

$6.75

mild chipotle rice, LOLA's beans and fried fish served with two corn tortillas

Mini Plate - Squash Blossom

$6.00

mild chipotle rice, LOLA's beans and fried squash blossom relleno served with two corn tortillas

Mini Plate - Pork Belly Al Pastor

$6.95

mild chipotle rice, LOLA's beans and al pastor served with two corn tortillas

Mini Plate - Cauliflower

$5.50

mild chipotle rice, LOLA's beans and grilled cauliflower with two corn tortillas

Soft Drinks -

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Squirt

$2.50

Barq's Root Beer

$2.50

Cranberry Minute Maid

$2.50

Seagram's Ginger Ale

$2.50

Housemade Jamaica

$2.75Out of stock

Horchata

$2.75Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday9:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Fast Casual with a Full Bar

Website

Location

1290 F st, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
LOLA 55 TACOS & COCKTAILS image
LOLA 55 TACOS & COCKTAILS image
LOLA 55 TACOS & COCKTAILS image
LOLA 55 TACOS & COCKTAILS image

Map
