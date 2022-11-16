Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Taka Sushi - San Diego

review star

No reviews yet

555 5th Ave

San Diego, CA 92101

Popular Items

Ngiri Salmon
Rainbow Roll 8pc
Special Battera Roll 6pc

Sushi Nigiri 2pc

NIgiri King Crab

NIgiri King Crab

$14.50
NIgiri Egg

NIgiri Egg

$5.00
NIgiri Eel

NIgiri Eel

$6.50
Ngiri Sea Eel

Ngiri Sea Eel

$6.50
NIgiri Halibut

NIgiri Halibut

$6.00
Nigiri Albacore

Nigiri Albacore

$6.00
Nigir Mackerel

Nigir Mackerel

$9.50
Nigiri Octopus

Nigiri Octopus

$6.00
Nigiri Scallop

Nigiri Scallop

$6.00
Ngiri Salmon

Ngiri Salmon

$6.50
Nigiri Salmon Belly

Nigiri Salmon Belly

$7.00
NIgiri Salmon(New Zealand)

NIgiri Salmon(New Zealand)

$7.50
Nigir Smoked Salmon

Nigir Smoked Salmon

$7.00
Ngiri Shrimp

Ngiri Shrimp

$6.00
Ngiri Sweet Shrimp

Ngiri Sweet Shrimp

$9.50
Nigir Squid

Nigir Squid

$6.00
Ngiri Sea Urchin

Ngiri Sea Urchin

$19.25
Nigiri Salmon Roe

Nigiri Salmon Roe

$7.50
NIgiri Smelt Roe

NIgiri Smelt Roe

$5.00
Nigiri Snapper

Nigiri Snapper

$6.00
Nigiri Tuna

Nigiri Tuna

$6.50
Nigiri Tuna Belly Chu Toro

Nigiri Tuna Belly Chu Toro

$17.95
Nigiri Yellowtail

Nigiri Yellowtail

$7.00

Negitoro

$13.00

Rolls

California Roll 8pc

California Roll 8pc

$11.50

Crabmeat, avocado, sesame seed

Scallop Roll 8pc

Scallop Roll 8pc

$12.00

Scallop, green onion, cucumber, masago, sesame seed

Spicy Scallop Roll 8pc

$12.50

Spicy scallop, masago, cucumber, green onion, sesame seed

Spicy Tuna Roll 8pc

Spicy Tuna Roll 8pc

$13.00

Spicy tuna, masago, green onion, sesame seeed

Yellowtail Roll 8pc

Yellowtail Roll 8pc

$14.00

Yellowtail, green onion, sesame seed

Tuna Roll 6pc

Tuna Roll 6pc

$8.00

Tuna, wasabi, Hosomaki style

Cucumber Roll 6pc

Cucumber Roll 6pc

$5.55

Cucumber, sesame seed, wasabi Hosomaki style

Vegetable Roll 8pc

Vegetable Roll 8pc

$10.00

Cucumber, avocado, yamagobo, kaiware, sesame seed

Eel Roll 8pc

Eel Roll 8pc

$14.00

Eel, cucumber, sesame seed, eel sauce

Philadelfia Roll 8pc

Philadelfia Roll 8pc

$15.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, sesame seed

Salmon Skin Roll 8pc

Salmon Skin Roll 8pc

$14.00

Baked salmon skin, cucumber, kaiware, yamagobo, sesame seed

Salmon Roll 8pc

$14.00

Fresh salmon, sesame seed, cucumber

Shrimp Tempura Roll 8pc

Shrimp Tempura Roll 8pc

$17.00

Fried shrimp, crabmeat, sesame seed

Softshell Crab Roll 8pc

Softshell Crab Roll 8pc

$18.00

Soft shell crab, cucumber, sesame seed, masago on top

Live SSC roll

$20.00

Special Eel Roll 8pc

$19.00

California roll inside. Eel, avocado, eel sauce top

Rainbow Roll 8pc

Rainbow Roll 8pc

$18.50

California roll inside, Tuna, Salmon, White fish, avocado on top

Special Battera Roll 6pc

Special Battera Roll 6pc

$21.00

Shrimp, tuna, crab meat, masago on bottom, Clear seaweed, tobiko, green onion on top

Dragon Roll 8pc

Dragon Roll 8pc

$28.00

Shrimp tempura roll inside, EEL, Avocado on Top

NegiToro Roll 6pc

$13.50

chopped Tuna belly, green onion

Caterpillar Roll 8pc

Caterpillar Roll 8pc

$20.00

Eel roll inside, Avocado on Top

SABA Battera 6pc

SABA Battera 6pc

$21.00

Saba (Mackerel) on Top , shiso herbs, sesame seed

salmon avocado Roll 8pc

salmon avocado Roll 8pc

$14.00

Avocado Roll

$10.00

Yamaimo Ume Siso

$8.00

California Hand Roll

$7.00

Scallop Hand Roll

$7.00
Spicy Scallop Hand Roll

Spicy Scallop Hand Roll

$7.00
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$8.00
Yellowtail Hand Roll

Yellowtail Hand Roll

$8.50
Tuna Hand Roll

Tuna Hand Roll

$6.00
Cucumber HR

Cucumber HR

$4.50
Vegitable Hand Roll

Vegitable Hand Roll

$6.00
Eel Hand Roll

Eel Hand Roll

$9.00
Philadelfia Hand Roll

Philadelfia Hand Roll

$9.00
Salmon Skin HR

Salmon Skin HR

$9.00

Salmon Hand Roll

$9.00
Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll

Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll

$9.00
Softshell Crab Hand Roll

Softshell Crab Hand Roll

$9.50

Negitoro Hnad Roll

$13.00
Natto hand Roll

Natto hand Roll

$6.00

Mentaiko hand Roll

$8.75

UNI Hand Roll

$21.00

Sashimi

Tuna

Tuna

$19.95+
Yellowtail

Yellowtail

$20.50+

Halibut

$19.50+
Salmon

Salmon

$18.75+
Sashimi Octopus 5pc

Sashimi Octopus 5pc

$14.50
Sashimi Albacore 5pc

Sashimi Albacore 5pc

$14.50

Spanish Mackerel sashimi

$19.00
Sea urchin - UNI sashimi

Sea urchin - UNI sashimi

$58.00

Blue Fin Tuna Sashimi

$18.00

Avocado sashimi

$5.00

Extra Wasabi

$0.25

Extra Ginger

$0.25

Appetizer

Spicy Tuna Salad

Spicy Tuna Salad

$19.00

Spicy Fish Salad

$19.00

Seaweed Salad

$12.00

Albacore Salad

$18.00
Baked Black Cod Fish

Baked Black Cod Fish

$16.00
Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$6.00
Spicy Tuna Tar Tar

Spicy Tuna Tar Tar

$16.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, quail egg with spicy sesame oil soy sauce

Omakase Sushi

$98.00
TEKKA DON

TEKKA DON

$29.00

Rice bowl topped with Tuna. 鉄火丼

SAKE DON

SAKE DON

$29.00

Rice bowl topped with Salmon. サーモン丼

Condiments

PONZU

$0.75

EEL sauce

$0.75

Sriracha

$0.75

TERIYAKI

$0.75

Extra Wasabi (Copy)

$0.75

Extra Ginger (Copy)

$0.75

COLD

Spicy Tuna Salad

Spicy Tuna Salad

$16.00

Spicy Fish Salad

$16.00
Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

Seaweed Salad

$12.00
Spicy Tuna Tar Tar

Spicy Tuna Tar Tar

$16.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, quail egg with spicy sesame oil soy sauce

HOT

Baked Black Cod Fish

Baked Black Cod Fish

$16.00

Appetizer

Edamame

Edamame

$4.00
Shishito

Shishito

$7.00
Soft Shell Crab

Soft Shell Crab

$15.00

Live soft shell crab

$18.00
Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$15.00

5pc tiger shrimp served with tempura sauce

Special Dynamite

Special Dynamite

$15.00

Scallop, white fish, shiitake and spinach baked with dynamite sauce

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$11.00

Fried tofu with sautéed shiitake mushroom

Garlic Scallop

$13.00

CHICKEN fried rice

$15.00

shrmp fried rice

$19.00

Salad

Alaskan King Crab Salad

Alaskan King Crab Salad

$21.50

King Crab Mixed greens and asparagus with house mustard dressing

Fried Calamari Salad

$13.00

Fried calamari, mixed greens with tosazu (sweet vinaigrette)

Green Salad

Green Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, asparagus with house special wasabi dressing on side

Rice

$2.50

Soup

Tofu Miso Soup

Tofu Miso Soup

$4.00

Tofu, seaweed and green onion

Crab Meat Miso Soup

Crab Meat Miso Soup

$9.00

Crab meat, seaweed and green onion

Akadashi Miso

Akadashi Miso

$6.00

Tofu, seaweed and green onion with HATCHO miso

COLD

Fried Calamari Salad

$13.00

Fried calamari, mixed greens with tosazu (sweet vinaigrette)

Green Salad

Green Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, asparagus with house special wasabi dressing on side

HOT

Special Dynamite

Special Dynamite

$15.00

Scallop, white fish, shiitake and spinach baked with dynamite sauce

Soft Shell Crab

Soft Shell Crab

$15.00

Garlic Scallop

$13.00
Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$11.00

Fried tofu with sautéed shiitake mushroom

Edamame

Edamame

$4.00
Shishito

Shishito

$7.00
Tofu Miso Soup

Tofu Miso Soup

$4.00

Tofu, seaweed and green onion

Crab Meat Miso Soup

Crab Meat Miso Soup

$9.00

Crab meat, seaweed and green onion

CHICKEN fried rice

$15.00

shrmp fried rice

$19.00

TAKA555

酒 MASU

酒 MASU

$10.00

Wooden Sake Cups Masu Japanese Hinoki Wood Saki Cup Box Made in Japan

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Japanese SUSHI

Website

Location

555 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
TAKA Sushi image
TAKA Sushi image

