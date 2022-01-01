Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Crab Hut Downtown

review star

No reviews yet

1007 5th Ave. Suite 101

San Diego, CA 92101

Order Again

Popular Items

S N S
Steamed Rice
Shrimp

Boils

Crawfish

Crawfish

$19.64Out of stock

(per lb)

Frozen Crawfish

Frozen Crawfish

$18.64

(per lb)

Mix Shrimp & Crawfish

Mix Shrimp & Crawfish

$20.95Out of stock

(per lb)

Frozen Shrimp & Crawfish Mix

Frozen Shrimp & Crawfish Mix

$20.95

(per lb)

Shrimp

Shrimp

$19.85

(per lb)

1/2 Shrimp

1/2 Shrimp

$10.85

(per 1/2 lb)

Clams

Clams

$19.89

(per lb)

Mussels

Mussels

$19.89

(per lb)

Snow Crab Clusters

Snow Crab Clusters

$40.78

(per lb)

King Crab Legs

King Crab Legs

$67.76

(per lb)

Combos

Lobster Tail Meal

Lobster Tail Meal

$36.52

Lobster tail comes with small corn, potatoes & sausages

Headless Shrimp

Headless Shrimp

$28.76

Shell on headless shrimp, potato, corn on the cob, mixed with a sauce of your choice.

S N S

S N S

$50.71

Snow crab clusters, shrimp, corn on the cob, potatoes and andouille sausages mixed with a sauce of your choice.

Crab Legs Combo

Crab Legs Combo

$69.96

King crab legs, snow crab cluster, corn on the cob and potatoes mixed with a sauce of your choice. Served with a side of garlic bread.

Bucket for One

Bucket for One

$54.52

Snow crab clusters, shrimp, crawfish, mussels, clams, corn on the cob, potatoes and andouille sausages mixed with a sauce of your choice.

Seafood Bucket

Seafood Bucket

$115.45

King crab leg, snow crab cluster, shrimp, crawfish, mussels, clams, corn on the cob, potatoes and sausages, mixed with a sauce of your choice. (2 people)

Go To Town - Dungeness

Go To Town - Dungeness

$161.87

Seafood Bucket (King crab leg, snow crab cluster, head-on shrimp, crawfish, mussels, clams, corn on the cob, potatoes and sausages mixed with a sauce of your choice) plus a Dungeness crab, mixed with a sauce of your choice and served with corn bread. (3-4 people)

Go To Town - Lobster

Go To Town - Lobster

$161.87

Seafood Bucket (King crab leg, snow crab cluster, head-on shrimp, crawfish, mussels, clams, corn on the cob, potatoes and sausages mixed with a sauce of your choice) plus a lobster, mixed with a sauce of your choice and served with corn bread. (3-4 people)

Sides

1/2 Corn

1/2 Corn

$5.91

(per 1/2 lb)

Corn

Corn

$8.65

(per lb)

1/2 Potato

1/2 Potato

$5.85

(per 1/2 lb)

Potato

Potato

$8.15

(per lb)

1/2 Sausage

1/2 Sausage

$13.52

(per 1/2 lb)

Sausage

Sausage

$20.73

(per lb)

Corn Bread

Corn Bread

$6.28
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$4.65
Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$4.05

Steamed jasmine rice bowl.

Fresh Celery & Carrots

Fresh Celery & Carrots

$4.59

Side Asparagas

$4.00

Garlic Noodle

$12.92

Pasta Sauce

$3.00

Dishes

Blackened Prawn Skewers

Blackened Prawn Skewers

$20.82

Fresh bell pepper & baby tomatoes on skewers. Served with asparagus and rice.

Fish N' Chips

Fish N' Chips

$18.78

Panko hand-battered domestic catfish and waffle cut cajun fries (chips).

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$20.87

Tiger shrimp cooked in our garlic butter sauce. Served with linguine.

Seafood Creole

Seafood Creole

$20.82

Shrimp, mussels, clams stewed in a tomato and sweet basil sauce. Served with garlic bread or linguine.

Spicy Jambalaya

Spicy Jambalaya

$20.83

A Creole style Jambalaya with andouille sausages, chicken, crawfish, clams, and shrimp. Your choice over rice or linguine.

Spicy Cajun Chicken Pasta

Spicy Cajun Chicken Pasta

$19.73

Tender chicken white meat, bell pepper, and parmesan cheese with our house-made creamy Cajun sauce tossed with pasta.

Spicy Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$20.83

Shrimp, bell pepper, and parmesan cheese with our house-made creamy Cajun sauce tossed with pasta.

Chicken Tenders

$16.50

Kid Meals

Chicken Tenders Kids Meal

Chicken Tenders Kids Meal

$12.47

All kid meals come with french fries or corn on the cob and low fat milk or apple juice

Clam Chowder Kids Meal

Clam Chowder Kids Meal

$12.47

All kid meals come with french fries or corn on the cob and low fat milk or apple juice

Mac & Cheese Kids Meal

Mac & Cheese Kids Meal

$12.47

All kid meals come with french fries or corn on the cob and low fat milk or apple juice

Appetizers

Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$9.89

Waffle cut potato fries with sprinkling of cajun seasoning.

Cajun Wings

Cajun Wings

$14.92

Crispy battered wings sprinkled with our dry cajun spice.

Calamari & Fries

Calamari & Fries

$16.86

Our signature crispy fried calamari and waffle cut cajun fries.

Crab Poppers

Crab Poppers

$12.83

Crab meat mixed with cheddar cheese and jalapeños, breaded and crispy deep fried.

Crab Rangoons

Crab Rangoons

$10.85

Wonton pockets filled with crab meat, cream cheese and scallion.

Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$9.54

Crispy fried okra.

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$14.93

Panko hand-battered, butterflied crispy fried shrimp.

Hut Wings

Hut Wings

$14.86

Juicy jumbo chicken wings marinated in our addictive hot sauce.

Mixed Fries

Mixed Fries

$10.78

A mix of our waffle cut cajun fries and sweet potato fries.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.91

Shoe stringed sweet potato fries served with ketchup.

Soups

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$10.33

Creamy, flavorful clam chowder!

Crab Hut Gumbo

Crab Hut Gumbo

$10.33

Crab meat, clams, shrimp, crawfish, okra, simmered in our housemade seafood stock.

Crawdad's Tomato Basil Soup

Crawdad's Tomato Basil Soup

$10.31

Rich tomato soup with crawfish and shrimp.

Extras

Lobster Cracker

Lobster Cracker

$4.00

Metal lobster cracker.

Blue Pick

Blue Pick

$3.00

Blue CH plastic crab-sheller.

Xtra Butter

$0.50

Xtra Ranch

$0.50

Xtra Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Xtra Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Xtra Spicy Aioli

$0.50

Xtra Ketchup

$0.50

Xtra Lime

$0.50

Hutwing Sauce

$2.00

Apparel

Tee - Holy Crab

Tee - Holy Crab

$20.00

Dark grey (Men's/Unisex fit)

Tee - Crab Wrestler

Tee - Crab Wrestler

$20.00

Light blue (Men's/Unisex fit)

Tee - Seafood & Beer

Tee - Seafood & Beer

$20.00

Beige (Men's/Unisex fit)

Drinkware

10th Anniversary Pint Glass

10th Anniversary Pint Glass

$5.00
Holy Crab Beer Mug (16oz)

Holy Crab Beer Mug (16oz)

$8.00
15 Year Anniversary Water Bottle

15 Year Anniversary Water Bottle

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Welcome to Crab Hut! Follow us on IG & FB @crabhut

Crab Hut Downtown image
Banner pic
Crab Hut Downtown image

