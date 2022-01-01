Carmel Valley restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try Carmel Valley restaurants

Death by Tequila image

 

Death by Tequila

5965 Village way, Suite E107, San Diego

Carne Asada taco$5.50
red onion | radish | salsa verde | guacamole
Blue Corn Quesadilla$14.00
mushrooms | squash blossoms | oaxacan cheese | spring squash | avocado crema
DxT Burrito$9.00
beans | rice | salsa | cheese
SusieCakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

3705 Caminito Ct, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (438 reviews)
Apple Crumble Pie - 9"$34.95
AVAILABLE 11/3 - 12/24 ONLY -- Apples baked in a flaky crust and featuring our signature crumble topping.
Mini Holiday Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box$27.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
Classic Marble Cake
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck) image

 

KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)

12841 El Camino Real, San Diego

Spicy Noodle (Drunken Noodle)$14.95
Our most popular wide rice noodle sautéed in a mixture of garlic, chili, onion, fresh basil, bell pepper and egg.
Braised Beef Panang Curry(GF)$21.95
Authentic Thai crimson-hued dish, combines bright lemongrass and sweet coconut milk to infuse braised beef with rich flavor. Served on the bed of streamed green beans and carrots, with your choice of rice on the side.
Tom Yum(GF)$6.25
A savory sour mushrooms soup traditionally seasoned with lemongrass, fresh galangal, kaffir lime leaves, chili and lime juice.
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee image

 

Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

3435 Del Mar Heights Rd Suite D7, Del Mar

*Choc-A-Lot$4.75
Our signature raised chocolate doughnut, topped with a house made chocolate glaze and Valrhona Chocolate cocoa nibs.
Celebration Cake$3.50
Holidays and special occasions are the name of the game with our ever-changing, confetti-filled vanilla bean cake doughnut, topped with vanilla bean glaze and sprinkles, customized seasonally based on what we're celebrating!
Black Onyx Mocha$4.50
Sidecar's take on a traditional mocha, made with Black Onyx Cocoa, milk, and espresso.
The Butchery image

 

The Butchery

3720 Caminito Court, Del Mar

House Salad$8.00
Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Avocado, Crispy Onions, Avocado Vinaigrette or Oil and Vinegar
Classic Italian$13.00
Hot Capicola, Genoa Salami, Molinari Sopresatta Salami, Pecornio Toscano Cheese, L,T,O, Pepperoncini, Pesto, Deli Dressing
Steak Tip and Fries$12.00
Grilled and Sliced 6oz House Marinated Angus Steak Tip (Allow 20 Minutes)
Restaurant banner

 

Marufuku Ramen Del Mar

12841 el camino real Suite 204, San diego

Spicy TanTan Men$16.00
Spicy Chicken Tan Tan ramen with Rich miso chicken broth. Thicker noodle, Spicy ground chicken , seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, bean sprouts, assorted green and top with sesame seeds.
Hakata Tonkotsu DX$19.50
Hakata style ramen with rich pork broth. Regular toppings (chashu pork (simmered pork belly), seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, bean sprouts) and buta kakuni (braised thick pork belly), corn, and nori seaweed. Consuming seaweed can expose you to chemicals including cadmium and lead, which are known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects of other reproductive harm.
Chicken Karaage$7.50
Japanese style fried chicken
Restaurant banner

 

California Native Del Mar

12955 El Camino Real, San Diego

Thanksgiving Holiday Dinner$150.00
(Feeds 6-8)
Coal Fired Red Kuri Squash Bisque
Coconut, Spiced Pepitas, Vanilla Oil
Autumn Apple and Beet Salad
Arugula, Rosemary and Mustard Vinaigrette, Candied Walnuts
18-20lb Turkey - Rotisserie Turkey Breast -
Corn Bread Sausage Stuffing Roulade - , Whipped Potatoes -
Green Bean “Casserole” - Coriander carrots - Turkey Confit - Brown Gravy - Cranberry Compote - Brown Butter Corn Bread
Wood Roasted Pumpkin Pie
Bourbon Chantilly, Shortbread Crumble
