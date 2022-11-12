Death by Tequila imageView gallery

Death by Tequila Carmel Valley

review star

No reviews yet

5965 Village way, Suite E107

San Diego, CA 92130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Craft Cocktails

Dxt Margarita

$14.00

blanco tequila | house pressed lime juice | organic agave add a flavor: blood orange | tropical guava | hibiscus | passionfruit | jalapeño - +1 Make it a Pitcher $62

Cadillac Margarita

$18.00

Los Sunday Reposado | Fresh lime | Agave | Grand Marnier float

Death By Paloma

$15.00

The Produer Mezcal | Agave | House Pressed Pink Grapefruit | Lemon | Topo Chico Make it a pItcher $62

Tajin Machine

$15.00

Habanero Infused Volcan Blanco Smoke | Passionfruit | Lime Juice | Agave | TAJIN

Resurreccion de Los Muertos

$16.00

Frida Kahlo Blanco | Select Apertivo | Activated Charcoal | Fresh Lime Juice | Ghost pepper infused piloncillo | Dry Ice

Spiced Pumpkin Margarita

$16.00

The Real Deal

$14.00

Don Amado Rustico Mezcal | Pomegranate Sangrita | Smoked Grasshoppers | Sal De Gusano

Pomegranate Smoke Bubbles

$14.00Out of stock

Divino Espadín | Montenegro | Pomegranate & Orange | Chile de Japones | Topo Chico

Tropical Tea Party

$15.00

Mijenta Blanco | Guava | Tropical Green Tea | Lime Juice | Peychauds Bitters | Watermelon Skull

Mexican Wildcat

$15.00

coconut washed el tesoro reposado | lemon | pineapple ginger turmeric shrub | elemakule tiki bitters

Racimo de Agave

$16.00

Madre Espadin | Los Sundays Repo | Agave | Chocolate bitters | Grapefruit

Ultima Salmiana

$15.00

Hibiscus Infused Las Marias Salmiana | Alma Tepec | Chile Pasilla D'Aristi Xtabentun Liqueur | Lemon

That Fall Drank

$16.00

512 Reposado | BroVo Jammy Vermouth | Maraschino | Licor 43 | Lime | Spiced Cranberry Bitters | Cinnamon

The Royal Treatment

$34.00

Clase Azul Reposado | La Pinta Pomegranate | Lime | Fresh Cracked Egg White | Magic Smoke Bubble

Jalisco Old Fashioned 2.0

$16.00

Tepozan Reposado | Nixta Licor de Elote | Agave | Chocolate bitters | Orange

Oaxacan Clouds

$16.00

Mezcal Verde | Xila Espadín | Casa Made Apple Cider | Lemon | Egg White | Mole Bitters

Mexican Candy Shot

$8.00

Blanco Tequila | lime juice | watermelon | agave | Hot sauce

Los Muertos

$15.00

Fear The Reaper

$16.00

Choc Expresso Martini

$17.00

N/A Bev

Mocktail

$8.00

Bottle Topo Chico

$4.50

Bottle Mexican Coke (12oz)

$4.50

Bottle Mandarina (Jarritos)

$4.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.50

BTL Acqua Pana

$7.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

House Made Limonada

$5.00

Beer

Draft .394 Pale Ale

$8.00

Draft 805 Blonde

$8.00

Draft Chasing Citra

$8.00

Draft Compadre

$8.00

Draft Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

Draft Waterfront Wheat

$8.00

El Clasico Michelada

$10.00

La Peruana Michelada

$10.00

Game .394 Special Draft

$6.00

BTL Beer

BTL Corona

$7.00

BTL Corona Familiar

$7.00

BTL Dos XX

$7.00

BTL Modelo

$7.00

BTL Negro Modelo

$7.00

BTL Pacifico

$7.00

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher N/A

$7.00

BtL Victoria

$7.00

Btl Bohemia

$7.00

Coffee

French Press Coffee

$5.00

Whiskey

Evan Williams 86pf 2oz

$11.00

J.E.Pepper Rye 100pf 2oz

$13.00

The Dalmore 12yr SM 2oz

$22.00

Compass Box "The Spaniard" Blend 2oz

$21.00

Jura 12yr SM 2oz

$19.00

The Macallan 12yr Sherry Oak SM 2oz

$29.00

Tullamore Dew Blend 2oz

$12.00

West Cork Blend Bourbon Cask 2oz

$13.00

Kaiyo Mizunara Oak 43% 2oz

$25.00

Salsa and Guacamole

Cuatro Salsas

Cuatro Salsas

$18.00

DxT guacamole | Martajada Salsa | Prickly Pear Salsa | Mango Tequila Salsa

DXT Guacamole

$16.00

Avocado | Tomato | Onion | Jalapeno | Pomegranate | Toasted Pepitas | Cotija | Cilantro

Fire Roasted Salsa

$7.00

Fire Roasted Tomatoes | Jalapeño | Onion | Cilantro

Prickly Pear Salsa

$7.00

Prickly Pear | Chile de Arbol | Roasted Garlic | Scallion

Mango Tequila Salsa

$8.00

Mango | Carolina Reaper | Cilantro *Can be made without Tequila for under 21 years of age

Small Guacamole

$6.00

Del Jardin

Caesar salad

Caesar salad

$16.00

Sweet Gem Lettuce | Black Garlic Caesar | Cotija | Pickled Onion | Pepitas | Corn | Radish | Anchovies Add Short Rib $7 Add Shrimp $12

Anejo Pear Salad

$16.00

Asian pear | Pomegranate | Cara Cara Orange | Spiced Cashews | Lolla Rossa | Vanilla-Tequila Vinaigrette

Mushroom Chorizo Empanadas

$16.00

House made Mushroom Chorizo | Oaxaca Cheese | Crema | Cotija | Pickled Onion | Purslane

Coconut Ceviche

$16.00

Heart of Palm | Young coconut | Lobster Mushroom | Pico de Gallo | Cucumber | Lime | Cilantro

Del Mar

Ahi Tuna Aguachile

$18.00

Passionfruit | Serrano| Avocado | Radish | Pickled Onion | Tostada

Ceviche De Pescado y Camaron

$17.00

Citrus Cured Shrimp | Local White Fish | Tomato | Cucumber | Onion | Cilantro | Avocado | Tostadas

Grilled Baja Oysters

Chipotle Butter | Chives | Lime | Salsa Seca

DxT Tacos

Short Rib Asada Taco

$8.00

Avocado | Radish | Grilled Scallion Salsa | Cilantro

Duroc Carnitas Taco

Duroc Carnitas Taco

$8.00

Pickled Red Onion | Serrano Salsa | Cilantro

Gobernador Taco

$8.00

Shrimp | Oaxaca Cheese | Chipotle | Cilantro | Lime

Jackfruit Tinga Taco

$7.00

Jackfruit | chipotle | Queso Fresco | Pickled Onion | Cilantro

Platos Fuertes

Stuffed Poblano Pepper

$18.00

Poblano | Picadillo | Walnut | Almond | Pomegranate | Cilantro | Spanish Rice | Nogada

Smoked Mushroom Bowl

$17.00

Mixed Mushroom | Grilled Corn | Epazote | Pinto Beans | Spanish Rice | Crema | Pickled Onion | Cilantro + Shrimp $12 + Carnitas $7 + Carne Asada $7

Short Rib Birria

$15.00

Onion | Cilantro | Rice | Housemade Tortillas

Taco Plate

$14.00

Choose 2 tacos Carnitas | Short Rib | Gobernador | Jackfruit Tinga

Sides

Spanish Rice

$5.00

Cilantro | Tomato Broth

Refried Beans

$6.00

Pinto Beans | Pork Chorizo | Jalapeño | Chicharron | Panella

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$7.00

Crema | Chives | Salsa Macha

Farmers Vegetables

$7.00

Smoked Seasonal Vegetables | Sesame Salsa Seca

Street Corn

$6.00

Corn | Double Cream | Epazote | Salsa Seca

Side of corn tortillas (3)

$5.00

Papas Rotas

$9.00

Crema | Chives | Salsa Macha

Desserts

DxT Churros

$8.00

Chocolate Semifreddo

$10.00

Mexican Chocolate Tequila Semifreddo | House made Cream

Specials

Pork Tamales

Shredded Pork and Salsa Verde 1/2 Dozen $24 Dozen $42 (Pickup Following Day)

Beef Tamales

Shredded Beef and Guajillo Red Salsa 1/2 Dozen $24 Dozen $42 (Pickup Following Day)

Veggie Tamales

Black Bean and Oaxaca Cheese 1/2 Dozen $18 Dozen $33 (Pickup Following Day)

Monday Oysters

$2.00Out of stock

Monday Campechana

$9.00Out of stock

Kids Drinks

Kids Coke

$3.00

Kids Lemonade

Kids Sprite

Kids Soda water

Kids Dr Pepper

Entrees

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

2 Cheese Quesadillas served with guacamole and your choice of rice, beans, or kids corn

Kid Short Rib Tacos

$12.00

2 short rib tacos served with guacamole, cheese, crema and your choice of rice, beans, or kids corn

Kid Carnitas Tacos

$12.00

2 Carnitas tacos served with cheese, crema, guacamole and your choice of rice, beans, or kids corn

Kids Dessert

Kids Churros

$5.00

Kids Ice Cream

$3.00

Tequila

Custom Flight

Mezcal

Divino Espadin

Acre Cinizo

Amaras Cupreata

Banhez Arroqueno

Banhez Cuishe

Banhez Espadin & Barril

Banhez Pechuga

Banhez Tepeztate

Banhez Tobala

Bozal Espadin-Barril

Bruxo #4

Bruxo X

Casamigos Mezcal

Codigo Mezcal

Convite

Del Maguey Las Milpas

Del Maguey Vida de Muertos

Del Maguey San Luis Rio

Out of stock

Del Maguey Vida

Divino Tamarindo

Don Amado Rustico

Don Mateo Pechuga

Don Ramon Salmiana Joven

Dos Hombres Mezcal

El Buho Arrequeno

El Buho Tepeztate

El Mero Mero Espadin

El Mero Mero Tepextate

El Pintor Ensamble

Firme 6 Agave Ensamble

Firme Jabali

Firme Tobala

Ilegal Anejo

Ilegal Joven

La Luna Cupreata

Legendario Domingo Guerrero

Madre Ensamble

Madre Espadin

Mal Bien

Montelobos Blanco

Nosotros Ensamble

Nuestra Soledad San Baltazar

Nuestra Soledad San Luis Del Rio

Ome Norte Bacanora

$10.00

Sombra

The Producer

Vamanos Rienda

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Baja restaurant and tequila bar with two locations. One in the heart of downtown Encinitas and our newest location in the Pacific Highlands of Carmel Valley. DxT is a place of delicious contrasts. Of food without borders that tells the story of our shared coastline: its vibrant cuisine, the surf culture, the rebellious spirit. Where a come as you are vibe provides the backdrop for playful, experimental dishes that burst with color and elevated flavors. Where locals gather after dark to sip handcrafted cocktails and savor a Smugglers List of fine tequila and mezcal you won’t find anywhere else in San Diego. La vida es corta (life is short), surrender to its pleasures.

Website

Location

5965 Village way, Suite E107, San Diego, CA 92130

Directions

Gallery
Death by Tequila image

Similar restaurants in your area

Wokou Ramen & Yakitori - Carmel Valley
orange starNo Reviews
5965 Village Way Ste E108 San Diego, CA 92130-2427
View restaurantnext
Ambrogio 15 at Skydeck Del Mar
orange starNo Reviews
12841 El Camino Real, Suite San Diego, CA 92130
View restaurantnext
Marufuku Ramen Del Mar - 12841 el camino real Suite 204
orange starNo Reviews
12841 el camino real Suite 204 San diego, CA 92130
View restaurantnext
Sushi Exchange - 13859 CARMEL VALLEY RD SUITE A
orange starNo Reviews
13859 CARMEL VALLEY RD SUITE A SAN DIEGO, CA 92130
View restaurantnext
MAW - Mason Ale Works Tasting Room
orange starNo Reviews
5550 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste. 113 San Diego, CA 92130
View restaurantnext
SusieCakes - Del Mar
orange star4.6 • 438
3705 Caminito Ct San Diego, CA 92130
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Jamba - 000072 - Del Mar Highlands Town Center
orange star4.7 • 471
3545 Del Mar Heights San Diego, CA 92130
View restaurantnext
SusieCakes - Del Mar
orange star4.6 • 438
3705 Caminito Ct San Diego, CA 92130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Pacific Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)
Hillcrest
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Ocean Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Banker's Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Mission Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Clairemont
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Grantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Loma Portal
review star
Avg 3.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston