Draft
Located directly on the Mission Beach boardwalk, Draft Restaurant is serving up 69 beers on tap and 30+ bottles pairing the surf and sand with a wide variety of craft beers. But the appeal doesn’t stop at the #brewsandviews; Come hungry and experience a fresh take on beachside dining featuring casual, handcrafted fare from Executive Chef Jerry Ranson.
HAMBURGERS
3105 Ocean Front Walk • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3105 Ocean Front Walk
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
