Located directly on the Mission Beach boardwalk, Draft Restaurant is serving up 69 beers on tap and 30+ bottles pairing the surf and sand with a wide variety of craft beers. But the appeal doesn’t stop at the #brewsandviews; Come hungry and experience a fresh take on beachside dining featuring casual, handcrafted fare from Executive Chef Jerry Ranson.

HAMBURGERS

3105 Ocean Front Walk • $$

Avg 4.4 (764 reviews)

Popular Items

El Jefe Fries$9.00
fries, pico de gallo, guacomole, lime cream queso fresco
Turkey Club$12.00
smoked turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, chips
Lobster Roll$20.00
spicy lobster, yamagobo, tempura fried, spicy aioli, avocado, jalapeno, eel sauce
Beachin' Burger$12.00
lettuce, tomato, American cheese, mayo, pickle
E-S&P Green Beans$6.00
flour tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, lime cream
SODA$3.50
Chicken Tenders$10.00
served with fries
BH BPE Spicy Watermelon Margarita$13.00
Double Espresso$2.00
California Roll$10.00
cucumber, crab, avocado
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3105 Ocean Front Walk

San Diego CA

Sunday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

