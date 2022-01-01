Go
Sombrero Mexican Food

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

6178 Mission Gorge Road • $

Avg 4.4 (7990 reviews)

Popular Items

Tamales
Beef Taco$4.69
Served crispy with shredded beef, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
California Burrito$9.99
Angus carne asada, fries, cheese, pico de gallo
4 Rolled Tacos$6.29
(4) Beef rolled tacos topped with lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
Carne Asada Fries-Full$10.99
choice of meat, topped with cheese
Side Beans 8oz$2.99
Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.29
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
Side Rice 8oz$2.99
Bean, Rice, & Cheese Burrito$6.19
Slow cooked refried beans and rice, with shredded cheddar cheese
Deluxe Breakfast Burrito$7.69
Choice of protein, egg, potato and cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

6178 Mission Gorge Road

San Diego CA

Sunday4:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday4:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday4:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday4:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday4:30 am - 12:00 pm
