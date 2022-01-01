San Diego Brewing Co. 10450 Friars Road Suite L
10450 Friars Road Suite L
San Diego, CA 92120
Pizza
SM Build Your Own Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce
SM Pepperoni Pizza
Sliced pepperoni & mozzarella cheese w/ marinara sauce
SM Barbecue Chicken
Chicken, red onion, cilantro, mozzarella w/ BBQ sauce
SM Margherita Pizza
Olive oil, tomato, mozzarella, fresh basil & garlic
SM Brewery Combo
Sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni, mozzarella w/ marinara
SM Pesto Pizza
Broccoli, tomatoes, black olives & mozzarella w/ pesto sauce
SM Barbecue Pulled Pork
Pulled pork, pineapple, sliced jalapeÒos, cilantro, mozzarella w/ BBQ sauce
SM Breakfast Pizza
SM Burrata Pizza
SM Jalapeno Popper
SM Birria Pizza
MED Build Your Own Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce
MED Pepperoni Pizza
Sliced pepperoni & mozzarella cheese w/ marinara sauce
MED Barbecue Chicken
Chicken, red onion, cilantro, mozzarella w/ BBQ sauce
MED Margherita Pizza
Olive oil, tomato, mozzarella, fresh basil & garlic
MED Brewery Combo
Sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni, mozzarella w/ marinara
MED Pesto Pizza
Broccoli, tomatoes, black olives & mozzarella w/ pesto sauce
MED Barbeque Pulled Pork
Pulled pork, pineapple, sliced jalapeÒos, cilantro, mozzarella w/ BBQ sauce
MED Burrata Pizza
Prosciutto, arugula, fresh Mozzarella, burrata, red pepper flakes, garlic and olive oil with balsamic drizzle
MED Jalapeno Popper Pizza
MED Chicken Artichoke Pizza
MED Birria Pizza
Med Breakfast Pizza
LG Build Your Own Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce
LG Pepperoni Pizza
Sliced pepperoni & mozzarella cheese w/ marinara sauce
LG Barbecue Chicken
Chicken, red onion, cilantro, mozzarella w/ BBQ sauce
LG Margherita Pizza
Olive oil, tomato, mozzarella, fresh basil & garlic
LG Brewery Combo
Sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni, mozzarella w/ marinara
LG Pesto Pizza
Broccoli, tomatoes, black olives & mozzarella w/ pesto sauce
LG Barbeque Pulled Pork
Pulled pork, pineapple, sliced jalapeÒos, cilantro, mozzarella w/ BBQ sauce
LG Burrata Pizza
Prosciutto, arugula, fresh Mozzarella, burrata, red pepper flakes, garlic and olive oil with balsamic drizzle
LG Jalapeno Popper Pizza
LG Chicken Artichoke Pizza
LG Birria Pizza
Lg Breakfast Pizza
Wings
5 Wings
Traditional | Boneless | Vegetarian
10 Wings
Traditional | Boneless | Vegetarian
15 Wings
Traditional | Boneless | Vegetarian
20 Wings
Traditional | Boneless | Vegetarian
25 Wings
Traditional | Boneless | Vegetarian
30 Wings
Traditional | Boneless | Vegetarian
40 Wings
Traditional | Boneless | Vegetarian
Wing Fries
Crispy fries topped with boneless chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, cheese and garlic parmesan sauce drizzled on top.
Shareables
Herb Garlic Cheese Bread
Garlic cheese spread on toasted artisan roll
Pretzel Basket
3 pretzels w/ side of beer cheese
French Fry Basket
Basket of French fries
Sweet Potato Fry Basket
Gourmet Crumb Onion Rings
Whole onion rings deep fried
Brewco Nachos
Choice of chicken, carne asada (+ $.50) or pork, beans, beer cheese, melted cheddar, tortilla chips, jalapenos, guacamole & sour cream, w/ side of salsa
Carne Asada Fries Supreme
Topped w/ cheese, guacamole and sour cream
Bacon Powered Tater Tots
Tots loaded w/ bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles, green onions & balsamic drizzle
Bacon Cheese Fries
Rolled Tacos
With cheese, sour cream & guacamole
Brewco Fish Tacos
2 Beer battered or grilled cod, cabbage, cilantro, cotija cheese and white sauce, served w/ side tortilla chips
Chips & Salsa
Tater Tots Basket
Quesadilla
Jalapeno Poppers
Burgers & Sandwiches
Classic House Burger
Charbroiled ground chuck
Bleu Cheeseburger
Our house burger topped w/ grilled onions & crumbled bleu cheese
Guacamole Pepper Jack Burger
Our house burger w/ pepper jack cheese, topped w/ freshly made guacamole & jalapeños
French Dip
Roast beef and pepper jack cheese served on an French roll, served w/ Au Jus
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated whole chicken breast, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast, spicy mayo, pickle slices
B.L.A.T.
Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato & mayo on toasted whole wheat bread
Barbeque Pork Sandwich
Pulled Pork, BBQ sauce & coleslaw on a bun
Breakfast Burger Royale
Breakfast Buddy
Breakfast Burrito
Cap'n Crunch French Toast
Sun Bloody Mary
Sun Mimosa
Specialties
Soups & Salads
Cup of Jalapeno Beer Cheese Soup
Beer, cheese, jalapeno & veggie stock combine for this rich soup!
Bowl of Jalapeno Beer Cheese Soup
Beer, cheese, jalapeno & veggie stock combine for this rich soup!
Cobb Salad
Fresh greens, chicken, cheddar, bacon, tomato, avocado & egg w/ choice of dressing
Taco Salad
Fresh greens, chicken, carne asada (+ $.50) or pork, beans, cheddar, guacamole, sour cream & salsa served in crispy flour tortilla shell
Asian Chicken Salad
Fresh greens, chicken, red peppers, pineapple, ginger sesame dressing, crispy wontons & fresh cilantro
Cowboy Steak Salad
Carne asada, red onions, mushrooms, blue cheese crumbles and hardboiled egg with steak house dressing -
Caesar Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken, Romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese w/ Caesar dressing
Salmon Caesar Salad
Salmon, Romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese w/ Caesar dressing
Side Caesar Salad
Side House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes & croutons served with dressing on the side
Dinner House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes & croutons served with dressing on the side
Sides
Side of Ranch
Side of Bleu Cheese
Side of Honey Mustard
Side of 1000
Side of Balsamic
Side of Cowboy Dressing
Side of Sesame Dressing
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Caesar Dressing
Side of Carrots and Celery
Side of Fries
Side of Sweet Potato Fry
Side of Tots
Side of Fruit
Side of Cole Slaw
Side of O Rings
Side of Cheese Fries
Side of Bacon Pow Tots
Side of Breakfast Potatos
Side of Chicken Breast
Side of 8oz Salmon
Side Hamburger Patty
Side Small Guac
Side Large Guac
Side of Fish Taco
Sauted Mushrooms
Side of Steam Veggies
Side of Tarter
Side of Wing Hot Sauce
Side of Suicide
Side of Thai Chili
Side of BBQ
Side of Garlic Parm
Side of Barbacide
Side of Teriyaki
Kid’s Meal
Kid’s Burger
with side choice and drink
Kid's Cheese Burger
Kid’s Mac & Cheese
Kraft mac & cheese with garlic cheese bread and drink
Kid’s Chicken Tenders
Breaded chicken tenders with side choice and drink
Kid's Cheese Pizza
Red Sauce with Mozzarella cheese and drink
Kids Pepperoni Pizza
Red Sauce with Mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni and drink
Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich
with side choice and drink
Desserts
Grasshopper Pie
Crumbled cookie crust with mint chocolate chip ice cream topped with fudge, chocolate sauce and whipped cream
Mud Pie
A huge piece of mocha almond ice cream in a cookie crust covered with fudge topped with chocolate sauce and whipped cream
Scoop of Ice Cream
Root Beer Float
N/A Beverage
Coke Cola
Diet Coke
Raspberry Tea
Sprite
Soda Water
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Lemonade
Root Beer
San Diego Brewing Root Beer
Dr. Pepper
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
Apple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Tomato Juice
Cranberry Juice
Red Bull
Coffee
Topo Chico
Coconut Water
Perrier
Kids Drink
Draft Beer
Ballast Point Speed Boat
Budlight
Cider
Haze in the Park
Pliny the Elder
Stella
Swingin Friar
SD Pale Ale
SD IPA
West Coast IPA 7.3% ABV
SD Double IPA
SD Hazy
SD Gold
Wit Beer
Helles for Children
El Hefe
Blueberry Wheat
Fruit Wheat Beer 5.0% ABV
SD Amber
Fest Bier
SD Bock
Old Town Nut Brown
American Brown Ale 5.5% ABV
Rain Dog Stout
Kombucha
Flavor of the week 0.08% ABV
Taster Set
Taster Glass
10oz San Diego Brewing Blueberry Wheat
Fruit Wheat Beer 5.0% ABV
10oz San Diego Brewing Amber
American Amber Ale 5.5% ABV
10oz San Diego Brewing Double IPA
Double IPA 8.7% ABV
10oz San Diego Brewing El Hefe
Hefeweizen 5.5% ABV
10oz San Diego Brewing ESB
Extra Special Bitter 5.8% ABV
10oz San Diego Brewing Gluten Reduced Pale Ale
Pale Ale 5.3% ABV
10oz San Diego Brewing Gold
Kolsch 5.2%ABV
10oz San Diego Brewing Helles
10oz San Diego Brewing Hazy IPA
10oz San Diego Brewing Hey Cerveza Man
10oz San Diego Brewing IPA
West Coast IPA 7.3% ABV
10oz San Diego Brewing Kombucha
Flavor of the week 0.08% ABV
10oz San Diego Brewing Mandatory Fun
Belgian IPA 7.0% ABV
10oz San Diego Brewing Old Town Nut Brown
American Brown Ale 5.5% ABV
10oz San Diego Brewing Pilsner
10oz San Diego Brewing Pollinator
Imperial Maibock 9.2% ABV
10oz San Diego Brewing Uncle Fritz
Bavarian Dunkel 5.6% ABV
10oz San Diego Brewing Welter Wit
10oz San Diego Brewing Bock
32oz San Diego Pale Ale
Pale Ale 5.3% ABV
32oz San Diego IPA
West Coast IPA 7.3% ABV
32oz San Diego Double IPA
32oz San Diego Brewing Hazy IPA
Hazy IPA 5.0% ABV
32oz San Diego Gold
Kolsch 5.2%ABV
32oz San Diego Brewing Helles
32oz San Diego Blueberry Wheat
Fruit Wheat Beer 5.0% ABV
32oz San Diego Amber
American Amber Ale 5.5% ABV
32oz San Diego Old Town Nut Brown
American Brown Ale 5.5% ABV
32oz San Diego Brewing Bock
32oz San Diego Stout
32oz San Diego Brewing Kombucha
Flavor of the week 0.08% ABV
32oz San Diego Brewing El Hefe
Hefeweizen 5.5% ABV
32oz San Diego Pilsner
Hibiscus Hard Seltzer 5.0%
32oz San Diego Brewing Welter Wit
Bavarian Dunkel 5.6% ABV
64oz San Diego Brewing Gluten Reduced Pale Ale
Pale Ale 5.3% ABV
64oz San Diego Brewing IPA
West Coast IPA 7.3% ABV
64oz San Diego Brewing Hazy
Hazy IPA 5.0% ABV
64oz San Diego Brewing Double IPA
Double IPA 8.7% ABV
64oz San Diego Brewing Gold
Kolsch 5.2%ABV
64oz San Diego Brewing Blueberry Wheat
Fruit Wheat Beer 5.0% ABV
64oz San Diego Brewing Amber
American Amber Ale 5.5% ABV
64oz San Diego Brewing Old Town Nut Brown
American Brown Ale 5.5% ABV
64oz San Diego Brewing Bock
64oz San Diego Brewing Stout
64oz San Diego Brewing Kombucha
Flavor of the week 0.08% ABV
64oz San Diego Brewing Pollinator
Imperial Maibock 9.2% ABV
64oz San Diego Brewing ESB
Extra Special Bitter 5.8% ABV
64oz San Diego Brewing Mandatory Fun
Belgian IPA 7.0% ABV
64oz San Diego Brewing Helles For Children
Munich Helles 4.9% ABV
64oz San Diego Brewing El Hefe
Hefeweizen 5.5% ABV
64oz San Diego Brewing Uncle Fritz
Bavarian Dunkel 5.6% ABV
Wine
Mimosa
House Chardonnay
House Merlot
House Pinot Grigio
House Cabernet
House Pinot Noir
Kenwood Charonnay
Kenwood Cabernet
Fetzer Merlot
Fetzer Chardonnay
Champagne
McManis Chardonnay (glass)
McManis Chardonnay (bottle)
McManis Cabernet (glass)
McManis Cabernet (bottle)
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Mandarin
Fault Line
Grey Goose
Kettel One
Stolichnaya
Stoly Rasp
Stoly Vanilla
Titos
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Absolut Citron
DBL Absolut Mandarin
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Ketel One
DBL Stolichnaya
DBL Stoly Vanilla
DBL Titos
DBL Trust Me
DBL Fault Line
Well Gin
Tanqueray
Bombay Saphire
DBL Well Gin
DBL Tanqueray
DBL Bombay Saphire
Well Rum
Malibu
Captain Morgan
Bacardi
Meyers
DBL Well Rum
DBL Malibu
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Bacardi
DBL Meyers
Well Tequila
Hornitos
Cuervo 1800
Los Osuna Blanco
Los Osuna Reposado
Don Julio
Tres Generaciones Anejo
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Hornitos
DBL Cuervo 1800
DBL Los Osuna Blanco
DBL Don Julio Anejo
Well Whiskey
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Rye
Bunnahabhain
Crown Royal
Dewars
Fireball
Glenfiddich (12yr old)
Glenlivet
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Makers Mark
Screwball
Southern Comfort
Wild Turkey 101
Yellowstone
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Buffalo Trace
DBL Jameson
DBL Bulleit Rye
DBL Screwball
DBL Southern Comfort
DBL Dewars
DBL Glenlivet
Well Brandy
Jagermeister
Amaretto
Rumple Minze
Butterscotch
Blue Curacao
Raspberry
Peach Schnapps
Apple Pucker
Drambuie
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Midori
Baileys
Kahlua
DBL Well Brandy
Bottled Beer
Shirts
Stickers
Retail Keg Sales
Keg Deposit
1/6 Keg Blueberry Wheat
1/6 Keg Gold
1/6 Keg Amber
1/6 Keg Nut Brown
1/6 Keg IPA
1/6 Keg Hazy
1/6 Keg Infinitude
1/2 Keg Blueberry Wheat
1/2 Keg Gold
1/2 Keg Amber
1/2 Keg El Hefe
1/2 Keg Pale Ale
1/2 Keg IPA
1/2 Keg Nut Brown
1/2 Keg Hazy
1/2 Keg Infinitude
Keg Deposit
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Brewpub with Full Bar and Restaurant. With on-site Brewery Production.
10450 Friars Road Suite L, San Diego, CA 92120