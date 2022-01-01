San Diego Brewing Co. 10450 Friars Road Suite L

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza

SM Build Your Own Cheese Pizza

$11.50

Mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce

SM Pepperoni Pizza

$12.50

Sliced pepperoni & mozzarella cheese w/ marinara sauce

SM Barbecue Chicken

$12.50

Chicken, red onion, cilantro, mozzarella w/ BBQ sauce

SM Margherita Pizza

$12.50

Olive oil, tomato, mozzarella, fresh basil & garlic

SM Brewery Combo

$13.50

Sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni, mozzarella w/ marinara

SM Pesto Pizza

$13.50

Broccoli, tomatoes, black olives & mozzarella w/ pesto sauce

SM Barbecue Pulled Pork

$13.50

Pulled pork, pineapple, sliced jalapeÒos, cilantro, mozzarella w/ BBQ sauce

SM Breakfast Pizza

$12.50

SM Burrata Pizza

$14.00

SM Jalapeno Popper

$13.50

SM Birria Pizza

$14.00

MED Build Your Own Cheese Pizza

$15.50

Mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce

MED Pepperoni Pizza

$16.50

Sliced pepperoni & mozzarella cheese w/ marinara sauce

MED Barbecue Chicken

$17.50

Chicken, red onion, cilantro, mozzarella w/ BBQ sauce

MED Margherita Pizza

$17.50

Olive oil, tomato, mozzarella, fresh basil & garlic

MED Brewery Combo

$19.50

Sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni, mozzarella w/ marinara

MED Pesto Pizza

$19.50

Broccoli, tomatoes, black olives & mozzarella w/ pesto sauce

MED Barbeque Pulled Pork

$19.50

Pulled pork, pineapple, sliced jalapeÒos, cilantro, mozzarella w/ BBQ sauce

MED Burrata Pizza

$20.50

Prosciutto, arugula, fresh Mozzarella, burrata, red pepper flakes, garlic and olive oil with balsamic drizzle

MED Jalapeno Popper Pizza

$17.50

MED Chicken Artichoke Pizza

$18.50

MED Birria Pizza

$20.50

Med Breakfast Pizza

$17.50

LG Build Your Own Cheese Pizza

$17.50

Mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce

LG Pepperoni Pizza

$18.50

Sliced pepperoni & mozzarella cheese w/ marinara sauce

LG Barbecue Chicken

$19.50

Chicken, red onion, cilantro, mozzarella w/ BBQ sauce

LG Margherita Pizza

$19.50

Olive oil, tomato, mozzarella, fresh basil & garlic

LG Brewery Combo

$21.50

Sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni, mozzarella w/ marinara

LG Pesto Pizza

$21.50

Broccoli, tomatoes, black olives & mozzarella w/ pesto sauce

LG Barbeque Pulled Pork

$21.50

Pulled pork, pineapple, sliced jalapeÒos, cilantro, mozzarella w/ BBQ sauce

LG Burrata Pizza

$22.50

Prosciutto, arugula, fresh Mozzarella, burrata, red pepper flakes, garlic and olive oil with balsamic drizzle

LG Jalapeno Popper Pizza

$19.50

LG Chicken Artichoke Pizza

$20.50

LG Birria Pizza

$22.50

Lg Breakfast Pizza

$19.50

Wings

5 Wings

$10.00

Traditional | Boneless | Vegetarian

10 Wings

$15.00

Traditional | Boneless | Vegetarian

15 Wings

$22.00

Traditional | Boneless | Vegetarian

20 Wings

$30.00

Traditional | Boneless | Vegetarian

25 Wings

$37.00

Traditional | Boneless | Vegetarian

30 Wings

$44.00

Traditional | Boneless | Vegetarian

40 Wings

$58.00

Traditional | Boneless | Vegetarian

Wing Fries

$13.95

Crispy fries topped with boneless chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, cheese and garlic parmesan sauce drizzled on top.

Shareables

Herb Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.00

Garlic cheese spread on toasted artisan roll

Pretzel Basket

$9.95

3 pretzels w/ side of beer cheese

French Fry Basket

$7.50

Basket of French fries

Sweet Potato Fry Basket

$8.00

Gourmet Crumb Onion Rings

$10.50

Whole onion rings deep fried

Brewco Nachos

$14.00

Choice of chicken, carne asada (+ $.50) or pork, beans, beer cheese, melted cheddar, tortilla chips, jalapenos, guacamole & sour cream, w/ side of salsa

Carne Asada Fries Supreme

$14.50

Topped w/ cheese, guacamole and sour cream

Bacon Powered Tater Tots

$13.00

Tots loaded w/ bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles, green onions & balsamic drizzle

Bacon Cheese Fries

$13.00

Rolled Tacos

$7.50

With cheese, sour cream & guacamole

Brewco Fish Tacos

$10.95

2 Beer battered or grilled cod, cabbage, cilantro, cotija cheese and white sauce, served w/ side tortilla chips

Chips & Salsa

$5.50

Tater Tots Basket

$7.50

Quesadilla

$13.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Classic House Burger

$12.95

Charbroiled ground chuck

Bleu Cheeseburger

$15.50

Our house burger topped w/ grilled onions & crumbled bleu cheese

Guacamole Pepper Jack Burger

$15.95

Our house burger w/ pepper jack cheese, topped w/ freshly made guacamole & jalapeños

French Dip

$16.00

Roast beef and pepper jack cheese served on an French roll, served w/ Au Jus

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Marinated whole chicken breast, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Chicken breast, spicy mayo, pickle slices

B.L.A.T.

$13.50

Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato & mayo on toasted whole wheat bread

Barbeque Pork Sandwich

$14.50

Pulled Pork, BBQ sauce & coleslaw on a bun

Breakfast Burger Royale

$16.00

Breakfast Buddy

$10.00

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Cap'n Crunch French Toast

$14.00

Sun Bloody Mary

$5.00

Sun Mimosa

$5.00

Specialties

Fish & Chips

$17.95

Beer battered cod served w/ fries & Cole slaw

Irish Nachos

$13.00

Chicken Enchiladas

$12.99

Octoberfest Plate

$16.00

Soups & Salads

Cup of Jalapeno Beer Cheese Soup

$6.00

Beer, cheese, jalapeno & veggie stock combine for this rich soup!

Bowl of Jalapeno Beer Cheese Soup

$9.00

Beer, cheese, jalapeno & veggie stock combine for this rich soup!

Cobb Salad

$16.50

Fresh greens, chicken, cheddar, bacon, tomato, avocado & egg w/ choice of dressing

Taco Salad

$16.00

Fresh greens, chicken, carne asada (+ $.50) or pork, beans, cheddar, guacamole, sour cream & salsa served in crispy flour tortilla shell

Asian Chicken Salad

$16.50

Fresh greens, chicken, red peppers, pineapple, ginger sesame dressing, crispy wontons & fresh cilantro

Cowboy Steak Salad

$16.95

Carne asada, red onions, mushrooms, blue cheese crumbles and hardboiled egg with steak house dressing -

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

Chicken, Romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese w/ Caesar dressing

Salmon Caesar Salad

$19.50

Salmon, Romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese w/ Caesar dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$5.50

Side House Salad

$5.50

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes & croutons served with dressing on the side

Dinner House Salad

$8.50

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes & croutons served with dressing on the side

Sides

Side of Ranch

Side of Bleu Cheese

Side of Honey Mustard

Side of 1000

Side of Balsamic

Side of Cowboy Dressing

Side of Sesame Dressing

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Side of Caesar Dressing

Side of Carrots and Celery

$1.00

Side of Fries

$3.50

Side of Sweet Potato Fry

$4.00

Side of Tots

$3.50

Side of Fruit

$3.50

Side of Cole Slaw

$3.50

Side of O Rings

$5.00

Side of Cheese Fries

$5.00

Side of Bacon Pow Tots

$5.00

Side of Breakfast Potatos

$3.50

Side of Chicken Breast

$4.00

Side of 8oz Salmon

$9.00

Side Hamburger Patty

$4.50

Side Small Guac

$3.00

Side Large Guac

$6.00

Side of Fish Taco

$4.50

Sauted Mushrooms

$1.00

Side of Steam Veggies

$3.50

Side of Tarter

Side of Wing Hot Sauce

Side of Suicide

Side of Thai Chili

Side of BBQ

Side of Garlic Parm

Side of Barbacide

Side of Teriyaki

Kid’s Meal

Kid’s Burger

$5.75

with side choice and drink

Kid's Cheese Burger

$5.75

Kid’s Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Kraft mac & cheese with garlic cheese bread and drink

Kid’s Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Breaded chicken tenders with side choice and drink

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$6.50

Red Sauce with Mozzarella cheese and drink

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.50

Red Sauce with Mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni and drink

Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.50

with side choice and drink

Desserts

Grasshopper Pie

$6.75

Crumbled cookie crust with mint chocolate chip ice cream topped with fudge, chocolate sauce and whipped cream

Mud Pie

$6.75

A huge piece of mocha almond ice cream in a cookie crust covered with fudge topped with chocolate sauce and whipped cream

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.50

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Utensils / Don't Make

INCLUDE Plates, Utensils and Napkins

DO NOT MAKE

Condiments

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayonnaise

Chulula

Malt Vinegar

Ranch Dressing

Blu Cheese Dressing

1000 Island

Honey Mustard

Salt Packets

Pepper Packets

Cowboy Dressing

Balsamic Dressing

Wing Sauce

BBQ Sauce

Suicide Sauce

Thai Chili Sauce

Barbacide Sauce

Horse Radish

Sour Cream

$0.35

Salsa

Parmesan Packets

Red Pepper Packets

Spicy Mayo

N/A Beverage

Coke Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.25

San Diego Brewing Root Beer

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.75

Coffee

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Coconut Water

$3.50

Perrier

$3.50

Kids Drink

$3.00

Draft Beer

Ballast Point Speed Boat

$7.50

Budlight

$6.25

Cider

$8.50

Haze in the Park

$8.00

Pliny the Elder

$10.50

Stella

$8.00

Swingin Friar

$8.00

SD Pale Ale

$6.00

SD IPA

$6.25

West Coast IPA 7.3% ABV

SD Double IPA

$7.00

SD Hazy

$7.00

SD Gold

$6.00

Wit Beer

$6.00

Helles for Children

$6.50

El Hefe

$6.50

Blueberry Wheat

$6.00

Fruit Wheat Beer 5.0% ABV

SD Amber

$6.00

Fest Bier

$6.50

SD Bock

$6.00

Old Town Nut Brown

$6.00

American Brown Ale 5.5% ABV

Rain Dog Stout

$6.00

Kombucha

$5.25

Flavor of the week 0.08% ABV

Taster Set

$10.00

Taster Glass

$2.75

10oz San Diego Brewing Blueberry Wheat

$3.75

Fruit Wheat Beer 5.0% ABV

10oz San Diego Brewing Amber

$3.75

American Amber Ale 5.5% ABV

10oz San Diego Brewing Double IPA

$4.50

Double IPA 8.7% ABV

10oz San Diego Brewing El Hefe

$3.75

Hefeweizen 5.5% ABV

10oz San Diego Brewing ESB

$3.75

Extra Special Bitter 5.8% ABV

10oz San Diego Brewing Gluten Reduced Pale Ale

$3.75

Pale Ale 5.3% ABV

10oz San Diego Brewing Gold

$3.75

Kolsch 5.2%ABV

10oz San Diego Brewing Helles

$3.75

10oz San Diego Brewing Hazy IPA

$4.50

10oz San Diego Brewing Hey Cerveza Man

$3.75

10oz San Diego Brewing IPA

$4.00

West Coast IPA 7.3% ABV

10oz San Diego Brewing Kombucha

$3.25

Flavor of the week 0.08% ABV

10oz San Diego Brewing Mandatory Fun

$4.00

Belgian IPA 7.0% ABV

10oz San Diego Brewing Old Town Nut Brown

$3.75

American Brown Ale 5.5% ABV

10oz San Diego Brewing Pilsner

$3.75

10oz San Diego Brewing Pollinator

$5.25

Imperial Maibock 9.2% ABV

10oz San Diego Brewing Uncle Fritz

$4.00

Bavarian Dunkel 5.6% ABV

10oz San Diego Brewing Welter Wit

$3.75

10oz San Diego Brewing Bock

$3.75

32oz San Diego Pale Ale

$10.00

Pale Ale 5.3% ABV

32oz San Diego IPA

$10.50

West Coast IPA 7.3% ABV

32oz San Diego Double IPA

$13.00

32oz San Diego Brewing Hazy IPA

$13.00

Hazy IPA 5.0% ABV

32oz San Diego Gold

$10.00

Kolsch 5.2%ABV

32oz San Diego Brewing Helles

$10.00

32oz San Diego Blueberry Wheat

$10.00

Fruit Wheat Beer 5.0% ABV

32oz San Diego Amber

$10.00

American Amber Ale 5.5% ABV

32oz San Diego Old Town Nut Brown

$10.00

American Brown Ale 5.5% ABV

32oz San Diego Brewing Bock

$10.50

32oz San Diego Stout

$10.00

32oz San Diego Brewing Kombucha

$13.00

Flavor of the week 0.08% ABV

32oz San Diego Brewing El Hefe

$10.00

Hefeweizen 5.5% ABV

32oz San Diego Pilsner

$10.00

Hibiscus Hard Seltzer 5.0%

32oz San Diego Brewing Welter Wit

$10.00

Bavarian Dunkel 5.6% ABV

64oz San Diego Brewing Gluten Reduced Pale Ale

$15.50

Pale Ale 5.3% ABV

64oz San Diego Brewing IPA

$16.25

West Coast IPA 7.3% ABV

64oz San Diego Brewing Hazy

$19.25

Hazy IPA 5.0% ABV

64oz San Diego Brewing Double IPA

$19.25

Double IPA 8.7% ABV

64oz San Diego Brewing Gold

$15.50

Kolsch 5.2%ABV

64oz San Diego Brewing Blueberry Wheat

$15.50

Fruit Wheat Beer 5.0% ABV

64oz San Diego Brewing Amber

$15.50

American Amber Ale 5.5% ABV

64oz San Diego Brewing Old Town Nut Brown

$15.50

American Brown Ale 5.5% ABV

64oz San Diego Brewing Bock

$15.50

64oz San Diego Brewing Stout

$15.50

64oz San Diego Brewing Kombucha

$15.75

Flavor of the week 0.08% ABV

64oz San Diego Brewing Pollinator

$20.25

Imperial Maibock 9.2% ABV

64oz San Diego Brewing ESB

$15.50

Extra Special Bitter 5.8% ABV

64oz San Diego Brewing Mandatory Fun

$20.25

Belgian IPA 7.0% ABV

64oz San Diego Brewing Helles For Children

$15.50

Munich Helles 4.9% ABV

64oz San Diego Brewing El Hefe

$15.50

Hefeweizen 5.5% ABV

64oz San Diego Brewing Uncle Fritz

$16.25

Bavarian Dunkel 5.6% ABV

Wine

Mimosa

$5.00

House Chardonnay

$5.50

House Merlot

$5.50

House Pinot Grigio

$5.50

House Cabernet

$5.50

House Pinot Noir

$5.50

Kenwood Charonnay

$7.00

Kenwood Cabernet

$7.00

Fetzer Merlot

$6.50

Fetzer Chardonnay

$6.50

Champagne

$5.00

McManis Chardonnay (glass)

$8.00

McManis Chardonnay (bottle)

$28.50

McManis Cabernet (glass)

$8.00

McManis Cabernet (bottle)

$28.50

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.25

Absolut

$7.50

Absolut Citron

$7.50

Absolut Mandarin

$7.50

Fault Line

$7.50

Grey Goose

$7.50

Kettel One

$7.50

Stolichnaya

$7.50

Stoly Rasp

$7.50

Stoly Vanilla

$7.50

Titos

$8.00

DBL Well Vodka

$9.50

DBL Absolut

$11.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$11.00

DBL Absolut Mandarin

$11.00

DBL Grey Goose

$11.00

DBL Ketel One

$11.00

DBL Stolichnaya

$11.00

DBL Stoly Vanilla

$11.00

DBL Titos

$11.75

DBL Trust Me

$11.75

DBL Fault Line

$11.00

Well Gin

$6.25

Tanqueray

$7.50

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

DBL Well Gin

$9.50

DBL Tanqueray

$11.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$11.75

Well Rum

$6.25

Malibu

$6.75

Captain Morgan

$6.75

Bacardi

$7.00

Meyers

$7.00

DBL Well Rum

$9.50

DBL Malibu

$10.25

DBL Captain Morgan

$10.25

DBL Bacardi

$10.25

DBL Meyers

$10.25

Well Tequila

$6.25

Hornitos

$7.50

Cuervo 1800

$7.00

Los Osuna Blanco

$7.75

Los Osuna Reposado

$8.25

Don Julio

$12.00

Tres Generaciones Anejo

$9.75

DBL Well Tequila

$9.50

DBL Hornitos

$11.00

DBL Cuervo 1800

$10.25

DBL Los Osuna Blanco

$11.75

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Well Whiskey

$6.25

Buffalo Trace

$78.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Bunnahabhain

$10.00

Crown Royal

$7.50

Dewars

$7.00

Fireball

$7.00

Glenfiddich (12yr old)

$10.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jameson

$7.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Screwball

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00

Yellowstone

$8.50

DBL Well Whiskey

$9.50

DBL Makers Mark

$11.75

DBL Crown Royal

$11.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$11.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$11.75

DBL Jameson

$10.25

DBL Bulleit Rye

$12.50

DBL Screwball

$9.50

DBL Southern Comfort

$9.50

DBL Dewars

$10.25

DBL Glenlivet

$12.50

Well Brandy

$6.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Amaretto

$6.50

Rumple Minze

$7.50

Butterscotch

$6.75

Blue Curacao

$6.75

Raspberry

$6.75

Peach Schnapps

$6.75

Apple Pucker

$6.75

Drambuie

$7.50

Frangelico

$7.50

Grand Marnier

$8.50

Midori

$7.00

Baileys

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

DBL Well Brandy

$9.50

Bottled Beer

Mich Ultra

$6.00

N/A Becks

$5.50

Pacifico

$6.00

Can Beer

Seltzer Can

$6.00

SN Wild Lil Thing

$7.25

Athletic N/A

$6.75

Shirts

Baseball T-Shirt

$19.99

T-Shirt

$19.99

Hoodie

$39.99

Men’s Work Shirt

$34.95

Tank Top

$19.99

St. Paddy’s Day Shirt (Men’s)

$9.99

St. Paddy’s Day Shirt (Women’s)

$9.99

Long Sleeve

$20.99

Face Covers

$8.00

Crewneck Sweatshirt

$15.00

Misc Merch

Frosted Mug

$19.99

Logo Pint Glass

$5.00

Coffee Mug

$8.00

Stickers

SD Brew Sticker

$0.50

Retail Keg Sales

Keg Deposit

$100.00

1/6 Keg Blueberry Wheat

$93.50

1/6 Keg Gold

$93.50

1/6 Keg Amber

$93.50

1/6 Keg Nut Brown

$94.50

1/6 Keg IPA

$102.50

1/6 Keg Hazy

$104.50

1/6 Keg Infinitude

$104.50

1/2 Keg Blueberry Wheat

$192.00

1/2 Keg Gold

$192.00

1/2 Keg Amber

$192.00

1/2 Keg El Hefe

$192.00

1/2 Keg Pale Ale

$209.00

1/2 Keg IPA

$209.00

1/2 Keg Nut Brown

$199.00

1/2 Keg Hazy

$222.00

1/2 Keg Infinitude

$222.00

Keg Deposit

Keg Deposit

$100.00

Keg Refund

-$100.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Brewpub with Full Bar and Restaurant. With on-site Brewery Production.

Location

10450 Friars Road Suite L, San Diego, CA 92120

Directions

Gallery
San Diego Brewing Co. image
San Diego Brewing Co. image
San Diego Brewing Co. image

