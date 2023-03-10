Main picView gallery

Hot Chickz 4242 Camino Del Rio N

review star

No reviews yet

4242 Camino Del Rio N

San Diego, CA 92108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Combos

Chickz Combo #1

$10.99

1 Chicken Sandwich, Fries, Pickles & HC Sauce.

Chickz Combo #2

$14.99

1 Chicken Sandwich, 1 Tender, Fries, Pickles & HC Sauce.

Chickz Combo #3

$17.99

2 Chicken Sandwiches, Fries, Pickles & HC sauce

Chickz Combo #4

$12.99

2 Chicken Tenders, Fries, Pickles, Toast & HC Sauce.

Chickz Combo #5

$27.99

6 Tenders, Fries, Pickles, 2 Toast & 3 HC Sauce.

Sides

Fries

$4.99

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

House Mac & Cheese

Cole Slaw

$4.99

Corn

$4.99

Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Fried Tender, Slaw, Pickle, HC Sauce

Tender

$5.99

Toast\Bun

$1.99

HC Sauce Packs

$0.50

Ranch Pack

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Sweet Heat

$0.50

Desserts

Cookie

$3.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4242 Camino Del Rio N, San Diego, CA 92108

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

McGregor's Grill & Ale House
orange star4.2 • 1,475
10475 San Diego Mission Rd San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
Wagyu Shawarma Grill
orange starNo Reviews
10467 San Diego Mission Road San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
S3 COFFEE BAR
orange star4.7 • 2,141
6225 Mission Gorge Rd San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Tio Leos Mexican Restaurant - 6333 Mission Gorge Rd
orange starNo Reviews
6333 Mission Gorge Rd San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Vivant Clubhouse
orange starNo Reviews
6554 Ambrosia Dr. San Diego, CA 92124
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast