Cookies in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve cookies
Pop Pie Co. Point Loma
4195 Voltaire Street, San Diego
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.25
Chocolate chips, maldon salt, toasted walnuts, and brown butter.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE
Grater Grilled Cheese
5618 Mission Center Rd #1002, San Diego
|Chocolate Chunk Manifesto Cookie
|$2.50
Non GMO - Cage Free Eggs
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Haven Pizzeria
4051 Adams Ave, San Diego
|Ice Cream Cookie
|$8.00
Seaside Pizza Co.
4263 Mission Blvd, San Diego
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
|$6.00
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
3705 Caminito Ct, San Diego
|Mini Cookie & Bar Platter
|$90.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL JUNE 5th. Perfect for any party with two dozen mini cookies and two dozen mini 7-layer bars for a total of 48 pieces.
|Chick & Bunny Frosted Sugar Cookie Deco Box
|$66.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. ONLY AVAILABLE 3/28 - 4/17 -- 6 chick & 6 bunny sugar cookies for you and your family to decorate. Includes SusiePink and white vanilla buttercream, sprinkles, and sanding sugar.
|Chick & Bunny Frosted Sugar Cookies 4 Box
|$22.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 3/28 - 4/17 -- 4 box includes 2 chick and 2 bunny frosted sugar cookies.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Common Stock
3805 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|COOKIES
|$6.00
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|dark chocolate phantom cookie
|$5.00
contains walnuts
gf
|valrhona chocolate chunk cookie
|$2.50
|lemon lavender shortbread cookie
|$3.50
BAGELS
Spill the Beans Coffee + Bagel - Seaport Village
813 W Harbor Dr, San Diego
|Snickerdoodle Cookie
|$3.50
|White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie
|$3.50
|M&M Cookie
|$3.50
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
555 Market Street, San Diego
|Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
|White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie
|$3.50
|M&M Cookie
|$2.50
PIES
Pop Pie Co. University Heights
4404 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Oatmeal Golden Raisin Cookie
|$3.25
Rolled oats, golden raisins, orange zest, ginger and cinnamon
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.25
Chocolate chips, maldon salt, toasted walnuts, and brown butter.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Chicken Charlie's Table
12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego
|Fried Cookie Dough
|$8.95
4 fried cookie dough balls served with vanilla ice cream, powdered sugar and chocolate sauce.
make pizza+salad
699 Park Blvd, San Diego
|chocolate chip cookies
|$5.00
three fresh baked chocolate chip cookies topped with sea salt
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Cardellino
4033 Goldfinch St, San Diego
|Cookies & Cream
|$12.00
Oreo Cookies, Madagascar Vanilla
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego
|Small Cookies 2 for $3
|$3.00
|Red Velvet Cookies
|$2.50
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Deli Buzz
6450 Lusk Blvd E110, San Diego
|3 Freshly Baked Cookies
|$4.00
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego
|Double Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.50
Freshly made warm chocolate chip cookies.
The Asian Bistro
414 University Ave, San Diego
|COOKIES & CREAM CHEESECAKE
|$7.00
COOKIES AND CREAM OREO CHEESECAKE
SANDWICHES
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$1.50
|Cookies 2 For 3
|$3.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Butcher’s Grill House
978 Garnet Ave, San Diego
|Cookie
|$1.00
SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Our Green Affair
980 Garnet av, San Diego
|Cookie
|$4.00
soft oatmeal chocolate chip cookie, simple as that:)
The Olive Baking Company
735 A SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego
|Cookies
ICE CREAM • MACARONS
GuilTea Cravings
5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|Oreo dark chocolate chip cookies
|$2.50
Simple ingredients. No preservative. Cacao powder, butter, flour, chocolate chips, eggs, brown sugar, white sugar, vanilla extract, and baking powder. Top with Oreo cookies.
|S'more chocolate chip cookies
|$2.50
Simple ingredients. No preservative. Marshmallow inside with brown butter, flour, chocolate chips, eggs, brown sugar, white sugar, vanilla extract, and baking powder.
|Nutella cookies(GF)
|$2.50
Gluten-free | Nutella, almond flour, hazelnut flour, eggs, maple syrup, salt, and baking powder.
Square Pizza Co.
4508 Cass St, Ste C, San Diego CA, San Diego
|Choc Chip Cookie
|$2.99
SALADS
Grater Greens
5608 Mission Center Rd #901, San Diego
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
FRENCH FRIES
FUSION EATS
5299 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego
|Ube cookie
|$3.25
|Vegan Chocolate Chip cookie
|$3.50
|Vegan Ube cookie
|$3.50
