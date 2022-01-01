Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Pop Pie Co. Point Loma

4195 Voltaire Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
Chocolate chips, maldon salt, toasted walnuts, and brown butter.
Pop Pie Co. Point Loma
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Grater Grilled Cheese

5618 Mission Center Rd #1002, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (3478 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chunk Manifesto Cookie$2.50
Non GMO - Cage Free Eggs
Grater Grilled Cheese
Item pic

 

BCB Cafe

1010 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie$1.85
BCB Cafe
The Haven Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Haven Pizzeria

4051 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1394 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ice Cream Cookie$8.00
The Haven Pizzeria
Seaside Pizza Co. image

 

Seaside Pizza Co.

4263 Mission Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$6.00
Seaside Pizza Co.
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

3705 Caminito Ct, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (438 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Cookie & Bar Platter$90.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL JUNE 5th. Perfect for any party with two dozen mini cookies and two dozen mini 7-layer bars for a total of 48 pieces.
Chick & Bunny Frosted Sugar Cookie Deco Box$66.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. ONLY AVAILABLE 3/28 - 4/17 -- 6 chick & 6 bunny sugar cookies for you and your family to decorate. Includes SusiePink and white vanilla buttercream, sprinkles, and sanding sugar.
Chick & Bunny Frosted Sugar Cookies 4 Box$22.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 3/28 - 4/17 -- 4 box includes 2 chick and 2 bunny frosted sugar cookies.
SusieCakes
Common Stock image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Common Stock

3805 Fifth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (1127 reviews)
Takeout
COOKIES$6.00
Common Stock
Item pic

 

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
dark chocolate phantom cookie$5.00
contains walnuts
gf
valrhona chocolate chunk cookie$2.50
lemon lavender shortbread cookie$3.50
MORENA KITCHEN
Item pic

BAGELS

Spill the Beans Coffee + Bagel - Seaport Village

813 W Harbor Dr, San Diego

Avg 3.5 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Snickerdoodle Cookie$3.50
White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie$3.50
M&M Cookie$3.50
Spill the Beans Coffee + Bagel - Seaport Village
Item pic

 

Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans

555 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie$3.50
M&M Cookie$2.50
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
Item pic

PIES

Pop Pie Co. University Heights

4404 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (4985 reviews)
Takeout
Oatmeal Golden Raisin Cookie$3.25
Rolled oats, golden raisins, orange zest, ginger and cinnamon
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
Chocolate chips, maldon salt, toasted walnuts, and brown butter.
Pop Pie Co. University Heights
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Chicken Charlie's Table

12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (672 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Cookie Dough$8.95
4 fried cookie dough balls served with vanilla ice cream, powdered sugar and chocolate sauce.
Chicken Charlie's Table
Item pic

 

make pizza+salad

699 Park Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
chocolate chip cookies$5.00
three fresh baked chocolate chip cookies topped with sea salt
make pizza+salad
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cardellino

4033 Goldfinch St, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (183 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies & Cream$12.00
Oreo Cookies, Madagascar Vanilla
Cardellino
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Cookies 2 for $3$3.00
Red Velvet Cookies$2.50
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
The Deli Buzz image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Deli Buzz

6450 Lusk Blvd E110, San Diego

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
3 Freshly Baked Cookies$4.00
The Deli Buzz
Double Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA

3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Double Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
Freshly made warm chocolate chip cookies.
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
The Asian Bistro image

 

The Asian Bistro

414 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
COOKIES & CREAM CHEESECAKE$7.00
COOKIES AND CREAM OREO CHEESECAKE
The Asian Bistro
Olympic Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Olympic Cafe

2310 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1598 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie$2.50
Olympic Cafe
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$1.50
Cookies 2 For 3$3.00
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
The Butcher’s Grill House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Butcher’s Grill House

978 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookie$1.00
The Butcher's Grill House
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Our Green Affair

980 Garnet av, San Diego

Avg 5 (298 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie$4.00
soft oatmeal chocolate chip cookie, simple as that:)
Our Green Affair
dc396245-f21e-4e26-9dc5-9444f1d822c7 image

 

The Olive Baking Company

735 A SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookies
The Olive Baking Company
The Olive Cafe image

 

The Olive Cafe

805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Choc Chip Cookies$1.75
The Olive Cafe
Item pic

ICE CREAM • MACARONS

GuilTea Cravings

5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (3351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Oreo dark chocolate chip cookies$2.50
Simple ingredients. No preservative. Cacao powder, butter, flour, chocolate chips, eggs, brown sugar, white sugar, vanilla extract, and baking powder. Top with Oreo cookies.
S'more chocolate chip cookies$2.50
Simple ingredients. No preservative. Marshmallow inside with brown butter, flour, chocolate chips, eggs, brown sugar, white sugar, vanilla extract, and baking powder.
Nutella cookies(GF)$2.50
Gluten-free | Nutella, almond flour, hazelnut flour, eggs, maple syrup, salt, and baking powder.
GuilTea Cravings
Harbor Town Pub image

 

Harbor Town Pub

1125 Rosecrans St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cookie$2.95
Harbor Town Pub
Square Pizza Co. image

 

Square Pizza Co.

4508 Cass St, Ste C, San Diego CA, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Choc Chip Cookie$2.99
Square Pizza Co.
Item pic

SALADS

Grater Greens

5608 Mission Center Rd #901, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (348 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Grater Greens
FUSION EATS image

FRENCH FRIES

FUSION EATS

5299 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ube cookie$3.25
Vegan Chocolate Chip cookie$3.50
Vegan Ube cookie$3.50
FUSION EATS
Pacific Beach Fish Shop image

 

Pacific Beach Fish Shop

1775 Garnet Avd, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
*Chocolate Chip Cookies (3)$3.00
Chocolate Chip Cookies bake fresh daily. **May contain nuts.
Pacific Beach Fish Shop

