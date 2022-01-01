Olive Cafe
805 SANTA CLARA PLACE
San Diego, CA 92109
Scrambles
Aegean Scramble
3 eggs scrambled with feta cheese, tomato, green pepper, & topped with basil. Served with hash brown potatoes & toast
Chef's Choice Scramble
3 eggs scrambled with jack & cheddar mixed cheese, mushrooms, onion, tomato, bacon, & green pepper. Served with salsa, hash brown potatoes, & toast
Cousin's Favorite Scramble
3 eggs scrambled with bacon, onion, jack & cheddar mixed cheese, & topped with avocado. Served with hash brown potatoes & toast
Heart Scramble
3 egg whites scrambled with mushrooms, tomatoes, onion, & green pepper. Served with avocado on side
Popeye's Scramble
3 eggs scrambled with spinach, mushrooms, onion, & feta cheese. Served with hash brown potatoes & toast
Sultan's Scramble
3 eggs scrambled with soy chorizo, tomato, onion, & green pepper. Served with hash brown potatoes & toast
Eggs & Things
South Swell
3 eggs scrambled, 3 slices of bacon, 2 pancakes, & hash brown potatoes
Basic Beach Breakfast
2 eggs scrambled, 2 slices of bacon, & your choice of toast, pancakes, or hash brown potatoes
Keep It Simple
2 eggs scrambled, toast, & hash brown potatoes
Breakfast Sandwich
2 eggs scrambled, bacon, jack & cheddar mixed cheese • on your choice of: • Bagel (plain, sesame or everything) • Grilled bread (white, wheat, or sourdough) • Brioche Bun • Croissant (add$0.50)
More Tasty Choices
Avocado Toast
Avocado, tomato, and basil topped with lemon pepper on a piece of sourdough toast.
Breakfast Burrito
2 eggs scrambled with bacon or soy chorizo , hash brown potatoes, black beans, & jack & cheddar mixed cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with chips & salsa
Breakfast Quesadilla
2 eggs scrambled with bacon, avocado, mushrooms, green pepper, & jack & cheddar mixed cheese on a flour tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream
Full Monte Burrito
2 eggs scrambled with grilled chicken breast, hash brown potatoes, green pepper, mushrooms, onion & white American cheese in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with chips & salsa
Pancakes & French Toast
Breakfast Bowls
Fresh Fruit Bowl
Pineapple, Honeydew Melon, Cantaloupe, Strawberries, and Bananas
Yogurt and Granola Bowl
Lowfat strawberry yogurt, topped with granola, bananas, & strawberries
Acai Bowl
Brazilian Açai, topped with granola, seasonal fruit, & honey
Oatmeal
Topped with cinnamon and served with strawberries, brown sugar and milk on the side
A La Carte
Side Almond Butter
1 Bacon
1 Sausage Patty
1 Scrambled Egg
1 Slice Toast
2 Eggs Scrambled
Toast (2 Slices)
White, Wheat or Sourdough
Bacon (3 Slices)
Bagel with Butter
Everything, Plain, Sesame
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Everything, Plain, Sesame
Sausage (2 patties)
Avocado Slices
Banana
Cheese
Chicken
Chips & Salsa
Cream Cheese
Dressing
Hash Brown Potatoes
Hot Peppers
Macaroni Salad 8oz
Macaroni Salad 12oz
Macaroni Salad 16oz
Olives
Pesto
Salsa 16oz
Salsa 8oz
Small Pancake
Sour Cream
Spinach
Tomato Slices
Tortilla
Turkey
Salsa 6oz
Pastries
Specials
Sandwiches
Bert's BLT
Bacon, mixed greens, tomato, & mayo on your choice of toasted white, wheat, or sourdough
California Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, melted provolone cheese, avocado, mixed greens, tomato, & aioli on a brioche bun
Chicken Pesto
Grilled chicken breast, melted provolone cheese, red onion, tomato, mixed greens, & house-made sun-dried tomato pesto on a brioche bun
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, green chilis, tomatoes, mixed greens & chipotle sauce on a Brioche Bun.
Ryan's Grilled Cheese
Your choice of grilled white, wheat, or sourdough bread. Your choice of melted provolone, cheddar, or white American cheese
Tuna Melt
Albacore tuna mixed with celery, red onion, black pepper, aioli, & melted cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough
Turkey Bacon Classic
Turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, mixed greens, tomato, mayo, & mustard on toasted wheat bread
Veggie Sandwich
Tomato, mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, avocado, & aioli. Served on a brioche bun.
Salads & Soups
Amy's Strawberry Salad
Strawberries, walnuts, feta cheese, red onion, Spinach & Spring Mix tossed with balsamic vinaigrette.
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion, & green pepper
Tuna Salad
Albacore tuna mixed with celery, red onion, black pepper, & aioli over mixed greens. Topped with tomato, avocado, & red onion
Small Salad
Spicy Tomato Soup Cup
Served with croutons & parmesan cheese
Spicy Tomato Soup Bowl
Served with croutons & parmesan cheese
House Macaroni Salad - 8 oz
Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup
Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl
Burritos & Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Jack & cheddar mixed cheese on a 12' flour tortilla served with sour cream and salsa
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken breast, green pepper, onion, jack & cheddar mixed cheese on a 12
Mediterranean Chicken Burrito
Grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, spinach, feta, hash browns, olives, and aoli in a flour tortilla with salsa on the side
Veggie Burrito
Black beans, mushrooms, green pepper, spinach, onion, avocado, tomato, & hash brown potatoes in a flour tortilla with salsa on the side
Breakfast Burrito
2 eggs scrambled with bacon or soy chorizo , hash brown potatoes, black beans, & jack & cheddar mixed cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with chips & salsa
Full Monte Burrito
2 eggs scrambled with grilled chicken breast, hash brown potatoes, green pepper, mushrooms, onion & white American cheese in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with chips & salsa
Breakfast Quesadilla
2 eggs scrambled with bacon, avocado, mushrooms, green pepper, & jack & cheddar mixed cheese on a flour tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream
Wraps
Turkey Pesto Wrap
Turkey, provolone cheese, tomato, mixed greens, & house-made sun-dried tomato pesto
Mediterranean Wrap
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, aioli, olive oil, & green pepper
Randwich Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, melted provolone cheese, tomato, mixed greens, ranch dressing & Tapatio hot sauce
Tuna Wrap
Gift A Meal
Gift A Meal (1)
Spread love by purchasing a meal for a person facing hunger. Here’s how it works: Order your favorites and add this “Gift a Meal” item! We will alert Feeding San Diego of your meal donation who will then pick up the meal and get it to a person in San Diego County facing hunger.
Gift A Meal (5)
Spread love by purchasing a meal for a person facing hunger. Here’s how it works: Order your favorites and add this “Gift a Meal” item! We will alert Feeding San Diego of your meal donation who will then pick up the meal and get it to a person in San Diego County facing hunger.
Gift A Meal (10)
Spread love by purchasing a meal for a person facing hunger. Here’s how it works: Order your favorites and add this “Gift a Meal” item! We will alert Feeding San Diego of your meal donation who will then pick up the meal and get it to a person in San Diego County facing hunger.
Coffee & Espresso
Americano
Cafe Au Lait
Cappuccino
Cold Brew
Cupid's Mocha
Double Espresso
Hammerhead
House coffee and 2 espresso shots
House Coffee
100% Organic Cafe Virtuoso Coffee
Latte
Mexican Mocha
Mocha
Steamer
White Mocha
Pumpkin Caramel Brulee Macchiato
Frappe
Hot & Cold Tea
More Cold Stuff
Blended Mocha
Frappe
Bottled Water
Can Soda
Flavored Lemonade
Iced Caramel Mocha
Gatorade
Italian Soda
Kombucha
Lemonade
Milk
Milkshake
Orange Juice
Pelligrino
Root Beer Float
Smoothie
Sweet ♥ Frosty
Thin Mint Blended Mocha
Ice cream scoop
Chocolate Lover
Retail
Beach Ornament
Big White Tumbler
Cards
Coffee Bag
Cork Bottom Tumbler
Dad Hat
Ed Artwork W Stand
Gift Certificate
Heavy Sweatshirt
Light Sweatshirt
Mesh Hat
Olive Camper Mug
Olive Long Sleeve
Olive Pin
Olive Stickers
Olive U Bandanna
Ornament Mini Mug
Plastic Cup (4 for $18!)
Reusable Straw
T Shirt
Virtuoso Mug
White Ceramic Olive Mug
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego, CA 92109