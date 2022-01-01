Restaurant header imageView gallery

Olive Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

805 SANTA CLARA PLACE

San Diego, CA 92109

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Basic Beach Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwich

Scrambles

Aegean Scramble

Aegean Scramble

$10.75

3 eggs scrambled with feta cheese, tomato, green pepper, & topped with basil. Served with hash brown potatoes & toast

Chef's Choice Scramble

Chef's Choice Scramble

$12.95

3 eggs scrambled with jack & cheddar mixed cheese, mushrooms, onion, tomato, bacon, & green pepper. Served with salsa, hash brown potatoes, & toast

Cousin's Favorite Scramble

Cousin's Favorite Scramble

$12.45

3 eggs scrambled with bacon, onion, jack & cheddar mixed cheese, & topped with avocado. Served with hash brown potatoes & toast

Heart Scramble

Heart Scramble

$9.95

3 egg whites scrambled with mushrooms, tomatoes, onion, & green pepper. Served with avocado on side

Popeye's Scramble

Popeye's Scramble

$11.25

3 eggs scrambled with spinach, mushrooms, onion, & feta cheese. Served with hash brown potatoes & toast

Sultan's Scramble

Sultan's Scramble

$10.50

3 eggs scrambled with soy chorizo, tomato, onion, & green pepper. Served with hash brown potatoes & toast

Eggs & Things

South Swell

$11.50

3 eggs scrambled, 3 slices of bacon, 2 pancakes, & hash brown potatoes

Basic Beach Breakfast

Basic Beach Breakfast

$8.75

2 eggs scrambled, 2 slices of bacon, & your choice of toast, pancakes, or hash brown potatoes

Keep It Simple

Keep It Simple

$7.50

2 eggs scrambled, toast, & hash brown potatoes

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.15

2 eggs scrambled, bacon, jack & cheddar mixed cheese • on your choice of: • Bagel (plain, sesame or everything) • Grilled bread (white, wheat, or sourdough) • Brioche Bun • Croissant (add$0.50)

More Tasty Choices

Avocado Toast

$8.95

Avocado, tomato, and basil topped with lemon pepper on a piece of sourdough toast.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$10.25

2 eggs scrambled with bacon or soy chorizo , hash brown potatoes, black beans, & jack & cheddar mixed cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with chips & salsa

Breakfast Quesadilla

Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.65

2 eggs scrambled with bacon, avocado, mushrooms, green pepper, & jack & cheddar mixed cheese on a flour tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream

Full Monte Burrito

Full Monte Burrito

$12.25

2 eggs scrambled with grilled chicken breast, hash brown potatoes, green pepper, mushrooms, onion & white American cheese in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with chips & salsa

Pancakes & French Toast

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.25

2 large pancakes, topped with banana slices & powdered sugar

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$11.95

Cinnamon rolls grilled in egg, topped with banana slices, strawberries, icing, & powdered sugar

Kid's Stack

Kid's Stack

$6.25

2 small buttermilk pancakes topped with powdered sugar

Breakfast Bowls

Fresh Fruit Bowl

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$3.00+

Pineapple, Honeydew Melon, Cantaloupe, Strawberries, and Bananas

Yogurt and Granola Bowl

Yogurt and Granola Bowl

$6.95

Lowfat strawberry yogurt, topped with granola, bananas, & strawberries

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$10.20

Brazilian Açai, topped with granola, seasonal fruit, & honey

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$6.95

Topped with cinnamon and served with strawberries, brown sugar and milk on the side

A La Carte

Side Almond Butter

$1.00

1 Bacon

$1.25

1 Sausage Patty

$1.75

1 Scrambled Egg

$1.75

1 Slice Toast

$1.40

2 Eggs Scrambled

$3.50

Toast (2 Slices)

$2.95

White, Wheat or Sourdough

Bacon (3 Slices)

$3.50

Bagel with Butter

$3.75

Everything, Plain, Sesame

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.25

Everything, Plain, Sesame

Sausage (2 patties)

$3.50

Avocado Slices

$1.50

Banana

$0.90

Cheese

$1.25

Chicken

$3.75

Chips & Salsa

$1.50

Cream Cheese

$1.25

Dressing

$0.50

Hash Brown Potatoes

$2.75

Hot Peppers

$0.50

Macaroni Salad 8oz

$1.95

Macaroni Salad 12oz

$2.75

Macaroni Salad 16oz

$3.50

Olives

$1.50

Pesto

$1.25

Salsa 16oz

$4.25

Salsa 8oz

$2.00

Small Pancake

$2.95

Sour Cream

$0.75

Spinach

$1.25

Tomato Slices

$1.25

Tortilla

$1.95

Turkey

$3.00

Salsa 6oz

$1.50Out of stock

Pastries

Choc Chip Cookies

$1.95

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Croissant

$3.95

Muffin

$3.95

Stroopwafel

$2.25

Scone

$3.25

Day Old Scone

$1.00Out of stock

Almond Biscotti

$3.25Out of stock

Specials

Lox toast

$12.95

Machaca Burrito

$12.95Out of stock

Smoky Chilaquiles

$10.50

Carnitas Burrito

$12.95Out of stock

Sandwiches

Bert's BLT

Bert's BLT

$12.25

Bacon, mixed greens, tomato, & mayo on your choice of toasted white, wheat, or sourdough

California Chicken

California Chicken

$11.75

Grilled chicken breast, melted provolone cheese, avocado, mixed greens, tomato, & aioli on a brioche bun

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$11.75

Grilled chicken breast, melted provolone cheese, red onion, tomato, mixed greens, & house-made sun-dried tomato pesto on a brioche bun

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$11.45

Grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, green chilis, tomatoes, mixed greens & chipotle sauce on a Brioche Bun.

Ryan's Grilled Cheese

Ryan's Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Your choice of grilled white, wheat, or sourdough bread. Your choice of melted provolone, cheddar, or white American cheese

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$11.75

Albacore tuna mixed with celery, red onion, black pepper, aioli, & melted cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough

Turkey Bacon Classic

Turkey Bacon Classic

$12.90

Turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, mixed greens, tomato, mayo, & mustard on toasted wheat bread

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$8.95

Tomato, mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, avocado, & aioli. Served on a brioche bun.

Salads & Soups

Amy's Strawberry Salad

Amy's Strawberry Salad

$11.50

Strawberries, walnuts, feta cheese, red onion, Spinach & Spring Mix tossed with balsamic vinaigrette.

Greek Salad

$10.55

Mixed greens, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion, & green pepper

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$13.95

Albacore tuna mixed with celery, red onion, black pepper, & aioli over mixed greens. Topped with tomato, avocado, & red onion

Small Salad

$4.50

Spicy Tomato Soup Cup

$1.95

Served with croutons & parmesan cheese

Spicy Tomato Soup Bowl

Spicy Tomato Soup Bowl

$2.75

Served with croutons & parmesan cheese

House Macaroni Salad - 8 oz

$1.95

Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup

$3.50

Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl

$4.50

Burritos & Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.25

Jack & cheddar mixed cheese on a 12' flour tortilla served with sour cream and salsa

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.95

Grilled chicken breast, green pepper, onion, jack & cheddar mixed cheese on a 12

Mediterranean Chicken Burrito

Mediterranean Chicken Burrito

$12.35

Grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, spinach, feta, hash browns, olives, and aoli in a flour tortilla with salsa on the side

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$10.75

Black beans, mushrooms, green pepper, spinach, onion, avocado, tomato, & hash brown potatoes in a flour tortilla with salsa on the side

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$10.25

2 eggs scrambled with bacon or soy chorizo , hash brown potatoes, black beans, & jack & cheddar mixed cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with chips & salsa

Full Monte Burrito

Full Monte Burrito

$12.25

2 eggs scrambled with grilled chicken breast, hash brown potatoes, green pepper, mushrooms, onion & white American cheese in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with chips & salsa

Breakfast Quesadilla

Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.65

2 eggs scrambled with bacon, avocado, mushrooms, green pepper, & jack & cheddar mixed cheese on a flour tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream

Wraps

Turkey Pesto Wrap

Turkey Pesto Wrap

$12.25

Turkey, provolone cheese, tomato, mixed greens, & house-made sun-dried tomato pesto

Mediterranean Wrap

Mediterranean Wrap

$9.95

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, aioli, olive oil, & green pepper

Randwich Wrap

Randwich Wrap

$11.95

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, melted provolone cheese, tomato, mixed greens, ranch dressing & Tapatio hot sauce

Tuna Wrap

$12.95

A La Carte

1 Bacon

$1.25

1 Sausage Patty

$1.75

1 Scrambled Egg

$1.75

1 Slice Toast

$1.40

2 Eggs Scrambled

$3.50

Avocado Slices

$1.50

Bacon (3 Slices)

$3.50

Bagel with Butter

$3.75

Everything, Plain, Sesame

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.25

Everything, Plain, Sesame

Banana

$0.90

Chicken

$3.75

Chips & Salsa

$1.50

Cream Cheese

$1.25

Dressing

$0.50

Hash Brown Potatoes

$2.75

Hot Peppers

$0.50

Macaroni Salad 8oz

$1.95

Macaroni Salad 12oz

$2.75

Macaroni Salad 16oz

$3.50

Olives

$1.50

Pesto

$1.25

Side of Salsa

Salsa 6oz

$1.50Out of stock

Salsa 8oz

$2.00

Salsa 16oz

$4.25

Sausage (2 patties)

$3.50

Small Pancake

$2.95

Sour Cream

$0.75

Spinach

$1.25

Toast (2 Slices)

$2.95

White, Wheat or Sourdough

Tomato Slices

$1.25

Tortilla

$1.95

Gift A Meal

Spread love by purchasing a meal for a person facing hunger. Here’s how it works: Order your favorites and add this “Gift a Meal” item! We will alert Feeding San Diego of your meal donation who will then pick up the meal and get it to a person in San Diego County facing hunger.
Gift A Meal (1)

Gift A Meal (1)

$15.00

Spread love by purchasing a meal for a person facing hunger. Here’s how it works: Order your favorites and add this “Gift a Meal” item! We will alert Feeding San Diego of your meal donation who will then pick up the meal and get it to a person in San Diego County facing hunger.

Gift A Meal (5)

Gift A Meal (5)

$75.00

Spread love by purchasing a meal for a person facing hunger. Here’s how it works: Order your favorites and add this “Gift a Meal” item! We will alert Feeding San Diego of your meal donation who will then pick up the meal and get it to a person in San Diego County facing hunger.

Gift A Meal (10)

Gift A Meal (10)

$150.00

Spread love by purchasing a meal for a person facing hunger. Here’s how it works: Order your favorites and add this “Gift a Meal” item! We will alert Feeding San Diego of your meal donation who will then pick up the meal and get it to a person in San Diego County facing hunger.

Coffee & Espresso

Americano

$3.05

Cafe Au Lait

$2.75

Cappuccino

$3.85

Cold Brew

$3.45

Cupid's Mocha

$4.45

Double Espresso

$3.05

Hammerhead

$3.65

House coffee and 2 espresso shots

House Coffee

$2.10+

100% Organic Cafe Virtuoso Coffee

Latte

$3.90

Mexican Mocha

$4.65

Mocha

$4.35

Steamer

$3.20

White Mocha

$4.65

Pumpkin Caramel Brulee Macchiato

$3.90Out of stock

Frappe

$5.15

Hot & Cold Tea

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.15

Iced Tea

$2.90

Black unsweetened brewed tea

Chai Tea Latte

$3.90

Arnold Palmer

$2.90

More Cold Stuff

Blended Mocha

$5.35

Frappe

$5.15

Bottled Water

$2.15

Can Soda

$1.85

Flavored Lemonade

$3.70

Iced Caramel Mocha

$4.95

Gatorade

$2.95

Italian Soda

$4.25

Kombucha

$3.95

Lemonade

$2.90

Milk

$2.60

Milkshake

$5.70

Orange Juice

$3.95

Pelligrino

$2.50

Root Beer Float

$4.75

Smoothie

$5.50

Sweet ♥ Frosty

$5.15

Thin Mint Blended Mocha

$6.35

Ice cream scoop

$3.25

Chocolate Lover

Hot Chocolate

$3.35

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$3.85

White Hot Chocolate

$3.85

Chocolate Milk

$3.40

Retail

Beach Ornament

$11.50

Big White Tumbler

$28.00Out of stock

Cards

$5.50

Coffee Bag

$16.00Out of stock

Cork Bottom Tumbler

$28.00

Dad Hat

$23.00Out of stock

Ed Artwork W Stand

$18.00Out of stock

Gift Certificate

Out of stock

Heavy Sweatshirt

$49.00Out of stock

Light Sweatshirt

$37.00Out of stock

Mesh Hat

$25.00

Olive Camper Mug

$15.00

Olive Long Sleeve

$34.00Out of stock

Olive Pin

$4.00Out of stock

Olive Stickers

$3.00

Olive U Bandanna

$15.00

Ornament Mini Mug

$12.00

Plastic Cup (4 for $18!)

$18.00

Reusable Straw

$3.50Out of stock

T Shirt

$23.75

Virtuoso Mug

$12.00Out of stock

White Ceramic Olive Mug

$12.00

Gift A Meal

Spread love by purchasing a meal for a person facing hunger. Here’s how it works: Order your favorites and add this “Gift a Meal” item! We will alert Feeding San Diego of your meal donation who will then pick up the meal and get it to a person in San Diego County facing hunger.
Gift A Meal (1)

Gift A Meal (1)

$15.00

Spread love by purchasing a meal for a person facing hunger. Here’s how it works: Order your favorites and add this “Gift a Meal” item! We will alert Feeding San Diego of your meal donation who will then pick up the meal and get it to a person in San Diego County facing hunger.

Gift A Meal (5)

Gift A Meal (5)

$75.00

Spread love by purchasing a meal for a person facing hunger. Here’s how it works: Order your favorites and add this “Gift a Meal” item! We will alert Feeding San Diego of your meal donation who will then pick up the meal and get it to a person in San Diego County facing hunger.

Gift A Meal (10)

Gift A Meal (10)

$150.00

Spread love by purchasing a meal for a person facing hunger. Here’s how it works: Order your favorites and add this “Gift a Meal” item! We will alert Feeding San Diego of your meal donation who will then pick up the meal and get it to a person in San Diego County facing hunger.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego, CA 92109

Directions

Gallery
The Olive Cafe image
The Olive Cafe image
The Olive Cafe image
The Olive Cafe image

