Molly's Mission Beach

3770 Mission Blvd

San Diego, CA 92109

COFFEE & TEA

Coffee

Molly's Blend

$3.50+

Medium Blend

$3.50+

Iced Coffee

$3.75+

Nitro Cold Brew

$7.00+

Tea

Green Tea

Earl Grey Black

Chamomille

Black

Passion Fruit

Specialty Coffee

Latte

$4.50+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Americano

$4.00+

Mocha

$5.25+

White Mocha

$5.25+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+

Mexican Mocha

$5.25+

Cookie Butter Latte

$5.25+

Single Espresso

$1.75

Double Espresso

$2.50

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00+

Chagaccino

$5.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

BAR DRINKS

Brunch Cocktails

Molly's Mimosa

$9.00

Molly's Mimosa Flight (4)

$28.00

Sunrise Mimosa

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Fancy Bloody Mary

$15.00

Morning Michelada

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Breakfast Shot

$12.00

Craft Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Swell Spritz

$15.00

Guava Delight

$15.00

Mission Beach Mule

$15.00

Daybreak

$14.00

Tidal Wave

$15.00

Sunshine Spicy Margarita

$15.00

Frzn Strawberry Lemonade

$9.00

Frozen Electric Lemonade

$15.00

Liquor

Smirnoff (Well)

$9.00

Titos

$11.00

Ketel One

$11.00

KO Cucumber & Mint

$11.00

KO Grapefruit & Rose

$11.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$9.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$9.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Sipsmith

$12.00

Malfy

$11.00

Captain White

$9.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Goslings Dark

$9.00

Malibu

$10.00

El Jimador

$9.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Jameson

$11.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Amaretto

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Baileys

$9.00

Baileys Almond

$9.00

Blue Caracao

$9.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$9.00

Dry Vermouth

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Peach Schnapps

$9.00

Rumplemintz

$9.00

Sweet Vermouth

$9.00

AMF

$15.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Blow Job

$9.00

Blue Hawaiian

$10.00

Buttery Nipple

$11.00

Green Tea Shot

$12.00

Gummy Bear Shot

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Kamikazi

$11.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$14.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$11.00

Long Beach Tea

$15.00

Long Island Tea

$15.00

French 75

$14.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Margarita

$12.00

Mexican Candy Shot

$10.00

Mojito

$14.00

Sex on the Beach

$11.00

White Russian

$10.00

Glass Wine

Gl Daou Chardonnay

$14.00

Gl Simi Chardonnay

$12.00

Gl Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Gl Etude Pinot Gris

$10.00

Gl OMG Rose

$9.00

Gl Martini & Rossi Prosecco

$11.00

Gl Campo Viejo Cava

$9.00

Gl Daou Cabernet

$15.00

Gl Educated Guess Red Blend

$13.00

Gl Meiomi Pinot Noir

$13.00

Gl Intercept Pinot Noir

$12.00

Gl Trivento Malbec

$11.00

Bottle Wine

Btl Daou Chardonnay

$49.00

Btl Simi Chardonnay

$38.00

Btl Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

Btl Etude Pinot Gris

$35.00

Btl OMG Rose

$31.00

Btl Martini & Rossi Prosecco

$38.00

Btl Campo Viejo Cava

$31.00

Btl Daou Cabernet

$52.00

Btl Educated Guess Red Blend

$45.00

Btl Meiomi Pinot Noir

$45.00

Btl Intercept Pinot Noir

$42.00

Btl Trivento Malbec

$42.00

Btl Chandon Brut 187ml

Beer

Michelob Ultra Draft

$8.00

Big Wave Draft

$8.00

Elysian Space Dust Draft

$9.00

Bud Light Can

$7.00

Coors Light Can

$7.00

Budweiser Can

$7.00

Truly Can

$8.00

Corona Can

$8.00

Mango Cart Can

$8.00

Heineken 0.0

$8.00

N/A Bev

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Starry

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

PASTRIES

Croissant

Plain

$4.25

Almond

$4.95

Chocolate

$4.95

Ham & Cheese

$5.50

Jalapeno Popper

$4.95

Tomato Chevre

$5.50

Berry Cream Bun

$5.95

Monkey Bread

$4.25

Muffin/ Bread

GF Banana Walnut Loaf

$4.25

Blueberry Lemon Muffin

$4.25

Carrot Cream Cheese Muffin

$4.25

Scones-Blackberry

$4.25

Cinnamon Roll

$4.25

Savory/ Hot

Quiche Lorraine

$7.45

Egg Pesto Bun

$5.25

Cookies

Choc Chip Cookie

$3.25

GF Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.25

Black & White Cookie

$3.25

Cold

Banana Choc Cream Pielette

$7.95

Coconut Cream Pielette

$7.95

Fruit Pielette

$7.95

Fruit Tartlette

$5.95

Orange Creamsicle Chia Pudding

$5.95

Overnight Oats Parfait

$5.95

LUNCH

Toasts

Avocado Toast

$14.95

Ricotta Toast

$14.25

Nutella Toast

$12.95

Acai Bowls

The Classic

$12.95

Protein

$13.95

Tropical

$13.95

Sandwiches

Roasted Vegetable SW

$15.25

Italian Mozzarella SW

$16.95

Roasted Turkey SW

$16.95

Curried Chicken Salad SW

$15.95

Salads

Italian Chopped Salad

$17.25

Kale Beet & Ricotta Salad

$15.25

Greek Salad

$14.95

Sides

Side Sweet Potatoes

$7.50

Side Broccoli Salad

$7.50

Side Pasta Salad

$7.50

Side Carrot Salad

$7.50

Side Cauliflower & Grains

$7.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3770 Mission Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

