Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

The Haven Pizzeria

1,394 Reviews

$$

4051 Adams Ave

San Diego, CA 92116

Haven Twists
16" Pepperoni
16" BYOP

APPS

Haven Twists

$8.00

Homemade breadsticks topped with garlic and parmesan and served with a choice of two dipping sauces.

Marinated Shrimp Skewers

$13.00

Paprika marinated shrimp served with cherry tomatoes, walnut pesto and a balsamic reduction.

Dave's Meatballs

$12.00

Homemade italian meatballs baked in fresh marinara sauce, topped with shaved parmesan cheese.

Traditional Bruschetta

$13.00

Toasted focaccia topped with mozzarella, roma tomatoes, garlic and fresh basil. finished with an olive oil drizzle.

Pesto Bruschetta

$14.00

Toasted foccaciatopped with goat cheese, pesto, cherry tomatoes and fresh basil.

Special Bruschetta

$14.00

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Roasted and topped with gorgonzola cheese and toasted walnuts.

Vegan Meatballs

$13.00

Eggplant based "meatballs" baked in marinara sauce and topped with fresh basil.

Vegan Haven Twists

$8.00

Our homemade breadsticks served with a choice of two dipping sauces.

Vegan Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Roasted and topped with homemade almond ricotta and toasted with toasted walnuts.

Vegan Pesto Bruschetta

$15.00

Toasted focaccia topped with almond ricotta, walnut pesto, cherry tomato and fresh basil.

Vegan Traditional Bruschetta

$14.00

Toasted foccacia topped with melted vegan mozzarella, roma tomatoes garlic and fresh basil.

SALADS

Small House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion and homemade croutons. Choice of dressing.

Small Wedge

$12.00

Butter lettuce, gorgonzola cheese, tomatoes, candied bacon and our homemade gorgonzola dressing.

Small Antipasto

$12.00

Mixed greens, red onion, crispy salami, peperoncini, green olives, mozzarella cheese and our homemade italian dressing.

SM Vegan Antipasto

$12.00

Mixed Greens, artichokes, red onion, green olives, peperoncini and our homemade italian dressing.

Small Caesar

$12.00

Romaine, shaved parmesan, homemade croutons and our caesar dressing.

Small Spinach Salad

$12.00

Spinach, arugula, cranberries, goat cheese, toasted walnuts and our homemade italian dressing.

Large House Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion and homemade croutons.

Large Wedge

$18.00

Butter lettuce, gorgonzola cheese, tomatoes, candied bacon and our homemade gorgonzola dressing.

Large Caesar

$17.00

Romaine, shaved parmesan, homemade croutons and our caesar dressing.

Large Antipasto

$18.00

Mixed greens, red onion, crispy salami, peperoncini, green olives, mozzarella cheese and our homemade italian dressing.

LG Vegan Antipasto

$18.00

Mixed Greens, artichokes, red onion, green olives, peperoncini and our homemade italian dressing.

Caprese Salad

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil tossed with olive oil and a balsamic reduction.

Large Spinach Salad

$18.00

Spinach, arugula, cranberries, goat cheese, toasted walnuts and our homemade italian dressing.

SALAD SPECIAL

$12.00

12" Pizzas

12" BYOP

$13.00

Build your own pizza! Add any toppings and modify any way you want!

12" "New" New York

$17.00

Spicy pizza sauce, mozzarella, onion mix, bell peppers, mushrooms and your choice of sausage.

12" BBQ Chicken

$17.00

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, all natural chicken, seasonal onion mix and topped with cilantro.

12" Besto Shrimp

$18.00

12" Biz

$19.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, candied bacon, pepperoni, salami, sausage and our seasonal onion mix.

12" Cheese

$13.00

Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.

12" Cortez

$18.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, candied bacon, tomatoes and gorgonzola. Topped with fresh avocado and arugula.

12" Four Cheese

$13.00

12" Honey Pie

$18.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, gorgonzola cheese, seasonal fruit, caramelized onion and topped with fresh arugula and our spicy honey.

12" Margherita

$15.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and topped with fresh basil.

12" OPA

$17.00

Pesto, mozzarella, sundried tomatoes, artichokes and red onion.

12" PBTO

$17.00

Pesto, mozzarella, candied bacon, tomatoes and caramelized onions.

12" Pepperoni

$16.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella and all natural pepperoni.

12" Popeye

$18.00

Roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, all natural chicken, mushrooms and spinach.

12" Righteous Pig

$18.00

Pesto, mozzarella, goat cheese, proscuitto, caramelized onions and topped with arugula and a balsamic reduction.

12" Special

$18.00

12" Spicy Hawaiian

$17.00

Spicy sauce, mozzarella, jalepenos, candied bacon and pineapple.

12" Spicy Pesto

$16.00

12" Spud

$18.00

Olive Oil, mozzarella, goat cheese, candied bacon, roasted potato and a seasonal onion mix.

12" Total Package

$17.00

Roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, roasted brussels sprouts and caramelized onions.

12" Wild Mushroom

$18.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, caramelized onions, wild mushrooms, fontina chesese and topped with truffle oil and parsley.

12" Tree Hugger

$18.00

Pesto, vegan mozzarella, almond ricotta, seasonal onon mix, broccoli and spinach.

12" Vegan "New" New York

$18.00

Spicy pizza sauce, mozzarella, bell peppers, seasonal onion mix, mushrooms and vegan meatballs.

12" Vegan Cortez

$18.00

Olive oil, vegan mozzarella, tomatoes, mushrooms and topped with arugula and sliced avocado.

12" Vegan Margherita

$16.00

Pizza sauce, vegan mozzarella, almond ricotta, sliced tomatoes and topped with fresh basil.

12" Vegan OPA

$18.00

Pesto, vegan mozzarella, artichokes, sundried tomatoes and red onions.

12" Vegan Spud

$18.00

Olive oil, vegan mozzarella, almond ricotta, roasted potato, seasonal onion mix and broccoli.

12" Vegan Wild Mushroom

$18.00

Olive oil, vegan mozzarella, wild mushrooms, onion mix, spinach and topped with truffle oil and parsley.

12" Lunch Special

$18.00

16" Pizzas

16" BYOP

$14.00

Build your own pizza! Add any toppings and modify any way you want!

16 " Four Cheese

$19.00

16" "New" New York

$23.00

Spicy pizza sauce, mozzarella, onion mix, bell peppers, mushrooms and your choice of sausage.

16" BBQ Chicken

$23.00

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, all natural chicken, seasonal onion mix and topped with cilantro.

16" Besto Shrimp

$26.00

16" Biz

$26.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, candied bacon, pepperoni, salami, sausage and our seasonal onion mix.

16" Cheese

$18.00

Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.

16" Cortez

$24.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, candied bacon, tomatoes and gorgonzola. Topped with fresh avocado and arugula.

16" Honey Pie

$24.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, gorgonzola cheese, seasonal fruit, caramelized onion and topped with fresh arugula and our spicy honey.

16" Margherita

$21.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and topped with fresh basil.

16" OPA

$23.00

Pesto, mozzarella, sundried tomatoes, artichokes and red onion.

16" PBTO

$23.00

Pesto, mozzarella, candied bacon, tomatoes and caramelized onions.

16" Pepperoni

$22.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella and all natural pepperoni.

16" Popeye

$24.00

Roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, all natural chicken, mushrooms and spinach.

16" Righteous Pig

$25.00

Pesto, mozzarella, goat cheese, proscuitto, caramelized onions and topped with arugula and a balsamic reduction.

16" Special

$24.00

16" Spicy Hawaiian

$23.00

Spicy sauce, mozzarella, jalepenos, candied bacon and pineapple.

16" Spicy Pesto

$23.00

16" Spud

$24.00

Olive Oil, mozzarella, goat cheese, candied bacon, roasted potato and a seasonal onion mix.

16" Total Package

$23.00

Roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, roasted brussels sprouts and caramelized onions.

16" Tree Hugger

$24.00

Pesto, vegan mozzarella, almond ricotta, seasonal onon mix, broccoli and spinach.

16" Wild Mushroom

$24.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, caramelized onions, wild mushrooms, fontina chesese and topped with truffle oil and parsley.

16" Vegan "New" New York

$24.00

Spicy pizza sauce, mozzarella, bell peppers, seasonal onion mix, mushrooms and vegan meatballs.

16" Vegan Cortez

$24.00

Olive oil, vegan mozzarella, tomatoes, mushrooms and topped with arugula and sliced avocado.

16" Vegan Margherita

$22.00

Pizza sauce, vegan mozzarella, almond ricotta, sliced tomatoes and topped with fresh basil.

16" Vegan OPA

$24.00

Pesto, vegan mozzarella, artichokes, sundried tomatoes and red onions.

16" Vegan Spud

$24.00

Olive oil, vegan mozzarella, almond ricotta, roasted potato, seasonal onion mix and broccoli.

16" Vegan Wild Mushroom

$24.00

Olive oil, vegan mozzarella, wild mushrooms, onion mix, spinach and topped with truffle oil and parsley.

PASTA

Lemon Shrimp Alfredo

$21.00

Lemon garlic alfredo sauce, garlic marinated shrimp and topped with shaved parmesan.

Alla Vodka

$17.00

Our homemade vodka cream sauce topped with shaved parmesan.

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$20.00

Marinara sauce tossed with fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and Dave's meatballs.

Pesto Pasta

$18.00

Walnut pesto tossed with broccoli, sun dried tomatoes and topped with feta cheese.

Chicken Tequila

$20.00

Creamy tequila sauce tossed with bell peppers, mushrooms, jalepenos and grilled chicken. Topped with cilantro.

Pomodoro

$16.00

Fresh angel hair pasta tossed with tomatoes, roasted garlic, and fresh basil.

Traditional Lasagna

$17.00

Fresh pasta layered with marinara, ricotta, mushrooms, mozzarella, onions and ground beef.

Special Lasagna

$18.00

Please ask about our current lasagna.

Mac N Cheese

$15.00

Fresh rigatoni pasta tossed with a smooth and creamy cheese sauce. Topped with homemade bread crumbs.

Vegan Pesto Pasta

$18.00Out of stock

Walnut pesto, with broccoli, red onion and sun dried tomatoes.

Vegan Marinara and "Meatballs"

$18.00

Homemade marinara sauce, fresh basil and eggplant meatballs.

Pasta Build

$14.00

PASTA SPECIAL

$20.00

Buffalo Chicken Mac n cheese!

KIDS

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.50

Pizza Dog

$7.00

Kids Pasta w/ Butter

$7.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mtballs N Brdsticks

$7.00

Kids Pasta w/red sauce

$7.00

N/A DRINKS

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Sprite

$3.00

Can Coke

$2.00

Can Diet Coke

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

BEER

Lunch Special Draft

DR Buenaveza

$7.00

BT Miller Lite

$6.50

BT Peroni

$6.50

CAN Holidaily GF

$7.00

CAN N/A IPA

$7.00

CAN Jam Cider

$7.00

CAN Buenaveza

$5.00

CAN Treevana

$8.00

CAN 394

$7.00

CAN Heineken 0.0

$6.50

CAN BFF

$8.00

CAN Tarantula HAZY

$8.00

CAN KernRiver IPA

$8.00

CAN Kern Pumpkin

$8.00

Pitcher Amber

$24.00

CRAFT CAN BEER

$8.00

RED Wine

SPECIAL RED GLASS

$7.00

GL Cline Cab

$11.00

GL Smith & Hook Red Blend

$14.00

GL Boneshaker Zinfandel

$12.00

1/2 Bottle Elouan Pinot Noir

$14.00

1/2 Bottle Cab

$14.00

BT Colli Sensi Chianti

$27.00

BT Primus Cabernet

$36.00

BT Trumpeter Malbec

$30.00

BT Parducci Pinot Noir

$30.00

BT Silk n Spice

$30.00

BT Cline Cab

$33.00

BT Smith and Hook Red Blend

$42.00

BT Boneshaker Zinfandel

$36.00

WHITE Wine

GL Special White

$7.00

1/2 BT Prosseco

$12.00

BT Elouan Rose

$36.00

BT Acinum Prosecco

$26.00

BT Fireside Reisling

$27.00

BT Fini Pinot Grigio

$30.00

BT Vavasour Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

BT Carr Chardonnay

$36.00

BT Fleur Du Cap Chardonnay

$27.00

DESSERT

Chocolate Panna Cotta

$8.00

Ice Cream Cookie

$8.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Dessert Twists

$7.00

Dessert Special

$8.00

SIDES

SD Pizza Sauce

$0.50

SD Spicy Sauce

$0.50

SD Garlic Sauce

$0.50

SD BBQ

$0.50

SD Ranch

$0.50

SD Gorg Dressing

$0.50

SD Spicy Honey

$0.50

SD Pesto

$0.50

SD Avocado

$2.50

Garlic Bread

$1.00

LG Side Chicken

$4.00

SM Side Chicken

$3.00

1 Salad Shrimp

$3.50

2 Salad Shrimp

$5.50

Can Coke

$2.00

Can Diet Coke

$2.00

RETAIL

Honey Jar

$14.00

Italian Jar

$9.00

Ranch Jar

$9.00

Gorgonzola Jar

$9.00

12" Dough

$5.00

16" Dough

$7.00

Haven Tank

$18.00

Haven T Shirt

$20.00

Haven Sweatshirt

$40.00

Haven Sticker

$1.00

Haven Ladies V-Neck

$20.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
We hope you enjoy!

Location

4051 Adams Ave, San Diego, CA 92116

Directions

The Haven Pizzeria image
The Haven Pizzeria image

