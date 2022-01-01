- Home
The Haven Pizzeria
1,394 Reviews
$$
4051 Adams Ave
San Diego, CA 92116
Popular Items
APPS
Haven Twists
Homemade breadsticks topped with garlic and parmesan and served with a choice of two dipping sauces.
Marinated Shrimp Skewers
Paprika marinated shrimp served with cherry tomatoes, walnut pesto and a balsamic reduction.
Dave's Meatballs
Homemade italian meatballs baked in fresh marinara sauce, topped with shaved parmesan cheese.
Traditional Bruschetta
Toasted focaccia topped with mozzarella, roma tomatoes, garlic and fresh basil. finished with an olive oil drizzle.
Pesto Bruschetta
Toasted foccaciatopped with goat cheese, pesto, cherry tomatoes and fresh basil.
Special Bruschetta
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Roasted and topped with gorgonzola cheese and toasted walnuts.
Vegan Meatballs
Eggplant based "meatballs" baked in marinara sauce and topped with fresh basil.
Vegan Haven Twists
Our homemade breadsticks served with a choice of two dipping sauces.
Vegan Brussels Sprouts
Roasted and topped with homemade almond ricotta and toasted with toasted walnuts.
Vegan Pesto Bruschetta
Toasted focaccia topped with almond ricotta, walnut pesto, cherry tomato and fresh basil.
Vegan Traditional Bruschetta
Toasted foccacia topped with melted vegan mozzarella, roma tomatoes garlic and fresh basil.
SALADS
Small House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion and homemade croutons. Choice of dressing.
Small Wedge
Butter lettuce, gorgonzola cheese, tomatoes, candied bacon and our homemade gorgonzola dressing.
Small Antipasto
Mixed greens, red onion, crispy salami, peperoncini, green olives, mozzarella cheese and our homemade italian dressing.
SM Vegan Antipasto
Mixed Greens, artichokes, red onion, green olives, peperoncini and our homemade italian dressing.
Small Caesar
Romaine, shaved parmesan, homemade croutons and our caesar dressing.
Small Spinach Salad
Spinach, arugula, cranberries, goat cheese, toasted walnuts and our homemade italian dressing.
Large House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion and homemade croutons.
Large Wedge
Butter lettuce, gorgonzola cheese, tomatoes, candied bacon and our homemade gorgonzola dressing.
Large Caesar
Romaine, shaved parmesan, homemade croutons and our caesar dressing.
Large Antipasto
Mixed greens, red onion, crispy salami, peperoncini, green olives, mozzarella cheese and our homemade italian dressing.
LG Vegan Antipasto
Mixed Greens, artichokes, red onion, green olives, peperoncini and our homemade italian dressing.
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil tossed with olive oil and a balsamic reduction.
Large Spinach Salad
Spinach, arugula, cranberries, goat cheese, toasted walnuts and our homemade italian dressing.
12" Pizzas
12" BYOP
Build your own pizza! Add any toppings and modify any way you want!
12" "New" New York
Spicy pizza sauce, mozzarella, onion mix, bell peppers, mushrooms and your choice of sausage.
12" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, all natural chicken, seasonal onion mix and topped with cilantro.
12" Besto Shrimp
12" Biz
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, candied bacon, pepperoni, salami, sausage and our seasonal onion mix.
12" Cheese
Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.
12" Cortez
Olive oil, mozzarella, candied bacon, tomatoes and gorgonzola. Topped with fresh avocado and arugula.
12" Four Cheese
12" Honey Pie
Olive oil, mozzarella, gorgonzola cheese, seasonal fruit, caramelized onion and topped with fresh arugula and our spicy honey.
12" Margherita
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and topped with fresh basil.
12" OPA
Pesto, mozzarella, sundried tomatoes, artichokes and red onion.
12" PBTO
Pesto, mozzarella, candied bacon, tomatoes and caramelized onions.
12" Pepperoni
Pizza sauce, mozzarella and all natural pepperoni.
12" Popeye
Roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, all natural chicken, mushrooms and spinach.
12" Righteous Pig
Pesto, mozzarella, goat cheese, proscuitto, caramelized onions and topped with arugula and a balsamic reduction.
12" Spicy Hawaiian
Spicy sauce, mozzarella, jalepenos, candied bacon and pineapple.
12" Spicy Pesto
12" Spud
Olive Oil, mozzarella, goat cheese, candied bacon, roasted potato and a seasonal onion mix.
12" Total Package
Roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, roasted brussels sprouts and caramelized onions.
12" Wild Mushroom
Olive oil, mozzarella, caramelized onions, wild mushrooms, fontina chesese and topped with truffle oil and parsley.
12" Tree Hugger
Pesto, vegan mozzarella, almond ricotta, seasonal onon mix, broccoli and spinach.
12" Vegan "New" New York
Spicy pizza sauce, mozzarella, bell peppers, seasonal onion mix, mushrooms and vegan meatballs.
12" Vegan Cortez
Olive oil, vegan mozzarella, tomatoes, mushrooms and topped with arugula and sliced avocado.
12" Vegan Margherita
Pizza sauce, vegan mozzarella, almond ricotta, sliced tomatoes and topped with fresh basil.
12" Vegan OPA
Pesto, vegan mozzarella, artichokes, sundried tomatoes and red onions.
12" Vegan Spud
Olive oil, vegan mozzarella, almond ricotta, roasted potato, seasonal onion mix and broccoli.
12" Vegan Wild Mushroom
Olive oil, vegan mozzarella, wild mushrooms, onion mix, spinach and topped with truffle oil and parsley.
12" Lunch Special
16" Pizzas
16" BYOP
Build your own pizza! Add any toppings and modify any way you want!
16 " Four Cheese
16" "New" New York
Spicy pizza sauce, mozzarella, onion mix, bell peppers, mushrooms and your choice of sausage.
16" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, all natural chicken, seasonal onion mix and topped with cilantro.
16" Besto Shrimp
16" Biz
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, candied bacon, pepperoni, salami, sausage and our seasonal onion mix.
16" Cheese
Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.
16" Cortez
Olive oil, mozzarella, candied bacon, tomatoes and gorgonzola. Topped with fresh avocado and arugula.
16" Honey Pie
Olive oil, mozzarella, gorgonzola cheese, seasonal fruit, caramelized onion and topped with fresh arugula and our spicy honey.
16" Margherita
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and topped with fresh basil.
16" OPA
Pesto, mozzarella, sundried tomatoes, artichokes and red onion.
16" PBTO
Pesto, mozzarella, candied bacon, tomatoes and caramelized onions.
16" Pepperoni
Pizza sauce, mozzarella and all natural pepperoni.
16" Popeye
Roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, all natural chicken, mushrooms and spinach.
16" Righteous Pig
Pesto, mozzarella, goat cheese, proscuitto, caramelized onions and topped with arugula and a balsamic reduction.
16" Spicy Hawaiian
Spicy sauce, mozzarella, jalepenos, candied bacon and pineapple.
16" Spicy Pesto
16" Spud
Olive Oil, mozzarella, goat cheese, candied bacon, roasted potato and a seasonal onion mix.
16" Total Package
Roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, roasted brussels sprouts and caramelized onions.
16" Tree Hugger
Pesto, vegan mozzarella, almond ricotta, seasonal onon mix, broccoli and spinach.
16" Wild Mushroom
Olive oil, mozzarella, caramelized onions, wild mushrooms, fontina chesese and topped with truffle oil and parsley.
16" Vegan "New" New York
Spicy pizza sauce, mozzarella, bell peppers, seasonal onion mix, mushrooms and vegan meatballs.
16" Vegan Cortez
Olive oil, vegan mozzarella, tomatoes, mushrooms and topped with arugula and sliced avocado.
16" Vegan Margherita
Pizza sauce, vegan mozzarella, almond ricotta, sliced tomatoes and topped with fresh basil.
16" Vegan OPA
Pesto, vegan mozzarella, artichokes, sundried tomatoes and red onions.
16" Vegan Spud
Olive oil, vegan mozzarella, almond ricotta, roasted potato, seasonal onion mix and broccoli.
16" Vegan Wild Mushroom
Olive oil, vegan mozzarella, wild mushrooms, onion mix, spinach and topped with truffle oil and parsley.
PASTA
Lemon Shrimp Alfredo
Lemon garlic alfredo sauce, garlic marinated shrimp and topped with shaved parmesan.
Alla Vodka
Our homemade vodka cream sauce topped with shaved parmesan.
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Marinara sauce tossed with fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and Dave's meatballs.
Pesto Pasta
Walnut pesto tossed with broccoli, sun dried tomatoes and topped with feta cheese.
Chicken Tequila
Creamy tequila sauce tossed with bell peppers, mushrooms, jalepenos and grilled chicken. Topped with cilantro.
Pomodoro
Fresh angel hair pasta tossed with tomatoes, roasted garlic, and fresh basil.
Traditional Lasagna
Fresh pasta layered with marinara, ricotta, mushrooms, mozzarella, onions and ground beef.
Special Lasagna
Please ask about our current lasagna.
Mac N Cheese
Fresh rigatoni pasta tossed with a smooth and creamy cheese sauce. Topped with homemade bread crumbs.
Vegan Pesto Pasta
Walnut pesto, with broccoli, red onion and sun dried tomatoes.
Vegan Marinara and "Meatballs"
Homemade marinara sauce, fresh basil and eggplant meatballs.
Pasta Build
Buffalo Chicken Mac n cheese!
BEER
Lunch Special Draft
DR Buenaveza
BT Miller Lite
BT Peroni
CAN Holidaily GF
CAN N/A IPA
CAN Jam Cider
CAN Buenaveza
CAN Treevana
CAN 394
CAN Heineken 0.0
CAN BFF
CAN Tarantula HAZY
CAN KernRiver IPA
CAN Kern Pumpkin
Pitcher Amber
RED Wine
GL Cline Cab
GL Smith & Hook Red Blend
GL Boneshaker Zinfandel
1/2 Bottle Elouan Pinot Noir
1/2 Bottle Cab
BT Colli Sensi Chianti
BT Primus Cabernet
BT Trumpeter Malbec
BT Parducci Pinot Noir
BT Silk n Spice
BT Cline Cab
BT Smith and Hook Red Blend
BT Boneshaker Zinfandel
WHITE Wine
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
We hope you enjoy!
